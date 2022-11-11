Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Vegan

Best Thai Signature Addison

3,702 Reviews

$$

4135 Belt Line Rd

Ste 112

Addison, TX 75001

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Pad Kee Mow
Pad See Ew

Appitizer

Spicy Edamame

$5.99

(7 oz.) steamed Japanese soy bean pods with sea salt or spicy seasoning

Edamame

$4.99

Steamed soy bean.

Crispy Veg Rolls 2pc

$3.25

(2pcs)Mixed vegetable, glass noodles,crispy spring roll wrapper, sweet & sour dip

Crispy Veg Rolls 4pcs

Crispy Veg Rolls 4pcs

$6.50

(4pcs)Mixed vegetable, glass noodles,crispy spring roll wrapper, sweet & sour dip

Crispy Veg Rolls 6 pcs

$9.50

(6 pcs)Mixed vegetable, glass noodles,crispy spring roll wrapper, sweet & sour dip

Fresh Salad Roll

Fresh Salad Roll

$6.00

A vegetarian delight, finely sliced vegetables wrapped in soft rice paper, served with Best Thai peanut dressing.

Satay Chicken

Satay Chicken

$7.50

Coconut yellow curry marinade,Satay Peanut Dip, Sweet Cucumber Relish

Satay Tofu

Satay Tofu

$7.50

Coconut yellow curry marinade,Satay Peanut Dip, Sweet Cucumber Relish

Corn Patties

Corn Patties

$6.50Out of stock

(4 pcs)Deep-fried sweet corn batter, sweet & sour dip

Curry Puff

$6.50
Thai Shumai

Thai Shumai

$5.99

Thai version dumpling is full of flavor & makes an interesting appetizer, filled with pork & shrimp, water chestnut, & mushroom.

Chicken Dumplings

Chicken Dumplings

$5.99

Steamed or fried served with best Thai spicy sauce

Veggie Dumplings

Veggie Dumplings

$5.99Out of stock

Steamed or fried served with best Thai spicy sauce

Crispy Shrimp Roll

Crispy Shrimp Roll

$8.50

Rice papers wrapped with shrimp, onion,green onion served with s weet&sour sauce

Crab Wonton

Crab Wonton

$7.00

Golden deep-fried snow crab meat, cream cheese, green onions, red bell peppers, sweet & sour dip

Nua Dad Deaw (Beef Jerky)

Nua Dad Deaw (Beef Jerky)

$8.99

Deep fried marinated beef, served with Spicy siracha sauce

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$7.50

Deep fried Calamari with mayo sauce

Fried Pork Belly

Fried Pork Belly

$9.99

Fried marinated pork belly, served with siracha sauce

BT Chicken Wings 6

BT Chicken Wings 6

$8.99

Fried marinated homemade sauce wing with sweet&sour

Roti Chicken

Roti Chicken

$5.99

Pan roti serve with side chicken curry sauce

Roti Tofu

Roti Tofu

$5.99

Pan roti serve with side tofu curry sauce

Fried Tofu

$5.99
Fried Coconut Shrimp 5

Fried Coconut Shrimp 5

$8.50
Fried Oyster Angel 4

Fried Oyster Angel 4

$8.50Out of stock

Best Thai Salad

BT Salad

$6.99

Organic spring mix , cucumber, cherry tomatoes, carrot, onion, crispy noodle and fried tofu with sweet peanut dressing

Yum Woon Sen

$12.50

Glass noodles , sliced chicken, shrimp tossed with green onion, tomatoes, mixed with Thai vinaigrette dressing topped with crunchy peanut.

Beef Salad

$10.99

Charbroiled steak slices, scallions, red onions, fresh chilies, lemongrass, mixed with homemade sauce, served on bed of green.

Som Tum (Papaya Salad)

$7.99

Fresh green papaya, tomatoes, ground peanuts with spicy lime sauce.

Larb Salad

$9.99

Ground chicken or Tofu, chopped onion, red onion with homemade Thai herb dressing

Lab Pla

$13.99

BT Soup

Tom Yum Small

$5.00

Spicy hot and sour soup with mushrooms, tomatoes, lemon grass lime juice, fresh chili.

