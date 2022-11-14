Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bethany Blues BBQ

1,115 Reviews

$$

6 N PENNSYLVANIA AVE

Bethany Beach, DE 19930

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese
Homemade Cornbread
Blues Burger

Starters

Chef created daily January, 8, 2022: Crab & Corn Chowder
Hickory Smoked Wings

Hickory Smoked Wings

Served with bleu cheese dressing, choice of sauce: buffalo sauce, old bay & butter, margarita lime, bbq mustard, or sauce of the night

Pigs on the Wings

Pigs on the Wings

Center cut, hickory smoked, St. Louis ribs, tossed in buffalo sauce, served with blue cheese, celery and carrots

Homemade Cornbread

Homemade Cornbread

Homemade corn bread served with house whipped honey butter

Delmarva Devilled Eggs

Delmarva Devilled Eggs

Crab, cilantro, lime, avocado, sriracha

Famous Homemade Chili

Famous Homemade Chili

Award winning homemade chili topped with shredded cheese and a side of sour cream

Soup of the Day

Chef created daily

Brisket Nacho Kit

Brisket Nacho Kit

$18.00

Beef brisket, cheese sauce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions, smoked jalapenos, smoked salsa, sour cream

Crab Dip

Crab Dip

$16.00

Chesapeake style crab dip served with old bay tortilla chips

BBQ

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$9.50+

Hickory smoked pork shoulder, rubbed with our smokehouse seasoning and hand pulled. Served with BBQ sauce on the side

Carolina Pork

Carolina Pork

$9.50+

Hickory smoked pork shoulder, chopped, tossed in a Carolina vinegar bbq sauce

Pulled Chicken

Pulled Chicken

$9.50+

Sage rubbed, hickory smoked and had pulled off the bone. Served with BBQ Sauce on the side

Beef Brisket

Beef Brisket

$13.00+

USDA Choice beef brisket, hickory smoked and sliced. Served with BBQ sauce on the side

Smoked Turkey

Smoked Turkey

$9.50+

Cajun rubbed, hickory smoked and sliced. Served with a side of cranberry pineapple chutney

Delmarva Chicken

Delmarva Chicken

$12.00

Bone in, half chicken, sage rubbed, hickory smoked, house bbq sauce or carolina mustard sauce

Smoked Brisket Kielbasa

Smoked Brisket Kielbasa

$8.00+

House made beef brisket kielbasa, hickory smoked

Ribs

Half Baby Back

Half Baby Back

$16.00

Smokehouse seasoned, slow braised, and glazed with our house BBQ sauce. Additional BBQ served on the side

Full Baby Back

Full Baby Back

$25.00

Smokehouse seasoned, slow braised, and glazed with our house BBQ sauce. Additional BBQ served on the side

Half St. Louis

Half St. Louis

$16.00

Center cut pork spare ribs, brown sugar rubbed and hickory smoked. Served with BBQ sauce on the side

Full St. Louis

Full St. Louis

$25.00

Center cut pork spare ribs, brown sugar rubbed and hickory smoked. Served with BBQ sauce on the side

Full Rack Combo

Full Rack Combo

$25.00

A half rack of St. Louis ribs and a half rack of baby back ribs. Additional BBQ sauce served on the side.

BBQ Family Meal

BBQ Family Pack - 4

BBQ Family Pack - 4

$95.00

Choice of 2 bbq meats (1lb each), choice of 2 sides (1 quart each), choice of salad (feeds 4+), 5pc corn bread, and bbq sauce

BBQ Family Pack - 6

BBQ Family Pack - 6

$130.00

Choice of 3 bbq meats (1lb each), choice of 3 sides (1 quart each), choice of salad (feeds 6+), 10 pc cornbread, and bbq sauce

Sandwiches & Burgers

Blues Burger

Blues Burger

$16.00

Half pound angus beef patty, chargrilled, spicy bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, and bacon. Served with choice of two sides

Smoked Caprese Chicken Sandwich

Smoked Caprese Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, smoked tomato basil, smoked mozzarella, balsamic drizzle. Served with choice of two sides

Crabcake Sandwich

Crabcake Sandwich

$21.00

Jumbo lump crabcake, sriracha remoulade, lettuce and tomato. Served with choice of two sides

Portobello Burger

Portobello Burger

$12.00

Vegetarian - Marinated and grilled portobello mushroom, topped with sautéed onions and peppers, and served with a side of roasted red pepper aioli. Served with a choice of two sides

Black & Blue Burger

Black & Blue Burger

$18.00

House ground beef brisket burger, blue cheese, balsamic bacon jam, black garlic aioli

Pork Sandwich

Pork Sandwich

$9.50

Our hand pulled pork served on a fresh baked bun. BBQ Sauce served on the side. Sides sold separately

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Our sage rubbed, hand pulled chicken served on a brioche bun. BBQ sauce served on the side. Sides sold separately

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Chopped beef brisket served on a fresh baked bun. BBQ sauce and horseradish cream sauce served on the side. Sides sold separately

Cajun Turkey Sandwich

$9.50

Cajun rubbed turkey breast, slow smoked, sliced, and served on a fresh baked bun. Served with a side of cranberry pineapple chutney. Sides sold separately

Carolina Pork Sandwich

$9.50

Sides

Applesauce

Smokehouse Baked Beans

Smokehouse Baked Beans

Smokehouse style bbq baked beans loaded with shredded, smoked pork

BBQ Potato Salad

BBQ Potato Salad

Creamy potato salad with our own bbq twist

Braised Collard Greens

Braised Collard Greens

Slow braised collard greens loaded with shredded, smoked pork

Cheesy Creamed Corn

Cheesy Creamed Corn

Cheesy and creamy sweet corn goodness!

Roasted Corn & Radish Salad

Roasted Corn & Radish Salad

Roasted sweet corn, shaved radishes, cherry tomatoes, and quest fresco tossed in a light citrus vinaigrette

Creamy Coleslaw

Creamy Coleslaw

Traditional creamy coleslaw made fresh daily

Pickled Cucumbers & Onions

Pickled Cucumbers & Onions

A crisp, refreshing pickled side of cucumbers & red onions.

Hand Cut Fries

Hand Cut Fries

$6.00

Feeds 1-2 People **We use 100% Canola oil**

Sauteed Green Beans

Sauteed Green Beans

$6.00

Sautéed in olive oil and our smokehouse seasoning. Feeds 1-2 People

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

Cavatappi noodles served in a homemade cheese sauce. A FAN FAVORITE!

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Red skin mashed potatoes seasoned with our smokehouse seasoning

Rice Pilaf

Rice Pilaf

Traditional rice pilaf seasoned with turmeric, salt and pepper

Seasonal Vegetable

$6.00

Chef created daily. January 8, 2022: Sautéed Broccoli - Feeds 1-2 People

Brioche Bun

Brioche Bun

$1.50

One fresh baked bun

Slider Roll

Slider Roll

$0.75

One potato slider roll

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$11.00

Arcadian mixed lettuce, red onion, cherry tomatoes, croutons, roasted corn, smoked gouda cheese, choice of dressing

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, bacon, red onions, roquefort crumbles, homemade bleu cheese dressing

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$13.00

Baby spinach, caramelized pecans, dried cranberries, homemade balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine, croutons parmesan cheese, parmesan crisp, homemade caesar dressing

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$14.00

Chopped romaine, black bean salsa, roasted corn, tortilla strips, avocado, homemade chipotle ranch dressing

Entrees

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$25.00

Grilled alder plank, brown sugar rub, fresh vegetables, rice

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$35.00

Broiled or fried, sriracha remoulade, fresh vegetables, rice

Children's Menu

Kid's Cue

Kid's Cue

$9.00

Choice of hickory smoked pulled pork, carolina chopped pork, pulled chicken, or beef brisket ($2 upcharge).

Kid's Rack

Kid's Rack

$10.00

Choic of a 1/4 rack St. Louis ribs or 1/4 rack baby back ribs

Kid's Tenders

Kid's Tenders

$9.00

Hand breaded chicken tenders, honey mustard dipping sauce

Kid's Pasta with Butter & Cheese

Kid's Pasta with Butter & Cheese

$8.00

Cavattapi noodles, melted butter, parmesan cheese

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$8.00

All beef hot dog

Cheeseburger Slider

Cheeseburger Slider

$9.00

1/4lb black angus patty, cheddar cheese (cooked through)

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$9.00

Hand breaded and fried until golden brown

Kid's Mac

Kid's Mac

$9.00

Our famous mac & cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Cheddar cheese melted between two pieces of Texas toast

Dessert

Bourbon Cake

$12.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$12.00

Oreo crust, fluffy peanut butter filling, chocolate ganache

Beer/Cocktails

Orange Crush

$10.00

Smirnoff orange, triplesec, fresh squeezed oj, sierra mist

Grapefruit Crush

$10.00

Smirnoff grapefruit, triplesec, fresh squeezed grapefruit juice, sierra mist

Bourbon Crush

Bourbon Crush

$10.00

Jim Beam, simple syrup, fresh squeezed lemon, fresh squeezed orange, soda

Crush Pack

$36.00

Choice of 4 crushes

Margarita - Togo

$9.00

Hotnitos plata, sour mix, orange, lime

Anejo Margarita

$13.00

Espelon anejo, fresh lime, agave nectar, patron cirtonge, grilled lime

Margarita Pack

$32.00

Pick 4 (House Margarita or Anejo Margarita)

GLS Sangria

$8.00

Seasonal house made sangria

Lime Crush

$10.00

Deep Eddy Lime, simple syrup, fresh lime juice, triple sec, Sierra Mist

Lemon Crush

$10.00

Deep Eddy Lemon, fresh lemon juice, triple sec, simple syrup, Sierra Mist

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

From Dinosaur BBQ in Niagara Falls, New York to The Salt Lick in Driftwood, Texas, our owners have traveled the country. They’ve sampled every variety of barbecue and learned regional styles of slow smoking and the wood fire process. From Carolina-style barbecue to Texas-style beef brisket to our St. Louis ribs and our own “Delmarva-Q”— Why pick a favorite: you can have it all! Our highly-skilled team of chefs, innovate new ways of blending southern tradition with beach flavors. You can count on favorites like hearty ribs, no-filler crab cakes , or a juicy burger. Can’t choose? Our Sunday Brunches are the ticket to a well-rounded view of the menu. We elevate barbecue to places you never anticipated. Passionate about bourbon? Nothing goes together like bourbon and barbecue. Bethany Blues has over 120 whiskeys and over 50 of those are part of the private stash collection. Let us make a bourbon believer out of you!

Location

6 N PENNSYLVANIA AVE, Bethany Beach, DE 19930

Directions

Gallery
BETHANY BLUES BBQ PIT image
BETHANY BLUES BBQ PIT image
BETHANY BLUES BBQ PIT image

Similar restaurants in your area

Baja Beach House Grill - Bethany Beach
orange star4.5 • 1,434
109 Garfield Pkwy Bethany Beach, DE 19930
View restaurantnext
Parkway Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
114 Garfield Pkwy Bethany Beach, DE 19930
View restaurantnext
Heidaway
orange star4.2 • 452
97 Garfield Pkwy Bethany Beach, DE 19930
View restaurantnext
Mangos
orange star4.0 • 1,734
97 Garfield Pkwy Bethany Beach, DE 19930
View restaurantnext
Difebo's Bethany Restaurant - 789 Garfield Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
789 Garfield Pkwy Bethany Beach, DE 19930
View restaurantnext
DiFebo's Market
orange starNo Reviews
788 Garfield Parkway Bethany Beach, DE 19930
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bethany Beach

Mangos
orange star4.0 • 1,734
97 Garfield Pkwy Bethany Beach, DE 19930
View restaurantnext
Baja Beach House Grill - Bethany Beach
orange star4.5 • 1,434
109 Garfield Pkwy Bethany Beach, DE 19930
View restaurantnext
Bethany Boathouse
orange star4.1 • 1,049
39817 Hickman Plaza Road Bethany Beach, DE 19930
View restaurantnext
Heidaway
orange star4.2 • 452
97 Garfield Pkwy Bethany Beach, DE 19930
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bethany Beach
Rehoboth Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
Millsboro
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Ocean City
review star
Avg 4.1 (58 restaurants)
Berlin
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Lewes
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Laurel
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Cape May
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Salisbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston