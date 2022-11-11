Besso's Coffee
112 West Main Street
Henderson, TN 38340
Hot Espresso
12oz Americano
$2.50
12oz Latte
$3.50
12oz Thick Caramel Latte
$3.20
12oz Caramel Macchiato
$4.35
12oz Vanilla Latte
$4.00
12oz Cappuccino
$3.60
12oz Dirty Snowman
$4.65
12oz Dirty Santa
$4.65
12oz Marble Mocha
$4.20
12oz Mocha
$4.20
12oz White Mocha
$4.20
Single Shot Espresso
$1.60
Double Shot Espresso
$2.25
Triple Shot Espresso
$2.50
12oz Pink Sunrise
$4.40
12oz Autumn Twilight
$4.40
16oz Americano
$2.85
16oz Latte
$3.95
16oz Thick Caramel Latte
$4.85
16oz Caramel Macchiato
$4.95
16oz Vanilla Latte
$4.45
16oz Cappuccino
$4.20
16oz Dirty Snowman
$5.30
16oz Dirty Santa
$5.30
16oz Marble Mocha
$4.85
16oz Mocha
$4.85
16oz White Mocha
$4.85
16oz Pink Sunrise
$5.30
16oz Autumn Twilight
$5.30
20oz Americano
$3.25
20oz Latte
$4.40
20oz Thick Caramel Latte
$5.40
20oz Caramel Macchiato
$5.60
20oz Vanilla Latte
$4.90
20oz Cappuccino
$4.85
20oz Dirty Snowman
$5.85
20oz Dirty Santa
$5.85
20oz Marble Mocha
$5.40
20oz Mocha
$5.40
20oz White Mocha
$5.40
20oz Pink Sunrise
$5.85
20oz Autumn Twilight
$5.85
Brewed Coffee
Soothing Alternatives
12oz Hot Tea
$2.25
12oz Iced Tea
$1.85
12oz London Fog
$4.00
12oz Chai Latte
$4.00
12oz Iced Chai Latte
$4.00
12oz Hot Chocolate
$3.25
12oz Steamer
$2.80
12oz Apple Pie Spiced Cider
$3.40
16oz Hot Tea
$2.75
16oz Iced Tea
$2.20
16oz London Fog
$4.40
16oz Chai Latte
$4.40
16oz Iced Chai Latte
$4.40
16oz Hot Chocolate
$3.85
16oz Steamer
$3.40
16oz Apple Pie Spiced Cider
$4.00
20oz Hot Tea
$3.50
20oz Iced Tea
$2.60
20oz London Fog
$4.95
20oz Chai Latte
$4.85
20oz Iced Chai Latte
$4.85
20oz Hot Chocolate
$4.50
20oz Steamer
$4.05
20oz Apple Pie Spiced Cider
$4.65
On Ice Bevs
12oz Iced Latte
$3.50
12oz Iced Caramel Macchiato
$4.35
12oz Iced Thick Caramel Latte
$4.20
12oz Iced Dirty Snowman
$4.65
12oz Iced Dirty Santa
$4.65
12oz Iced Americano
$2.50
12oz Iced Cappucino
$3.60
12oz Vanilla Iced Nirvana
$4.10
12oz Iced Marble Mocha
$4.20
12oz Iced Mocha
$4.20
12oz Iced White Mocha
$4.20
12oz Iced Cold Brew Coffee
$2.95
5oz Nitro
$2.05
10oz Nitro
$3.85
12oz Iced Lemonade
$1.85
12oz Honeyberry Tea
$4.25
12oz Iced Arnie
$3.25
12oz Iced Lemonberry
$4.25
12oz Iced Water Lily Tea
$4.25
12oz Perk- Iced Ginger Peach Lemonade
$4.20
12oz Cold Brews No Ice
$5.65
12oz Iced Pink Sunrise
$4.65
12oz Autumn Twilight
$4.65
16oz Iced Latte
$3.95
16oz Iced Caramel Macchiato
$4.95
16oz Iced Thick Caramel Latte
$4.85
16oz Iced Dirty Snowman
$5.30
16oz Iced Dirty Santa
$5.30
16oz Iced Americano
$2.85
16oz Iced Cappucino
$4.20
16oz Vanilla Iced Nirvana
$4.45
16oz Iced Marble Mocha
$4.85
16oz Iced Mocha
$4.85
16oz Iced White Mocha
$4.85
16oz Iced Arnie
$3.60
16oz Iced Lemonberry
$4.60
16oz Iced Water Lily Tea
$4.60
16oz Iced Cold Brew Coffee
$3.40
16oz Perk- Iced Ginger Peach Lemonade
$4.80
16oz Iced Lemonade
$2.20
16oz Honeyberry Tea
$4.60
16oz Cold Brew No Ice
$6.10
16oz Iced Pink Sunrise
$5.30
16oz Iced Autumn Twilight
$5.30
20oz Iced Latte
$4.40
20oz Iced Caramel Macchiato
$5.60
20oz Iced Thick Caramel Latte
$5.40
20oz Iced Dirty Snowman
$5.85
20oz Iced Dirty Santa
$5.85
20oz Iced Americano
$3.25
20oz Iced Cappucino
$4.85
20oz Vanilla Iced Nirvana
$4.90
20oz Iced Marble Mocha
$5.40
20oz Iced Mocha
$5.40
20oz Iced White Mocha
$5.40
20oz Iced Arnie
$4.00
20oz Iced Lemonberry
$5.00
20oz Iced Water Lily Tea
$5.00
20oz Iced Cold Brew Coffee
$3.90
20oz Perk- Iced Ginger Peach Lemonade
$5.45
20oz Iced Lemonade
$2.60
20 Oz Honeyberry Tea
$5.08
20 oz Cold Brew No Ice
$6.60
20oz Iced Water with Syrup
$2.50
20oz Iced Pink Sunrise
$5.85
