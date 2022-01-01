Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Pilot Pete's Coffee & Treats
128 W First St.

review star

No reviews yet

128 West 1st Street

Elmhurst, IL 60126

Popular Items

Cafe Latte
Carmel Cloud
Chai Tea Latte

CLASSICS

Fly by Coffee

Fly by Coffee

$2.00+

Freshly brewed coffee.

Red Eye Flight

Red Eye Flight

$2.75+

Our unique med./dark roast with a shot of our Pilot Pete's espresso.

Cafe Misto

Cafe Misto

$2.75+

1/2 steamed milk of choice and 1/2 freshly brewed coffee

Americano

Americano

$2.75+

only 2 ingredients here. Our fine espresso and hot water

Cafe Latte

Cafe Latte

$3.50+

Choice of steamed milk with espresso and a dollop of froth. Topped with a dash of cinnamon or cocoa.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.25+

Silky smooth frothed milk poured over a double shot of our fine espresso. Topped with a dash of cinnamon or cocoa

Mocha Mission

Mocha Mission

$4.00+

Rich dark chocolate mixed with steamed milk of choice and a shot of fine espresso. Topped with whipped cream and a dash of cocoa.

White Mocha

White Mocha

$4.50+

Creamy white chocolate mixed with steamed milk of choice and a shot of fine espresso. Topped with whipped cream and a dash of cocoa.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Our Costa Rican blend slowly brewed over 12 hours without heat, resulting in a complex full bodied brew with low acid and a chocolate finish.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

A rich silky smooth blend of robust Belgium chocolates, touch of our homemade vanilla whipped into frothed milk and topped with whipped cream.

SIGNATURE

Avalanche

Avalanche

$4.50+

The euphoric connection of dark and white chocolate whisked upon impactful espresso and steamed milk. Topped with thick whipped cream and dark chocolate sauce.

Coconut Dream

Coconut Dream

$4.50+

A sweet dream of white chocolate and coconut whisked into steamed milk and bold espresso. Topped with thick whipped cream.

Monkey in Paradise

Monkey in Paradise

$4.50+

The tempting combination of dark chocolate and coconut stirred into loud espresso and steamed milk. Topped with thick whipped cream and dark chocolate drizzle.

Carmel Cloud

Carmel Cloud

$4.50+

The pleasurable combination of daring espresso and luscious caramel sauce stirred to perfection. Then poured over frothy milk with vanilla. Try it iced! Yum!

Creme Brûlée Latte

Creme Brûlée Latte

$4.50+

Robust espresso stirred into frothed milk and our secret creme brûlée sauce. Topped with torched cane sugar!

Honey Vanilla Latte

Honey Vanilla Latte

$4.50+

This exquisite latte is made with organic homemade vanilla, steamed milk and fresh Espresso. Topped with Organic Honey and a dash of cinnamon.

Bulletproof

Bulletproof

$5.00+

Pilot Pete's custom coffee blend whipped up with organic, grass fed unsalted butter, and organic virgin coconut oil. Both truly enhance the caffeine, ensuring a smooth landing (no crash here)!

Full Throttle

Full Throttle

$5.50+

Pete's go-to! 4 shots of espresso, poured over frothed cream, organic vanilla, & a dash of cinnamon.

Greek Style Frappe

Greek Style Frappe

$5.00+

Double shot of espresso blended with a little ice turns this into a silky, smooth, light froth. Served over ice with a splash of Vanilla, cream and a dash of cinnamon.

Flight

$15.00

TEAS

Gunpowder Green

Gunpowder Green

$3.00

Classic Green Tea

Pomegranate Indigo

Pomegranate Indigo

$3.00

Pomegranate green tea

Madame Butterfly

Madame Butterfly

$3.00

Peach Pear green tea

Baked Apple Pie

Baked Apple Pie

$3.00

Tastes just like grandmothers homemade baked apple pie. Apple pieces, cinnamon, cloves & Rooibos Tea

Earl Grey

Earl Grey

$3.00

Classic Earl grey with Bergamot and blue flowers

Breakfast Blend

Breakfast Blend

$3.00

Our classic black tea blend

Sky High Chai

Sky High Chai

$3.00

Black tea, ginger root, cinnamon, green cardamom, black pepper, cloves, cinnamon chips, ginger, and clove flavor

Dragon Fruit Rose

Dragon Fruit Rose

$3.00

Dragonfruit, roses and green tea

Yerba Mate

Yerba Mate

$3.00

Legend has it that a magical tree grows in the South American rainforest with the powers to unite and energize. We believe thousands of years of legend can't be wrong: Yerba mate has the strength of coffee, the health benefits of tea, and the euphoria of chocolate, all in a single drink... If that's not magic, we don't know what is.

Ambrosia

Ambrosia

$3.00

A magical combination of mediterranean chamomile & Moroccan Mint Green tea unfold into a serene refreshing blend to calm your mind, body & soul.

Mango Black

Mango Black

$3.00

This tropical tea blend is buzzing with sunny mango notes, fine black tea, hints of lime and just the right amount of sweetness.

Moroccan Mint

Moroccan Mint

$3.00

Long prized as an after dinner tea, Moroccan Mint Green Tea is equal parts relaxing and invigorating.

