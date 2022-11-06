Best Dam BBQ Joint - Food Truck

Family Pack for 17ppl with Ribs

$279.00

4 pounds of Brisket 3 pounds of Sausage. 3 Racks of Ribs Choice of 3 sides Potato Salad Mac and Cheese Broccoli Salad BBQ Sauce for 17 Pickles and Onions 34 slices of Bread Utensils and Cutlery kits fo 17 Extra Napkins