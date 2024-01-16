- Home
Best Pizza
695 E Washington St Ret 1
North Attleborough, MA 02760
Main Menu
Appetizers
- French Fries$6.00
- Curly Fries$6.00
- Spicy Fries$6.00
- Cheese Fries$8.49
- Onion Rings$6.00
- Potato Skins$10.49
- Cheese Bread Sticks$11.00
- Mozzarella Sticks$10.49
- Zucchini Sticks$10.49
- Fries Blue$9.49
- Greek French Fries$9.49
- Fried Mushroom$10.49
- Garlic Bread with Cheese$5.00
- Jalapeño Poppers$9.99
- Broccoli Bacon Poppers$9.99
- Chicken Fingers$10.99
- Chicken Wings$10.99
- Buffalo Chicken Wings$11.49
- Buffalo Chicken Fingers$11.49
- Honey BBQ Chicken Wings$11.49
- Honey BBQ Chicken Fingers$11.49
- Garlic Butter Chicken Wings$11.49
- Garlic Butter Chicken Fingers$11.49
- Teriyaki Chicken Wings$11.49
- Teriyaki Chicken Fingers$11.49
- Side of Rice Pilaf$4.00
- Side Steak Tips$8.00
- Side Grilled Chicken$5.50
Salads
- Garden Salad$8.99
- Caesar Salad$9.49
- Greek Salad$10.50
- Antipasto Salad
Ham, genoa salami, cooked salami, mortadella, provolone cheese$11.75
- Chef Salad
Roast beef, turkey, ham, American cheese$11.75
- Steak Tip Salad$15.99
- Cobb Salad
Chicken, egg, bacon and feta cheese$14.99
- Chicken Kabob Salad
Onions, peppers and tomatoes$14.99
- Best Salad
Chicken, onions, mushrooms and pineapple$14.99
- Side Salad$5.00
Quesadillas
- Grilled Chicken, Onion & Pepper Quesadilla$14.99
- BBQ Chicken Quesadilla$14.99
- Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$14.99
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla$14.99
- Steak Quesadilla$14.99
- Steak Combo Quesadilla
Onions, peppers and mushrooms$14.99
- Grilled Veggie Quesadilla
Onions, peppers, mushrooms, olives, tomatoes and garlic$14.99
- Chicken Parmesan Quesadilla$14.99
Wraps
- Chicken Greek Wrap
Grilled chicken, feta, lettuce, tomatoes, Greek dressing and black olives$12.00
- Chicken BLT Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, honey mustard lettuce, tomatoes and cheese$12.00
- Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes and caesar dressing$12.00
- Gyro Lamb and Beef Wrap
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions with tzatziki sauce$12.00
- Grilled Chicken Gyro Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions with tzatziki sauce$12.00
- Chicken Ranch Wrap
Chicken cutlet, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and ranch dressing$12.00
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, lettuce and tomatoes$12.00
- Chicken Delight Wrap
Grilled chicken, onion, peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, garlic and feta cheese$12.00
- Falafel Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pickles and tahini sauce$12.00
- Mediterranean Wrap
Chicken, onion, lettuce, tomatoes, olives, feta cheese and Greek dressing$12.49
- Turkey BLT Wrap
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese$12.49
- Veggie Melt Wrap
Grilled onions, mushroom, pepper, tomatoes, lettuce, cheese and pickles$12.00
- Spinach Chicken Wrap
Cheese lettuce, tomato, spinach, chicken and feta$12.00
- BBQ Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato and BBQ sauce$12.00
- Steak Combo Wrap
Onion, pepper, cheese and mushroom$12.49
- Plain BLT Wrap$12.00
Sandwiches
- 6 Oz Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomatoes, onion and mayo$12.99
- Chicken BLT Sandwich
Grilled chicken, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes and honey mustard$12.99
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, tomatoes and mayo$12.99
- Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich
Grilled chicken, ham, cheese and honey mustard$12.99
- Spicy Chicken Ranch Sandwich
Spicy chicken, bacon, American cheese and ranch dressing$12.99
- Mushroom Swiss Burger
Lettuce, tomatoes, onion and mayo$12.99
Club Sandwiches
Grilled Paninis
- Italian Panini
Cold cuts, provolone, lettuce and tomatoes$12.00
- Sausage Panini
Provolone and marinara$12.00
- Meatballs Panini
Provolone and marinara$12.00
- Ham and Cheese Panini
Lettuce and tomatoes$12.00
- Turkey Bacon Melt Panini
Lettuce and tomatoes$12.00
- Eggplant and Cheese Panini
Fresh homemade eggplant, marinara, and provolone$12.00
- Roast Beef and Cheese Panini
Lettuce and tomatoes$12.00
- Grilled Chicken Panini
Lettuce and tomatoes$12.00
- Crispy Chicken Panini
Lettuce and tomatoes$12.00
Dinner Plates
- Cheeseburger Dinner Plate
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo$14.99
- Chicken Fingers Dinner Plate$13.99
- Chicken Wings Dinner Plate$13.99
- Buffalo Fingers Dinner Plate$14.50
- Buffalo Wings Dinner Plate$14.50
- Garlic Butter Fingers Dinner Plate$14.50
- Garlic Butter Wings Dinner Plate$14.50
- Teriyaki Fingers Dinner Plate$14.50
- Teriyaki Wings Dinner Plate$14.50
- Honey BBQ Fingers Dinner Plate$14.50
- Honey BBQ Wings Dinner Plate$14.50
- Dinner PlateGyro Plate$15.99
- Chicken Kabob Dinner Plate
Onion, pepper, mushrooms with rice or fries$15.99
- Chicken Stir Fry Dinner Plate
Onions, mushrooms, peppers and stir-fry sauce$15.99
- Double Cheeseburger Dinner Plate
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo$16.99
- Steak Tip Dinner Plate
Onion, pepper, mushrooms with rice or fries$15.99
- Fish and Chips Dinner Plate$14.99
- Shrimp Dinner Dinner Plate$14.99
- Charcoal Chicken and Steak Tips Dinner Plate
Onion, pepper, mushrooms with rice or fries$17.99
- Mixed Combo Dinner Plate
3 wings, 3 fingers, 3 mozzarella, 3 jalapeno poppers, french fries, onion rings$17.99
- Teriyaki Chicken Dinner Plate
Onions, mushrooms, peppers and teriyaki sauce$15.99
Pasta Dinners
- Red Sauce Pasta Dinner$9.99
- Chicken Parmesan Pasta Dinner$12.99
- Veal Parmesan Pasta Dinner$12.99
- Meatball Parmesan Pasta Dinner$12.99
- Sausage Parmesan Pasta Dinner$12.99
- Eggplant Parmesan Pasta Dinner$12.99
- Chicken Stir Fry Pasta Dinner
Onions, peppers and mushrooms$13.99
- Grilled Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo Pasta Dinner$14.99
- Stuffed Shells Pasta Dinner
Not with ziti or spaghetti$12.99
- Cheese Ravioli Pasta Dinner
Not with ziti or spaghetti$12.99
- Lasagna Pasta Dinner
Not with ziti or spaghetti$13.99
- Shrimp Alfredo Pasta Dinner$14.99
- Shrimp and Chicken Alfredo Pasta Dinner$16.99
- Chicken Carbonara Pasta Dinner
Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, fresh cooked onions and mushrooms with alfredo cream sauce$15.99
Kids Menu
Chips
Sauces
Subs & Grinders
Cold Subs
- Turkey and Roast Beef Sub
Lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, cheese and mayo$11.00
- Roast Beef with Cheese Sub$8.99
- Italian Sub
Genoa salami, cooked salami, mortadella, provolone cheese$8.99
- Genoa Salami with Cheese Sub$8.99
- Ham and Cheese Sub$8.99
- American Sub
Ham, salami, and American cheese$8.99
- Turkey and Cheese Sub$8.99
- Chicken Salad Willow Tree Sub
Lettuce, tomato and cheese$8.99
- Seafood Sub
Lettuce, tomato and cheese$8.99
- BLT Sub
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo$8.99
- Tuna Sub
Lettuce, tomato and cheese$8.99
- Veggie Sub
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green pepper and olives$8.99
