Bessolo Pizzeria Bessolo Pizzeria

1000 Main St.

Vancouver, WA 98660

Lunch

Slice & Salad

$10.00

Cheesy Bread & Salad

$15.00

Breadsticks & Salad

$12.00

Appetizers

Breadsticks

$8.00

Caprese

$10.00

Cheesy Bread

$12.00

Garlic Knots

$12.00

Meatballs [ 3 ] w/ Marinara Sauce

$10.00

Piadina

$12.00

House Pizza

Small 10" House Pizza

Small 10" Balboa

$21.00

Small 10" Bessolo

$21.00

Small 10" Coppola

$20.00

Small 10" Don Vincenzo

$17.50

Small 10" Fellini Pizzyricon

$19.50

Small 10" Germanotta

$19.50

Small 10" Goodfellas

$19.00

Small 10" Margherita

$16.50

Small 10" Rizzo & Kenickie

$19.00

Small 10" Scorsese

$19.50

Small 10" Supreme

$19.50

Small 10" Tarantino

$19.50

Small 10" The Gouda, the Bad & the Ugly

$20.00

Small 10" Vegetarian

$17.00

Small 10" Viola’s Pie

$20.00

Medium 12" House Pizza

Medium 12" Balboa

$25.00

Medium 12" Besolo

$25.00

Medium 12" Coppola

$24.00

Medium 12" Corleone

$25.00

Medium 12" Don Vincenzo

$21.50

Medium 12" Fellini Pizzyricon

$22.50

Medium 12" Germanotta

$22.50

Medium 12" Goodfellas

$22.00

Medium 12" Margherita

$20.50

Medium 12" Rizzo & Kenickie

$23.00

Medium 12" Scorsese

$23.50

Medium 12" Supreme

$23.50

Medium 12" Tarantino

$22.50

Medium 12" The Gouda, the Bad & the Ugly

$24.00

Medium 12" Vegetarian

$21.00

Medium 12" Viola’s Pie

$24.00

Large 18" House Pizza

Large 18" Balboa

$34.00

Large 18" Bessolo

$34.00

Large 18" Coppola

$33.00

Large 18" Corleone

$34.00

Large 18" Don Vincenzo

$30.50

Large 18" Fellini Pizzyricon

$31.50

Large 18" Germanotta

$31.50

Large 18" Goodfellas

$31.00

Large 18" Margherita

$29.50

Large 18" Rizzo & Kenickie

$32.00

Large 18" Scorsese

$32.50

Large 18" Supreme

$32.50

Large 18" Tarantino

$31.50

Large 18" The Gouda, the Bad & the Ugly

$33.00

Large 18" Vegetarian

$30.00

Large 18" Viola’s Pie

$33.00

Gluten Free 10" House Pizza

Gluten Free 10" Balboa

$23.00

Gluten Free 10" Bessolo

$23.00

Gluten Free 10" Coppola

$22.00

Gluten Free 10" Don Vincenzo

$19.50

Gluten Free 10" Fellini Pizzyricon

$20.50

Gluten Free 10" Germanotta

$20.50

Gluten Free 10" Goodfellas

$20.00

Gluten Free 10" Margherita

$18.50

Gluten Free 10" Rizzo & Kenickie

$21.00

Gluten Free 10" Scorsese

$21.50

Gluten Free 10" Supreme

$21.50

Gluten Free 10" Tarantino

$20.50

Gluten Free 10" The Gouda, the Bad & the Ugly

$22.00

Gluten Free 10" Vegetarian

$19.00

Gluten Free 10" Viola’s Pie

$22.00

Build Your Own Pizza

Gluten Free 10"

Gluten Free 10"

$17.00

Gluten Free Half & Half 10"

$17.00

Small 10"

Small Pizza 10"

$15.00

Small Half & Half 10"

$15.00

Medium 12"

Medium Pizza 12"

$19.00

Medium Half & Half 12"

$19.00

Large 18"

Large Pizza 18"

$28.00

Large Half & Half 18"

$28.00

Calzone/Stromboli

Calzone

Large Calzone 13"

$21.00

Small Calzone 10"

$16.00

Stromboli

Large Stromboli

$21.00

Small Stromboli

$16.00

Beverages

Beverages

Soda (with refills)

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Desani Canned Water

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Glass Bottle Soda

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Italian Soda

$5.50

Kids Drink (1 refill)

$3.00

Kombucha

$4.50

Laguna Coconut Juice

$4.00

Minor Figures Mocha/ Latte

$4.25

RC Cola / A&W / Fanta Can

$3.00

Relevant Cold Brew

$5.25

San Pellegrino Soda

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea (Refills)

$4.00

2-Liter Soda

$6.00

Beer

10 Barrel Pub Beer

$3.25

Brothers Cascadia Blue Collar Lager

$6.00

Brothers Cascadia Hazy Dell IPA

$6.00

Corona BTL

$4.25

Ecliptic Capella Porter

$6.00

Fort George City Of Dreams 12oz

$4.75

Holy Mtn Autumnal Rust Saison

$6.25

Holy Mtn White Lodge

$6.25

Incline 12oz Cider Can

$5.25

Matchless Sea Of Hops Hazy IPA

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Narragansett

$3.25

O'Douls N\A Beer

$4.25

Occidental Kolsch

$5.75

Pelican Double IPA 12oz

$5.25

Peroni BTL

$5.25

Rainier Bottle

$3.00

Stoup Red Ale

$6.00

Widmere Hefe

$4.50

Merch/Gift Cards

Merch

Kombucha Hot Sauce

$10.00

Gift Cards

Bessolo Gift Card

Kiggins Gift Card

Sandwiches

Cheesesteak Sub

$12.00

Fresh Mozzarella

$10.00

Meatball Sub

$12.00

Scacciata

$12.00

Spicy Pollo

$12.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$5.50

Cheesecake

$5.50

NY Cheesecake

$7.00

Spumoni Ice Cream

$5.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$5.00

Salads

SM Caesar

$6.50

LG Caesar

$12.00

SM Garden

$6.50

LG Garden

$12.00

Mediterranean Salad

$14.00

Pizza by the Slice

Cheese Slice

$5.00

Sides

2 Meatballs

$5.00

5 Slices Of Bread

$5.00

Kombucha Hot Sauce Side

$1.00

LG Balsalmis Side

$1.00

LG Bleu Cheese Side

$1.00

LG Caesar Side

$1.00

LG Ranch Side

$1.00

LG Side of Balsamic Glaze

$1.00

LG Side Of Marinara\ Pizza Sauce

$1.00

LG Side of Pesto

$2.00

SM Balsalmic Side

$0.50

SM Bleu Cheese Side

$0.50

SM Caesar Side

$0.50

SM Ranch Side

$1.00

SM Side of Balsamic Glaze

$0.50

SM Side of Marinara\ Pizza Sauce

$0.50

SM Side of Pesto

$1.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
NY style pizza by the slice or whole pies as well as other Italian handcrafted productions!

Location

1000 Main St., Vancouver, WA 98660

Directions

