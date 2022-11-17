Restaurant header imageView gallery

Best Bet Breakfast & Lunch 14300 Mundy Drive STE 1300

review star

No reviews yet

14300 Mundy Drive STE 1300

Noblesville, IN 46060

Popular Items

The Raise
Ava Taters
Large Pancake

Breakfast

The Bluff

The Bluff

$10.99

3 Eggs, 2 Bacon or 2 Sausage, Ava Taters

The Turn

$7.75

1 Egg, 1 Bacon or 1 Sausage, Ava Taters

The River

The River

$13.99

3 Eggs, 2 Bacon & 2 Sausage, Ava Taters (Or substitute 4 bacon or sausage)

The Flop

$12.25

3 Eggs, 2 Ham Steaks, Ava Taters

The Big Slick

$12.99

3 Eggs, 2 bacon or 2 Sausage, Ava Taters, and 2 Small Pancakes

The Raise

The Raise

$8.50

2 Large Pancakes Includes Butter and Syrup

2 Medium Pancakes

$5.98

2 Medium Pancakes Includes Butter and Syrup

2 Small Pancakes

$3.98

2 Small Pancakes Includes Butter and Syrup

Button Sandwich

$7.25

Texas Toast Sandwich With 2 Eggs and choice of Sausage, Bacon, or Ham

The Fold

$12.25

3 Eggs Scrambled with Green Peppers and Onions Wrapped in Flour Tortillas, Ava Taters

The Deal Tacos

The Deal Tacos

$11.99

3 Eggs Scrambled with Chorizo In Tortillas, Ava Taters

The All in

The All in

$15.75

potatoes ham, sausage, pepp&onion, jalapenos, eggs, cheddar cheese

Omelettes

Full House

$10.50

3 Egg Omelette, Cheddar Cheese, and choice of meat, Ava Taters

Full House Izzy

$11.50

3 Egg Omelette, Chorizo, Green peppers and Onions, Ava Taters

Full House Maggie

$11.50

3 Egg Omelette, Sausage, Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese, Ava Taters

Full House Get Rich

$11.50

3 Egg Omelette, Ham, Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese, Ava Taters

Full House Veggie

$11.50

3 Egg Omelette, Green Beans & Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Corn, Peas, Swiss, American, Cheddar, Ava Taters

Full House Philly

$12.99

3 Egg Omelette, Roast Beef, Green Peppers, Onions, Steak sauce, Swiss Cheese, Ava Taters

Full House Jake

$12.99

3 Egg Omelette, Roast Beef, Mushrooms, Cheddar Cheese, Ava Taters

Full House Claire

$12.99

3 Egg Omelette, Sausage and Swiss covered with Gravy, Ava Taters

Full House Sublime

$12.99

3 Egg Omelette, Green Peppers, Onions Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Avocado, Cheddar, Ava Taters

Full House Lucy

$13.99

3 Egg Omelette, Diced Chicken, Mixed Peppers, Tomatoes, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Ava Taters

Stacks

Our Style Of Skillets

Beth stack

$11.95

Scrambled Eggs, Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Ava Taters

Haylee stack

$11.95

Scrambled Eggs, Diced Chicken, Mixed Peppers, American Cheese, Ava Taters

Celso stack

$11.95

Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo, Jalapenos, Cheddar Cheese, Ava Taters

Cris stack

$11.95

Scrambled Eggs, Green Peppers and Onions, Tomatoes, Mushroom and Cheddar Cheese, Ava Taters

Filly stack

$11.95

Scrambled Eggs, Chopped Bacon and Cheddar Cheese, Ava Taters

Rosa satck

Rosa satck

$11.95

Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Ava Taters

Ary's stack

$11.95

Scrambled Eggs, Diced Ham, Tomatoes, American Cheese, Ava Taters

Michelle stack

Michelle stack

$11.95

Scrambled Eggs, Roast Beef, Cheddar cheese, Ava Taters

Marie stack

Marie stack

$11.95

Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo, Mixed Peppers, Pepper Jack Cheese, Ava Taters

Breakfast Specials

Eggs Benedict

$12.25

Basted Eggs on English Muffins, Choice of Meat, Hollandaise Sauce, Ava Taters (WEEKENDS ONLY)