Hot Subs
- Steak and Cheese Sub$8.99
- Steak Combo Sub
Onions, peppers, mushrooms and cheese$10.50
- Steak Tip Sub
Mushrooms, peppers, onions and cheese$10.50
- Steak Tip and Chicken Sub
Mushrooms, peppers, onions and cheese$11.50
- Chicken Cutlet with Cheese Sub$9.25
- Buffalo Chicken Sub
Lettuce, tomatoes and blue cheese$9.25
- BBQ Chicken Sub
Lettuce and tomatoes$9.25
- Chicken BLT Sub
Lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, cheese and honey mustard$9.99
- Grilled Chicken Sub
With cheese$9.25
- Stir Fry Chicken Sub
Mushrooms, onions, peppers and cheese$9.99
- Teriyaki Chicken Sub
Mushrooms, onions, peppers and cheese$9.99
- Cheeseburger Sub$9.25
- Bacon Cheeseburger Sub$10.25
- Pastrami and Cheese Mustard Sub$9.50
- Greek Chicken Sub
Feta, lettuce, tomatoes, olives and Greek dressing$9.50
- Chicken Ranch Sub
Chicken cutlet, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and ranch dressing$9.99
- Fish Haddock Sub
Lettuce, tomatoes and tartar sauce$12.00
Egg Subs
Parmesan Grinders
Original & Sicilian Pizzas
Small & Gluten Free Pizzas
Large Pizzas
Family Pizzas
Specialty Pizzas
Small Specialty Pizzas
- Small Best Pizza Special Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, bacon, onion, pepper, mushroom and black olives$14.99
- Small Greek Pizza
Feta cheese, tomatoes, spinach and black olives$14.99
- Small Hawaiian Pizza
Ham and pineapple$13.99
- Small Super Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, and bacon$14.99
- Small Athenian Pizza
Feta cheese, tomatoes and spinach$14.99
- Small Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, Genoa salami, hamburger and bacon$14.99
- Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce and cheese$14.99
- Small BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, bacon and BBQ sauce$14.99
- Small Veggie Pizza
Onion, pepper, mushroom, broccoli, tomatoes, olives, garlic and feta cheese$14.99
- Small Mexican Pizza
Hamburger, onion, pepper, olives, tomatoes, hot pepper rings and salsa$14.99
- Small Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Steak, peppers, onions and mushrooms$14.99
- Small Italian Pizza
Pepperoni, genoa salami, sausage, and black olives$14.99
- Small Texas BBQ Pizza
Chicken, onion, and BBQ sauce$14.99
- Small Veggie Supreme Pizza
Eggplant, spinach, broccoli, garlic and tomatoes$14.99
- Small Margarita Pizza
Marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil$14.99
- Small The Fenway Pizza
Marinara sauce, sausage, roasted pepper and ricotta cheese$14.99
- Small Honolulu Hawaiian Pizza
Sliced ham, pineapple, bacon, roasted peppers and parmesan cheese$14.99
- Small Fiery Hawaiian Pizza
Sliced ham, bacon, pineapple, roasted peppers, jalapeno pepper and parmesan cheese$14.99
- Small Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza Pizza
Bacon, hamburger, cheese and sauce$14.99
- Small Chicken Parm Pizza Pizza
Marinara sauce$14.99
- Small Meatball Pizza Pizza
Marinara sauce$14.99
- Small Mediterranean Pizza Pizza
Chicken, tomatoes, onions, peppers, garlic and feta cheese$14.99
- Small BLT Pizza$14.99
Large Specialty Pizzas
- Large Best Pizza Special Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, bacon, onion, pepper, mushroom and black olives$20.99
- Large Greek Pizza
Feta cheese, tomatoes, spinach and black olives$20.99
- Large Hawaiian Pizza
Ham and pineapple$17.99
- Large Super Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, and bacon$20.99
- Large Athenian Pizza
Feta cheese, tomatoes and spinach$20.99
