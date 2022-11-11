Best Thai Signature Addison
4135 Belt Line Rd
Ste 112
Addison, TX 75001
Popular Items
Appitizer
Spicy Edamame
(7 oz.) steamed Japanese soy bean pods with sea salt or spicy seasoning
Edamame
Steamed soy bean.
Crispy Veg Rolls 2pc
(2pcs)Mixed vegetable, glass noodles,crispy spring roll wrapper, sweet & sour dip
Crispy Veg Rolls 4pcs
(4pcs)Mixed vegetable, glass noodles,crispy spring roll wrapper, sweet & sour dip
Crispy Veg Rolls 6 pcs
(6 pcs)Mixed vegetable, glass noodles,crispy spring roll wrapper, sweet & sour dip
Fresh Salad Roll
A vegetarian delight, finely sliced vegetables wrapped in soft rice paper, served with Best Thai peanut dressing.
Satay Chicken
Coconut yellow curry marinade,Satay Peanut Dip, Sweet Cucumber Relish
Satay Tofu
Coconut yellow curry marinade,Satay Peanut Dip, Sweet Cucumber Relish
Corn Patties
(4 pcs)Deep-fried sweet corn batter, sweet & sour dip
Curry Puff
Thai Shumai
Thai version dumpling is full of flavor & makes an interesting appetizer, filled with pork & shrimp, water chestnut, & mushroom.
Chicken Dumplings
Steamed or fried served with best Thai spicy sauce
Veggie Dumplings
Steamed or fried served with best Thai spicy sauce
Crispy Shrimp Roll
Rice papers wrapped with shrimp, onion,green onion served with s weet&sour sauce
Crab Wonton
Golden deep-fried snow crab meat, cream cheese, green onions, red bell peppers, sweet & sour dip
Nua Dad Deaw (Beef Jerky)
Deep fried marinated beef, served with Spicy siracha sauce
Fried Calamari
Deep fried Calamari with mayo sauce
Fried Pork Belly
Fried marinated pork belly, served with siracha sauce
BT Chicken Wings 6
Fried marinated homemade sauce wing with sweet&sour
Roti Chicken
Pan roti serve with side chicken curry sauce
Roti Tofu
Pan roti serve with side tofu curry sauce
Fried Tofu
Fried Coconut Shrimp 5
Fried Oyster Angel 4
Best Thai Salad
BT Salad
Organic spring mix , cucumber, cherry tomatoes, carrot, onion, crispy noodle and fried tofu with sweet peanut dressing
Yum Woon Sen
Glass noodles , sliced chicken, shrimp tossed with green onion, tomatoes, mixed with Thai vinaigrette dressing topped with crunchy peanut.
Beef Salad
Charbroiled steak slices, scallions, red onions, fresh chilies, lemongrass, mixed with homemade sauce, served on bed of green.
Som Tum (Papaya Salad)
Fresh green papaya, tomatoes, ground peanuts with spicy lime sauce.
Larb Salad
Ground chicken or Tofu, chopped onion, red onion with homemade Thai herb dressing
Lab Pla
BT Soup
Tom Yum Small
Spicy hot and sour soup with mushrooms, tomatoes, lemon grass lime juice, fresh chili.
Tom Kha Small
Spicy coconut soup with mushrooms, lemon grass, lime juice, fresh chili.
Tom Yum Large
Spicy hot and sour soup with mushrooms, tomatoes, lemon grass lime juice, fresh chili.
Tom Kha Large
Spicy coconut soup with mushrooms, lemon grass, lime juice, fresh chili.
Soft Tofu with Vegetables Soup
Fresh soft tofu,fresh green vegetables in delicious broth
Chicken with Vegetables Soup
Chciken with fresh green vegetables in delicious broth
Shrimp Wonton Soup
Shrimp wrapped in wonton skin, bok choy, onion, green onion, cilantro.
Vegetable Soup
Sides
Side Jasmine Rice
Side Brown Rice
Side Fried Rice
Side Sticky Rice
Side Peanut Sauce 3oz
Steam Thin Noodle
Steam Flat Noodle
Side Cucumber Sauce 3oz
Side Roti
Side Steam Vegetable
Side Steam Broccoli
Small Salad
Curry Sauce
Side Fried Egg
Side Peanut Dressing 3 oz
Side Dumpling sauce 3 oz
Side Siracha 1.5 Oz
Side sweet&sour 1.5 oz
Side peanut dressing 1.5 oz
Side dumpling sauce 1.5 oz
Side chilli sauce sauce 1.5 oz
Side Lime 4 Pcs
Side Brown sauce 3 oz
Side teriyaki sauce 3 oz
Side Soy Sauce
No Utensils
Side Saseme Sauce 3oz
Side Mayo Sauce 3oz
Stired Fried
Thai Basil Kapow
Your choice of meat, stir-fried with Thai basil, bamboo shoots, broccoli, bell pepper, carrots, onions and fresh garlic chili sauce.
