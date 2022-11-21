Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Barbeque

Bethany Blues Lewes 18385 Coastal Hwy

591 Reviews

$$

18385 Coastal Hwy

Lewes, DE 19958

Order Again

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese
Beef Brisket
Homemade Cornbread

Starters

Brisket Nacho Kit

Brisket Nacho Kit

$18.00

Everything you need to make Bethany Blues' brisket nachos at home! Beef brisket, cheese sauce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions, smoked jalapeños, smoked salsa, and sour cream all packed on the side. Just build and bake until cheese is melted!

Chesapeake Crab Dip

Chesapeake Crab Dip

$16.00

Chesapeake style crab dip served with old bay tortilla chips

Famous Homemade Chili

Famous Homemade Chili

Award winning homemade beef chili topped with shredded cheddar cheese. Served with a side of sour cream

Homemade Cornbread

Homemade Cornbread

Homemade corn bread served with house whipped honey butter

Chesapeake Deviled Eggs

Chesapeake Deviled Eggs

Dusted with old bay and topped with crab meat

Pigs on the Wing

Pigs on the Wing

***NOT A QUICK SERVICE MENU ITEM*** Please allow 10-12 minute minimum cook time. Center cut, hickory smoked, St. Louis ribs, tossed in buffalo sauce, served with blue cheese, celery and carrots

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

Chef created daily. January 21, 2022: Brisket & Vegetable Stew

Hickory Smoked Wings

Hickory Smoked Wings

***NOT A QUICK SERVICE MENU ITEM*** Please allow 10-12 minute minimum cook time. Served with bleu cheese dressing, choice of sauce: buffalo sauce, old bay & butter, margarita lime, bbq mustard, or sauce of the night

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine, croutons parmesan cheese, parmesan crisp, homemade caesar dressing

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$14.00

Chopped romaine, black bean salsa, roasted corn, tortilla strips, avocado, homemade chipotle ranch dressing

House Salad

House Salad

$11.00

Mixed lettuce, red onion, cherry tomatoes, croutons, roasted corn, smoked gouda cheese, choice of dressing

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$13.00

Baby spinach, caramelized pecans, dried cranberries, homemade balsamic vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, bacon, red onions, roquefort crumbles, homemade bleu cheese dressing

BBQ

Brisket Kielbasa

Brisket Kielbasa

$8.00+

House ground andouille sausage, hickory smoked

Cajun Smoked Turkey

Cajun Smoked Turkey

$9.50+

Cajun rubbed, hickory smoked and sliced. Served with a side of cranberry pineapple chutney

Carolina Chopped Pork

Carolina Chopped Pork

$9.50+

Hickory smoked pork shoulder, chopped, tossed in our Carolina vinegar BBQ sauce

Delmarva Chicken

Delmarva Chicken

$12.00

Bone-in, half chicken, sage rubbed and hickory smoked. Choice of house BBQ sauce or Carolina mustard BBQ

Pulled Chicken

Pulled Chicken

$9.50+

Sage rubbed, hickory smoked and pulled off the bone. Served with BBQ sauce on the side

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$9.50+

Hickory smoked pork shoulder, rubbed with our smokehouse seasoning and hand pulled. Served with BBQ sauce on the side

Beef Brisket

Beef Brisket

$13.00+

USDA Choice beef brisket, hickory smoked and sliced. Served with BBQ sauce on the side

Ribs

Half St. Louis

Half St. Louis

$16.00

(5-7 bones) Center cut pork spare ribs, brown sugar rubbed and hickory smoked. Served with BBQ sauce on the side

Full St. Louis

Full St. Louis

$25.00

(10-12 bones) Center cut pork spare ribs, brown sugar rubbed and hickory smoked. Served with BBQ sauce on the side

Half Baby Back

Half Baby Back

$16.00

(5-7 bones) Smokehouse seasoned, slow braised, and glazed with our house BBQ sauce. Served with additional BBQ sauce on the side.

Full Baby Back

Full Baby Back

$25.00

(10-12 bones) Smokehouse seasoned, slow braised, and glazed with our house BBQ sauce. Served with additional BBQ sauce on the side.

