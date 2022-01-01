BEST GYROS Mayfield Heights
$
6629 Mayfield Rd
Mayfield Heights, OH 44124
Popular Items
Gyros
Best Gyro
Our traditional style gyros all come with lettuce, tomato, onion, and cucumber sauce on the side!
Festival Gyro
Festival size version of our traditional gyro. This one comes rolled up with the sauce right on it!
Cucumber Sauce
An extra helping of our tasty cucumber sauce!
Gyro by the ounce
1 oz fresh gyro meat.
Atomic Gyro
The spiciest gyro! VERY HOT!! Our classic gyro or chicken tossed in our house made Atomic sauce with lettuce, tomato and onion on grilled pita bread. Cucumber sauce on the side.
Bbq Gyro
Our classic gyro or chicken tossed in barbeque sauce with lettuce, tomato and onion on grilled pita bread. Cucumber sauce on the side.
Bourbon Gyro
Our classic gyro or chicken tossed in bourbon sauce with lettuce, tomato and onion on grilled pita bread. Cucumber sauce on the side.
Cajun Gyro
Our classic gyro or chicken tossed in Cajun spices with lettuce, tomato and onion on grilled pita bread. Cucumber sauce on the side.
Jamaican Gyro
Our classic gyro or chicken tossed in Jamaican flavor with lettuce, tomato and onion on grilled pita bread. Cucumber sauce on the side.
Spicy Hot Gyro
Our classic gyro or chicken tossed in hot sauce with lettuce, tomato and onion on grilled pita bread. Cucumber sauce on the side.
Hot Chili Pepper Gyro
Our classic gyro or chicken tossed in hot chili sauce with lettuce, tomato and onion on grilled pita bread. Cucumber sauce on the side.
Hot-N-Sweet Gyro
Our classic gyro or chicken tossed in our special hot and sweet chili sauce with lettuce, tomato and onion on grilled pita bread. Cucumber sauce on the side.
Teriyaki Gyro
Our classic gyro or chicken tossed in teriyaki sauce with lettuce, tomato and onion on grilled pita bread. Cucumber sauce on the side.
Philly Gyro
Our classic gyro or chicken topped with grilled peppers, grilled onions and melted cheese on grilled pita bread. Cucumber sauce on the side.
Meat Lovers Gyro
Our classic gyro and Greek chicken with lettuce, tomato and onion on grilled pita bread. Cucumber sauce on the side.
Greek Boy Gyro
Our classic gyro or chicken topped with fresh-cut fries, barbeque sauce and coleslaw on grilled pita bread. Cucumber sauce on the side.
Cleveland Special Gyro
Our classic gyro or chicken topped with cheese/potato pierogis, lettuce and grilled onions on grilled pita bread. Cucumber sauce on the side.
Greek Girl Gyro
Our classic gyro or chicken topped with spinach, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on grilled pita bread. Cucumber sauce on the side.
Zorba Gyro
Our classic gyro or chicken topped with feta cheese, Kalamata olives, lettuce, tomato and onion on grilled pita bread. Cucumber sauce on the side.
Hangover Gyro
Our classic gyro or chicken topped with cheese fries, lettuce, tomato and onion on grilled pita bread. Cucumber sauce on the side.
Apollo Gyro
Our classic gyro or chicken tossed in garlic and topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on grilled pita bread. Cucumber sauce on the side.
Eggs & Cheese Gyro
Our classic gyro or chicken topped with two eggs, cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on grilled pita bread. Cucumber sauce on the side.
Gyro Box
Sandwiches
Best Burger
Juicy half pound Best burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and dill pickle chips on a fresh hamburger bun.
Cheeseburger
Juicy half pound burger topped with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a fresh hamburger bun.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Juicy half pound burger with lettuce, tomato, onion and dill pickle chips topped with melted American cheese and crispy bacon slices on a fresh hamburger bun.
Cleveland Burger
Juicy half pound burger with lettuce, tomato and dill pickle chips topped with 2 cheese/potato pierogis and grilled onions on a fresh hamburger bun.
Egg & Cheese Burger
Juicy half pound burger with lettuce, tomato, onion and dill pickle chips topped with melted Amerian cheese and a large egg on a fresh hamburger bun.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Juicy half pound burger with lettuce, tomato, and dill pickle chips topped with melted Swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms and grilled onions on a fresh hamburger bun.
Steak Philly
Grilled Philly steak, grilled onions, banana peppers, mayo, and shredded cheese.
Chicken Philly
Seasoned griled chicken breast, grilled onions, banana peppers, mayo, and shredded cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon and ranch dressing on a sub roll.
Regular Corned Beef
Our house-made corned beef, piled on rye bread! Add the condiments of your choice for extra goodness!
Giant Corned Beef
A double decker sandwich of our house-made corned beef, piled high on rye bread. Add the condiments of your choice!
Regular Reuben
This Reuben sandwich strikes a perfect balance of our house-made corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and creamy thousand island dressing on grilled rye bread. How could you go wrong!?
Giant Reuben
This double decker Reuben sandwich strikes a perfect balance of our house-made corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and creamy thousand island dressing on grilled rye bread. How could you go wrong!?
Falafel On Pita
Five crispy fried falafel in a grilled pita. Served with lettuce, tomato and onions. Cucumber sauce on the side. Vegetarian!
