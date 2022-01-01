Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Salad
Sandwiches

Bethpage Burger Bar

222 Reviews

$$

4011 Hempstead turnpike

Bethpage, NY 11714

Classic Milkshake
SOUTH OF THE BURGER
Veggie Burger

APPETIZERS

MAC & CHEESE

$9.50

NACHOS

$10.00

Trotilla Chips Topped With Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream & Guacamole

CHILI CON CARNE

$11.50

Ground Beef, Black Beans, Corn, Melted Cheese Served With Chips

WINGS (6)

$12.00

Choice Of Sauce: Buffalo/BBQ/ Thai Chili Mango

CHICKEN TENDERS (5)

$12.00

Crispy Chicken Tenders Served With Honey Mustard

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$9.50

Crispy Breading Around Mozzarella Cheese Served With Marinara Sauce

DEEP FRIED PICKLES

$9.50Out of stock

Served With Bayou Sauce

CHEESE BURGER SLIDERS

$12.00

3 Slider With Aged Cheddar Cheese,Pickles & Our Special Burger Sauce

JUMBO BAVARIAN PRETZEL

$11.50

Served With Cheese Sauce & Honey Mustard

BURGER BAR PARTY PLATTER

$32.00

jUMBO PRETZEL, MOZZARELLA STICKS, TRUFFLE HAND CUT FRIES, BUFFALO WINGS, CHIPS &GUACAMOLE SERVED WITH A TRIO OF DIPPING SAUCES (CHEESE SAUCE, GARLIC AIOLI, BLUE CHEESE)

BURGER

1/2 ib. Patty Served on a Brioche Bun With Hand Cut Fries or Home Coleslaw

BAJA BURGER

$15.99

Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Crumbled Nachos.

SUNRISE BURGER

$15.99

American Cheese & Bacon Topped With a Fried Egg

SOUTH OF THE BURGER

$15.99

Beef Burger Topped With Pepper Jack Cheese, Pickled Jalapenos, Crispy Onion & Chipotle Aioli

LINCOLN BURGER

$15.99

Topped with Swiss Cheese, Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Truffle Aioli, Arugula & Tomato

MAC ATTACK

$15.99

Beef Burger Topped with Mac & Cheese & Bacon

THE BETHPAGE BURGER

$15.99

Burger Patty Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion

BLACK & BLUE

$16.99

Blackened Burger Patty Topped with Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Crispy Onions & Cajun Aioli

FRENCH ONION BURGER

$15.99

Swiss Cheese, Caramelized & Crispy Onions

BUILD YOUR OWN

$12.99

1/2 lb, Patty Served on a Brioche with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickles

CHOOSE PARTTY

$12.99

Beef/ Chicken patty/ Turkey/ Veggie Burger/ Fried Fish/ Grilled Chicken/ Grilled Pork

CHOOSE CHEESE

$12.99

American/ Cheddar/ Pepper Jack/ Gorgonzola

CHOOSE TOPINGS

$12.99

Crispy Onion/ Caramelized Onion/ Pickled Jalapeno/ Bacon

CHOOSE SAUCE

$12.99

House special sauce/ Bayou Sauce/ Chipotle Sauce/ Cajun Aioli/ Truffle Aioli/ Basil Aioli/ BBQ Sauce/ Buffalo Sauce

CHOOSE SIDE

$12.99

Hand Cut Fries/ Sweet Potato/ Onion Rings

Family special w/drink n fries

$54.99

Burger SPECIAL w/ Drink

$16.99

Kids Menu

Includes Fries or Steamed Broccoli, and a Cup of Apple Juice

CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS

$9.50

Two Sliders With American Cheese

TRADITIONAL PIZZA

$9.50

6" Personal Pizza, Soft Crust, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

CHEESA QUESADILLA

$9.50

Cheese Blend on a Flour Tortilla Served With Sour Cream & Guacamole

CHICKEN TENDERS (3)

$9.50

BIG KID PLATE

$9.50

Grilled Chicken

MAC & CHEESE

$9.50

IF BEEF ISN'T YOUR THING (Sandwich)

Crispy Chicken Sandwhich

$14.00

Buttermilk marinated Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Fried Pickles and Mayo

Tuscano Pollo

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Smoked Mozzarella, Roasted Pepper, Arugula & Pesto

Chicken Club

$14.00

Chicken Patty Topped with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Chicken Florentine

$12.00

Chicken Patty, Swiss Cheese, Mushrooms & Spinach

California Turkey Burger

$12.00

Turkey Patty Topped With Pepper Jack Cheese, Guacamole, Lettuce & Tomato

Caprese Sandwhich

$11.00

Steak Cut Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula & Pesto

Inside out Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Trio Of Cheeses, Bacon & Tomato On an Inside Out Brioche Bun

Cuban Sandwhich

$12.00

Seared Pork Loin, Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Pickle Chips & Mustard

Poke Fagitas

$12.50

Peppers, Onions, Pep, Served with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo & Guacamole

Veggie Burger

$12.00

A Blend Of Lentils, Corn, Black Beans & Quinoa Topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Pickles

Hot Lobster Roll

$30.00

5oz Fresh Pulled Lobster Meat with Lettuce, Tomato & Cole Slaw

SALAD OR WRAP

STRAWBERRY FIELDS

$11.00

Baby Arugula, Feta Cheese, Strawberries, Sliced Almonds & Quinoa, Citrus Vinaigrette

CLASSIC CAESAR

$10.00

Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons

BUFFALO

$10.00

Baby Spinach, Tomato, Celery, Red Onion, Gorgonzola Cheese & Frank Aioli

NASSAU

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Candy Walnuts, Fresh Apple with Honey Mustard Dressing.

IT'S ALL GREEK TO ME

$10.00

Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Olives with a Greek Style Vinaigrette.

SIDES

FRESH CUT FRIES

$8.50

ONION RINGS

$10.50

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$10.50

BRUNCH

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$14.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken over a Homemade Waffle with Maple Syrup

BRIOCHE FRENCH TOAST

$12.00

Egg and Cream Battered Brioche With Cinnamon Sugar, Whipped Cream & Berries

B.E.C

$11.50

two fried eggs, Bacon and Cheddar, Cheese on a Brioche Bun Served with French Fries or Home Fries.

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$12.00

Two Scrambled Eggs, Bacon & Pepper Jack cheese, Pico de Gallo & Guacamoli in a Wrap Served with French Fries or Home Fries.

NUTELLA BANANA PANCAKES

$12.00

Served With Butter Maple Syrup

AVOCADO TOAST

$12.00

Open Face White Toast with Avocado Spread, Arugula, Tomato and 2 Sunny Side up Eggs

OMELETTE

$11.00

3 Eggs With your Choice Of Tree Toppings Served With Home Fries & White Toast

Shakes

Chonky Cookies n Cream Dream

Chonky Cookies n Cream Dream

$15.00
Classic Milkshake

Classic Milkshake

$11.00
Tall Dark n Chonky

Tall Dark n Chonky

$15.00
Chonky Circus Freak

Chonky Circus Freak

$15.00
Rainbow Cookie shake

Rainbow Cookie shake

$15.00

Vanilla ice cream, raspberry puree, chocolate syrup, rainbow cookie pieces & rainbow sprinkles.

Fudge Browine shake

$15.00

Vanilla ice cream, fudge brownie chunks, chocolate syrup & whipped cream coated with chocolate sprinkles.

Half n Half shake

$11.00

Vanilla & chocolate ice cream

Dessert

Brownie

Brownie

$11.00
Chonky Cottoncandy Cookie Ala Mode

Chonky Cottoncandy Cookie Ala Mode

$7.50
Chonky Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Ala Mode

Chonky Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Ala Mode

$7.50

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Lemon Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Oreo Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$9.00Out of stock

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4011 Hempstead turnpike, Bethpage, NY 11714

Directions

Gallery
Bethpage Burger Bar image
Bethpage Burger Bar image
Bethpage Burger Bar image

