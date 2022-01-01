Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Greek
Sandwiches

BEST GYROS Mayfield Heights

1,921 Reviews

$

6629 Mayfield Rd

Mayfield Heights, OH 44124

Popular Items

Best Gyro
Fresh Cut Fries
Festival Gyro

Gyros

All fresh cut!
Best Gyro

Best Gyro

$9.99+

Our traditional style gyros all come with lettuce, tomato, onion, and cucumber sauce on the side!

Festival Gyro

Festival Gyro

$6.49

Festival size version of our traditional gyro. This one comes rolled up with the sauce right on it!

Cucumber Sauce

$0.75

An extra helping of our tasty cucumber sauce!

Gyro by the ounce

$1.50

1 oz fresh gyro meat.

Atomic Gyro

$10.99+

The spiciest gyro! VERY HOT!! Our classic gyro or chicken tossed in our house made Atomic sauce with lettuce, tomato and onion on grilled pita bread. Cucumber sauce on the side.

Bbq Gyro

$10.99+

Our classic gyro or chicken tossed in barbeque sauce with lettuce, tomato and onion on grilled pita bread. Cucumber sauce on the side.

Bourbon Gyro

$10.99+

Our classic gyro or chicken tossed in bourbon sauce with lettuce, tomato and onion on grilled pita bread. Cucumber sauce on the side.

Cajun Gyro

$10.99+

Our classic gyro or chicken tossed in Cajun spices with lettuce, tomato and onion on grilled pita bread. Cucumber sauce on the side.

Jamaican Gyro

$10.99+

Our classic gyro or chicken tossed in Jamaican flavor with lettuce, tomato and onion on grilled pita bread. Cucumber sauce on the side.

Spicy Hot Gyro

$10.99+

Our classic gyro or chicken tossed in hot sauce with lettuce, tomato and onion on grilled pita bread. Cucumber sauce on the side.

Hot Chili Pepper Gyro

$10.99+

Our classic gyro or chicken tossed in hot chili sauce with lettuce, tomato and onion on grilled pita bread. Cucumber sauce on the side.

Hot-N-Sweet Gyro

$10.99+

Our classic gyro or chicken tossed in our special hot and sweet chili sauce with lettuce, tomato and onion on grilled pita bread. Cucumber sauce on the side.

Teriyaki Gyro

$10.99+

Our classic gyro or chicken tossed in teriyaki sauce with lettuce, tomato and onion on grilled pita bread. Cucumber sauce on the side.

Philly Gyro

Philly Gyro

$11.99+

Our classic gyro or chicken topped with grilled peppers, grilled onions and melted cheese on grilled pita bread. Cucumber sauce on the side.

Meat Lovers Gyro

Meat Lovers Gyro

$11.99+

Our classic gyro and Greek chicken with lettuce, tomato and onion on grilled pita bread. Cucumber sauce on the side.

Greek Boy Gyro

Greek Boy Gyro

$11.99+

Our classic gyro or chicken topped with fresh-cut fries, barbeque sauce and coleslaw on grilled pita bread. Cucumber sauce on the side.

Cleveland Special Gyro

Cleveland Special Gyro

$11.99+

Our classic gyro or chicken topped with cheese/potato pierogis, lettuce and grilled onions on grilled pita bread. Cucumber sauce on the side.

Greek Girl Gyro

Greek Girl Gyro

$11.99+

Our classic gyro or chicken topped with spinach, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on grilled pita bread. Cucumber sauce on the side.

Zorba Gyro

Zorba Gyro

$11.99+

Our classic gyro or chicken topped with feta cheese, Kalamata olives, lettuce, tomato and onion on grilled pita bread. Cucumber sauce on the side.

Hangover Gyro

Hangover Gyro

$11.99+

Our classic gyro or chicken topped with cheese fries, lettuce, tomato and onion on grilled pita bread. Cucumber sauce on the side.

Apollo Gyro

Apollo Gyro

$11.99+

Our classic gyro or chicken tossed in garlic and topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on grilled pita bread. Cucumber sauce on the side.

