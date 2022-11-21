Bethany Blues Lewes 18385 Coastal Hwy

Restaurant info

Bethany Blues is the go-to BBQ and seafood restaurant at the beach! All of our BBQ is smoked fresh daily, low and slow, using all hickory wood. From our signature St. Louis style ribs, to our award winning Delmarva-Q, we offer a BBQ pleaser for everyone! Our highly-skilled team of chefs, innovate new ways of blending southern tradition with modern beach flavors in their dishes. You can count on favorites like our seafood jambalaya, no-filler Smith Island blend crab cakes, our house made brisket burgers and spicy andouille sausage. Can’t choose?... Our Sunday Brunches are the ticket to a well-rounded view of the menu. We elevate barbecue to places you never anticipated. Passionate about bourbon? Nothing goes together like bourbon and barbecue. Bethany Blues has over 120 whiskeys and over 50 of those are part of the private stash collection. We hand select our own single-barrels for our house pour whiskey! Let us make a bourbon lover out of you!