Tom Kha Small

$5.00

Spicy coconut soup with mushrooms, lemon grass, lime juice, fresh chili.

Tom Yum Large

$10.00

Spicy hot and sour soup with mushrooms, tomatoes, lemon grass lime juice, fresh chili.

Tom Kha Large

$10.00

Spicy coconut soup with mushrooms, lemon grass, lime juice, fresh chili.

Soft Tofu with Vegetables Soup

$5.00

Fresh soft tofu,fresh green vegetables in delicious broth

Chicken with Vegetables Soup

$5.00

Chciken with fresh green vegetables in delicious broth

Shrimp Wonton Soup

$5.00

Shrimp wrapped in wonton skin, bok choy, onion, green onion, cilantro.

Vegetable Soup

$5.00

Sides

Side Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Side Brown Rice

$2.00

Side Fried Rice

$3.00

Side Sticky Rice

$3.00

Side Peanut Sauce 3oz

$1.50

Steam Thin Noodle

$2.50

Steam Flat Noodle

$2.50

Side Cucumber Sauce 3oz

$1.50

Side Roti

$2.50

Side Steam Vegetable

$3.50

Side Steam Broccoli

$2.50

Small Salad

$3.50

Curry Sauce

$3.00

Side Fried Egg

$2.00

Side Peanut Dressing 3 oz

$1.00

Side Dumpling sauce 3 oz

$1.00

Side Siracha 1.5 Oz

$0.50

Side sweet&sour 1.5 oz

$0.50

Side peanut dressing 1.5 oz

$0.50

Side dumpling sauce 1.5 oz

$0.50

Side chilli sauce sauce 1.5 oz

Side Lime 4 Pcs

$1.00

Side Brown sauce 3 oz

$1.00

Side teriyaki sauce 3 oz

$1.00

Side Soy Sauce

No Utensils

Side Saseme Sauce 3oz

$1.00

Side Mayo Sauce 3oz

$1.00

Beverages

Coke

$2.50Out of stock

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr.Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock

Hot Tea

$2.50

Black Ice Tea

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Hot Coffee 8 Oz

$3.50

Fresh Coconut

$6.00

Stired Fried

Thai Basil Kapow

Thai Basil Kapow

$12.99

Your choice of meat, stir-fried with Thai basil, bamboo shoots, broccoli, bell pepper, carrots, onions and fresh garlic chili sauce.

Taste of Basil

Taste of Basil

$12.99

Sauteed choice of ground white meat chicken with garlic & Thai chili, sweet Thai basil and jalapenos,

Cashew Nuts

Cashew Nuts

$12.99

Stir-fried with cashew nuts, snow peas, carrots, water chestnuts, onion, mushrooms in Sweet Chili or Brown Sauce

Thai Combination Vegetable

Thai Combination Vegetable

$12.99

Stir- fried with snow peas, carrots, water chestnuts, onions, broccoli, napa cabbage, zucchini, and cabbage in light brown sauce

Hot and Spicy

$12.99

Your choice of meat, stir-fried with Best Thai homemade spicy red curry paste, basil, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, carrots, green beans, onions.

Healthy Ginger

$12.99

Stir-fried with ginger, onions, zucchini, bell peppers, carrots, & shiitake mushrooms in a light brown sauce. Served with rice.

Peanut Special

$12.99

Your choice of meat cooked in homemade peanut sauce, served with steamed mixed vegetables, & topped with crunchy peanuts.

Broccoli w/ Brown Sauce

$12.99

Your choice of meat with broccoli, onions, carrots, shiitake mushrooms in a light brown sauce.

Thai Pepper Steak

$12.99

Marinate of choice meat cooked in garlic-peper, stir-fried with jalapenos,tomato,onion and murshrooms

Stired Fried 2

Thai Garlic Sauce

Thai Garlic Sauce

$13.99

Choice of meat sautéed in our garlic pepper sauce, served on bed of green

Sesame Chicken

$13.25

Fried cubed chicken tossed in sweet sesame sauce, Steamed broccoli garnish, roasted Sesame seed on top

Teriyaki Chicken

$13.25

Grilled marinated chicken with homemade teriyaki sauce, served with saute mixed vegetable and steamed jasmine rice.