12 berry

$3.00

This is an herbal tea with 12 different berries and can be served hot or iced

Hibiscus

$3.00

TEA LATTES

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$3.50+

Our fresh Sky High Chai (freshly steeped upon order) with steamed milk of choice, our homemade organic vanilla, and a dash of cinnamon.

London Fog

London Fog

$3.50+

Our signiture Earl Grey Tea

Matcha Green Tea Latte

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$3.50+

Our finest ceremonial grade matchca frothed into milk of your choice and sweetened with our organic vanilla

Baked Apple Tea Latte

Baked Apple Tea Latte

$3.50+

Roiibos Tea with apple pieces, cinnamon, cloves, sliced almonds steeped with frothed milk organic vanilla & a dash of cin.

TREATS

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

Homemade muffin with fresh blueberries throughout and topped with a cinnamon sugar crumble.

Cinnamon Streusel Muffin

$3.00

Moist vanilla cinnamon cake topped with a brown sugar and cinnamon crumble.

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.00

Soft and fluffy muffin loaded with chocolate chips.

Triple Chocolate Muffin

$3.00

Freshly baked chocolate muffins with chocolate chips.

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$3.00

Moist vanilla base loaded with cranberry pieces and topped with an orange drizzle.

Cranberry Pecan Scone

$3.00

Freshly baked with cranberry and pecan pieces.

Blueberry Scone

$3.00

Baked fresh loaded with fresh juicy blueberries.

Cheddar Chive Scone

$3.00

This fresh scone comes loaded with cheddar cheese and chives.

Salted Caramel Toffee Brownie

$3.00

Freshly baked salted caramel brownie topped with toffee..

Cheddar Broccoli Quiche

$6.00

Egg, cheddar, cheese and broccoli freshly baked and served warm.

Lorraine Quiche

$6.00

Egg, cheese, caramelized onion and ham pieces freshly baked and served warm.

Surprise Birthday Delivery

$40.00

Celebrate a birthday with a First Class Surprise Delivery includes 1 drink of your choice, 6 freshly baked Pastries, Whipped cream, Birthday Sprinkles, Sparkler & Confetti Shooter upon arrival.

Sausage and cheddar sandwhich

$4.00

a delicious breakfast sandwich with cheddar cheese, egg, and sausage on an english muffin.

Cheddar Bacon Sandwich

$4.00

A breakfast sandwich with perfectly cooked bacon, egg, and cheddar cheese on an english muffin.

Spinach and egg sandwich

$4.00

Our vegetarian breakfast with spinach, cheese, and egg on an english muffin

M&M Cookies

$3.00

Butterscotch Potato chip Cookie

$3.00

cakepops

$3.00

Truffle Trio

$5.00

Happy Morning Breakfast Bar

$3.00+

PILOTS IN TRAINING

Kids Vanilla Steamer

$2.50

Frothed milk with our homemade organic vanilla syrup

Kids Hot Chocolate

$2.50

A rich, silky smooth blend of robust Belgium Chocolates, a touch of our homemade vanilla whipped into frothed milk. topped with whipped cream and locally made chocolate drizzle.

Kids Carmel Cloud

$2.50

Silky smooth frothed milk with vanilla and carmel

Puppuccino

$1.00

4oz cup filled with whipped cream and topped with sprinkles

Coffee

World blend

$13.75

Costa Rican

$13.75

Our delicious light roast

Espresso

$13.75

Our bold espresso.

K-CUPS

$9.95

PACK OF 12 OF OUR DELICIOUS WORLD BLEND KCUPS.

JARS

$13.75+

BUY A JAR OF OUR FRESHLY ROASTED BEANS AT FULL PRICE THEN BRING YOUR JAR BACK FOR A REFILL AT A DISCOUNTED PRICE.

Valentine's Day Menu

Cupids Dream

Cupids Dream

$4.75+

The sweet bold and beautiful sensation of fresh raspberries muddled into sweet white chocolate sauce, shaken with roaring espresso and fluffy milk, perfected with thick whipped cream and a fresh berry.

Orange Blossom

Orange Blossom

$4.75+

Close your eyes.. You are walking upon a vibrant green field. Everything is made of white chocolate, a bold beautiful orange tree blooming in front of you. Shimmering and refreshed by a mist of smooth espresso. Grab an orange and take a bite.

Peanut Butter Cup Latte

Peanut Butter Cup Latte

$4.75+

A euphoric connection of Reese's Peanut Butter and Belgium milk chocolate whipped into a double shot of rich espresso and milk. Finished with whipped cream and crushed Reese's.

Pistachio Rose Latte

Pistachio Rose Latte

$4.75+

Indulge in our original sweet nutty pistachio latte kissed with aroma of a fresh a rose, bold espresso and steamed milk. Topped with whipped cream, crushed pistachio pieces and a rose petal.

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pilot Pete Coffee and Treats serves the best coffee around: a proprietary, globally sourced house blend that not only tastes good … it does good. It’s coffee with a purpose. We’ve been voted the Best Coffee Shop in Illinois by Yelp and Business Insider. But we’re most proud of the lives we’ve lifted and the coffee family we’ve formed — to make a difference: Our coffee, tea, and freshly baked treats support local farmers and businesses. We serve our customers each day with warmth and positivity. Our Faith in Humanity Project is an ongoing effort to lend a hand to people who are struggling in Elmhurst and beyond: families facing a health crisis, people who are homeless, or just down on their luck.

Location

128 West 1st Street, Elmhurst, IL 60126

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

