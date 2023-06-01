  • Home
Beth's Cafe Concession Stand 172 dune road

No reviews yet

172 dune road

Quogue, NY 11959

BREAKFAST

oats, berries, coconut milk (vegan)

YOGURT, FRUIT, GRANOLA PARFAIT

$12.00

greek yogurt, fresh fruit, house made granola

LUNCH

VEGETABLE QUICHE AND SALAD

$14.00

MEAT QUICHE AND SALAD

$14.00

HAMBURGER

$15.50

lettuce and tomato

CHEESEBURGER

$15.50

lettuce and tomato

FOOT LONG HOT DOG

$12.50

CHICKEN FINGERS

$10.00

SANDWICHES

VIETNAMESE CHICKEN THIGH SANDWICH

$15.50

marinated chicken thighs with spicy slaw on hawaiian sweet bread

CURRY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.50

curry chicken salad(ALMONDS) on raisin WALNUT bread

TURKEY CLUB

$15.50

fresh roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato on brioche

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$15.50

fresh tuna salad on 7 grain bread

GRILLED AVOCADO PANINI

$15.50

GRILLED VEGETABLE PANINI

$15.50

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$12.50

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$13.00

brioche croutons, parmesan, lemon parmesan dressing,

GREEK SALAD

$13.00

feta, olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers, grape leaves, salad greens, balsamic dressing,

COBB SALAD

$20.00

hardboiled egg, avocado, blue cheese, tomatoes, roasted turkey breast, miso dressing

PLATTERS

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$9.50

CRUDITE WITH HUMMUS & OLIVES

$9.50

SIDES

SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRIES

$6.50

SHOESTRING FRIES

$6.50

COLESLAW SIDE

$3.50

FRUIT CUP

$6.50

SCONES LARGE

BLUEBERRY LARGE

$5.00

CHOCOLATE CHIP LARGE

$5.00

PEACH LARGE

$5.00

GF BLUEBERRY LARGE

$5.00

GF CHOCOLATE CHIP LARGE

$5.00

SCONES SMALL

BLUEBERRY SMALL

$2.50

CHOCOLATE CHIP SMALL

$2.50

PEACH SMALL

$2.50

GF BLUEBERRY SMALL

$2.50

GF CHOCOLATE CHIP SMALL

$2.50

MUFFINS

MORNING GLORY

$5.00

GF MORNING GLORY

$5.00

CORN

$5.00

APPLE BRAN

$5.00

BLUEBERRY

$5.00

CROISSANTS

PLAIN

$5.00

CHOCOLATE

$5.00

ALMOND

$5.00

SWEETS

LEMON SQUARES

$4.50

BROWNIES

$4.50

COOKIES LARGE

$2.50

COOKIES BAG

$5.00

CHIPS

TERRA BLUE

$1.75

MISS VICKY SEA SALT

$1.75

STACY'S PITA CHIPS

$1.75

SMARTFOOD POPCORN

$3.50

ROLD GOLD PRETZELS

$3.50

CANDY

REESE'S PB

$1.75

KIT KAT

$1.75

HERSHEY'S ALMOND

$1.75

HERSHEY'S

$1.75

FERRARO ROCHER

$2.25

GUM

$1.75

BEVERAGES

COKE

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.50

SPRITE

$3.50

DR. PEPPER

$3.50

PELLEGRINO

$3.50

POLAND SPRING SPORT

$3.50

ICED TEA

$3.50+

COLD BREW LARGE

$5.00

COLD BREW SMALL

$4.00

COFFEE

$4.00

LEMONADE

$3.50

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$3.50

MEGA GREEN

$10.50+

MINTY ORANGE

$10.50+

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.50+

MERCHANDISE

T SHIRT

SWEATSHIRT

HAT

SUNSCREEN

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

172 dune road, Quogue, NY 11959

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