CHICKEN & FISH
6 Wings
6 Wings fried to perfection and tossed in the sauce of your choice!
12 Wings
12 Wings fried to perfection and tossed in the sauce of your choice!
24 Wings
24 Wings fried to perfection and tossed in the sauce of your choice!
3 Tenders
Our seriously amazing chicken tenders, breaded, fried, and served with your favorite dipping sauce.
6 Tenders
6 of our amazing chicken tenders, breaded, fried, and served with your favorite dipping sauce.
12 Tenders
More is always better when you're talking fried chicken. Trust us.
1 pc Cod Fish Fry
1 piece fried cod with fresh cut fries and cole slaw
2 pc Cod Fish Fry
2 pieces of fried cod with fresh cut fries and cole slaw
Shrimp Basket
Crispy panko breaded shrimp served with fries and slaw.
Fish Sandwich
Fried Cod served on a hamburger bun with lettuce and dill pickles.
Piece Of Fish
One piece fried Cod.
SALADS & WRAPS
Sm House Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, onion, banana peppers, and shredded cheese with your choice of dressing.
Lg house Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, onion, banana peppers, and shredded cheese with your choice of dressing.
Sm Greek Salad
A Greek staple! Mixed greens, tomato, onion, banana peppers, and plenty of feta cheese and Kalamata olives! Add chicken or Gyro and take it to the next level.
Lg Greek Salad
A Greek staple! Mixed greens, tomato, onion, banana peppers, and plenty of feta cheese and Kalamata olives! Add chicken or Gyro and take it to the next level.
Gyro & Cheese Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, onion, banana peppers, and shredded cheese topped with a generous helping of our famous gyro meat!
Greek Salad w/Chicken & Feta
Grilled chicken on top of mixed greens, tomato, onion, banana peppers, Kalamata olives and crumbled feta cheese
Chx/bcn/ranch Salad
Seasoned grilled chicken, diced bacon, mixed greens, tomato, onion, banana peppers, and shredded cheese with ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and served over mixed greens, tomato, onion, banana peppers, and shredded cheese with your choice of dressing.
Falafel Salad
Crispy fried falafel over mixed greens, tomato, onion, banana peppers, and shredded cheese with your choice of dressing.
Chx/bcn/ranch Wrap
A fresh white tortilla filled with grilled chicken, mixed greens, onion, tomato, banana peppers, shredded cheddar-jack cheese, diced bacon, and house-made ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with mixed greens, tomato, onion, banana peppers, and shredded cheese in a fresh wrap tortilla wrap.
Chicken & Feta Wrap
A fresh white tortilla filled with grilled chicken, mixed greens, onion, tomato, banana peppers and feta cheese.
Sides & Fries
Fresh Cut Fries
Fresh cut fries
Waffle Fries
Crispy waffle fries
Cajun Fries
Fresh cut fries seasoned with Cajun spices
Garlic Fries
Fresh cut fries with garlic seasoning
Cheese Fries
Fresh cut fries smothered in melted cheese.
Chili Cheese Fries
Fresh cut fries loaded with chili and melted cheese.
Jalapeno & Cheese Fries
Fresh cut fries topped with spicy jalapenos and melted cheese
Bacon & Cheese Fries
Fresh cut or waffle fries topped with nacho cheese and diced bacon.
Bbq Bacon Ranch Fries
Fresh cut or waffle fries topped with diced bacon and drizzled with BBQ sauce and house-made ranch.
Sweet Potato Fries
Fresh sweet potato fries
Onion Rings
Crispy onion rings
Zucchini Fries
Zucchini sticks fried crisp to perfection.
Breaded Mushrooms
Mushrooms battered and fried to perfection.
Jalapeño Poppers
Six spicy jalapeno peppers stuffed with cheese and spices then crisp fried to perfection.
Mac & Cheese Bites
Ten Bites - Creamy mac and cheese battered and fried to perfection.
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
Six cheesy mozzarella sticks.
5 Pierogies w/Grilled Onions
Five tasty cheese and potato pierogis topped with grilled onions.
Buffalo Cauliflower bites
Additional pita bread.
Grilled Cheese Pita
Grilled cheese on pita bread.
Pita Bread
2 Falafel Balls
Hummus And Falafel
Hummus and Pita
Grilled pita slices and hummus.
Hummus
A 4 oz portion of hummus.
Cole Slaw
Cheese Cup
4 oz nacho cheese cup
Desserts
Breakfast
Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Crispy bacon, grilled texas toast, melted American cheese, and 2 eggs any style.
Gyro Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Our famous gyro meat, grilled texas toast, melted American cheese, and 2 eggs any style.
Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Grilled texas toast with 2 large eggs and melted American cheese.
Big Breakfast w/ Bacon
3 slices of crispy bacon, 3 large eggs, waffle fries, and grilled texas toast.
Big Breakfast w/ Gyro
A generous portion of our famous gyro meat alongside 3 large eggs, waffle fries, and grilled texas toast.
Greek Party
4 Greek Party
One pound fresh cut gyro meat, one pound fresh cut fries and 4 pitas.
8 Greek Party
Two pounds fresh cut gyro meat, two pounds fresh cut fries and 8 pitas.
24 Greek Party
Six pounds fresh cut gyro meat, six pounds fresh cut fries and 24 pitas.
1lb. Gyro
One pound fresh cut gyro meat.
FRESH WRAP PLATTER
FALAFEL PLATTER
CORNED BEEF PLATTER
CHICKEN TENDERS PLATTER
CHICKEN WINGS
PARTY SALADS
SIDES
Come in and enjoy!
6629 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124