Rib Sampler

Rib Sampler

$25.00

A half rack of our St. Louis ribs and a half rack of our baby back ribs. Additional BBQ sauce served on the side

BBQ Family Meal

BBQ Family Pack - 4

BBQ Family Pack - 4

$95.00

Choice of 2 bbq meats (1lb each), choice of 2 sides (1 quart each), choice of salad (feeds 4+), 5pc corn bread, and bbq sauce

BBQ Family Pack - 6

BBQ Family Pack - 6

$130.00

Choice of 3 bbq meats (1lb each), choice of 3 sides (1 quart each), choice of salad (feeds 6+), 10 pc cornbread, and bbq sauce

Sides

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

House made cheese sauce, cavatappi noodles

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

Shredded green cabbage, purple cabbage, and carrots tossed in a house made coleslaw dressing

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Redskin mashed potatoes seasoned with our smokehouse seasoning

Smokehouse Baked Beans

Smokehouse Baked Beans

Smokehouse style backed beans loaded with house smoked & shredded pork

Braised Collard Greens

Braised Collard Greens

Slow braised collard greens loaded with smoked & shredded pork

Hand Cut Fries

Hand Cut Fries

$6.00

Feeds 1-2 People **We use 100% canola oil**

Pickled Cucumber & Onions

Pickled Cucumber & Onions

A crisp, refreshing side of pickled cucumbers and red onions

BBQ Potato Salad

BBQ Potato Salad

$2.25+

Creamy potato salad with our own bbq twist

Rice Pilaf

Rice Pilaf

Traditional rice pilaf seasoned with turmeric, salt & pepper

Cheesy Creamed Corn

Cheesy Creamed Corn

Cheesy & creamy sweet corn goodness!

Applewood Smoked Bacon

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$5.00

4 pieces of thick cut applewood smoked bacon

Sauteed Green Beans

Sauteed Green Beans

$6.00

Sautéed in olive oil and our smokehouse seasoning. Feeds 1-2 People

Seasonal Vegetable

$6.00

Chef inspired daily.

Brioche Bun

Brioche Bun

$1.50

One fresh baked bun

Slider Roll

Slider Roll

$0.75

Traditional potato roll slider

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Choice of spicy, smokey or Carolina mustard BBQ sauce

Roasted Corn & Radish Salad

Sandwiches/Burgers

Black & Bleu Brisket Burger

Black & Bleu Brisket Burger

$18.00

***NOT A QUICK SERVICE MENU ITEM*** Please allow 15-20 minute minimum cook time. House ground beef brisket patty, chargrilled, topped with crumbled bleu cheese, balsamic bacon jam, and a side of black garlic aioli. Served with choice of two sides

Crabcake Sandwich

Crabcake Sandwich

$21.00

Jumbo lump crabcake, broiled or fried, served with sriracha remoulade on the side. Served with a choice of two sides

Portobello Burger

Portobello Burger

$12.00

***NOT A QUICK SERVICE MENU ITEM*** Please allow 15-20 minute minimum cook time. VEGETARIAN - Balsamic marinated and grilled portobello mushroom, topped with sautéed onions and peppers, served with a side of red pepper aioli. Served with a choice of two sides

Signature BBQ Sandwich

Signature BBQ Sandwich

$9.50

Choice of one of our signature bbq meats, served with bbq sauce on the side. Sides can be added for an additional charge

Smoked Caprese Chicken Sandwich

Smoked Caprese Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

***NOT A QUICK SERVICE MENU ITEM*** Please allow 15-20 minute minimum cook time. Marinated and grilled chicken breast, smoked tomato basil, smoked mozzarella, and balsamic drizzle. Served with choice of two sides

The Blues Burger

The Blues Burger

$16.00

***NOT A QUICK SERVICE MENU ITEM*** Please allow 15-20 minute minimum cook time. Half pound, black angus beef patty, topped with house BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, and applewood smoked bacon. Served with choice of two sides

Entrees

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$25.00

Grilled Atlantic salmon, charred alder plank, caramelized brown sugar, seasonal vegetable, rice pilaf

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$35.00

House made crab cakes, broiled or fried, sriracha remoulade, seasonal vegetable, rice pilaf

Dessert

Apple Bread Pudding

$12.00
Bourbon Pecan Cake Slice

Bourbon Pecan Cake Slice

$13.00

Brown Sugar Pumpkin Cake

$12.00

Cannoli Cake

$13.00

Cherry Almond Cheesecake

$11.00

Peanut Butter Pie Parfait

$8.00Out of stock

Cocktails

***ONLY AVAILABLE FOR CARRYOUT! ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERIES***

Anejo Margarita

$13.00

Espelon anejo, fresh lime, agave nectar, patron cirtonge, grilled lime

Bourbon Crush

$10.00

Jim Beam, simple syrup, fresh squeezed lemon, fresh squeezed orange, soda

Crush Pack

$40.00

Choice of 4 crushes

Grapefruit Crush

$10.00

Smirnoff grapefruit, triplesec, fresh squeezed grapefruit juice, sierra mist

Lemon Crush

$10.00

Deep Eddy Lemon, fresh lemon juice, triple sec, simple syrup, Sierra Mist

Lime Crush

$10.00

Deep Eddy Lime, simple syrup, fresh lime juice, triple sec, Sierra Mist

Margarita

$9.00

Hornitos Plata, House Sour Mix, Orange, Lime

Margarita Pack

$32.00

Pick 4 (House Margarita or Anejo Margarita)