- Large Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, Genoa salami, hamburger and bacon$20.99
- Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce and cheese$20.99
- Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, bacon and BBQ sauce$20.99
- Large Veggie Pizza
Onion, pepper, mushroom, broccoli, tomatoes, olives, garlic and feta cheese$20.99
- Large Mexican Pizza
Hamburger, onion, pepper, olives, tomatoes, hot pepper rings and salsa$20.99
- Large Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Steak, peppers, onions and mushrooms$20.99
- Large Italian Pizza
Pepperoni, genoa salami, sausage, and black olives$20.99
- Large Texas BBQ Pizza
Chicken, onion, and BBQ sauce$20.99
- Large Veggie Supreme Pizza
Eggplant, spinach, broccoli, garlic and tomatoes$20.99
- Large Margarita Pizza
Marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil$20.99
- Large The Fenway Pizza
Marinara sauce, sausage, roasted pepper and ricotta cheese$20.99
- Large Honolulu Hawaiian Pizza
Sliced ham, pineapple, bacon, roasted peppers and parmesan cheese$20.99
- Large Fiery Hawaiian Pizza
Sliced ham, bacon, pineapple, roasted peppers, jalapeno pepper and parmesan cheese$20.99
- Large Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza Pizza
Bacon, hamburger, cheese and sauce$20.99
- Large Chicken Parm Pizza Pizza
Marinara sauce$20.99
- Large Meatball Pizza Pizza
Marinara sauce$20.99
- Large Mediterranean Pizza Pizza
Chicken, tomatoes, onions, peppers, garlic and feta cheese$20.99
- Large BLT Pizza$20.99
Family Specialty Pizzas
- Family Best Pizza Special Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, bacon, onion, pepper, mushroom and black olives$26.99
- Family Greek Pizza
Feta cheese, tomatoes, spinach and black olives$26.99
- Family Hawaiian Pizza
Ham and pineapple$24.99
- Family Super Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, and bacon$26.99
- Family Athenian Pizza
Feta cheese, tomatoes and spinach$26.99
- Family Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, Genoa salami, hamburger and bacon$26.99
- Family Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce and cheese$26.99
- Family BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, bacon and BBQ sauce$26.99
- Family Veggie Pizza
Onion, pepper, mushroom, broccoli, tomatoes, olives, garlic and feta cheese$26.99
- Family Mexican Pizza
Hamburger, onion, pepper, olives, tomatoes, hot pepper rings and salsa$26.99
- Family Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Steak, peppers, onions and mushrooms$26.99
- Family Italian Pizza
Pepperoni, genoa salami, sausage, and black olives$26.99
- Family Texas BBQ Pizza
Chicken, onion, and BBQ sauce$26.99
- Family Veggie Supreme Pizza
Eggplant, spinach, broccoli, garlic and tomatoes$26.99
- Family Margarita Pizza
Marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil$26.99
- Family The Fenway Pizza
Marinara sauce, sausage, roasted pepper and ricotta cheese$26.99
- Family Honolulu Hawaiian Pizza
Sliced ham, pineapple, bacon, roasted peppers and parmesan cheese$25.99
- Family Fiery Hawaiian Pizza
Sliced ham, bacon, pineapple, roasted peppers, jalapeno pepper and parmesan cheese$26.99
- Family Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza Pizza
Bacon, hamburger, cheese and sauce$26.99
- Family Chicken Parm Pizza Pizza
Marinara sauce$26.99
- Family Meatball Pizza Pizza
Marinara sauce$26.99
- Family Mediterranean Pizza Pizza
Chicken, tomatoes, onions, peppers, garlic and feta cheese$26.99
- Family BLT Pizza$26.99
White Pizzas
Small White Pizzas
- Small Bently Pizza
Grilled buffalo chicken, blue cheese, onions and fresh tomatoes$14.99
- Small Cowboy Pizza
Steak, blue cheese, roasted peppers and onions$14.99
- Small Bianco Pizza
Chicken, ham and alfredo white sauce$14.99
- Small Alfredo Chicken and Broccoli Pizza
Chicken, broccoli and alfredo white sauce$14.99
- Small Chicken Ranch Pizza
Grilled chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing$14.99
- Small Chicken Romano Pizza
Grilled chicken, pepperoni, garlic and ricotta$14.99
- Small Sausage Alfredo Pizza
Onion and tomatoes$14.99
- Small Gyro Pizza
Tomatoes, onion, gyro beef or chicken and tzatziki sauce$14.99
- Small Shrimp Alfredo Pizza
Garlic, onions, olives and alfredo sauce$14.99
- Small Mykonos Pizza
Chicken, spinach, garlic and alfredo sauce$14.99
- Small Chicken Pickles Ranch Pizza
Chicken, pickles, garlic, and ranch dressing$14.99
Large White Pizzas
- Large Bently Pizza
Grilled buffalo chicken, blue cheese, onions and fresh tomatoes$20.99
- Large Cowboy Pizza
Steak, blue cheese, roasted peppers and onions$20.99
- Large Bianco Pizza
Chicken, ham and alfredo white sauce$20.99
- Large Alfredo Chicken and Broccoli Pizza
Chicken, broccoli and alfredo white sauce$20.99
- Large Chicken Ranch Pizza
Grilled chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing$20.99
- Large Chicken Romano Pizza
Grilled chicken, pepperoni, garlic and ricotta$20.99
- Large Sausage Alfredo Pizza
Onion and tomatoes$20.99
- Large Gyro Pizza
Tomatoes, onion, gyro beef or chicken and tzatziki sauce$20.99
- Large Shrimp Alfredo Pizza
Garlic, onions, olives and alfredo sauce$20.99
- Large Mykonos Pizza
Chicken, spinach, garlic and alfredo sauce$20.99
- Large Chicken Pickles Ranch Pizza
Chicken, pickles, garlic, and ranch dressing$20.99
Family White Pizzas
- Family Bently Pizza
Grilled buffalo chicken, blue cheese, onions and fresh tomatoes$26.99
- Family Cowboy Pizza
Steak, blue cheese, roasted peppers and onions$26.99
- Family Bianco Pizza
Chicken, ham and alfredo white sauce$26.99
- Family Alfredo Chicken and Broccoli Pizza
Chicken, broccoli and alfredo white sauce$26.99
- Family Chicken Ranch Pizza
Grilled chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing$26.99
- Family Chicken Romano Pizza
Grilled chicken, pepperoni, garlic and ricotta$26.99
- Family Sausage Alfredo Pizza
Onion and tomatoes$26.99
- Family Gyro Pizza
Tomatoes, onion, gyro beef or chicken and tzatziki sauce$26.99
- Family Shrimp Alfredo Pizza
Garlic, onions, olives and alfredo sauce$26.99
- Family Mykonos Pizza
Chicken, spinach, garlic and alfredo sauce$26.99
- Family Chicken Pickles Ranch Pizza
Chicken, pickles, garlic, and ranch dressing$26.99
Calzones
Small Calzones
- Small Cheese Calzone$12.99
- Small Pepperoni and Cheese Calzone$13.99
- Small Broccoli and Cheese Calzone$13.99
- Small Spinach, Feta and Cheese Calzone$13.99
- Small Ham and Cheese Calzone$13.99
- Small Meatball Parm Calzone$14.99
- Small Chicken Parm Calzone$14.99
- Small Buffalo Chicken Calzone$14.99
- Small Garlic Chicken Calzone$14.99
- Small Chicken BBQ Bacon Calzone$15.99
- Small Veal Parm Calzone$14.99
- Small Meat Lover Calzone
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, hamburger and bacon$15.99
- Small Philly Cheese Steak Calzone
Onions, peppers, mushrooms$15.99
- Small Steak and Cheese Calzone$14.99
- Small Italian Calzone
Ham, mortadella, cooked salami, genoa salami and cheese$15.99
- Small Best Calzone
Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, bacon, onions, peppers, mushrooms and black olives$15.99
- Small Chicken and Broccoli Calzone$14.99
- Small Grilled Veggie Calzone
Onions, peppers, mushrooms, olives, tomatoes, broccoli, garlic and feta$14.99
- Small Fiery Hawaiian Calzone$14.99
- Small Hawaiian Calzone$14.99
- Small Chicken Romano Calzone
Grilled chicken, pepperoni, garlic and ricotta$14.99
- Small Chicken Cordon Bleu Calzone
Chicken and ham$14.99
- Small Mediterranean Calzone
Chicken, tomatoes, onions, peppers, garlic and feta cheese$14.99
- Small 4-Cheese Calzone
Ricotta, American cheese, feta and mozzarella$14.99
- Small Pastrami Calzone$18.00
Large Calzones
- Large Cheese Calzone$15.99
- Large Pepperoni and Cheese Calzone$17.99
- Large Broccoli and Cheese Calzone$17.99
- Large Spinach, Feta and Cheese Calzone$17.99
- Large Ham and Cheese Calzone$17.99
- Large Meatball Parm Calzone$20.99
- Large Chicken Parm Calzone$20.99
- Large Buffalo Chicken Calzone$19.99
- Large Garlic Chicken Calzone$19.99
- Large Chicken BBQ Bacon Calzone$20.99
- Large Veal Parm Calzone$19.99
- Large Meat Lover Calzone
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, hamburger and bacon$20.99
- Large Philly Cheese Steak Calzone
Onions, peppers, mushrooms$20.99
- Large Steak and Cheese Calzone$19.99
- Large Italian Calzone
Ham, mortadella, cooked salami, genoa salami and cheese$20.99
- Large Best Calzone
Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, bacon, onions, peppers, mushrooms and black olives$20.99
- Large Chicken and Broccoli Calzone$20.99
- Large Grilled Veggie Calzone
Onions, peppers, mushrooms, olives, tomatoes, broccoli, garlic and feta$20.99
- Large Fiery Hawaiian Calzone$20.99
- Large Hawaiian Calzone$19.99
- Large Chicken Romano Calzone
Grilled chicken, pepperoni, garlic and ricotta$20.99
- Large Chicken Cordon Bleu Calzone
Chicken and ham$20.99
- Large Mediterranean Calzone
Chicken, tomatoes, onions, peppers, garlic and feta cheese$21.99
- Large 4-Cheese Calzone
Ricotta, American cheese, feta and mozzarella$19.99
- Large Pastrami Calzone$23.00
Family Calzones
- Family Cheese Calzone$21.99
- Family Pepperoni and Cheese Calzone$22.99
- Family Broccoli and Cheese Calzone$22.99
- Family Spinach, Feta and Cheese Calzone$23.99
- Family Ham and Cheese Calzone$23.99
- Family Meatball Parm Calzone$26.99
- Family Chicken Parm Calzone$26.99
- Family Buffalo Chicken Calzone$25.99
- Family Garlic Chicken Calzone$25.99
- Family Chicken BBQ Bacon Calzone$27.99
- Family Veal Parm Calzone$25.99
- Family Meat Lover Calzone
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, hamburger and bacon$27.99
- Family Philly Cheese Steak Calzone
Onions, peppers, mushrooms$26.99
- Family Steak and Cheese Calzone$23.99
- Family Italian Calzone
Ham, mortadella, cooked salami, genoa salami and cheese$26.99
- Family Best Calzone Calzone
Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, bacon, onions, peppers, mushrooms and black olives$27.99
- Family Chicken and Broccoli Calzone$25.99
- Family Grilled Veggie Calzone
Onions, peppers, mushrooms, olives, tomatoes, broccoli, garlic and feta$26.99
- Family Fiery Hawaiian Calzone$26.99
- Family Hawaiian Calzone$25.99
- Family Chicken Romano Calzone
Grilled chicken, pepperoni, garlic and ricotta$26.99
- Family Chicken Cordon Bleu Calzone
Chicken and ham$26.99
- Family Mediterranean Calzone
Chicken, tomatoes, onions, peppers, garlic and feta cheese$26.99
- Family 4-Cheese Calzone
Ricotta, American cheese, feta and mozzarella$24.99
- Family Pastrami Calzone$27.00
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