Lemongrass Basil Chicken

$12.99

Stri-fried chicken with spicy homemade sauce and fried basil on top and broccolli

Orange Chicken

$13.25

Fried cubed chicken tossed in orange sauce

Noodle

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$12.99

Rice noodles, stir- fried with bean sprout, egg, green onion homemade Thai sweet &sour sauce and crushes peanuts

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$12.99

Fresh flat noodles stir- fried with choice of meat, bok-choy, broccoli, egg and black bean sauce.

Pad Kee Mow

Pad Kee Mow

$12.99

Fresh big flat noodles stir-fried with choice of meat, garlic-chili pepper, sweet Thai basil, tomatoes, green vegetables, egg, carrots, bell peppers, onions.

5 Star Noodle

5 Star Noodle

$12.99

Fresh big flat noodle stir-fried with choice of meat, cooked extremely spicy to five stars spicy taste, onions, bean sprouts, egg, green vegetables.

Eight Angels

Eight Angels

$12.99

Woonsen glass noodles, egg, snow peas, onions, mushrooms, carrots, broccoli, cabbage, bok-choy, and savory Brown Sauce

Lo-Mein

Lo-Mein

$12.99

Egg noodle in brown sauce, cabbage, shiitake murshrooms, green onions, napa cabbage,and bean sprouts

Pad Woonsen

$12.99

Jungle Noodle

$12.99

Rad na

$12.99

Noodle 2

Kao Soi

$13.99

Northern style yellow curry noodle, chicken, pickled mustard greens, cilantro, red onion, and green onion.

Bangkok Noodle Soup

$12.99

Sliced beef, bean sprouts, green onions, rice noodles in homemade beef stock

Vietnamese Noodle Soup

$12.99

Clear borth and chicken, oinion, scalian and rice noodle. side lime bean spout, basil

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$12.99

Egg, tomatoes, white onions, green onions

Basil Fried Rice

$12.99

Egg, basil, white onions, bell peppers, fresh garlic

Pineapple Fried Rice

$12.99

Egg, onion, pineapple, fresh garlic, tomatoes green onions and topped with cashew nuts.

Curry Fried Rice

$12.99

Egg, onions,yellow curry powder, crispy onions top served with cucumber salad.

Sun Dried Fried Rice

$13.99

Egg, onion, pineapple, fresh garlic, tomatoes green onions and topped with cashew nuts.

Crab Fried Rice

$17.50

Egg,onion , blue crab and jasmine rice

Curry

Pineapple Curry

$13.99

Red curry with coconut milk and pineapple, carrot, bell peppers, and basil

Green Curry

$13.99

Green curry paste with coconut milk and bamboo shoots, Thai eggplant, carrots, bell peppers and sweet Thai basil.

Yellow Curry

$13.99

yellow curry paste with coconut milk, potatoes, onions, bell peppers and carrots

Panang Curry

$13.99

Panang curry paste with coconut milk, bell pepper and Thai basil.

Red Curry

$13.99

Red curry paste with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, zucchini, carrots, bell peppers, & sweet Thai basil.

Pumpkin Curry

$14.25Out of stock

Red curry sauce. pumpkin, bell pepper and Thai basil

BT Signature

Fish Curry

$17.99

Fish fillet, slow cooked with Southern Thai style curry,tumerric , baby bokchoy, kaffir lime leave, and red bell peper on to

Drunken Lomein CH+SH

$14.99

Lo mein noodles, basil, tomatoes, broccoli, egg, carrots, bell peppers, onions, sweet chili-garlic soy

Coconut Shrimp Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.99

Gloden fried coconut shrimp, served with pineapple vegetable fried rice, cashew nut spicy mayo dip

Spicy Crispy Eggplant CH+SH

$15.99

Stir-fried eggplant with mince chicken and shrimp,spicy black bean garlic basil sauce.