Orange Crush

$10.00

Smirnoff orange, triplesec, fresh squeezed oj, sierra mist

Beverages

Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.85

24oz Fountain Beverage

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.85

24oz Fountain Beverage

Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.85

24oz Fountain Beverage

Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.85

24oz Fountain Beverage

Brisk Raspberry Iced Tea

Brisk Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.85

24oz Fountain Beverage

Fordham Dominion Root Beer

Fordham Dominion Root Beer

$4.15

12oz bottle

Acqua Panna Water

Acqua Panna Water

$5.00

.5L bottle

San Pelligrino Sparkling Water

San Pelligrino Sparkling Water

$5.00

Glass Bottle .5L

Wine

Bottle Alta Vista Vive Malbec

$36.00

750ml

Bottle Borgo Conventi Pinot Grigio

$40.00

750ml

Bottle Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

750ml

Bottle Kendall Jackson Special Select Chardonnay

$40.00

750ml

Bottle Flip Flop Moscato

$28.00

750ml

Children's Menu

Kid's Cue

Kid's Cue

$9.00

Choice of hickory smoked pulled pork, carolina chopped pork, pulled chicken, or beef brisket ($2 upcharge)

Kid's Rack

Kid's Rack

$10.00

Choic of a 1/4 rack St. Louis ribs or 1/4 rack baby back ribs (baby back ribs pictured)

Kid's Tenders

Kid's Tenders

$9.00

Hand breaded chicken tenders, honey mustard dipping sauce, served with apple sauce

Kid's Pasta with Butter & Cheese

Kid's Pasta with Butter & Cheese

$7.00

Cavattapi noodles, melted butter, parmesan cheese, served with applesauce

Kid's Hot Dog

Kid's Hot Dog

$8.00

All beef hot dog served with applesauce

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

1/4lb black angus patty, cheddar cheese (cooked though), served with applesauce

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$9.00

Hand breaded and fried golden brown, served with applesauce

Kid's Mac & Cheese

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Blues' famous mac & cheese served with a side of applesauce

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Cheddar cheese melted between two pieces of texas toast, served with a side of applesauce

Packages

2 Person

$69.00

4-5 Person

$135.00

8-10 Person

$245.00

Extras

1lb Bourbon Glazed Carrots

$10.50

CP LB Mac & Cheese

$9.00

CP LB Baked Beans

$9.00

CP LB Greens

$9.00

CP LB Cheesy Corn

$8.50

1lb Turkey Breast

$19.00

1lb Smoked Ham

$19.00

CP Cheese Board

$62.00

25pc Cornbread

$16.00

Sweet Potato Biscuits

$17.00+

CP Shrimp Cocktail (2lbs)

$58.00

Turkey Gravy

$15.00+

Cranberry Sauce

$15.00+

Pineapple Glaze

$15.00+

Desserts

CP Whole Bourbon Cake

$85.00

CP Pumpkin Pie

$25.00

CP Whole Sweet Potato Pie

$25.00

CP Whole Maker's 46 Pecan Pie

$40.00

CP Triple Chocolate Cheesecake

$55.00

CP Pumpkin Cheesecake

$55.00

CP Cinnamon Buns

$45.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markPet Friendly
check markBuffet
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Bethany Blues is the go-to BBQ and seafood restaurant at the beach! All of our BBQ is smoked fresh daily, low and slow, using all hickory wood. From our signature St. Louis style ribs, to our award winning Delmarva-Q, we offer a BBQ pleaser for everyone! Our highly-skilled team of chefs, innovate new ways of blending southern tradition with modern beach flavors in their dishes. You can count on favorites like our seafood jambalaya, no-filler Smith Island blend crab cakes, our house made brisket burgers and spicy andouille sausage. Can’t choose?... Our Sunday Brunches are the ticket to a well-rounded view of the menu. We elevate barbecue to places you never anticipated. Passionate about bourbon? Nothing goes together like bourbon and barbecue. Bethany Blues has over 120 whiskeys and over 50 of those are part of the private stash collection. We hand select our own single-barrels for our house pour whiskey! Let us make a bourbon lover out of you!

18385 Coastal Hwy, Lewes, DE 19958

Directions

