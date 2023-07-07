Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bessie Sweet Retreat 939 Washington street

No reviews yet

939 Washington street

Franklinton, LA 70438

MAIN MENU

Sandwiches

Classic Burger

$6.95

Hickory Burger

$6.95

Rotisserie Chicken

$9.00

Half Rotisserie Chicken

$4.50

Chicken Tenders (3)

$7.95

With Fries

Maw Maw's Famous Chicken Salad Sandwich

$5.25

Croissant-add $1.00

Egg Salad Sandwich

$5.95

Croissant-add $1.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$5.75

Croissant-add $1.00

Pimento Cheese

$6.75

Croissant Club

$8.95

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$8.95

Turkey Sandwich

$8.95

Homemade (SM) Meatball Po Boy-Small

$8.95

Homemade Meatball Po Boy-Large

$11.95

Sloppy Roast Beef Po Boy-6"

$7.50

Sloppy Roast Beef Po Boy-12"

$12.95

Cajun BBQ Beef Po Boy-Small

$7.50

Cajun BBQ Beef Po Boy-Large

$12.95

New Orleans Style Muffuletta-Whole

$22.00

New Orleans Style Muffuletta-Half

$11.50

New Orleans Style Muffuletta-Quarter

$6.00

Hot Dog With Homemade Chili & Cheese

$3.50

Hot Dog-Plain

$2.75

Cajun BBQ Beef Bun

$7.50

Sloppy Roast Beef Bun

$7.50

Meatball Plate Lunch

$9.95

Salads

Chicken Salad Stuffed Tomato

$9.95

Tuna Salad Stuffed Tomato

$9.95

Chicken Salad On Lettuce

$6.95

House Salad

$4.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber

Chef Salad

$11.00

Specialty Salad

$12.95

Soup & Sides

Fries

$2.85

Deviled Eggs

$3.00

Small Chips

$0.75

Side Green Salad

$2.95

Jambalaya Sm 5oz

$2.75

Jambalaya Lg 12oz

$5.95

Country Potato Salad-12oz

$5.95

Country Potato Salad-5oz

$3.00

Soup-5oz

$2.95

Soup-12oz

$6.95

Waffle Cheese Fries

$4.95

Ice Cream

Blue Bell Single Scoop Cup

$2.79

Blue Bell Double Scoop Cup

$3.95

Blue Bell Single Scoop Cake Cone

$2.79

Blue Bell Double Scoop Cake Cone

$3.95

Blue Bell Double Scoop Waffle Cone

$4.95

Includes 2 Mix Ins

Brownie Sundae

$4.69

nuts, hot fudge, whipped cream

Banana Split

$6.29

Strawberry Shortcake

$3.95

whipped cream

Hot Fudge Sundae-single scoop

$3.69

20oz Coke Float

$4.59

20oz Root Beer Float-double scoop

$4.59

20oz Old Fashioned Malts & Shakes

$4.59

16oz Old Fashioned Malts & Shakes

$3.99

20oz Ice Cream Soda-double scoop

$4.59

16oz Ice Cream Soda

$3.99

Hot Fudge Sundae-double scoop

$4.39

16 oz Coke Float

$3.99

16 oz Root Beer Float

$3.99

Blue Bell Single Scoop Waffle Cone

$3.99

Sno Balls

Sno Ball Small

$2.25

Sno Ball Medium

$3.00

Sno Ball Large

$3.75

Ice Cream Stuffed Sno Ball Small

$3.25

Ice Cream Stuffed Sno Ball Medium

$4.00

Ice Cream Stuffed Sno Ball Large

$4.75

Desserts

Homemade Pralines-Ea

$3.00

Homemade Pralines-3

$8.75

Homemade Pralines-6

$16.00

Homemade Pralines-12

$28.00

Bessie's Classic Pies By The Slice

$4.00

Doris's Banana Pudding

$3.00

DRINKS

Coffee

Coffee-20oz

$2.29

Coffee-16oz

$2.19

Coffee-10oz

$2.00

Coffee Refill

$0.50

Misc Beverage

Assorted Coke Product-Glass NR

$2.50

Milk-16oz

$2.50

Juice

$2.50

Bottle Water

$1.25

Tea/Ftn

Iced Tea-10oz -Free Refills On Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea 16 Oz -Free Tea Refills

$2.39

Iced Tea 20 Oz-Free Tea Refills

$2.59

Comp Tea Refill

Cup Ice Any Size

$0.75

Refill Fountain Drink

$0.85

Fountain 10oz

$2.00

Fountain 16oz

$2.39

Fountain 20oz

$2.59

CATERING

Mini Pralines-12 (Special Order)

$21.95

50 Asst Finger Sandwich

$32.95

100 Asst Finger Sandwich

$59.95

25 Finger Poboys

$21.95

50 Finger Poboys

$49.95

75 Finger Poboys

$68.00

100 Finger Poboys

$89.95

Deviled Egg Platter-24

$21.95

Deviled Egg Platter-50

$35.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Classic southern eats and treats served with hometown hospitality.

939 Washington street, Franklinton, LA 70438

