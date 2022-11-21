  • Home
  • Houston
  Betelgeuse Betelgeuse - 2101 Washington Ave
Betelgeuse Betelgeuse 2101 Washington Ave

No reviews yet

2101 Washington Ave

Houston, TX 77007

Order Again

Popular Items

PEPPS
Space Balls
URSA MAJOR

APPS & SNACKS

Space Balls

Space Balls

$8.00

House-made dough balls, roasted garlic butter, marinara dipping sauce

House Fries

$6.00

Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, seasoned perfectly!

Garlic Parm Fries

$8.00

Our crispy steak fries tossed in garlic butter, shaved parmesan, and basil

Pizza Fries

$11.00

Steak fries with pizza sauce, melted brick cheese, pepperoni, salami, and Calabrese peppers and marinara dipping sauce

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

Six large crispy Buffalo wings and drums with our incredible homemade ranch

Burger in a Pizza Oven

Burger in a Pizza Oven

$8.00

Bar burger with ketchup, mustard, grilled onions, and American cheese. Add fries!

Burger OTD

$10.00

Industry Special Burger

$9.00

PIZZA

PEPPS

PEPPS

$17.00

Natural cased pepperoni, pizza sauce, Brick cheese. All pies are 14" IRONCLAD STYLE (baked in cast iron with a cheesy crust)

SAUSAGE FETA

$18.00

House-made sausage, confit onions, feta, brick cheese, pizza sauce. All Pies are 14" IRONCLAD STYLE (baked in cast iron with a cheesy crust)

CLASSICO NUOVO

$18.00

natural cased pepperoni, mushrooms, feta, chili flake

HERCULES HERCULES

$22.00

Natural cased pepperoni, house-made sausage, pancetta, Genoa salami

DRACO

$18.00

Pancetta, Calabrian chilis, Pure Luck TX Chevre

ALPHA CENTAURI

ALPHA CENTAURI

$19.00

house-made sausage, sauteed peppers, Calabrian chili oil, orange zest

HIGHWAY TO HELL

$18.00

with jalapeno, habanero, ground beef, and chevre

THAT SWEET FUNK

$20.00

shaved brussel sprouts, pancetta, Point Reyes blue cheese, Mike's Hot Honey

CHEESE

$15.00

the classic Ironclad cheese pizza with brick cheese and pizza sauce

FRESH DE FRAYS

$16.00Out of stock

fresh strawberries, Pure Luck TX Chevre, fresh basil

A VEG SUPREME

$17.00

Confit onions, sauteed peppers, mushrooms, Feta, oregano

URSA MAJOR

URSA MAJOR

$17.00

Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, roasted garlic oil, garlic confit

Pizza Of The Day

$18.00

SAUCES AND CONDIMENTS

Ranch

$2.00

Buffalo Sauce

$0.69

Marinara

$1.00

Grated Parm

$0.50

Chili Flakes

Chili Oil

$1.00

Chopped Basil

Ketchup

Mustard

Shirts

Unisex White Shirt Black Logo

Unisex White Shirt Black Logo

$20.00
Unisex Charcoal Bleach Dye Black Logo

Unisex Charcoal Bleach Dye Black Logo

$20.00
Women's Black Shirt White Logo

Women's Black Shirt White Logo

$20.00
Womens Crop Top

Womens Crop Top

$27.00
Unisex Pride Tie Dye

Unisex Pride Tie Dye

$30.00
Unisex Reaper Tee

Unisex Reaper Tee

$25.00

Black shirt, white ink, large Betelgeuse Reaper logo on back

Unisex Astros Tee

$25.00

Down House Hat

$30.00

Other Merch

Pen

$0.25

It's a Betelgeuse pen! Why not?

Match Book

It's our awesome Betelgeuse matchbooks! Grab one!

Sticker

It's our classic Betelgeuse logo sticker! Grab a few and put them all over town.

Hot Sauce 5 Oz

$5.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Pizza and Cocktails

Location

2101 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007

Directions

Gallery
Betelgeuse Betelgeuse image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

