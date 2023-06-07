Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood

Beth's Cafe

No reviews yet

48 quogue street

Quogue, NY 11959

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

FRESH ROASTED TURKEY CLUB

$22.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo

KALE CAESAR

$17.50

heirloom tomatoes, brioche croutons, toasted PUMPKIN seeds, parmesan cheese, lemon parmesan dressing,

MEGA GREEN (LG)

$12.50

kale, spinach, cucumber, celery, green apple, lemon

Breakfast and Lunch

Breakfast

CORNED BEEF HASH AND POACHED EGGS

$22.00

house made corned beef, poached egg

EGGS BENEDICT

$21.00

english muffin, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, canadian bacon or sauteed greens

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$19.25

black beans, guacamole, salsa, cheddar, corn tortilla

BAKED EGGS

$20.25

avocado, roasted tomato, asparagus,

MULTI GRAIN OATMEAL

$17.50

apples, cranberries,, NUTS, oat milk

LEMON RICOTTA PANCAKES

$19.50

creme fraiche meringue, lemon syrup

SMOKED SALMON PLATTER

$22.00

smoked salmon, pickled onion, tomato, capers, bagel of choice

AVOCADO TOAST

$17.50

GLUTEN FREE PANCAKES

$19.50

fresh blueberry sauce and side fruit

PLAIN PANCAKES

$17.00Out of stock

WALNUT OAT WAFFLES

$17.00

fresh strawberry syrup and side fruit

BELGIAN WAFFLES

$17.50

creme fraiche, strawberries, maple syrup,

EGG SANDWICH

$12.75

scrambled eggs, cheddar, on croissant or roll, bacon or sausage

ONE EGG

$3.00

TWO EGGS

$6.00

HOME FRIES

$5.50

FRESH FRUIT BOWL

$8.50

SIDE AVOCADO

$3.50

TOAST

$2.00

Sides

BACON

$5.00

TURKEY BACON

$5.00

FRESH FRUIT BOWL

$8.50

HOME FRIES

$5.50

SIDE AVOCADO

$3.50

TOAST

$2.00

CHICKEN SAUSAGE

$5.50

Lunch/Burgers

SWISS CHEESEBURGER

$24.50

bacon, tomato and avocado

TURKEY BURGER

$24.00

tomato chutney, lettuce, tomato, 7 grain roll

Beyond Burger

$19.50

Lunch

GRILLED AVOCADO

$23.50

mango chutney, tomato, sprouts, cheddar on 7 grain bread

LOBSTER ROLL

$28.00

LOCAL FLOUNDER

$25.50

pan seared almond crusted flounder with remoulade sauce

FISH TACO

$23.00

FRESH ROASTED TURKEY CLUB

$22.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo

REUBEN

$23.50

corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut on marble rye

GREEK SALAD

$17.50

pastrami spiced tofu, vegan cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing

CURRY CHICKEN SALAD

$24.50

ALMONDS, toasted raisin WALNUT bread

CRABCAKE SANDWICH

$25.50

fresh lump crabmeat on brioche roll with remoulade sauce

TUNA MELT

$21.50

tuna salad, cheddar cheese, on country bread

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$12.50

ACAI BOWL

$14.50

VEGAN RUEBEN

$22.50

Salads

KALE CAESAR

$17.50

heirloom tomatoes, brioche croutons, toasted PUMPKIN seeds, parmesan cheese, lemon parmesan dressing,

GREEK SALAD

$17.50

pastrami spiced tofu, vegan cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing

SPINACH SALAD

$17.50

Omelets

Greek Omelet

$21.25

Western Omelet

$21.25

Asparagus, Shiitake Mushroom Omelet

$21.25

Omelet

$21.25

Protein

chicken

$10.00

salmon

$10.00

Scones

Large Scones

Blueberry Scone (LG)

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Scone (LG)

$5.00

Peach (LG)

$5.00

GF Blueberry Scone (LG)

$5.00

GF Chocolate Chip Scone (LG)

$5.00

Small Scones

Blueberry Scone (SM)

$2.50

Chocolate Chip Scone (SM)

$2.50

Peach (SM)

$2.50

GF Blueberry Scone (SM)

$2.50

GF Chocolate Chip Scone (SM)

$2.50

Prepared Foods and Salads

Prepared Foods

GRANOLA 1/2 LB

$8.50

GRANOLA LB

$17.00

Prepared Salads

Hummus

$0.00+

Baked Goods

Baked Goods

MUFFINS

CROISSANTS

DONUTS

BROWNIES 1 piece

LEMON SQUARES 1 piece

PECAN SQUARES 1 piece

FRENCH BREAD

Mini donut

$1.25

Cookies

Chocolate Chip (LG)

$2.50

Peanut Butter (LG)

$2.50

Oatmeal Raisin (LG)

$2.50

GF Chocolate Chip (LG)

$2.50

GF Peanut Butter (LG)

$2.50

GF Oatmeal Raisin (LG)

$2.50

Chocolate Chip (SM)

$1.25

Peanut Butter (SM)

$1.25

Oatmeal Raisin (SM)

$1.25

GF Chocolate Chip (SM)

$1.25

GF Peanut Butter (SM)

$1.25

GF Oatmeal Raisin (SM)

$1.25

Pies

Apple Pie (LG)

$30.00

Lemon Meringue Pie (LG)

$30.00

Key Lime Pie (LG)

$25.00

Peach Pie (LG)

$30.00

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie (LG)

$30.00

Apple Pie (SM)

$15.00

Lemon Meringue Pie (SM)

$15.00

Key Lime Pie (SM)

$12.50

Peach Pie (SM)

$15.00

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie (SM)

$15.00

Bagels

Plain Bagel

$2.25

Everything Bagel

$2.25

Poppyseed Bagel

$2.25

Sesame Bagel

$2.25

Bagel toasted with cream cheese

Bagel toasted with cream cheese

$2.75

Bagel toasted with butter

Bagel toasted with butter

$2.75

Drink

Beverages

COFFEE large

$5.00

COFFEE small

$4.00

COLD BREW LARGE

$6.00

COLD BREW SMALL

$5.00

TEA

$3.50

LATTE

$6.00

CHAI LATTE

$6.00

MATCHA LATTE

$6.00

CAPPUCCINO

$6.00

ESSPRESSO

$3.50

DOUBLE ESSPRESSO

$6.00

AMERICANO

$5.00

REDEYE

$5.00

ICED TEA

$4.50

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.50

LEMONADE

$4.50

COKE

$5.00

DIET COKE

$5.00

PELLEGRINO LARGE

$7.00

PELLEGRINO SMALL

$5.00

ORANGE JUICE LARGE

$10.00

fresh squeezed orange juice

ORANGE JUICE SMALL

$8.00

fresh squeezed orange juice

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE LARGE

$10.00

fresh squeezed grapefruit juice

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE SMALL

$8.00

fresh squeezed grapefruit juice

APPLE JUICE

$5.00

POLAND SPRING SPORT

$3.00

MILK

$3.50

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.50

Wine

KJ Chardonnay

$12.00+

Rose-Notorious Pink

$13.00+

La Crema Pinot Gris

$13.00+

KJ Pinto Gris

$11.00+

La Crema Sauv Blanc

$13.00+

KJ Sauv Blanc

$11.00+

Ferrari-Carano Sauv Blanc

$12.00+

Bread & Butter Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Josh Pinot Noir

$13.00+

Poully Fuisse

$65.00

Prosecco - La Marca

$13.00+

Cocktails

MIMOSA

$14.00

BLOODY MARY

$15.00

SCREWDRIVER

$14.00

MARGARITA

$15.00

Beer

HEINEKEN

$6.50

GREENPORT IPA

$6.50

STELLA ARTOIS

$6.50

PERONI

$6.50

GUINNESS

$7.00

NON-ALCOHOL BEER

$5.50

Smoothies & Juices

Large Smoothies

LITTLE LUAU (LG)

$12.50

strawberries, pineapple, watermelon, mango, pineapple juice

SOY BERRY BLAST (LG)

$12.50

banana, strawberries,blueberries, soy milk

HEALTH NUT (LG)

$12.50

ALMONDS, blueberries, banana, peach, apple juice

COCOA MANGO (LG)

$12.50Out of stock

banana, mango, cocoa beans, raspberries, chia seeds, almond milk

SKIN TRIP (LG)

$12.50

kale, avocado, banana, dates, coconut, pineapple, almond milk

CHERRY POMEGRANATE (LG)

$12.50

cherry, mango, strawberries, raspberries, banana, pomegranate juice

SUPER GREEN (LG)

$12.50

kiwi, spinach, mango, banana, ginger, pear, coconut milk

PEANUT STALLION (LG)

$12.50

peanuts, coconut, banana, oats, molasses, pears, milk of choice

Small Smoothies

LITTLE LUAU (SM)

$10.50

strawberries, pineapple, watermelon, mango, pineapple juice

SOY BERRY BLAST(SM)

$10.50

banana, strawberries,blueberries, soy milk

HEALTH NUT (SM)

$10.50

ALMONDS, blueberries, banana, peach, apple juice

COCOA MANGO(SM)

$10.50Out of stock

banana, mango, cocoa beans, raspberries, chia seeds, almond milk

SKIN TRIP(SM)

$10.50

kale, avocado, banana, dates, coconut, pineapple, almond milk

CHERRY POMEGRANATE(SM)

$10.50

cherry, mango, strawberries, raspberries, banana, pomegranate juice

SUPER GREEN(SM)

$10.50

kiwi, spinach, mango, banana, ginger, pear, coconut milk

PEANUT STALLION(SM)

$10.50

peanuts, coconut, banana, oats, molasses, pears, milk of choice

Large Fresh Pressed Juices

MEGA GREEN (LG)

$12.50

kale, spinach, cucumber, celery, green apple, lemon

MINTY ORANGE (LG)

$12.50Out of stock

carrot, orange, kale, pineapple, peppermint

Merchandise

TEE SHIRT

$22.00

SWEATSHIRT

$37.00

hat

$15.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood meeting place serving fresh, healthy foods, locally sourced, organic when available. breakfast and lunches featuring fresh house made pastries, smoothies, fresh pressed juices

48 quogue street, Quogue, NY 11959