Crispy Spicy Beef

$13.25

Crispy fried sliced of steak sauteed with green beans, shiitake mushrooms, onions, carrots and sesame seed in a sweet spicy sauce

Goon Op Woonsen

$14.99

Crispy Chicken Green Curry

$15.99

Mongolian Hot Plate

$13.99

Seafood

Chilli-rich nam prink phao sauce stired mix with seafood red&green bell pepper, carrot, and Thai basil

Seafood Phuket

$16.99

Fish

Steamed Ginger Fish

$17.99

Topped with fresh ginger, onions, with special ginger soy sauce

Basil Ocean Tilapia

$17.99

stir-fried with Thai basil, bamboo shoots, broccoli, bell pepper, carrots, onions and fresh garlic chili sauce.

Pla Rad Pric

Pla Rad Pric

$17.99

Salmon

Salmon Green Curry

$17.99

Salmon filet 6 oz. in homemade green curry sauce pea, carrot, Thai sweet basil.

Grilled Salmon Ginger Soy Sauce

$17.99

Topped with fresh ginger, onions, with special ginger soy sauce

Basil Ocean Salmon

$17.99

stir-fried with Thai basil, bamboo shoots, broccoli, bell pepper, carrots, onions and fresh garlic chili sauce.

Soft Shell

Soft Shell Siracha Fried Rice

$17.99

Stired-fried rice with egg,carrot, pea with homemade Thai siracha sauce, topped with crispy soft shell crab.

Crispy Soft Shell Panang

$18.99

Served with steamed jasmine rice or brown rice.

BT SUMMER SET

Pad Thai Summer

$17.99

Pad Kee Mow Summer

$17.99

Pad See Ew Summer

$17.99

5 Star Summer

$17.99

Kapow Summer

$17.99

Thai Combination Summer

$17.99

Peppersteak Summer

$17.99

Thai Fried Rice Summer

$17.99

Basil Fried Rice Summer

$17.99

Pineapple Fried Rice Summer

$17.99

Vegan App

Fried Tofu

$6.99

Panko batter tofu fried crispy served with Delicious homemade tangy sauce

Curry puff

$6.50

(3 pcs)Thai Curry Puff filled with curry potatoes and vegetable,served with cucumber sauce

Yum Woonsen Soy Ham

$10.99

Cellophane noodles , soy ham with green onion,tomatoes, mixed with Thai vegan vinaigrette dressing topped with crunchy peanut.

Lab Soy Duck

$10.99

Soy duck , onion ,red onion with homemade Thai herb dressing

VeganDishes

Eggplant with Soy Duck

$12.99

Soy duck stir-fried with eggplant, onion, and bell pepper with Thai spicy basil sauce. Served with choice of steamed healthy brown rice or jasmine rice.

Soy Salmon Curry

$13.99

Home cooking vegan red curry with pineapple, carrot, and bell pepper. Served with choice of steamed healthy brown rice or jasmine rice.

Baby Bok Choy Soy Chicken

$12.99

Light, healthy with fresh baby bokchoy with soy chicken

Ginger Soy Chicken

$12.99

Soy Chicken,gigner,onion, bell peper, shitakemurshroom, and ginger brown sauce

Pineapple Fr with Soy Ham

$12.99

Soy ham stir-fried with steamed jasmine rice, onion, pineapple, fresh garlic, tomatoes, green onions, and cashew nuts. Served with choice of steamed healthy brown rice or jasmine rice.

Garlic and Chili Soy Chicken

$12.99

Stir-fried fresh garlic and Thai chili with soy squid. Served with choice of steamed healthy brown rice or jasmine rice.

Crispy Spicy Soy Beef

$13.25

Crispy thin sliced soy beef, stir-fried with green bean, water chestnut, and carrots topped with sesame. Served with choice of steamed healthy brown rice or jasmine rice

Sesame Tofu

$13.25

Crispy tofu stir-fried with Best Thai sesame sauce and garnished with steamed broccoli. Served with choice of steamed healthy brown rice or jasmine rice.

Grilled Soy Salmon Hot Plate

$13.99

Crispy tofu stir-fried with Best Thai sesame sauce and garnished with steamed broccoli. Served with choice of steamed healthy brown rice or jasmine rice.

Grilled Tofu Hot Plate

$12.99

Crispy tofu stir-fried with Best Thai sesame sauce and garnished with steamed broccoli. Served with choice of steamed healthy brown rice or jasmine rice.