Taste of Basil
Sauteed choice of ground white meat chicken with garlic & Thai chili, sweet Thai basil and jalapenos,
Cashew Nuts
Stir-fried with cashew nuts, snow peas, carrots, water chestnuts, onion, mushrooms in Sweet Chili or Brown Sauce
Thai Combination Vegetable
Stir- fried with snow peas, carrots, water chestnuts, onions, broccoli, napa cabbage, zucchini, and cabbage in light brown sauce
Hot and Spicy
Your choice of meat, stir-fried with Best Thai homemade spicy red curry paste, basil, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, carrots, green beans, onions.
Healthy Ginger
Stir-fried with ginger, onions, zucchini, bell peppers, carrots, & shiitake mushrooms in a light brown sauce. Served with rice.
Peanut Special
Your choice of meat cooked in homemade peanut sauce, served with steamed mixed vegetables, & topped with crunchy peanuts.
Broccoli w/ Brown Sauce
Your choice of meat with broccoli, onions, carrots, shiitake mushrooms in a light brown sauce.
Thai Pepper Steak
Marinate of choice meat cooked in garlic-peper, stir-fried with jalapenos,tomato,onion and murshrooms
Stired Fried 2
Thai Garlic Sauce
Choice of meat sautéed in our garlic pepper sauce, served on bed of green
Sesame Chicken
Fried cubed chicken tossed in sweet sesame sauce, Steamed broccoli garnish, roasted Sesame seed on top
Teriyaki Chicken
Grilled marinated chicken with homemade teriyaki sauce, served with saute mixed vegetable and steamed jasmine rice.
Lemongrass Basil Chicken
Stri-fried chicken with spicy homemade sauce and fried basil on top and broccolli
Orange Chicken
Fried cubed chicken tossed in orange sauce
Noodle
Pad Thai
Rice noodles, stir- fried with bean sprout, egg, green onion homemade Thai sweet &sour sauce and crushes peanuts
Pad See Ew
Fresh flat noodles stir- fried with choice of meat, bok-choy, broccoli, egg and black bean sauce.
Pad Kee Mow
Fresh big flat noodles stir-fried with choice of meat, garlic-chili pepper, sweet Thai basil, tomatoes, green vegetables, egg, carrots, bell peppers, onions.
5 Star Noodle
Fresh big flat noodle stir-fried with choice of meat, cooked extremely spicy to five stars spicy taste, onions, bean sprouts, egg, green vegetables.
Eight Angels
Woonsen glass noodles, egg, snow peas, onions, mushrooms, carrots, broccoli, cabbage, bok-choy, and savory Brown Sauce
Lo-Mein
Egg noodle in brown sauce, cabbage, shiitake murshrooms, green onions, napa cabbage,and bean sprouts
Pad Woonsen
Jungle Noodle
Rad na
Noodle 2
Kao Soi
Northern style yellow curry noodle, chicken, pickled mustard greens, cilantro, red onion, and green onion.
Bangkok Noodle Soup
Sliced beef, bean sprouts, green onions, rice noodles in homemade beef stock
Vietnamese Noodle Soup
Clear borth and chicken, oinion, scalian and rice noodle. side lime bean spout, basil
Fried Rice
Thai Fried Rice
Egg, tomatoes, white onions, green onions
Basil Fried Rice
Egg, basil, white onions, bell peppers, fresh garlic
Pineapple Fried Rice
Egg, onion, pineapple, fresh garlic, tomatoes green onions and topped with cashew nuts.
Curry Fried Rice
Egg, onions,yellow curry powder, crispy onions top served with cucumber salad.
Sun Dried Fried Rice
Egg, onion, pineapple, fresh garlic, tomatoes green onions and topped with cashew nuts.
Crab Fried Rice
Egg,onion , blue crab and jasmine rice
Curry
Pineapple Curry
Red curry with coconut milk and pineapple, carrot, bell peppers, and basil
Green Curry
Green curry paste with coconut milk and bamboo shoots, Thai eggplant, carrots, bell peppers and sweet Thai basil.
Yellow Curry
yellow curry paste with coconut milk, potatoes, onions, bell peppers and carrots
Panang Curry
Panang curry paste with coconut milk, bell pepper and Thai basil.
Red Curry
Red curry paste with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, zucchini, carrots, bell peppers, & sweet Thai basil.