Eggs & Cheese Gyro

Eggs & Cheese Gyro

$11.99+

Our classic gyro or chicken topped with two eggs, cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on grilled pita bread. Cucumber sauce on the side.

Gyro Box

Gyro Box

$10.98

Sandwiches

Best Burger

Best Burger

$8.99

Juicy half pound Best burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and dill pickle chips on a fresh hamburger bun.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$9.49

Juicy half pound burger topped with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a fresh hamburger bun.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.49

Juicy half pound burger with lettuce, tomato, onion and dill pickle chips topped with melted American cheese and crispy bacon slices on a fresh hamburger bun.

Cleveland Burger

$10.49

Juicy half pound burger with lettuce, tomato and dill pickle chips topped with 2 cheese/potato pierogis and grilled onions on a fresh hamburger bun.

Egg & Cheese Burger

$10.49

Juicy half pound burger with lettuce, tomato, onion and dill pickle chips topped with melted Amerian cheese and a large egg on a fresh hamburger bun.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.49

Juicy half pound burger with lettuce, tomato, and dill pickle chips topped with melted Swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms and grilled onions on a fresh hamburger bun.

Steak Philly

Steak Philly

$11.99

Grilled Philly steak, grilled onions, banana peppers, mayo, and shredded cheese.

Chicken Philly

$11.99

Seasoned griled chicken breast, grilled onions, banana peppers, mayo, and shredded cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$12.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon and ranch dressing on a sub roll.

Regular Corned Beef

Regular Corned Beef

$12.99

Our house-made corned beef, piled on rye bread! Add the condiments of your choice for extra goodness!

Giant Corned Beef

Giant Corned Beef

$21.49

A double decker sandwich of our house-made corned beef, piled high on rye bread. Add the condiments of your choice!

Regular Reuben

$13.99

This Reuben sandwich strikes a perfect balance of our house-made corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and creamy thousand island dressing on grilled rye bread. How could you go wrong!?

Giant Reuben

$22.49

This double decker Reuben sandwich strikes a perfect balance of our house-made corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and creamy thousand island dressing on grilled rye bread. How could you go wrong!?

Falafel On Pita

$8.49

Five crispy fried falafel in a grilled pita. Served with lettuce, tomato and onions. Cucumber sauce on the side. Vegetarian!

CHICKEN & FISH

12 of our seriously amazing chicken tenders, breaded, fried, and served with your favorite dipping sauce.
6 Wings

6 Wings

$9.99

6 Wings fried to perfection and tossed in the sauce of your choice!

12 Wings

12 Wings

$19.49

12 Wings fried to perfection and tossed in the sauce of your choice!

24 Wings

24 Wings

$37.99

24 Wings fried to perfection and tossed in the sauce of your choice!

3 Tenders

3 Tenders

$7.49

Our seriously amazing chicken tenders, breaded, fried, and served with your favorite dipping sauce.

6 Tenders

6 Tenders

$14.49

6 of our amazing chicken tenders, breaded, fried, and served with your favorite dipping sauce.

12 Tenders

12 Tenders

$27.99

More is always better when you're talking fried chicken. Trust us.

1 pc Cod Fish Fry

$9.49

1 piece fried cod with fresh cut fries and cole slaw

2 pc Cod Fish Fry

$14.49

2 pieces of fried cod with fresh cut fries and cole slaw

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$11.49

Crispy panko breaded shrimp served with fries and slaw.

Fish Sandwich

$7.99

Fried Cod served on a hamburger bun with lettuce and dill pickles.

Piece Of Fish

$5.00

One piece fried Cod.

SALADS & WRAPS

Sm House Salad

$6.49

Mixed greens, tomato, onion, banana peppers, and shredded cheese with your choice of dressing.

Lg house Salad

$9.49

Mixed greens, tomato, onion, banana peppers, and shredded cheese with your choice of dressing.

