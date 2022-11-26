Restaurant info

Best Ball is an homage to our affinity for all things Sports (all of them!) Whether popping in during a round of play at Woodley Lakes or on a scenic stroll on the trails at the beautiful Balboa Park, please stop in and treat yourself. Open 7:30 AM to 9:00 PM during the week, and until 11 PM on Friday's and Saturdays We’re proud to be The Valley's newest destination to enjoy sports! Location: Clubhouse at the Woodley Lakes Golf Course, Entry off of Woodley (north of Victory). -Play to Win!