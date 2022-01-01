Bethesda Blues & Jazz imageView gallery

Bethesda Blues & Jazz 7719 Wisconsin Ave

review star

No reviews yet

7719 Wisconsin Ave

Bethesda, MD 20814

Order Again

Out of stock

Appetizers

Southern Wings

$17.00

6 Crispy wings served w/ carrot and celery sticks

Jerk Wings

$17.00

6 Wings in Authentic Jerk Spice & Sauce

Banger Shrimp

$16.00

7 Perfectly Fried Large Shrimp Drizzled with Yum Yum Sauce

Entree

Shrimp and Grits

$32.00

Shrimp (7), Chicken Sausage, Pico de Gallo, Sherry Garlic Gravy

Beef Braised Short Ribs

$36.00

Beef Braised Short Ribs with Mashed Potatoes & Greens

Vegetable Stir Fry

$24.00

Hibachi Style Cooked Carrots, Zucchini, Squash, Onions. Over Hibachi Fried Rice

Herb Crusted Salmon

$35.00

Lemon Burre Blanc, Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Vegetables

Southern Roasted Chicken

$28.00

Perfectly Roasted Leg Quarter served with Mash Potatoes, Collard Greens

Seafood Lasagna

$41.00

Crab & Shrimp Infused Lasagna with Chef Special Marinara & Lobster Cream Sauces Topped with Jumbo Lump Crab & Shrimp

Dessert

Lemon Love Cake

$13.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$13.00Out of stock

Banana Foster Cake

$14.00

Salads

House Salad

$17.00Out of stock

Spring mix, cucumbers, Grape Tomato, Carrots, Lemon Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Fresh Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Sides

Mash Potato

$8.00

Mixed Veggie

$8.00

Aspargus

$12.00Out of stock

Grits

$8.00

Collard Greens

$8.00

Add on

Blackened Salmon

$12.00

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Grilled Shrimp

$10.00

Cocktails

Classic Red Sangria

$15.00

Dragon Berry Bacardi, Limon Bacardi, Merlot, Homemade lemonade, Fresh Fruit

Give me the BLUES

$18.00

Vodka, Gin, Rum, Peach Schnapps, Sour Mix, Blue Carousal, Grenadine

Feeling Good Inside Hot Toddy

$15.00

Jameson, Hot Tea, Honey, Cinnamon, Cloves, and Lemon

Hennessey Strawberry Lemonade

$18.00

Hennessey, Homemade Strawberry Lemonade

Passion Fruit Margarita

$18.00

Jose Cuervo Tequila, Passion Fruit, Triple Sec, Simple Syrup

Pineapple Mule

$15.00

Tito's Strawberry Lemonade

$18.00

Tito's Vodka, Homemade Strawberry Lemonade

Top Shelf Long Island Iced Tea

$20.00

Top Shelf Gin, Tequila, Rum, Triple Sec, Homemade Sour Mix, Simple Syrup, Splash of Coke

Tropical Rum Punch

$18.00

Dark Rum, Light Rum, Pineapple Juice, Orange Juice, Grenadine

Whiskey/Bourbon

Woodford Reserve

$18.00

Maker's Mark

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$13.00

Jameson

$15.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Crown Royal (Apple)

$13.00

Bulleit Rye

$15.00

Macallan 12

$24.00

Macallan 18

$26.00Out of stock

Glenlevit

$24.00

Rum

Appleton

$15.00

Bacardi Silver

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Malibu

$12.00

Bacardi Dragonberry

$12.00

Vodka

Grey Goose

$14.00

Tito's

$14.00

Ciroc

$14.00

Ciroc Peach

$14.00

House Vodka

$12.00

Tequila

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Patron

$15.00

Casamigos Anejo

$20.00

Casamigos Reposado

$20.00

1942

$40.00

House Tequila

$12.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

House Gin

$10.00

Cognac

Hennessy

$16.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$18.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Amaretto

$12.00

Scotch

Johnny Walker Black

$15.00

White Wines

Sauvigon Blanc

$13.00

Rose

$9.00Out of stock

Rose (Bottle)

$40.00Out of stock

Moscato- Stella

$14.00

Moscato-Stella (Bottle)

$48.00

Riesling - Kung Fu

$13.00

Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Pinot Grigio (Bottle)

$40.00

Chardonnay-Casillero

$13.00

Chardonnay (Bottle)

$40.00

Sauvigon Blanc (Bottle)

$48.00

Chard-Casiller(Bottle)

$44.00

Chardonnay Estancia

$14.00Out of stock

Chardonnay Estancia(Bottle)

$52.00Out of stock

Riesling-Kung Fu(Bottle)

$48.00

Red Wines

Merlot - Red Rock

$12.00

Merlot - Red Rock(Bottle)

$44.00

Cabernet Sauvigon - William Hill

$15.00

Malbec

$9.00

Pinot Noir-Robert Mondavi

$13.00

Pinot Noir-Robert Mondavi (Bottle)

$48.00

Red Moscato d'Asti

$12.00Out of stock

Red Moscato d'Asti (Bottle)

$46.00Out of stock

Cabernet Sauvignon-William Hill(Bottle)

$56.00

Champagne

Prosecco

$13.00

Prosecco(Bottle)

$48.00

Vueve Clicquot Yellow Lable (Bottle)

$225.00Out of stock

Classic Style w/ Bright Clean Acidity & Lively FIne Bubbles

Moet Chandon Nectar (Bottle)

$175.00

Chardonnay/Pinot Noir Rich, Racy, Rare, & Complex

Moet Chandon Brut

$250.00

Rose Chandon

$250.00

Draft Beer

Guinness

$10.00Out of stock

Flying Dog Bloodline

$10.00Out of stock

Modelo Especial

$10.00Out of stock

Bottle Beer

Stella

$8.00

Corona

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Water

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.00
All hours
Sunday3:30 pm - 2:00 am
Monday3:30 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday3:30 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday3:30 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday3:30 pm - 2:00 am
Friday3:30 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday3:30 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7719 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814

Directions

Bethesda Blues & Jazz image