Desserts

Purple Pudding

$6.00

Sweet Sticky Rice W Fresh Mango

$6.50Out of stock

Thai Egg Custard

$6.00

Banana Ro Thai

$7.50

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00Out of stock

Green Tea Ice Cream

$3.00Out of stock

Coconut Ice Cream

$3.00

Mango ice cream

$3.00Out of stock

Oreo Cake

$5.59Out of stock

Caramel Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Strawberry cake

$5.99

Sticky rice Coconut Icecream

$5.50

Sticky rice with mango ice cream

$5.50Out of stock

Sticky Rice With Green Tea Icecream

$5.50Out of stock

TOP 15

Brown Bear

$4.75

Taro Purple

$4.50

Strawberry Cloudy

$4.50

Mango Cloudy

$4.50

Matcha Cloudy

$4.50Out of stock

Peachy Rose

$4.50

Sexy Night

$4.50

Dreamy Mojito

$4.50

Berry Promise

$4.50

Lychee on Lychee

$4.50

Tropical Sunrise

$4.50

Strawberry Banana

$5.10

Pink Pina Colada

$5.10

Berry Me

$5.10

Avocado Smoothie

$5.10

Mango slush

$5.10

Strawberry Slush

$5.10

Strawberry Mango Slush

$5.10

Taro lover

$5.10

Signature drinks

Green Tea Kitkat

$5.10Out of stock

Detox

$5.10

Power Energy

$5.10

Strawberry Cheescake

$5.10

Tea Section

Thai Tea

$4.50

Golden Milk Tea

$4.50

Choco Nana

$4.50Out of stock

Coconut Milk Tea

$4.50

Coffee Milk Tea

$4.50

Chai Milk Tea

$4.50Out of stock

Almond Milk Tea

$4.50

Caramel Milk Tea

$4.50

Hazelnut Milk Tea

$4.50

Honeydew Milk Tea

$4.50

Matcha Milk Tea

$4.50

Chocolate Milk Tea

$4.50

Vanilla Milk Tea

$4.50

Fresh Tea Section

Peach Fruit Tea

$4.50

Peach Passion Fruit Tea

$4.50

Strawberry Fruit Tea

$4.50

Mango Fruit Tea

$4.50

Pomegranate Tea

$4.50

Winter Melon

$4.50

Passion Fruit tea

$4.50

Green tea

$4.00

Kiwi Fresh Tea

Slush Section

Watermelon Slush

$5.10

Peach Passtion Fruit Slush

$5.10

Lychee Slush

$5.10

KIwi Slush

$5.10

Green Apple Slush

$5.10

Peach Slush

$5.10

Passtion Fruit Slush

$5.10

Mango Slush

$5.10

Strawberry Slush

$5.10

Strawberry&Mango

$5.10

Smoothie Section

Strawberry smoothie

$5.10

Mango smoothie

$5.10

Strawberry&Mango smoothie

$5.10

Chocolate smoothie

$5.10

Cookie&Cream

$5.10

Coffee Shake

$5.10

Coconut Smoothie

$5.10

Avocado Smoothie

$5.10

Taro Lover

$5.10

Honeydew Smothie

$5.10

Matcha Smothie

$5.10

Taro Oreo

$5.10Out of stock

Snack

Snack $3

$3.00

Snack $4

$4.00

Strawberrycheesecake kitkat snack

$7.99Out of stock

Special Drinks

Lemon Yogurt

$4.75

Green Light

$4.75

Grapefruit

$5.10

Chocolate lava

$5.10

TooKaoManKai

Chicken Skin

$6.00Out of stock

Too Chicken Wing

$10.99Out of stock
Khao Man Gai

Khao Man Gai

$13.50

Khao Man Gai Tod

$14.50

Khao Man Tofu

$12.99Out of stock

Khao Man Veggies

$12.99Out of stock

Kid Khao Man Kai

$7.99Out of stock

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Stream Broccoli

$2.00

Side Soup

$2.00

Khaotomgai

$12.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

THAI FOOD AND VEGAN FOOD

Website

Location

4135 Belt Line Rd, Ste 112, Addison, TX 75001

Directions

Gallery
Best Thai Signature image
Best Thai Signature image
Best Thai Signature image

