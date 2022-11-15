Breakfast & Brunch
American
Sandwiches
Morning Fork
394 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Be the Fork! We have two great restaurants under one roof, Morning Fork and Fork & Barrel. We look forward to serving you! Morning Fork is a local restaurant providing the "Ultimate Brunch Experience" with classic breakfast, brunch and lunch favorites with a twist. Fork & Barrel serves dinner with upscale American cuisine with a focus on local ingredients, craft cocktails and serving it all with southern hospitality.
Location
1722 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY 40206
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen - Harry's
No Reviews
130 West Riverside Drive Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurant