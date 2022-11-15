Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Sandwiches

Morning Fork

394 Reviews

$

1722 Frankfort Avenue

Louisville, KY 40206

Order Again

Desserts

Cinnamon Roll

$9.00Out of stock

Jumbo House-Made Cinnamon Roll, Butter-Cream Cheese Icing

NY Style Cheesecake

$11.00

House-Made New York Style Cheesecake, Rotational Topping

Single Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00
Sweet Crepe

$12.00

Fresh Crepe, Banana, Strawberry, Nutella

Triple Chocolate Brownie

$14.00

“Bananas Foster” Triple Chocolate Ghirardelli Brownie, Sliced Bananas in a Warm Butterscotch Cinnamon Syrup,Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream Bowl

$7.00

Apple Cobbler

$14.00

Seasonal Ice Cream Scoop

$5.00

Caramel Apple Cinnamon Roll

$11.00

Bae's: Cream Puff

$5.00

Bae's: Chocolate Cake

$15.00Out of stock

Bae's: Hummingbird Cake

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Be the Fork! We have two great restaurants under one roof, Morning Fork and Fork & Barrel. We look forward to serving you! Morning Fork is a local restaurant providing the "Ultimate Brunch Experience" with classic breakfast, brunch and lunch favorites with a twist. Fork & Barrel serves dinner with upscale American cuisine with a focus on local ingredients, craft cocktails and serving it all with southern hospitality.

Website

Location

1722 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY 40206

Directions

Gallery
Morning Fork image
Morning Fork image
BG pic
Main pic

Map
