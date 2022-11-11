Restaurant header imageView gallery

Besso's Coffee

review star

No reviews yet

112 West Main Street

Henderson, TN 38340

Order Again

Popular Items

16oz Caramel Macchiato
Bacon Egg Cheese
20oz Dirty Santa

Hot Espresso

12oz Americano

$2.50

12oz Latte

$3.50

12oz Thick Caramel Latte

$3.20

12oz Caramel Macchiato

$4.35

12oz Vanilla Latte

$4.00

12oz Cappuccino

$3.60

12oz Dirty Snowman

$4.65

12oz Dirty Santa

$4.65

12oz Marble Mocha

$4.20

12oz Mocha

$4.20

12oz White Mocha

$4.20

Single Shot Espresso

$1.60

Double Shot Espresso

$2.25

Triple Shot Espresso

$2.50

12oz Pink Sunrise

$4.40

12oz Autumn Twilight

$4.40

16oz Americano

$2.85

16oz Latte

$3.95

16oz Thick Caramel Latte

$4.85

16oz Caramel Macchiato

$4.95

16oz Vanilla Latte

$4.45

16oz Cappuccino

$4.20

16oz Dirty Snowman

$5.30

16oz Dirty Santa

$5.30

16oz Marble Mocha

$4.85

16oz Mocha

$4.85

16oz White Mocha

$4.85

16oz Pink Sunrise

$5.30

16oz Autumn Twilight

$5.30

20oz Americano

$3.25

20oz Latte

$4.40

20oz Thick Caramel Latte

$5.40

20oz Caramel Macchiato

$5.60

20oz Vanilla Latte

$4.90

20oz Cappuccino

$4.85

20oz Dirty Snowman

$5.85

20oz Dirty Santa

$5.85

20oz Marble Mocha

$5.40

20oz Mocha

$5.40

20oz White Mocha

$5.40

20oz Pink Sunrise

$5.85

20oz Autumn Twilight

$5.85

Brewed Coffee

12oz Drip Coffee

$2.00

12oz Cafe Misto

$2.95

16oz Drip Coffee

$2.30

16oz Cafe Misto

$3.30

20oz Drip Coffee

$2.60

20oz Cafe Misto

$3.80

Soothing Alternatives

12oz Hot Tea

$2.25

12oz Iced Tea

$1.85

12oz London Fog

$4.00

12oz Chai Latte

$4.00

12oz Iced Chai Latte

$4.00

12oz Hot Chocolate

$3.25

12oz Steamer

$2.80

12oz Apple Pie Spiced Cider

$3.40

16oz Hot Tea

$2.75

16oz Iced Tea

$2.20

16oz London Fog

$4.40

16oz Chai Latte

$4.40

16oz Iced Chai Latte

$4.40

16oz Hot Chocolate

$3.85

16oz Steamer

$3.40

16oz Apple Pie Spiced Cider

$4.00

20oz Hot Tea

$3.50

20oz Iced Tea

$2.60

20oz London Fog

$4.95

20oz Chai Latte

$4.85

20oz Iced Chai Latte

$4.85

20oz Hot Chocolate

$4.50

20oz Steamer

$4.05

20oz Apple Pie Spiced Cider

$4.65

On Ice Bevs

12oz Iced Latte

$3.50

12oz Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.35

12oz Iced Thick Caramel Latte

$4.20

12oz Iced Dirty Snowman

$4.65

12oz Iced Dirty Santa

$4.65

12oz Iced Americano

$2.50

12oz Iced Cappucino

$3.60

12oz Vanilla Iced Nirvana

$4.10

12oz Iced Marble Mocha

$4.20

12oz Iced Mocha

$4.20

12oz Iced White Mocha

$4.20

12oz Iced Cold Brew Coffee

$2.95

5oz Nitro

$2.05

10oz Nitro

$3.85

12oz Iced Lemonade

$1.85

12oz Honeyberry Tea

$4.25

12oz Iced Arnie

$3.25

12oz Iced Lemonberry

$4.25

12oz Iced Water Lily Tea

$4.25

12oz Perk- Iced Ginger Peach Lemonade

$4.20

12oz Cold Brews No Ice

$5.65

12oz Iced Pink Sunrise

$4.65

12oz Autumn Twilight

$4.65

16oz Iced Latte

$3.95

16oz Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.95

16oz Iced Thick Caramel Latte

$4.85

16oz Iced Dirty Snowman

$5.30

16oz Iced Dirty Santa

$5.30

16oz Iced Americano

$2.85

16oz Iced Cappucino

$4.20

16oz Vanilla Iced Nirvana

$4.45

16oz Iced Marble Mocha

$4.85

16oz Iced Mocha

$4.85

16oz Iced White Mocha

