Pizza
Best Pizza Shop
166 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Best Pizza Shop offers artisanal pizza, sandwiches and salads made with all-natural, organic and fully sustainable ingredients. Our 72-hour fermentation technique will ensure you’re living your best pizza life!”
Location
62 Main Street, New Canaan, CT 06840
Gallery