Restaurant header imageView gallery

Best Thai Kitchen 4 E Federal St

review star

No reviews yet

4 E Federal St

Middleburg, VA 20117

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Veggie Spring Rolls
Thai Kitchen Fried Rice

Appetizers from the Kitchen

Veggie Spring Rolls

Veggie Spring Rolls

$10.00
Fish Cakes

Fish Cakes

$11.00Out of stock
Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$11.00

Thai Chicken Wings

$13.00
Crunchy Shrimp Roll

Crunchy Shrimp Roll

$11.00
Sunset Beef

Sunset Beef

$13.00
Fresh Roll

Fresh Roll

$11.00
Curry Puff

Curry Puff

$8.95
Steamed Chicken & Pork Dumplings

Steamed Chicken & Pork Dumplings

$9.00

Fried Shrimp With Tamarind Sauce

$12.95

Soups

Tom Ka

Tom Ka

$10.00
Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$10.00

Thai Wonton Soup

$13.00

Salads

Papaya

$11.00
Yum Woon Sen

Yum Woon Sen

$22.00
Nom Tok

Nom Tok

$21.00
Larb Gai

Larb Gai

$18.00
Corn Salad

Corn Salad

$13.00

Crispy Rice & Sour Pork

$17.00

Curries

Green Curry

Green Curry

$16.00
Red Curry

Red Curry

$16.00
Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$16.00
Masaman Curry

Masaman Curry

$16.00
Boo Pod Pong Curry

Boo Pod Pong Curry

$24.95

Fried Rice

Thai Kitchen Fried Rice

Thai Kitchen Fried Rice

$16.00
Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$19.00
Ka Prau Fried Rice

Ka Prau Fried Rice

$17.00

Noodles

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$16.00
Drunken

Drunken

$16.00
Pad Se Ew

Pad Se Ew

$16.00
Lad Na

Lad Na

$18.00
Thai Noodle Soup

Thai Noodle Soup

$16.00
Best Thai Crispy Noodles

Best Thai Crispy Noodles

$19.00
Egg Noodle Soup with Wontons & Red Pork

Egg Noodle Soup with Wontons & Red Pork

$21.00

Pad Woon Sen

$16.00

Stir Frys

Ka Prau

Ka Prau

$16.00
House Eggplant with Ground Chicken

House Eggplant with Ground Chicken

$19.00
Crispy Duck

Crispy Duck

$34.00Out of stock
Crispy Fish

Crispy Fish

$32.00
Pad Cha

Pad Cha

$23.00
Thai Sweet Basil Duck

Thai Sweet Basil Duck

$22.00Out of stock
Best Thai Broccolli

Best Thai Broccolli

$16.00
Ginger Delight

Ginger Delight

$18.00
Pad Prik King

Pad Prik King

$17.00

Stir Fry Chicken with Cashew Nuts

$19.00

Drinks

1L

Soda

$2.50

Thai Iced Tea

$4.95

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.95

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$5.95

Fuji Water

$4.95

Sparkling Large

$8.95

Alcohol

Singha

$6.00

Chang

$6.00

Beer

$6.00

Sav Blanc

$13.00

Chardonnay

$10.79

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$10.59

Cabernet

$10.59

Malbec

$10.00

Reisling

$9.00

Rose

$8.00

BTL Chardonnay

$37.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$28.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00

BTL Rose

$28.00

BTL Reisling

$32.00

BTL Prosecco

$7.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$36.00

BTL Cabernet

$36.00

BTL Malbec

$36.00

Dessert

Mango & Sticky Rice

$8.00

Fried Banana

$8.00

Deep fired banana with vanilla ice cream and honey.

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00Out of stock

With or without chocolate syrup!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4 E Federal St, Middleburg, VA 20117

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Red Bar Sushi - Middleburg - 16 E Washington St
orange starNo Reviews
16 E Washington St Middleburg, VA 20117
View restaurantnext
Knead Wine
orange star4.7 • 42
5 W Washington St Middleburg, VA 20117
View restaurantnext
Old Ox Brewery - Middleburg
orange star5.0 • 26
14 S Madison St Middleburg, VA 20117
View restaurantnext
The Red Fox Inn & Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1,305
2 E Washington St Middleburg, VA 20117
View restaurantnext
Lost Barrel Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
36138 John Mosby Highway Middleburg, VA 20117
View restaurantnext
Quattro Goombas Winery and Craft Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
22860 James Monroe Highway Aldie, VA 20105
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Middleburg

The Red Fox Inn & Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1,305
2 E Washington St Middleburg, VA 20117
View restaurantnext
Knead Wine
orange star4.7 • 42
5 W Washington St Middleburg, VA 20117
View restaurantnext
Cuppa Giddy Up
orange star4.0 • 27
8 E Washington St Middleburg, VA 20117
View restaurantnext
Old Ox Brewery - Middleburg
orange star5.0 • 26
14 S Madison St Middleburg, VA 20117
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Middleburg
Purcellville
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Leesburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Ashburn
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Sterling
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
Centreville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Warrenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Herndon
review star
Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)
Chantilly
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston