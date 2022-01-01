Restaurant header imageView gallery
Best of Both Souls

No reviews yet

2200 Thrift Road

Charlotte, NC 28208

Popular Items

Spicy Unchick'n Deluxe (Soy and Pea Protein)
Smash Burger (Soy Free)
Crispy Unchick'n Sandwich (Soy and Pea Protein)

From The Soul

Smash Burger (Soy Free)

Smash Burger (Soy Free)

$15.00

A Beyond Burger patty with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our housemade burger sauce on a brioche bun. Fries are included.

Crispy Unchick'n Sandwich (Soy and Pea Protein)

Crispy Unchick'n Sandwich (Soy and Pea Protein)

$15.50

Crispy fried chick'n patty, pickles and our secet sauce on a vegan brioche bun. Comes with fries

Spicy Unchick'n Deluxe (Soy and Pea Protein)

Spicy Unchick'n Deluxe (Soy and Pea Protein)

$15.50

Sandwich comes with vegan cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and our secret sauce.

It's Not Chick'n Strips Dinner (Oyster Mushrooms)

It's Not Chick'n Strips Dinner (Oyster Mushrooms)

$20.00Out of stock

Crispy fried oyster mushrooms, comes with your choice of two available sides.

Chick'n Tendas Meal (Soy and Pea Protein)

$15.00

$15.00
Sweet Chilli Cauliflower Wyngs

Sweet Chilli Cauliflower Wyngs

$16.00

Crispy fried cauliflower tossed in a sweet chili thai sauce. Comes with seasoned fries.

Buffalo Cauliflower Wyngs

$16.00

Crispy Fried Cauliflower tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce. Comes with Fries

Chick'n Biscuit

Chick'n Biscuit

$5.50Out of stock

chickn' patty seasoned to perfection nestled between a warm soft buttery biscuit with warm maple syrup. (This is all vegan, no dairy or animal products used).

Vegan Nashville Hot Chick'n Sandwich

$15.50

Crispy chick’n patty tossed in our sweet heat sauce, topped with pickles and a cajun vegan mayo on a Brioche bun. Fries included.

Gochu-Jang Cauliflower Wangz

$16.00

Crispy Battered Cauliflower tossed in Gochujang sauce. Bold sweet/spicy umami flavor! Comes with fries.

From The Garden

It's Not Chick'n Strip Greek Wrap

$14.50

Crispy fried oyster mushrooms topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red or white onions rolled in a Whole Grain Wrap. French Fries are included.

It's Not Chick'n Strips Buffalo Wrap

$14.50

Crispy fried oyster mushrooms topped with lettuce, tomatoes and buffalo sauce, rolled in a Whole Grain Wrap.j French fries are included.

House Soul Salad

$7.99Out of stock

Mixed Greens, carrots, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese, crispy fried onion strips and your choice of grilled or fried chick’n.

Side Salad

$4.99Out of stock

Iceburg lettuce, tomatoes, carrots and red cabbage.

Desserts

Vegan Chocolate Chunk Cookies

$2.50Out of stock

Made fresh daily

$2.50Out of stock

Made fresh daily

One Dozen Vegan Chocolate Chunk Cookies

$24.00

48 hours notice is required for this item.

$24.00

48 hours notice is required for this item.

Soul Sides

Fried Okra

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Seasoned Curly Fries

$4.99

$4.99

Straight Crispy Seasoned Fries

$3.99

$3.99

Candied Yams

$4.99

Smoked Cabbage

$4.99Out of stock

Sauces

BBQ

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

House Sauce

$0.75Out of stock

Vegan Ranch

$0.75Out of stock

Mumbo

$0.75

It's Not Honey Mustard

$0.75Out of stock

Beverages

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.50

$2.50

Peach Lemonade

$2.50

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Agave Lemonade

$2.50

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Vegan Comfort Soul Food. Limited Seating, first come first serve. Carryout.

Location

2200 Thrift Road, Charlotte, NC 28208

Directions

