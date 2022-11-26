Main picView gallery

Best Ball

6331 Woodley Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 91406

Hot Dog
Fries
Bratwurst

Wings

Brined & Twice Cooked Bone-In Chicken Wings

8 Piece Wings

$8.00

(2 Flavors + 1 Dip)

12 Piece Wings

$12.00

(2 Flavors + 2 Dips)

16 Piece Wings

$16.00

(2 Flavors + 2 Dips)

20 Piece Wings

$20.00

(2 Flavors + 3 Dips)

Hot Dog

on a Steamed Martin’s Potato Roll

Hot Dog

$6.00

Grilled All-Beef Nathan’s Frank

Bratwurst

$7.00

Beer-Poached Grilled Bratwurst

Burgers

Griddled Chuck & Short Rib Patty on a Brioche Bun. Served with Crinkle Cut Fries

Classic Cheeseburger

$13.00

American Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard, Chopped Onions

Shareables

Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Nachos

$15.00+

House Queso, Beef Picadillo, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Pickled Jalapeños, Sour Cream

Plates

Breakfast Torta

$11.00

Concha

$3.00

Egg Sandwich

$8.00+

Fountain Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Club Soda

$1.00

Tonic

$3.00

Bottles & Cans

Water

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar-Free

$4.00

La Croix Lemon

$1.50

La Croix Lime

$1.50

La Croix Pumplemousse

$1.50

Gatorade Orange

$3.00

Gatorade Lemon Lime

$3.00

Gatorade Cool Blue

$3.00

Simply Orange

$4.00

Simply Apple

$4.00

Barista

Coffee

$3.00+

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Latte

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Espresso

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Best Ball is an homage to our affinity for all things Sports (all of them!) Whether popping in during a round of play at Woodley Lakes or on a scenic stroll on the trails at the beautiful Balboa Park, please stop in and treat yourself. Open 7:30 AM to 9:00 PM during the week, and until 11 PM on Friday's and Saturdays We’re proud to be The Valley's newest destination to enjoy sports! Location: Clubhouse at the Woodley Lakes Golf Course, Entry off of Woodley (north of Victory). -Play to Win!

