Best Burger. 2112 North 30th Street

129 Reviews

$

2112 N 30th

Ne 68111

Omaha, NE 68112

Popular Items

Build Your Own Beef Burger
All American Special
Cheddar under Swiss

Build Your Own Burgers

Build Your Own Beef Burger

$7.50

Craft your Best Burger. the way you want, how you want.

Build Your Own Grilled Chicken Burger

$6.50Out of stock

Build Your Own Thai Black Bean Vegan Burger

$7.50

Build Your Own Turkey Burger

$7.50Out of stock

Desserts

Crum Cakes Brownies

$6.00Out of stock

Cinni Rolls

$4.00Out of stock

Drinks

Assorted Canned Soda

Bottled Water

$1.00

Sauces

Balsamic Dressing

$0.50Out of stock

BBQ

$0.50

French Dressing

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

House Garlic Aioli

$0.50

House Pear Pepper Jam

$0.75Out of stock

House Spicy BBQ

$0.50

Ketchup

Mayo

Mustard

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Small Serving of Chili

$3.00Out of stock

House Sauce

$0.50

Sides

3 oz Single Slider

$3.00

Crinkle Cut Fries

$2.00

Curly Fries

$2.00Out of stock

Handcut Fries

$2.00
Sweet Potato Fries

House cut roasted fries

$2.00

House cut roasted fries

Waffle Fries

$3.00Out of stock

Zapp's New Orleans Style Kettle Cooked Chips

$1.50

Green House Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Onion Rings

$4.00Out of stock

Side Serving of Chili

$3.00Out of stock

Hashbrown

$2.00Out of stock

Straight Cut

Out of stock

2 Slices Of Turkey Bacon

$0.75

Double Patty

$3.00

Specials

All American Breakfast

$9.00

All American Special

$11.00

BLT

$5.50
Bold and Blazin

Bold and Blazin

$13.00

patty of your choice, with pepper jack cheese, fried jalapenos, fried onions topped with our house spicy bbq sauce on a toasted Brioche bun.

Cheddar under Swiss

Cheddar under Swiss

$11.00

patty of your choice, with fried and sautéed onions, sautéed mushrooms with melted cheddar and swiss cheese on a toasted bun smothered with house made garlic aioli.

Clucker Club

$10.00Out of stock

Juicy grilled chicken breast with havarti cheese, turkey bacon, fresh lettuce and tomato on a toasted Brioche bun with mayo on the side.

Gooey 3-Cheese Grilled Cheese

$5.00

harvarti, gouda & american cheese melted inside sourdough bread. Add some turkey bacon if you want to adult it up!

Hello Sunshine

$8.00

Kid's Meal Chicken Tenders & Fry

$5.00

Kid's Meal Slider & Fry

$5.50

Large Chili

$8.00Out of stock

Muenster Mash

$12.00

double patty of your choice, with two slices of muenster cheese, crunchy pickles, sautéed mushrooms topped with our housemade pear & ghost pepper jam on a toasted Brioche bun.

North Slider Pack

North Slider Pack

$20.00

enjoy 1 POUND of grass fed Black Angus beef in five sliders. Great for families or friends to share. Comes with cheddar cheese, pickles and onions.

Patty Melt

$12.50Out of stock

Sauce Boss

$10.00Out of stock

Small Chili

$6.00Out of stock

Stuffed Egg

$7.50

Pizza Puff And Fries

$8.00

Veggie Gyro Wrap With Fries

$11.00Out of stock

Philly Sliders

$10.00Out of stock

FGT With Curly Fries

$12.00Out of stock

Take Home Products

12 oz Garlic Aioli

12 oz Garlic Aioli

$6.00
4 oz Original Seasoning Blend

4 oz Original Seasoning Blend

$5.00Out of stock

4 oz Spicy Seasoning Blend

$5.00Out of stock

8 oz Apple Cinni Jam

$7.00Out of stock
8 oz Pear Pepper Jam

8 oz Pear Pepper Jam

$7.00Out of stock

Gc

$25.00

Gc

$10.00

Holiday Gift Box

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2112 N 30th, Ne 68111, Omaha, NE 68112

Directions

Best Burger. image
Best Burger. image

