Best Wings n Pies
1674 Crain Highway
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Pies
10" Pies
- Small 10" Cheese$8.99
- Small 10" Pepperoni$10.99
- Small 10" Supreme$11.99
Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, onion, mushroom, olives
- Small 10" Sausage$10.99
- Small 10" Meat Lovers$11.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, bacon
- Small 10" Veggie Lovers$10.99
Green pepper, onion, mushroom, olives, tomato, banana peppers
- Small 10" Hawaiian$11.99
Ham, pineapple
- Small 10" Buffalo Chicken$12.99
Buffalo sauce, chicken
- Small 10" Chicken BBQ$12.99
BBQ sauce, chicken, red onion
- Small 10" Chicken Tikka$13.99
Chicken and tikka sauce
- Small 10" Chicken Fajita$11.99
Chicken, jalapeño, green pepper, onion, spinach
- Small 10" Italian Cheesesteak$11.99
Steak, extra cheese, mushrooms, green pepper, onion
- Small 10" Greek Gyro$11.99
Feta, gyro, spinach, raw onion, black olives, jalapeño
- Small 10" White Pie$9.99
White sauce
- Small 10" Alfredo Chicken$11.99
Alfredo sauce, broccoli, spinach
- Small 10" Alfredo Shrimp$11.99
Alfredo sauce, broccoli, spinach
12" Pies
- Medium 12" Cheese$10.99
- Medium 12" Pepperoni$12.99
- Medium 12" Supreme$14.99
Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, onion, mushroom, olives
- Medium 12" Sausage$12.99
- Medium 12" Meat Lovers$14.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, bacon
- Medium 12" Veggie Lovers$14.99
Green pepper, onion, mushroom, olives, tomato, banana peppers
- Medium 12" Hawaiian$13.99
Ham, pineapple
- Medium 12" Buffalo Chicken$14.99
Buffalo sauce, chicken
- Medium 12" Chicken BBQ$14.99
BBQ sauce, chicken, red onion
- Medium 12" Chicken Tikka$15.99
Chicken and tikka sauce
- Medium 12" Chicken Fajita$14.99
Chicken, jalapeño, green pepper, onion, spinach
- Medium 12" Italian Cheesesteak$14.99
Steak, extra cheese, mushrooms, green pepper, onion
- Medium 12" Greek Gyro$14.99
Feta, gyro, spinach, raw onion, black olives, jalapeño
- Medium 12" White Pie$10.99
White sauce
- Medium 12" Alfredo Chicken$13.99
Alfredo sauce, broccoli, spinach
- Medium 12" Alfredo Shrimp$13.99
Alfredo sauce, broccoli, spinach
14" Pies
- Large 14" Cheese$13.99
- Large 14" Pepperoni$14.99
- Large 14" Supreme$16.99
Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, onion, mushroom, olives
- Large 14" Sausage$14.99
- Large 14" Meat Lovers$16.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, bacon
- Large 14" Veggie Lovers$16.99
Green pepper, onion, mushroom, olives, tomato, banana peppers
- Large 14" Hawaiian$15.99
Ham, pineapple
- Large 14" Buffalo Chicken$16.99
Buffalo sauce, chicken
- Large 14" Chicken BBQ$16.99
BBQ sauce, chicken, red onion
- Large 14" Chicken Tikka$17.99
Chicken and tikka sauce
- Large 14" Chicken Fajita$16.99
Chicken, jalapeño, green pepper, onion, spinach
- Large 14" Italian Cheesesteak$16.99
Steak, extra cheese, mushrooms, green pepper, onion
- Large 14" Greek Gyro$16.99
Feta, gyro, spinach, raw onion, black olives, jalapeño
- Large 14" White Pie$13.99
White sauce
- Large 14" Alfredo Chicken$15.99
Alfredo sauce, broccoli, spinach
- Large 14" Alfredo Shrimp$15.99
Alfredo sauce, broccoli, spinach
16" Pies
- X-large 16" Cheese$14.99
- X-large 16" Pepperoni$16.99
- X-large 16" Supreme$19.99
Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, onion, mushroom, olives
- X-large 16" Sausage$16.99
- X-large 16" Meat Lovers$19.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, bacon
- X-large 16" Veggie Lovers$18.99
Green pepper, onion, mushroom, olives, tomato, banana peppers
- X-large 16" Hawaiian$17.99
Ham, pineapple
- X-large 16" Buffalo Chicken$18.99
Buffalo sauce, chicken
- X-large 16" Chicken BBQ$18.99
BBQ sauce, chicken, red onion
- X-large 16" Chicken Tikka$19.99
Chicken and tikka sauce
- X-large 16" Chicken Fajita$19.99
Chicken, jalapeño, green pepper, onion, spinach
- X-large 16" Italian Cheesesteak$19.99
Steak, extra cheese, mushrooms, green pepper, onion
- X-large 16" Greek Gyro$19.99
Feta, gyro, spinach, raw onion, black olives, jalapeño
- X-large 16" White Pie$14.99
White sauce
- X-large 16" Alfredo Chicken$17.99
Alfredo sauce, broccoli, spinach
- X-large 16" Alfredo Shrimp$17.99
Alfredo sauce, broccoli, spinach
Subs
12" Subs
- 12" Breakfast Cheesesteak$14.99
Omelet, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, grilled onion and hots
- 12" Cheese Burger$13.99
Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, raw onion and hots
- 12" Cheesesteak$13.99
Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, grilled onions and hots
- 12" Chicken Cheesesteak$13.99
Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, grilled onion and hots
- 12" Chicken Tikka$13.99
Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, grilled onion and hots
- 12" Fish Filet$13.99
Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, grilled onion and hots
- 12" Grilled Chicken$13.99
Cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, grilled onion and hots
- 12" Grilled Italian Hot Cut$13.99
Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, grilled onion and hots
- 12" Grilled Veggie$13.99
Green pepper, onion, mushroom, olives, banana pepper, lettuce, tomato, mayo and hots
- 12" Hot Grilled Turkey & Cheese$13.99
- 12" Italian Cold Cut$13.99
Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onion and hots