The Little Oscar

$12.25

Basted Eggs on English Muffins, Choice of Meat, Topped With Gravy, Ava Taters

Country Fried Steak

Country Fried Steak

$13.99

Country Fried Steak, Topped With Gravy, 2 Eggs and Ava Taters

The High Hand

$12.25

Choice of Meat between Two Biscuits Covered with Sausage Gravy, Ava Taters

Biscuits & Gravy

The Small Blind

$8.75

1 and Half Biscuits covered with Gravy

The Big Blind

$10.75

3 Whole Biscuits covered with Gravy

The Ante

$8.99

1 Biscuit covered with Gravy topped with 2 Eggs

Sides

Ava Taters

$3.25

Our Specialty Potato Sauteed with butter and seasoning

Deluxe Ava

$5.95

Ava Taters with melted Cheddar cheese topped with Green Peppers and Mushrooms

Cup of Gravy

$3.25

Serving of our made from scratch Sausage Gravy

Cinnamon Biscuit

$0.75

Fresh Fried Cinnamon Sugar Biscuits

A La Cart

2 Egg

$5.00

2 Eggs Any Style

2 Bacon

$3.98

2 Strips of Bacon

Ham Steak

$2.99

Grilled Ham Steak

Small Pancake

$1.99

1 Small Sized Pancake, add some Chocolate, Blueberries or Bananas

Medium Pancake

$2.99

1 Medium Sized Pancake, add some Chocolate, Blueberries or Bananas

Large Pancake

$4.50

1 Large Sized Pancake, add some Chocolate, Blueberries or Bananas

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Melted American Cheese in Texas toast

Side Jalapeños

$1.25

Burgers & Sandwiches

KK (Cowboys)

KK (Cowboys)

$9.75

10-oz Burger Topped with any Cheese and choice of toppings served on a grilled bun

QQ (Ladies)

$10.75

10-oz burger topped with Cheddar cheese and Mushrooms. served on a grilled bun

JJ (Princes)

$10.75

10-oz Burger with Grilled Onions, BBQ sauce Topped with melted American cheese served on a grilled bun

AA (Rockets)

$10.75

10-oz Burger with Grilled Onions, Swiss Cheese served on a Rye Bread

10,10 (Dimes)

$10.75

10-oz Burger with Green Peppers and Onions, Steak sauce, Topped with melted Swiss cheese served on a grilled bun

99 (Popeyes)

$13.25

10-oz Burger with sauteed Mushrooms, melted Swiss cheese, and 2 strips of Bacon served on a grilled bun

88 (SnowMen)

$10.25

10-oz Burger with Swiss, American cheese and Thousand Island dressing served on Texas Toast

77 (Hockey Sticks)

$10.75

2, 5-oz Burgers with melted American cheese, Grilled Onions, and thousand island and served on 3 grilled buns, set toppings of Lettuce and Pickles.

66 (Route66)

$10.25

10-oz Burger topped with melted Swiss cheese and Cajun Seasoning served on a grilled bun

55 (Speed Limit)

$15.99

10-oz Burger Topped with Ham, Green peppers, Onions, Jalapenos, 2 strips of Bacon, melted American cheese served on a grilled bun

44 (Sailboats)

$10.75

10-oz Burger Topped with Mixed Peppers and Pepper Jack cheese served on a grilled bun

The Donnie Burger

$17.99

Our Breakfast 10-oz Burger with crisp Avas on the burger 2 o/hard eggs, American cheese, and 2 strips of Bacon served on a grilled bun

The MGM

The MGM

$11.50

Corned Beef Reuben with Swiss cheese, 1000 island,and Sauerkraut Served on Rye bread

The Treasure Island

$9.75

Grilled Chicken Breast, with both American and Swiss cheese, and 1000 island sauce served on Grilled Texas Toast

The Rio

$9.75

Grilled Chicken Breast, Choice of cheese, Served on a grilled bun

The Palms

$10.75

Grilled Chicken Breast, with Mixed Peppers, and Pepper Jack cheese served on Texas Toast

The Circus Circus

$10.25

Our BLT served on Texas Toast with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo

The Monte Carlo

The Monte Carlo

$11.50

Roast Beef Sandwich Topped with melted Swiss and Cheddar cheese, and Mushrooms served on a grilled bun

The Golden Nugget

$11.50

Roast Beef Or 2 Ham Steak Sandwich, topped with Green Peppers and Onions, melted Swiss cheese served on grilled bun

The Flamingo

The Flamingo

$10.75

Grilled Pork Tenderloin, Choice of cheese Served on a grilled bun

The Luxor

$10.75

Seasoned or Regular Chicken or Roast Beef, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Onions, and Cheddar cheese Wrapped In Flour Tortillas

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Melted American Cheese in Texas toast

Salads

The Mirage

$10.75

Large Salad with either Seasoned or Regular Chicken, Diced Ham, Tomatoes, Onions and Cheddar Cheese.

Side Salad

$4.25

Medium Salad with Tomatoes, Onions and Cheddar cheese

A La Cart

Side Mayo

Ham Steak

$2.99

Grilled Ham Steak

Sides

French Fries

$2.25

Hand Cut Fries

Seasoned Fries

$2.25

Hand Cut Cajun Seasoned Fries

Onion Rings Basket

$3.25

Battered Onion Rings

Cup of Gravy

$3.25

Serving of our made from scratch Sausage Gravy

Ava Taters

$3.25

Our Specialty Potato Sauteed with butter and seasoning

Deluxe Ava

$5.95

Ava Taters with melted Cheddar cheese topped with Green Peppers and Mushrooms

Cinnamon Biscuit

$0.75

Fresh Fried Cinnamon Sugar Biscuits

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14300 Mundy Drive STE 1300, Noblesville, IN 46060

Directions

