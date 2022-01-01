Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Best Way Pizza - East Freedom

9 Reviews

$$

8727 Woodbury Pike

East Freedom, PA 16637

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Cuts Only
Breadsticks
Pepperoni Balls

Square Cuts

Pizza by the Cut (QTY)

$1.40

3 Cut Special

$5.50

2 Cuts and Side Salad

$7.25

7 Cut Special

$12.25

10 Cut Special

$16.50

15 Cut Special

$18.25

28 Cut ONLY

$33.00

Party Pack - 12 sticks - 2 Ltr

$40.00

10 Cuts Only

$13.50

Kid's Meal

$3.85

Specialty Pizza by the Cut (QTY)

$1.75

3 Cut Special - Specialty Topping (Daily 11-2)

$6.99

Chalkboard Specials

Lunch Spag 2 Meatballs and Garlic Bread

$8.00

Buy 8 get 2 FREE With card present

$11.20

Chicken Parm with Garlic Bread

$9.00

Pizza Bowls

$7.99

Square Pies

Square Pie (10")

$7.99

Meat Lovers Pie (10”)

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Pie (10”)

$9.99

Carson Valley (10")

$9.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch (10")

$9.99

Veggie Pie (10”)

$9.99

Philly Steak Pie (10”)

$9.99

Supreme Pie (10")

$9.99

Square Pie (14")

$11.99

Meat Lovers Pie (14”)

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Pie (14”)

$13.99

Carson Valley (14")

$13.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch (14")

$13.99

Veggie Pie (14”)

$13.99

Philly Steak Pie (14”)

$13.99

Supreme Pie (14")

$13.99

Cauliflower Crust Pie

Cauliflower Crust Pie

$7.99

Cauliflower Meat Lovers Pie

$9.99

Cauliflower Buffalo Chicken Pie

$9.99

Cauliflower Carson Valley Pie

$9.99

Cauliflower Chicken Bacon Ranch Pie

$9.99

Cauliflower Veggie Pie

$9.99

Cauliflower Philly Pie

$9.99

Cauliflower Supreme Pie

$9.99

Bolis

Ham Squarebolis

$6.99

Buffalo Chicken Squarebolis

$6.99

Chicken Club Squarebolis

$6.99

Sausage and Peppers Squareboli

$6.99

Steak Squareboli

$6.99

Ham STROMboli

$10.50

Steak STROMboli

$10.50

Chicken STROMboli

$10.50

Half Squareboli

$4.50

Subs

Steak Sub FULL

$8.50

Pizza Steak Sub FULL

$8.50

Italian Sub FULL

$8.50

Ham Sub FULL

$8.50

Turkey Sub FULL

$8.50

All American Sub FULL

$8.50

Meatball Sub FULL

$8.50

Chicken Sub FULL

$8.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub FULL

$8.50

Buffalo Chicken Sub FULL

$8.50

Cheeseburger Sub FULL

$8.50

Steak Sub 1/2

$5.25

Pizza Steak Sub 1/2

$5.25

Italian Sub 1/2

$5.25

Ham Sub 1/2

$5.25

Turkey Sub 1/2

$5.25

All American Sub 1/2

$5.25

Meatball Sub 1/2

$5.25

Chicken Sub 1/2

$5.25

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub 1/2

$5.25

Buffalo Chicken Sub 1/2

$5.25

Cheeseburger Sub 1/2

$5.25

Steak Cauliflower Sand

$9.25

Pizza Steak Cauliflower Sand

$9.25

Italian Cauliflower Sand

$9.25

Ham Cauliflower Sand

$9.25

Turkey Cauliflower Sand

$9.25

All American Cauliflower Sand

$9.25

Meatball Cauliflower Sand

$9.25

Chicken Cauliflower Sand

$9.25

Chicken Bacon Ranch Cauliflower Sand

$9.25

Buffalo Chicken Cauliflower Sand

$9.25

Cheeseburger Cauliflower Sand

$9.25

Salads

Steak Salad

$6.99+

Grilled Chicken Salad

$6.75+

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$6.75+

Crispy Chicken Salad

$6.75+

Chicken Cranberry Walnut Salad

$6.75+

American Chef Salad

$6.75+

Italian Chef Salad

$6.75+

Taco Salad

$6.75+

Garden Salad

$6.79

Side Salad

$3.75

Sides

Breadsticks

$4.50+

Pepperoni Balls

$4.50

Cheese Sticks

$5.50

Fries (basket)

$4.50

Garlic bread with cheese

$5.00

Plain garlic bread

$4.00

Chicken Bites

$7.25

Wings

Drinks

Fountain Soda (16 oz)

$1.99

Fountain Soda (24 oz)

$2.09

Kiddie Cup

$0.99

Bottled Water (16.9 oz)

$1.00

Pure Leaf / Brisk

$2.19

Ritchey's Iced Tea

$1.75

Choco Milk

$1.50

Soda - 2 Liters

$2.89

Joe's Tea

$2.55

Reedsville Tea

$2.25

Extras

Medium Chips

$1.25

Large Chips

$2.25

Cookies 2 for $1

$1.00

Garlic Butter / Ranch Pkt

$0.50

Ice Cream Novelty

$1.50

Salad Dressing

$0.50

Extra Square Cut Toppings

Misc $0.25

$0.25

Misc $0.50

$0.50

Misc $1.00

$1.00

$5.00 G.Card

$5.00

$10.00 G.Card

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markDrive-Thru
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

DARE TO BE SQUARE!

Location

8727 Woodbury Pike, East Freedom, PA 16637

Directions

Gallery
Best Way Pizza image
Best Way Pizza image
Best Way Pizza image
Best Way Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Best Way Pizza Duncansville - Duncansville
orange starNo Reviews
1424 3rd Avenue Duncansville, PA 16635
View restaurantnext
Italian Oven Restaurant - 500 Galleria Dr #224
orange starNo Reviews
500 Galleria Dr #224 Johnstown, PA 15658
View restaurantnext
Best Way Pizza-Huntingdon - Best Way Pizza-Huntingdon
orange starNo Reviews
7571 Huntingdon Plaza Huntingdon, PA 16652
View restaurantnext
Mimo's Pizza Company
orange star4.9 • 476
1332 Graham Ave Windber, PA 15963
View restaurantnext
Best Way Pizza - Hollidaysburg
orange starNo Reviews
912 Blair St Hollidaysburg, PA 16648
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near East Freedom
Johnstown
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Ligonier
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Indiana
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
State College
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Chambersburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Latrobe
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Cumberland
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Lewistown
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Burnham
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston