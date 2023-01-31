A map showing the location of Best Burger 48-11 vernon blvdView gallery

Best Burger 48-11 vernon blvd

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

48-11 vernon blvd

long island city, NY 11101

SNACKS

FRIED PICKLES

FRIED PICKLES

$7.95

CRISPY PICKLE SLICES SERVED WITH OUR SPICY COMEBACK SAUCE. SO GOOD IT'LL HAVE YOU COMING BACK AGAIN AND AGAIN.

MAC & CHEESE BITES

MAC & CHEESE BITES

$11.00

CRISPY AMERICAN MAC & CHEESE MORSELS SERVED WITH CHOICE OF MARINARA SAUCE OR SPICY RANCH.

"FRIED CHICKEN" WINGS

$12.00

PICKLE BRINED COUNTRY STYLE FRIED WINGS COATED IN GARLIC INFUSED HOT HONEY.

CHEDDAR STUFFED JALAPENOS

$9.00

MEXICAN STREET CORN INSPIRED FRITTERS SERVED WITH RANCH DRESSING.

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLLS

$12.00

THESE PHILLY CHEESESTEAK STUFFED EGG ROLLS ARE EXPLODING WITH DELICIOUSNESS AND COME SERVED WITH OUR SPICY COMEBACK SAUCE.

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

Classic French Fries

THE BEST BURGERS

OUR BURGERS ARE MADE WITH THE BEST GROUND BEEF BLEND AND INFUSED WITH GARLIC BUTTER. ALL BURGERS USE MARTIN'S POTATO ROLLS AND COME WITH AMERICAN CHEESE. CHOOSE A SINGLE OR A DOUBLE.
BUTTER MAKES IT BETTER

BUTTER MAKES IT BETTER

$9.95

LET'S FACE IT BUTTER MAKES EVERYTHING BETTER. THIS SMASH BURGER IS INFUSED WITH GARLIC BUTTER AND TOPPED WITH AMERICAN CHEESE SERVED WITH COMEBACK SAUCE, SHREDDED LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS AND PICKLES ALL BETWEEN A TOASTED MARTIN'S POTATO BUN.

THE OKI-DOKI

THE OKI-DOKI

$10.95

THIS IS A CROSS BETWEEN OUR BUTTER BURGER AND AN OKLAHOMA ONION BURGER. OUR GARLIC BUTTER INFUSED PATTY SMASHED ON GRIDDLED ONIONS, AND TOPPED WITH AMERICAN CHEESE, SERVED WITH PICKLES AND COMEBACK SAUCE BETWEEN TOASTED MARTIN'S POTATO ROLL.

THE NIK-FIL-A CHICKEN SANDWICH

THE NIK-FIL-A CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.95

INSPIRED BY YOU KNOW WHO...BUT DON'T WORRY YOU CAN GET THIS ONE ON SUNDAY TOO. PICKLE BRINED CHICKEN, NIK-FIL-A SAUCE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLE CHIPS AND TOASTED MARTIN'S BUN

DRINKS

CAN COKE

CAN COKE

$2.00
CAN DIET COKE

CAN DIET COKE
$2.00

$2.00
CAN SPRITE

CAN SPRITE

$2.00
CAN GINGER ALE

CAN GINGER ALE
$2.00

$2.00
CAN GRAPE SODA

CAN GRAPE SODA
$2.00

$2.00

SAN PELLEGRINO LEMONTA
$2.50

$2.50

SAN PELLEGRINO ARANCIATA
$2.50

$2.50
BOTTLE POLAND SPRING

BOTTLE POLAND SPRING
$1.50

$1.50
SNAPPLE APPLE

SNAPPLE APPLE
$2.50

$2.50
SNAPPLE PEACH TEA

SNAPPLE PEACH TEA
$2.50

$2.50
SNAPPLE ORANGEADE

SNAPPLE ORANGEADE
$2.50

$2.50
SNAPPLE KIWI STRAWBERRY

SNAPPLE KIWI STRAWBERRY
$2.50

$2.50
SNAPPLE LEMON TEA

SNAPPLE LEMON TEA
$2.50

$2.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

OUR BURGERS ARE MADE WITH THE WAGYU GROUND BEEF BLEND AND INFUSED WITH GARLIC BUTTER. ALL BURGERS USE MARTIN'S POTATO ROLLS AND COME WITH AMERICAN CHEESE. CHOOSE A SINGLE OR A DOUBLE. WE ARE LOCATED INSIDE sLICe. ALL PHONE CALLS AND PICK UP ORDERS WILL BE FULFILLED BY THEM.

Location

48-11 vernon blvd, long island city, NY 11101

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