20oz Iced Autumn Twilight
$5.85
Frappés
12oz Coffee Frappe
$4.30
12oz Caramel Karma Frappe
$4.65
12oz Caramel Macchiato Frappe
$5.20
12oz Dirty Snowman Frappe
$5.20
12oz Dirty Santa Frappe
$5.20
12oz Marble Mocha Frappe
$4.65
12oz Mocha Frappe
$4.65
12oz White Mocha Frappe
$4.65
12oz Frozen Hot Chocolate
$4.75
12oz Vanilla Bean Frappe
$4.20
12oz Dragonfly Frappe
$4.75
12oz Just Like Reese's Frappe
$4.50
12oz Strawberries n' Cream Frappe
$4.50
12 Oz Chai Frappe
$4.20
12oz Pink Sunrise
$5.10
16oz Coffee Frappe
$4.75
16oz Caramel Karma Frappe
$5.10
16oz Caramel Macchiato Frappe
$5.55
16oz Dirty Snowman Frappe
$5.55
16oz Dirty Santa Frappe
$5.55
16oz Marble Mocha Frappe
$5.10
16oz Mocha Frappe
$5.10
16oz White Mocha Frappe
$5.10
16oz Frozen Hot Chocolate
$5.20
16oz Vanilla Bean Frappe
$4.70
16oz Dragonfly Frappe
$4.85
16oz Just Like Reese's Frappe
$4.90
16oz Strawberries n' Cream Frappe
$5.00
16oz Chai Frappe
$4.70
16oz Pink Sunrise
$5.55
20oz Coffee Frappe
$5.35
20oz Caramel Karma Frappe
$5.60
20oz Caramel Macchiato Frappe
$6.05
20oz Dirty Snowman Frappe
$6.05
20oz Dirty Santa Frappe
$6.05
20oz Mocha Frappe
$5.60
20oz Marble Mocha Frappe
$5.60
20oz White Mocha Frappe
$5.60
20oz Frozen Hot Chocolate
$5.80
20oz Vanilla Bean Frappe
$5.25
20oz Dragonfly Frappe
$5.80
20oz Just Like Reese's Frappe
$5.65
20oz Strawberries n' Cream Frappe
$5.65
20oz Chai Frappe
$5.25
20oz Pink Sunrise
$6.05
Smoothies
12oz Mango Tropics Smoothie
$4.40
12oz Strawberry Smoothie
$4.40
12oz Strawberry Banana Smoothie
$4.50
12oz Strawberry Mango Smoothie
$4.40
12oz Tropical Banana Smoothie
$4.50
12oz Four Berry
$4.40Out of stock
Pineapple
$4.40
16oz Mango Tropics Smoothie
$4.80
16oz Strawberry Smoothie
$4.80
16oz Stawberry Banana Smoothie
$4.90
16oz Strawberry Mango Smoothie
$4.80
16oz Tropical Banana Smoothie
$4.90
16oz Four Berry
$4.90Out of stock
Pineapple
$4.90
20oz Mango Tropics Smoothie
$5.25
20oz Strawberry Smoothie
$5.25
20oz Strawberry Banana Smoothie
$5.35
20oz Strawberrry Mango Smoothie
$5.25
20oz Tropical Banana Smoothie
$5.35
20oz Four Berry
$5.25Out of stock
Pineapple
$5.25
Beverages
Brewed Coffee Refill
Pastries & Desserts
Muffins
$2.50
Freshly Baked Scone
$2.25
Danish
$2.25
Cinnamon Roll
$3.75
Freshly Baked Cookies
$1.40
Bagel w/ Cream Cheese
$2.00
Sammy's Coconut Cake
$4.25Out of stock
Hope Cake
$4.75Out of stock
Brandyn's Tart
$4.50
Double Chocolate Donut
$2.00Out of stock
Earl Grey Chocolate Babka
$2.50Out of stock
Pam Cookie
$3.50
Caramel Apple
$10.00Out of stock
Sale Cinnamon Roll
$2.00
Healthy Sides
Yogurt Parfait
$4.00
Fresh Fruit
$2.25
Veggies Bowl
$4.00
Protein Bowl
$7.50Out of stock
Kettle Chips
$1.50
Egg Muffins
$4.50Out of stock
Buf Mac N Cheese
$2.50Out of stock
Caprese
$1.00
Acai
$9.50
Apple
$1.00
Pear
$1.00
Avocado Toast
$3.50
Fried Egg
$2.25
Candied Bacon 1 Ounce
$1.50
Lasagna Single Serve
$3.50
Raspberry Chipotle Chicken
$4.00
Soups
Sandwiches
Turkey Sandwich
$6.25
Smoked Ham Sandwich
$6.25
Club Sandwich
$7.25
Italian Club
$6.25
Roast Beef Sandwich
$7.25Out of stock
Grilled Chicken Wrap
$7.25
Veggie Wrap
$6.25
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$6.25
Add Bacon
$1.50
Add Cheese
$0.50
PB & Banana Sand
$5.00
Bacon Egg Cheese
$5.00
Turkey Egg Cheese
$5.00
Ham Egg Cheese
$5.00
Add Chicken-3oz
$2.00
Breakfast Wrap
$5.00
Chicken Salad Wrap
$6.25
English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich
$4.50
Turkey Wrap
$6.25
Ham Wrap
$6.25
Roast Beef Wrap
$7.25Out of stock
Breakfast Biscuit
$4.50
The Elvis
$6.25
Fried Egg Bagel w/cheese
$5.00
Sausage Biscuit
$3.50
BLT
$6.00
Fried Bologna
$5.00
Paninis
For the Kid In You
Gelato
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
