Best Pizza 52 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

52 Main Street

New Paltz, NY 12561

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Pie
Garlic Knots (6)
Romaine

20" Pies

all mozzarella and sauces made in house daily, perfectly charred crust, fresh cut meats and oven roasted vegetables
Cheese Pie

Cheese Pie

$23.00

house made mozzarella, tomato sauce, grana padano, fresh basil

Pepperoni Pie

Pepperoni Pie

$29.50

fresh sliced pepperoni on our cheese pie

White Pie

White Pie

$26.00

seasoned ricotta, house mozzarella, pecorino romano, caramelized onions, sesame seed crust

Grandma Pie

Grandma Pie

$25.50

square, house mozzarella, crushed plum tomato, garlic, basil, anchovy

Veggie Pie

Veggie Pie

$25.50

square, house mozzarella, seasonal greens and veggies, pecorino romano

Vegan Pie

$34.00

Tomato Pie

$25.50

Heros

fried chicken thighs, house mozzarella, spicy marinara sauce
Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$12.00

fried chicken thighs, house mozzarella, spicy marinara sauce

Meatball Hero

Meatball Hero

$13.00

grass fed beef, grandma sauce, provolone

Eggplant

$11.00

roasted eggplant, house mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, giardiniera

Sides

Garlic Knots (6)

Garlic Knots (6)

$3.25

served with spicy marinara sauce

Meatball Side (5)

$10.00

grass fed beef, grandma sauce

Spicy Mixed Pickles

$6.00

carrot, fennel, red onion, eggplant, XO sauce (not vegan)

Raw Dough

$6.50

one 20" house dough

Salads

Romaine

Romaine

$10.00

the pizzeria classic, red wine vinaigrette

Arugula

Arugula

$11.00

fennel, chickpeas, golden raisin, lemon dressing

Buffalo Wings

served with bleu cheese
5 Piece

5 Piece

$7.95Out of stock

served with bleu cheese

10 Piece

10 Piece

$14.95Out of stock

served with bleu cheese

20 Piece

20 Piece

$28.95Out of stock

served with bleu cheese

Beverages

Bottled Soda

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.75

Fountain Soda

$2.00

Sicilian Soda

$3.00

2 Liter Pepsi

$5.00

Delivery Specials

Pizza Kit

$20.00

raw dough, pizza sauce, house mozzarella

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

52 Main Street, New Paltz, NY 12561

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

