Pizza

Best Pizza Shop

166 Reviews

$$

62 Main Street

New Canaan, CT 06840

B.P.S Specialty Items

Heart Shaped Pizza

Heart Shaped Pizza

$17.00

Tell that special someone how much you care with a heart shaped pizza

Christmas Wreath Garlic Knots

Christmas Wreath Garlic Knots

$30.00Out of stock

Buttery Garlic Knots topped with vodka, pesto and tomato sauce with Enzo pepperoni and Parmesan

Crispy Gnocchi Pizza

Crispy Gnocchi Pizza

$30.00

Crispy Gnocchi tossed in pesto, with grande mozzarella on our Organic Crust

Square Pan Pizza

Our World Class Dough,Grande Mozzarella,Tomato Sauce
House Red

House Red

$17.50

Grande Mozzarella,Tomato Sauce

The Girl King

The Girl King

$16.50

Grande Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Fresh Garlic, Purple Onion, Double Pepperoni, Honey Sriracha

Italian Hippie

Italian Hippie

$17.50

Grande Mozzarella, Pistachio Pesto, Vodka Sauce, Tomato Sauce

Burrata Baby

Burrata Baby

$17.50

Grande Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato sauce, Thin Sliced Eggplant, Burrata, Basil

House White

House White

$17.50

our world class dough, grande mozzarella, ricotta, pecorino, Basil

Papa Yo

Papa Yo

$15.50

béchamel, charred potato, caramelized onion, fontina

Hot Chick

Hot Chick

$18.50

crispy buffalo chicken, banana peppers, mozzarella, béchamel

Shroom

Shroom

$17.50

grande mozzarella, béchamel, mushrooms, truffle cream

Figgy - Piggy

$18.50

grande mozzarella, fig spread, prosciutto, ricotta, arguìla

Captain Planet

Captain Planet

$17.50

nondairy mozzarella, vegan ground beef, banana peppers, tomato sauce

The Goldie

The Goldie

$17.50Out of stock

Roasted Golden Cherry Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Burrata, basil

Cuban Links

Cuban Links

$17.50Out of stock

Roast Pork, Ham, Swiss, Mozz. Garlic bechamel side of mustard

Cacio e Pepe Square

Cacio e Pepe Square

$17.50

Black pepper bechamel, pecorino, grande mozzarella

K - Town Special

K - Town Special

$18.50

Grande Mozzarella, Crispy Korean BBQ chicken, corn, sesame seeds, scallions

Salad

Pizzaria salad

$11.50

Iceburge, beef steak tomato, red onion, black olive, crouton, cucumber, creamy italian dressing

Classic Caesar

Classic Caesar

$15.50

crisp fresh Romain lettuce tossed with house made Caesar dressing, croutons and parmasan

Kale Chopped Salad

Kale Chopped Salad

$15.50

Tuscan kale, Hot Cherry Peppers, Roman Tomato, Purple Onion, Pepperoni, Mozzarella. Chopped and Tossed in our House Dressing

The Vegan

The Vegan

$13.50

Cucumber, olive, red onion, tomato and vegan feta.

Sandwiches

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$17.50

Crispy Chicken Cutlet, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce on our house baked pizza bread

007 Vodka

007 Vodka

$17.50

Crispy Chicken Cutlet, Grande Mozzarella, 007 Vodka Sauce on Fresh Baked Hero !

Meatball Parm

Meatball Parm

$18.00

My Grandmothers meatballs in sauce with melty mozzarella

Crispy Eggplant and Burrata

Crispy Eggplant and Burrata

$17.00

Crispy eggplant topped with tomato sauce, basil and creamy burrata

Best Party Sandwich Vodka Chicken Cutlet

Best Party Sandwich Vodka Chicken Cutlet

$40.00

Our Garlic Pizza Bread Stuffed With, chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, parm, vodka sauce, burrata, mikes hot honey Feeds 4-6

Best Party Sandwich Buffalo Chicken

Best Party Sandwich Buffalo Chicken

$40.00

Our Garlic Pizza Bread Stuffed with, Chicken Cutlet, Buffalo bechamel sauce, blue cheese, fresh mozzarella. Mikes Hot Honey and Green onions FEEDS 4 - 6

Best Party Sandwich Meatball

Best Party Sandwich Meatball

$40.00

Our Garlic Pizza Bread Stuffed with, Meatballs, caramelized onion, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, burrata, parm, Mikes Hot Honey FEEDS 4-6

Appetizers

Cheesy Garlicky Bread Sticks

Cheesy Garlicky Bread Sticks

$17.50

Our Organic pane pizza dough topped with roasted garlic spread, NY cheddar, Mozzarella and everything bagel spice. served with your choice of dipping sauce