Pumpkin Curry
Red curry sauce. pumpkin, bell pepper and Thai basil
BT Signature
Fish Curry
Fish fillet, slow cooked with Southern Thai style curry,tumerric , baby bokchoy, kaffir lime leave, and red bell peper on to
Drunken Lomein CH+SH
Lo mein noodles, basil, tomatoes, broccoli, egg, carrots, bell peppers, onions, sweet chili-garlic soy
Coconut Shrimp Pineapple Fried Rice
Gloden fried coconut shrimp, served with pineapple vegetable fried rice, cashew nut spicy mayo dip
Spicy Crispy Eggplant CH+SH
Stir-fried eggplant with mince chicken and shrimp,spicy black bean garlic basil sauce.
Crispy Spicy Beef
Crispy fried sliced of steak sauteed with green beans, shiitake mushrooms, onions, carrots and sesame seed in a sweet spicy sauce
Goon Op Woonsen
Crispy Chicken Green Curry
Mongolian Hot Plate
Seafood
Fish
Salmon
Salmon Green Curry
Salmon filet 6 oz. in homemade green curry sauce pea, carrot, Thai sweet basil.
Grilled Salmon Ginger Soy Sauce
Topped with fresh ginger, onions, with special ginger soy sauce
Basil Ocean Salmon
stir-fried with Thai basil, bamboo shoots, broccoli, bell pepper, carrots, onions and fresh garlic chili sauce.
Soft Shell
Vegan App
Fried Tofu
Panko batter tofu fried crispy served with Delicious homemade tangy sauce
Curry puff
(3 pcs)Thai Curry Puff filled with curry potatoes and vegetable,served with cucumber sauce
Yum Woonsen Soy Ham
Cellophane noodles , soy ham with green onion,tomatoes, mixed with Thai vegan vinaigrette dressing topped with crunchy peanut.
Lab Soy Duck
Soy duck , onion ,red onion with homemade Thai herb dressing
VeganDishes
Eggplant with Soy Duck
Soy duck stir-fried with eggplant, onion, and bell pepper with Thai spicy basil sauce. Served with choice of steamed healthy brown rice or jasmine rice.
Soy Salmon Curry
Home cooking vegan red curry with pineapple, carrot, and bell pepper. Served with choice of steamed healthy brown rice or jasmine rice.
Baby Bok Choy Soy Chicken
Light, healthy with fresh baby bokchoy with soy chicken
Ginger Soy Chicken
Soy Chicken,gigner,onion, bell peper, shitakemurshroom, and ginger brown sauce
Pineapple Fr with Soy Ham
Soy ham stir-fried with steamed jasmine rice, onion, pineapple, fresh garlic, tomatoes, green onions, and cashew nuts. Served with choice of steamed healthy brown rice or jasmine rice.
Garlic and Chili Soy Chicken
Stir-fried fresh garlic and Thai chili with soy squid. Served with choice of steamed healthy brown rice or jasmine rice.
Crispy Spicy Soy Beef
Crispy thin sliced soy beef, stir-fried with green bean, water chestnut, and carrots topped with sesame. Served with choice of steamed healthy brown rice or jasmine rice
Sesame Tofu
Crispy tofu stir-fried with Best Thai sesame sauce and garnished with steamed broccoli. Served with choice of steamed healthy brown rice or jasmine rice.
Grilled Soy Salmon Hot Plate
Crispy tofu stir-fried with Best Thai sesame sauce and garnished with steamed broccoli. Served with choice of steamed healthy brown rice or jasmine rice.
Grilled Tofu Hot Plate
Crispy tofu stir-fried with Best Thai sesame sauce and garnished with steamed broccoli. Served with choice of steamed healthy brown rice or jasmine rice.
Desserts
Purple Pudding
Sweet Sticky Rice W Fresh Mango
Thai Egg Custard
Banana Ro Thai
Vanilla Ice Cream
Green Tea Ice Cream
Coconut Ice Cream
Mango ice cream
Oreo Cake
Caramel Cake
Strawberry cake
Sticky rice Coconut Icecream
Sticky rice with mango ice cream
Sticky Rice With Green Tea Icecream
TOP 15
Brown Bear
Taro Purple
Strawberry Cloudy
Mango Cloudy
Matcha Cloudy
Peachy Rose
Sexy Night
Dreamy Mojito
Berry Promise
Lychee on Lychee
Tropical Sunrise
Strawberry Banana
Pink Pina Colada
Berry Me
Avocado Smoothie
Mango slush
Strawberry Slush
Strawberry Mango Slush
Taro lover
Signature drinks
Tea Section
Fresh Tea Section
Slush Section
Smoothie Section
THAI FOOD AND VEGAN FOOD
4135 Belt Line Rd, Ste 112, Addison, TX 75001