- 12" Meatball Sub$13.99
Mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce, parmesan and oregano
- 12" Supreme Cheesesteak$14.99
Mushroom, grilled onion, green pepper, mayonnaise and hots
- 12" Tuna$13.99
Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onion and hots
- 12" Turkey Club$13.99
Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, grilled onion and hots
8" Subs
- 8" Breakfast Cheesesteak$10.99
Omelet, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, grilled onion and hots
- 8" Cheese Burger$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, raw onion and hots
- 8" Cheesesteak$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, grilled onions and hots
- 8" Chicken Cheesesteak$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, grilled onion and hots
- 8" Chicken Tikka$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, grilled onion and hots
- 8" Fish Filet$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, grilled onion and hots
- 8" Grilled Chicken$9.99
Cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, grilled onion and hots
- 8" Grilled Italian Hot Cut$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, grilled onion and hots
- 8" Grilled Veggie$9.99
Green pepper, onion, mushroom, olives, banana pepper, lettuce, tomato, mayo and hots
- 8" Hot Grilled Turkey & Cheese$9.99
- 8" Italian Cold Cut$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onion and hots
- 8" Meatball Sub$9.99
Mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce, parmesan and oregano
- 8" Supreme Cheesesteak$9.99
Mushroom, grilled onion, green pepper, mayonnaise and hots
- 8" Tuna$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onion and hots
- 8" Turkey Club$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, grilled onion and hots
Specials/Deals
Specials / Deals
- Small Pickup Special Cheese Pie$8.99
Toppings additional
- Medium Pickup Special Cheese Pie$10.99
Toppings additional
- X-Large Pickup Special Cheese Pie$13.99
Toppings additional
- Large Pickup Special Cheese Pie$11.99
Toppings additional
- 8 Inches Pickup Sub Special$12.99
1 sub, medium fries & can of soda
- 12 Inches Pickup Sub Special$15.99
1 sub, medium fries & can of soda
- Medium Pie Double Deals$21.99
2 pies, 1 topping
- Large Pie Double Deals$24.99
2 pies, 1 topping
- X-Large Pie Double Deals$29.99
2 pies, 1 topping
- Sub Double Deals$21.99
2 8" subs, 2 medium fries & 2 cans of soda
- 3-Topping Special$16.99
1 x-large, 3-topping pie
- Party Pack Special$39.99
2 large 1-topping pies, 10 wings & 2 liter soda
- Game Day Special$26.99
1 large 1-topping pies, 10 wings & 2 liter soda
- Gyro Platter Special$19.99
2 platters of chicken or lamb over rice
Gyro Platters
- Chicken Over Rice$10.99
Rice, salad, chicken, white sauce, hot sauce
- Lamb Over Rice$10.99
Rice, salad, lamb, white sauce, hot sauce
- Mix Over Rice$11.99
Rice, salad, chicken and lamb, white sauce, hot sauce
- Fish Over Rice$11.99
Rice, salad, tilapia/flounder/catfish, white sauce, hot sauce
- Chicken Teriyaki$11.99
Rice, salad, chicken teriyaki
Strombolis
Stromboli
- Cheese Stromboli$10.99
- Pepperoni Stromboli$12.99
Pepperoni, mozzarella
- Meat Lovers Stromboli$14.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, bacon, mozzarella
- Italian Sausage Stromboli$12.99
Sausage, mozzarella
- Veggie Stromboli$13.99
Mozzarella, green peppers, onion, mushroom, black olives
- Chicken Stromboli$13.99
Chicken, mozzarella
- Steak Stromboli$13.99
Steak, mozzarella
Wraps
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$9.99
Cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, fried onion, parmesan cheese
- Gyro Wrap$9.99
Tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion
- Fish Wrap$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, fried onion, hots
- Tuna Salad Wrap$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, raw onion, hots
- Cheesesteak Wrap$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, fried onion, hots
- Supreme Cheesesteak Wrap$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, fried onion, green peppers, mushrooms, hots
- Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, fried onion, hots
- Veggie Wrap$9.99
Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, green peppers, mushrooms, fried onion, hots
- Italian Cold Cut Wrap$9.99
Cheese, ham, salami, lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, Italian dressing
- BLT Wrap$9.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Sides
- Medium French Fries$2.99
- Large French Fries$3.99
- Medium Western Fries$2.99
- Large Western Fries$3.99
- Pizza Fries$6.99
- French Fries with Gravy$4.99
- Fantastic Fries$7.99
- Chicken Nuggets with Fries$8.99
10 pcs chicken nuggets with fries
- Chicken Tenders with Fries$6.99
3 pcs tenders with fries
- Bread Stix$5.99
- Garlic Bread$5.99
- Cheesy Bread Stix$7.99
- Mozzarella Stix$6.99
5 pcs
- Crab Sticks$6.99
5 pcs
- Shrimp Basket$8.99
- Onion Rings$4.99
- Jalapeño Poppers$6.99
6 pcs
- Side Salad$4.99
- Fried Mushrooms$6.99
10 pcs
- Coleslaw$3.99
- Crab salad$3.99
Beverages
Other Beverages
Canned Soda
Bottle Soda
Liter Soda
Shakes
Medium Shakes
Large Shakes
Extra Sauce
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1674 Crain Highway, Glen Burnie, MD 21061