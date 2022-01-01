Bethpage Burger Bar
222 Reviews
$$
4011 Hempstead turnpike
Bethpage, NY 11714
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
MAC & CHEESE
NACHOS
Trotilla Chips Topped With Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream & Guacamole
CHILI CON CARNE
Ground Beef, Black Beans, Corn, Melted Cheese Served With Chips
WINGS (6)
Choice Of Sauce: Buffalo/BBQ/ Thai Chili Mango
CHICKEN TENDERS (5)
Crispy Chicken Tenders Served With Honey Mustard
MOZZARELLA STICKS
Crispy Breading Around Mozzarella Cheese Served With Marinara Sauce
DEEP FRIED PICKLES
Served With Bayou Sauce
CHEESE BURGER SLIDERS
3 Slider With Aged Cheddar Cheese,Pickles & Our Special Burger Sauce
JUMBO BAVARIAN PRETZEL
Served With Cheese Sauce & Honey Mustard
BURGER BAR PARTY PLATTER
jUMBO PRETZEL, MOZZARELLA STICKS, TRUFFLE HAND CUT FRIES, BUFFALO WINGS, CHIPS &GUACAMOLE SERVED WITH A TRIO OF DIPPING SAUCES (CHEESE SAUCE, GARLIC AIOLI, BLUE CHEESE)
BURGER
BAJA BURGER
Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Crumbled Nachos.
SUNRISE BURGER
American Cheese & Bacon Topped With a Fried Egg
SOUTH OF THE BURGER
Beef Burger Topped With Pepper Jack Cheese, Pickled Jalapenos, Crispy Onion & Chipotle Aioli
LINCOLN BURGER
Topped with Swiss Cheese, Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Truffle Aioli, Arugula & Tomato
MAC ATTACK
Beef Burger Topped with Mac & Cheese & Bacon
THE BETHPAGE BURGER
Burger Patty Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion
BLACK & BLUE
Blackened Burger Patty Topped with Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Crispy Onions & Cajun Aioli
FRENCH ONION BURGER
Swiss Cheese, Caramelized & Crispy Onions
BUILD YOUR OWN
1/2 lb, Patty Served on a Brioche with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickles
CHOOSE PARTTY
Beef/ Chicken patty/ Turkey/ Veggie Burger/ Fried Fish/ Grilled Chicken/ Grilled Pork
CHOOSE CHEESE
American/ Cheddar/ Pepper Jack/ Gorgonzola
CHOOSE TOPINGS
Crispy Onion/ Caramelized Onion/ Pickled Jalapeno/ Bacon
CHOOSE SAUCE
House special sauce/ Bayou Sauce/ Chipotle Sauce/ Cajun Aioli/ Truffle Aioli/ Basil Aioli/ BBQ Sauce/ Buffalo Sauce
CHOOSE SIDE
Hand Cut Fries/ Sweet Potato/ Onion Rings
Family special w/drink n fries
Burger SPECIAL w/ Drink
Kids Menu
IF BEEF ISN'T YOUR THING (Sandwich)
Crispy Chicken Sandwhich
Buttermilk marinated Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Fried Pickles and Mayo
Tuscano Pollo
Grilled Chicken, Smoked Mozzarella, Roasted Pepper, Arugula & Pesto
Chicken Club
Chicken Patty Topped with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
Chicken Florentine
Chicken Patty, Swiss Cheese, Mushrooms & Spinach
California Turkey Burger
Turkey Patty Topped With Pepper Jack Cheese, Guacamole, Lettuce & Tomato
Caprese Sandwhich
Steak Cut Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula & Pesto
Inside out Grilled Cheese
Trio Of Cheeses, Bacon & Tomato On an Inside Out Brioche Bun
Cuban Sandwhich
Seared Pork Loin, Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Pickle Chips & Mustard
Poke Fagitas
Peppers, Onions, Pep, Served with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo & Guacamole
Veggie Burger
A Blend Of Lentils, Corn, Black Beans & Quinoa Topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Pickles
Hot Lobster Roll
5oz Fresh Pulled Lobster Meat with Lettuce, Tomato & Cole Slaw
SALAD OR WRAP
STRAWBERRY FIELDS
Baby Arugula, Feta Cheese, Strawberries, Sliced Almonds & Quinoa, Citrus Vinaigrette
CLASSIC CAESAR
Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons
BUFFALO
Baby Spinach, Tomato, Celery, Red Onion, Gorgonzola Cheese & Frank Aioli
NASSAU
Mixed Greens, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Candy Walnuts, Fresh Apple with Honey Mustard Dressing.
IT'S ALL GREEK TO ME
Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Olives with a Greek Style Vinaigrette.
BRUNCH
CHICKEN & WAFFLES
Buttermilk Fried Chicken over a Homemade Waffle with Maple Syrup
BRIOCHE FRENCH TOAST
Egg and Cream Battered Brioche With Cinnamon Sugar, Whipped Cream & Berries
B.E.C
two fried eggs, Bacon and Cheddar, Cheese on a Brioche Bun Served with French Fries or Home Fries.
BREAKFAST BURRITO
Two Scrambled Eggs, Bacon & Pepper Jack cheese, Pico de Gallo & Guacamoli in a Wrap Served with French Fries or Home Fries.
NUTELLA BANANA PANCAKES
Served With Butter Maple Syrup
AVOCADO TOAST
Open Face White Toast with Avocado Spread, Arugula, Tomato and 2 Sunny Side up Eggs
OMELETTE
3 Eggs With your Choice Of Tree Toppings Served With Home Fries & White Toast
Shakes
Chonky Cookies n Cream Dream
Classic Milkshake
Tall Dark n Chonky
Chonky Circus Freak
Rainbow Cookie shake
Vanilla ice cream, raspberry puree, chocolate syrup, rainbow cookie pieces & rainbow sprinkles.
Fudge Browine shake
Vanilla ice cream, fudge brownie chunks, chocolate syrup & whipped cream coated with chocolate sprinkles.
Half n Half shake
Vanilla & chocolate ice cream
Dessert
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:45 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:45 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:45 pm
4011 Hempstead turnpike, Bethpage, NY 11714