$4.85

16oz Iced Arnie

$3.60

16oz Iced Lemonberry

$4.60

16oz Iced Water Lily Tea

$4.60

16oz Iced Cold Brew Coffee

$3.40

16oz Perk- Iced Ginger Peach Lemonade

$4.80

16oz Iced Lemonade

$2.20

16oz Honeyberry Tea

$4.60

16oz Cold Brew No Ice

$6.10

16oz Iced Pink Sunrise

$5.30

16oz Iced Autumn Twilight

$5.30

20oz Iced Latte

$4.40

20oz Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.60

20oz Iced Thick Caramel Latte

$5.40

20oz Iced Dirty Snowman

$5.85

20oz Iced Dirty Santa

$5.85

20oz Iced Americano

$3.25

20oz Iced Cappucino

$4.85

20oz Vanilla Iced Nirvana

$4.90

20oz Iced Marble Mocha

$5.40

20oz Iced Mocha

$5.40

20oz Iced White Mocha

$5.40

20oz Iced Arnie

$4.00

20oz Iced Lemonberry

$5.00

20oz Iced Water Lily Tea

$5.00

20oz Iced Cold Brew Coffee

$3.90

20oz Perk- Iced Ginger Peach Lemonade

$5.45

20oz Iced Lemonade

$2.60

20 Oz Honeyberry Tea

$5.08

20 oz Cold Brew No Ice

$6.60

20oz Iced Water with Syrup

$2.50

20oz Iced Pink Sunrise

$5.85

20oz Iced Autumn Twilight

$5.85

Frappés

12oz Coffee Frappe

$4.30

12oz Caramel Karma Frappe

$4.65

12oz Caramel Macchiato Frappe

$5.20

12oz Dirty Snowman Frappe

$5.20

12oz Dirty Santa Frappe

$5.20

12oz Marble Mocha Frappe

$4.65

12oz Mocha Frappe

$4.65

12oz White Mocha Frappe

$4.65

12oz Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.75

12oz Vanilla Bean Frappe

$4.20

12oz Dragonfly Frappe

$4.75

12oz Just Like Reese's Frappe

$4.50

12oz Strawberries n' Cream Frappe

$4.50

12 Oz Chai Frappe

$4.20

12oz Pink Sunrise

$5.10

16oz Coffee Frappe

$4.75

16oz Caramel Karma Frappe

$5.10

16oz Caramel Macchiato Frappe

$5.55

16oz Dirty Snowman Frappe

$5.55

16oz Dirty Santa Frappe

$5.55

16oz Marble Mocha Frappe

$5.10

16oz Mocha Frappe

$5.10

16oz White Mocha Frappe

$5.10

16oz Frozen Hot Chocolate

$5.20

16oz Vanilla Bean Frappe

$4.70

16oz Dragonfly Frappe

$4.85

16oz Just Like Reese's Frappe

$4.90

16oz Strawberries n' Cream Frappe

$5.00

16oz Chai Frappe

$4.70

16oz Pink Sunrise

$5.55

20oz Coffee Frappe

$5.35

20oz Caramel Karma Frappe

$5.60

20oz Caramel Macchiato Frappe

$6.05

20oz Dirty Snowman Frappe

$6.05

20oz Dirty Santa Frappe

$6.05

20oz Mocha Frappe

$5.60

20oz Marble Mocha Frappe

$5.60

20oz White Mocha Frappe

$5.60

20oz Frozen Hot Chocolate

$5.80

20oz Vanilla Bean Frappe

$5.25

20oz Dragonfly Frappe

$5.80

20oz Just Like Reese's Frappe

$5.65

20oz Strawberries n' Cream Frappe

$5.65

20oz Chai Frappe

$5.25

20oz Pink Sunrise

$6.05

Smoothies

12oz Mango Tropics Smoothie

$4.40

12oz Strawberry Smoothie

$4.40

12oz Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.50

12oz Strawberry Mango Smoothie

$4.40

12oz Tropical Banana Smoothie

$4.50

12oz Four Berry

$4.40Out of stock

Pineapple

$4.40

16oz Mango Tropics Smoothie

$4.80

16oz Strawberry Smoothie

$4.80

16oz Stawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.90

16oz Strawberry Mango Smoothie

$4.80

16oz Tropical Banana Smoothie

$4.90

16oz Four Berry

$4.90Out of stock

Pineapple

$4.90

20oz Mango Tropics Smoothie

$5.25

20oz Strawberry Smoothie

$5.25

20oz Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.35

20oz Strawberrry Mango Smoothie

$5.25

20oz Tropical Banana Smoothie

$5.35

20oz Four Berry

$5.25Out of stock

Pineapple

$5.25

Beverages

Milk

$1.70+

Chocolate Milk

$1.85+

Coke

$1.78

Diet Coke

$1.78

Sprite

$1.78Out of stock

Apple Juice

$1.90+

Bottled Water

$1.78

Caskai

$3.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$2.50Out of stock

Orange Juice

$1.75Out of stock

Flavored Water

$0.45Out of stock

Brewed Coffee Refill

Refill

$1.00

Refill

$1.10

Refill

$1.25

Pastries & Desserts

Muffins

$2.50

Freshly Baked Scone

$2.25

Danish

$2.25

Cinnamon Roll

$3.75

Freshly Baked Cookies

$1.40

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$2.00

Sammy's Coconut Cake

$4.25Out of stock

Hope Cake

$4.75Out of stock

Brandyn's Tart

$4.50

Double Chocolate Donut

$2.00Out of stock

Earl Grey Chocolate Babka

$2.50Out of stock

Pam Cookie

$3.50

Caramel Apple

$10.00Out of stock

Sale Cinnamon Roll

$2.00

Healthy Sides

Yogurt Parfait

$4.00

Fresh Fruit

$2.25

Veggies Bowl

$4.00

Protein Bowl

$7.50Out of stock

Kettle Chips

$1.50

Egg Muffins

$4.50Out of stock

Buf Mac N Cheese

$2.50Out of stock

Caprese

$1.00

Acai

$9.50

Apple

$1.00

Pear

$1.00

Avocado Toast

$3.50

Fried Egg

$2.25

Candied Bacon 1 Ounce

$1.50

Lasagna Single Serve

$3.50

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken

$4.00

Soups

Monday - Loaded Baked Potato

$4.50

Tuesday - Baja Chicken Enchilada

$4.50

Wednesday - Tim's Tennessee Chili

$4.50

Thursday - Chicken & Dumplings

$4.50

Friday - Roasted Red Pepper & Smoked Gouda

$4.50

Sandwiches

Turkey Sandwich

$6.25

Smoked Ham Sandwich

$6.25

Club Sandwich

$7.25

Italian Club

$6.25

Roast Beef Sandwich

$7.25Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$7.25

Veggie Wrap

$6.25

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.25

Add Bacon

$1.50

Add Cheese

$0.50

PB & Banana Sand

$5.00

Bacon Egg Cheese

$5.00

Turkey Egg Cheese

$5.00

Ham Egg Cheese

$5.00

Add Chicken-3oz

$2.00

Breakfast Wrap

$5.00

Chicken Salad Wrap

$6.25

English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich

$4.50

Turkey Wrap

$6.25

Ham Wrap

$6.25

Roast Beef Wrap

$7.25Out of stock

Breakfast Biscuit

$4.50

The Elvis

$6.25

Fried Egg Bagel w/cheese

$5.00

Sausage Biscuit

$3.50

BLT

$6.00

Fried Bologna

$5.00

Paninis

Chicken Club Panini

$8.00

Club Panini

$7.50

Roast Beef Panini

$8.50Out of stock

Italian Panini

$7.50

Veggie Panini

$6.25

Ham Panini

$7.50

Turkey Panini

$7.50

Swinney Panini

$8.25

Extra Chicken-3oz

$2.00

Add Bacon

$1.50

Add Cheese

$1.00

For the Kid In You

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$5.00

Zeal Cup

$0.50

Gelato

4 oz cup

$4.50Out of stock

6 oz cup

$6.00Out of stock

32 oz

$29.50Out of stock

6 qt tub

$110.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

1 Scoop

$3.50

2 Scoops

$4.50

Extra Scoop

$1.50

5:00 PM Reservation

Entree Choose 1

$25.00Out of stock

6:30 PM Reservation

Entree Choose 1

$25.00Out of stock

8:00 PM Reservation

Entree Choose 1

$25.00

Galentine's Celebration

Grazing Table and Drink

$20.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 11:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

112 West Main Street, Henderson, TN 38340

Directions

Gallery
Besso's Coffee image
Besso's Coffee image