Sm Greek Salad

Sm Greek Salad

$6.49

A Greek staple! Mixed greens, tomato, onion, banana peppers, and plenty of feta cheese and Kalamata olives! Add chicken or Gyro and take it to the next level.

Lg Greek Salad

Lg Greek Salad

$9.49

A Greek staple! Mixed greens, tomato, onion, banana peppers, and plenty of feta cheese and Kalamata olives! Add chicken or Gyro and take it to the next level.

Gyro & Cheese Salad

$13.49

Mixed greens, tomato, onion, banana peppers, and shredded cheese topped with a generous helping of our famous gyro meat!

Greek Salad w/Chicken & Feta

Greek Salad w/Chicken & Feta

$13.49

Grilled chicken on top of mixed greens, tomato, onion, banana peppers, Kalamata olives and crumbled feta cheese

Chx/bcn/ranch Salad

$12.49

Seasoned grilled chicken, diced bacon, mixed greens, tomato, onion, banana peppers, and shredded cheese with ranch dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.49

Crispy breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and served over mixed greens, tomato, onion, banana peppers, and shredded cheese with your choice of dressing.

Falafel Salad

$12.49

Crispy fried falafel over mixed greens, tomato, onion, banana peppers, and shredded cheese with your choice of dressing.

Chx/bcn/ranch Wrap

Chx/bcn/ranch Wrap

$10.99

A fresh white tortilla filled with grilled chicken, mixed greens, onion, tomato, banana peppers, shredded cheddar-jack cheese, diced bacon, and house-made ranch dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Crispy breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with mixed greens, tomato, onion, banana peppers, and shredded cheese in a fresh wrap tortilla wrap.

Chicken & Feta Wrap

Chicken & Feta Wrap

$9.99

A fresh white tortilla filled with grilled chicken, mixed greens, onion, tomato, banana peppers and feta cheese.

Sides & Fries

Fresh Cut Fries

Fresh Cut Fries

$4.49+

Fresh cut fries

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$4.49+

Crispy waffle fries

Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$4.99+

Fresh cut fries seasoned with Cajun spices

Garlic Fries

$4.99+

Fresh cut fries with garlic seasoning

Cheese Fries

$6.49+

Fresh cut fries smothered in melted cheese.

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.99+

Fresh cut fries loaded with chili and melted cheese.

Jalapeno & Cheese Fries

$6.99+

Fresh cut fries topped with spicy jalapenos and melted cheese

Bacon & Cheese Fries

Bacon & Cheese Fries

$7.99+

Fresh cut or waffle fries topped with nacho cheese and diced bacon.

Bbq Bacon Ranch Fries

Bbq Bacon Ranch Fries

$7.99+

Fresh cut or waffle fries topped with diced bacon and drizzled with BBQ sauce and house-made ranch.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99+

Fresh sweet potato fries

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.99+

Crispy onion rings

Zucchini Fries

$6.99

Zucchini sticks fried crisp to perfection.

Breaded Mushrooms

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.99

Mushrooms battered and fried to perfection.

Jalapeño Poppers

$6.99

Six spicy jalapeno peppers stuffed with cheese and spices then crisp fried to perfection.

Mac & Cheese Bites

$6.99

Ten Bites - Creamy mac and cheese battered and fried to perfection.

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$6.99

Six cheesy mozzarella sticks.

5 Pierogies w/Grilled Onions

5 Pierogies w/Grilled Onions

$6.99

Five tasty cheese and potato pierogis topped with grilled onions.

Buffalo Cauliflower bites

$6.99

Additional pita bread.

Grilled Cheese Pita

$3.99

Grilled cheese on pita bread.

Pita Bread

$1.50

2 Falafel Balls

$3.00

Hummus And Falafel

$4.99

Hummus and Pita

$3.99

Grilled pita slices and hummus.

Hummus

$2.50

A 4 oz portion of hummus.

Cole Slaw

$1.50

Cheese Cup

$2.00

4 oz nacho cheese cup

Desserts

Top of your meal with a delicious dessert!
Baklava

Baklava

$3.99

Rich, sweet pastry made of layers of filo topped with chopped nuts and sweetened with honey syrup.