Pizza Fries

Pizza Fries

$8.00

Crispy crinkle fries topped with pepperoni and mozzarella with a side of marinara

Buttermilk Basil Fried Chicken Tenders

Buttermilk Basil Fried Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Boneless fried tenders with side of Buffalo Sauce

Box of waffle fries

Box of waffle fries

$6.00

Box of crispy fried crinkle cut fries

Crispy Stacked Eggplant and Burrata

Crispy Stacked Eggplant and Burrata

$16.00

Crispy Eggplant, tomato sauce creamy Burrata, basil

Gnocchi Calzone

Gnocchi Calzone

$18.50

Our famous crispy pesto gnocchi stuffed inside a calzone with mozzarella and ricotta

Truffle Burrata Calzone

Truffle Burrata Calzone

$17.00

Calzone stuffed with Burrata, truffle honey, ricotta and mozzarella with a side of truffle cream

Chicken Vodka Calzone

Chicken Vodka Calzone

$18.50

Calzone stuffed with chicken cutlet, vodka sauce, mozzarella and ricotta

Round Pies

Build Your Best Round Pizza

Build Your Best Round Pizza

$16.50

Our Thin and Crispy Dough,Grande Mozzarella, Your Choice of Sauce and toppings

Margherita Pie

Margherita Pie

$22.50

Our NY Crust Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

Crispy Gnocchi Pizza

Crispy Gnocchi Pizza

$30.00

Crispy Gnocchi tossed in pesto, with grande mozzarella on our Organic Crust

Canotto-NY Slice Pie

Canotto-NY Slice Pie

$22.50

Our Signature Canotto-NY 18inch Crust topped with fresh tomato sauce, Grande mozzarella, Parmesan and Basil

Veggie Pie

Veggie Pie

$25.50

Our NY Crust topped with fresh tomato sauce, Grande mozzarella, spinach, pepper's onions and mushrooms

Pepperoni Pie

Pepperoni Pie

$22.50

Our NY Crust topped with Fresh tomato sauce, Natural Pepperoni Cups , Parmigiano, Grande Mozzarella and fresh Mozzarella

Cacio e Pepe round Pie

Cacio e Pepe round Pie

$20.50

Black pepper bechamel, pecorino, grande mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Pie

Buffalo Chicken Pie

$29.00

Our NY Crust with succulent buffalo chicken, Grande mozzarella, béchamel and crunchy celery

Chicken Parm Pie

Chicken Parm Pie

$29.00

Grande Mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, marinara sauce, crispy chicken cutlets, basil

Drinks

Boylan's Cream Soda

Boylan's Cream Soda

$3.25

Essentia Water

$2.00

Hal's Black Cherry Seltzer Water

$1.75

Hal's Ginger Ale

$2.50Out of stock

Boylan's Root Beer

$3.25

Boylan's Grape Soda

$3.25

Hal's Lemon Seltzer Water

$2.50Out of stock

Boylan's Black Cherry Soda

$3.25

Boylan's Orange Soda

$3.25

Hal's Watermelon Seltzer Water

$1.75Out of stock

Hal's Seltzer Water

$1.75

Peach Sweet Leaf Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemon Sweet Leaf Iced Tea

$2.50

Sweet Leaf Iced Tea

$2.50Out of stock

Boyland's Ginger Ale

$3.25Out of stock

PASTA

Crispy Gnocchi

Crispy Gnocchi

$22.00+

Crispy Pan toasted Gnocchi, Pistachio spinach pesto. topped ricotta salata

Chicken Parm and Pasta

Chicken Parm and Pasta

$29.50+

Crispy chicken cutlet topped with tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella served with {pasta

Gnocchi al Forno

Gnocchi al Forno

$22.00+

Hand made Gnocchi in vodka sauce topped with fresh mozzarella and basil

Spaghetti Stracchino

Spaghetti Stracchino

$22.00+

Spaghetti in tomato basil sauce topped with creamy Burrata

Spaghetti tomato basil

$20.00+

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$25.00+

Spaghetti in with meatballs in tomato basil sauce

Rigatoni with Spicy Vodka Sauce

$22.00+

Rigatoni pasta tossed with our creamy spicy vodka sauce and topped with parmasane

Zeppoles

(6) Zeppoles

(6) Zeppoles

$8.50

6 pieces. Cinnamon sugar dusted doughnuts

check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Best Pizza Shop offers artisanal pizza, sandwiches and salads made with all-natural, organic and fully sustainable ingredients. Our 72-hour fermentation technique will ensure you’re living your best pizza life!”

Website

Location

62 Main Street, New Canaan, CT 06840

Directions