Cheesecake

$4.49
Chocolate overload cake

Chocolate overload cake

$4.49Out of stock

Snickers pie

$4.49Out of stock
Tiramisu cake

Tiramisu cake

$4.49
Assorted Greek Pastry

Assorted Greek Pastry

$3.49

Try any or all of our delicious greek pastries!

Oreo Cake

Oreo Cake

$4.49

Drinks

Canned Soda

$1.25

Bottle Water

$1.00

Vitamin Water

$2.59

Monster/ Body Armor

$3.29

Bottled Tea

$2.99

Minute Maid Juice

$3.29

Peace Tea

$2.59

Powerade

$1.99

DD Coffee

$2.99

Honest Tea

$2.99

Breakfast

Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$7.49

Crispy bacon, grilled texas toast, melted American cheese, and 2 eggs any style.

Gyro Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$9.49

Our famous gyro meat, grilled texas toast, melted American cheese, and 2 eggs any style.

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$4.49

Grilled texas toast with 2 large eggs and melted American cheese.

Big Breakfast w/ Bacon

$11.99

3 slices of crispy bacon, 3 large eggs, waffle fries, and grilled texas toast.

Big Breakfast w/ Gyro

$13.99

A generous portion of our famous gyro meat alongside 3 large eggs, waffle fries, and grilled texas toast.

Greek Party

Our greek party packs are always a hit! Meat, pita, veggies, sauce, and fries for however many you need to feed!

4 Greek Party

$34.99

One pound fresh cut gyro meat, one pound fresh cut fries and 4 pitas.

8 Greek Party

$64.99

Two pounds fresh cut gyro meat, two pounds fresh cut fries and 8 pitas.

24 Greek Party

$189.99

Six pounds fresh cut gyro meat, six pounds fresh cut fries and 24 pitas.

1lb. Gyro

$24.00

One pound fresh cut gyro meat.

FRESH WRAP PLATTER

12 fresh wrap halves. Choose between gyro and cheese, buffalo chicken, chicken bacon ranch, and chicken and feta, or mix and match!

FRESH WRAP PLATTER

$53.99

12 fresh wrap halves, Choose between gyro and cheese, buffalo chicken, chicken bacon ranch, and chicken and feta OR mix and match!

FALAFEL PLATTER

35 falafel balls with 8 pitas. Served w/Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Cucumber Sauce.

FALAFEL PLATTER

$49.99

35 falafel balls with 8 pitas. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and cucumber sauce.

CORNED BEEF PLATTER

2lbs. Makes approximately 6 sandwiches. Includes house made corned beef, rye bread and pickles.

CORNED BEEF PLATTER

$72.99

2 lbs of our fantastic house-made corned beef served with plenty of rye bread, pickles, and the condiments of your choice.

1 Lbs Corned Beef

$21.00

One pound house-made corned beef

CHICKEN TENDERS PLATTER

20 delicious fried chicken tenders and your choice of Ranch, Honey Mustard, BBQ, or Buffalo dipping sauce.

CHICKEN TENDERS PLATTER

$39.99

20 delicious fried chicken tenders and your choice of Ranch, Honey Mustard, BBQ or Buffalo dipping sauce.

CHICKEN WINGS

Plain, Bourbon, Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ, Buffalo, Cajun, Jamaican, Hot and Sweet, Hot Chili, Atomic.

CHICKEN WINGS

$38.99+

PARTY SALADS

Party Greek Salad

$25.99

Party House Salad

$25.99

Party Chicken Bacon Ranch

$47.99

Party Falafel Salad

$41.99

SIDES

Party Hummus and pita

$24.99

8 pitas and 4 sides of hummus

Party Fresh cut or waffle fries

$17.99

Party Bulk Tzatziki

$8.99+
Party Tray of Baklava

Party Tray of Baklava

$99.99

30 cheese and potato pierogis with grilled onions

$39.99

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6629 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124

Directions

