Beth's Little Bake Shop 1814 Central Street

No reviews yet

1814 Central Street

Evanston, IL 60201

Order Again

Drinks

House Blend Coffee

$2.35+

Iced Tea

$3.25+

Americano

$3.35+

Beth's Blend Iced Coffee

$3.25+

Iced Latte

$4.30+

Latte

$3.65+

Cappuccino

$3.65+

Honey Butter Latte

$3.95+

Seasonal Latte

$4.05+

Mocha

$3.85+

Espresso Shot

$2.45

Chai Latte

$3.65+

London Fog

$3.65+

Hot Tea

$3.25+

Hot Cocoa

$3.25+

Bottled Water

$1.75

Cold Brew

$3.80+

Coca-Cola

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.25

Add Shot to Drink

$1.50

Capri Sun

$2.25

Arnold Palmer

$4.75+

Sunny D

$2.00

Cafe Ole

$3.25+

Cup Of Water

$0.50

Croissants/Quiche/Frittata

The Babe Croissant

$5.10Out of stock

3-Cheese Croissant

$3.90Out of stock

Everything Croissant

$3.90Out of stock

Canadian Bacon & Egg Danish

$5.10Out of stock

Almond Croissant

$3.90Out of stock

Nutella Croissant

$3.90Out of stock

Egg and Cheddar Roll

$4.50Out of stock

Daily Quiche

$6.50

Daily Frittata

$5.25

The Babe Sandwich

$5.50Out of stock

Danish & Muffins

Apricot Cream Cheese Danish

$3.90

Pear and Almond Danish

$3.90

Raspberry Cream Cheese Danish

$3.90

Seasonal Danish

$3.90

Canadian Bacon & Egg Danish

$5.10Out of stock

Iced Monkey Danish

$3.90

Monkey Danish

$3.90

Blueberry Lemon Muffin

$3.25

Sour Cream Coffee Cake Muffin

$3.25

Morning Glory Muffin

$3.25

Seasonal Muffin

$3.25

Cinnamon Roll

$3.60

Cold Case

Lemon Bar

$3.65

Chocolate Eclair

$3.00

Cream Puff

$3.60

Paris Brest

$7.50

4" Fruit Tart

$8.00

4" Chocolate Salted Tart

$8.00

4" Lemon Meringue Tart

$8.00

4" Flourless Chocolate Raspberry Cake

$10.25

6" Flourless Chocolate Raspberry Cake

$26.00

8" Flourless Chocolate Raspberry Cake

$36.00

10" Chocolate Salted Tart

$26.00

10" Fruit Tart

$26.00

10" Flourless Chocolate Raspberry Cake

$36.00

10" Lemon Meringue Tart

$26.00

CASE CAKE #1

$48.00

Cake Cone

$5.95

Strawberries and Cream Cake

$35.00

3" Fruit Tart

$6.75Out of stock

4" Cheesecake

$10.25

Special Eclair

$4.00

Unicorn Cone

$8.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake Bar

$3.65

Cookies & Cupcakes

Chocolate Salted Chunk Cookie

$2.25

Peanut Butter Cup Cookie

$2.25

M&M Cookie

$2.25

Caramel Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.25

Oatmeal Coconut Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

Chocolate Salted Caramel Cupcake

$4.00

Chocolate Crunch Cupcake

$4.00

Marble Cupcake

$4.00

Vanilla Cupcake

$4.00

Chocolate Vanilla Cupcake

$4.00

Red Velvet Cupcake

$4.00

Special Cupcake

$4.00

Mom CUPCAKE

$5.00

Sale Cupcake

$2.50

Gameday Sugar Cookie

$3.00

Bread/Rolls

Baguette

$3.90

Cheddar Roll

$3.00

Demi Baguette

$2.90

Apple Turnover

$3.90

Hand Pie

$4.25

Savory Hand Pie

$4.25

BARS/Buttercakes/Specials

Ganache Brownie

$3.65

Pecan Bar

$3.65

Small Buttercake

$4.00

Almond Buttercake - Small

$4.00Out of stock

4" Peach Cobbler

$10.25

Blondie Bar

$3.65

Gameday Sugar Cookie

$3.00

Special Mac

$3.25

CAKES - Pre-Order

8'' Boston Creme Pie

$50.00

Fresh Berries 4" - 6"

$4.00

Fresh Berries 8" - 12"

$8.00

Cake Tasting

$25.00

Cake Tasting Add Person

$5.00

CUPCAKES - Pre-Order

Cupcake - House - PO

$4.00

Cupcake - Special - PO

$4.50

Cupcake - Decorated - No Fondant

$5.00

FEES

Delivery - Evanston/Wilmette

$10.00

Delivery - Outside Zone

$20.00

Bag/Box Fee

$1.00

SUGAR COOKIES - Pre-Order

Decorated Sugar Cookie

$5.50

Cookie Kit

$17.00

Mini-Pastry Pre-Order

12 Mini-Croissant Assortment (Filled)

$24.00

12 Mini Butter Croissant

$21.00

12 Mini-Scone Assortment

$16.00

12 Mini Monkey Danish

$24.00

Mini Fruit Danish (Dozen)

$24.00

Mini - Muffins (Dozen)

$18.00

To-Go Intelligentsia Coffee Service

$25.00

PIES - Pre-Order

4" Apple Crumble Pie

$10.25

9" Apple Crumble Pie

$27.50

4" Cranberry Apple Crumble Pie

$10.25

9" Cranberry Apple Crumble Pie

$29.50

4" Triple Berry Pie

$13.50

9" Triple Berry Pie

$35.00

4" Pumpkin Pie

$8.00

9" Pumpkin Pie

$27.50

4" Pecan Pie

$13.50

9" Pecan Pie

$34.50

4" Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie

$13.50

9" Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie

$34.50

4" Lemon Meringue Pie

$13.50

9" Lemon Meringue Pie

$32.50

9" Banana Cream Pie

$27.50

PUFF Pre-Order

Eclair - PO

$3.00

Cream Puff - PO

$3.90

Mini Eclair - PO

$1.75

Mini Cream Puff - PO

$2.00

FROZEN - Pre-Order

Scone Pack - Take and Bake

Cookie Pack - Take and Bake

Monkey Danish - Take and Bake

Merch

Bulk Coffee

$14.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Beth's Little Bake Shop is a European-inspired bakery specializing in fresh Pastry, Cakes, Coffee and Espresso Drinks, and our Famous French Macarons. Everything we make is made in-house from scratch using the highest quality local ingredients.

Location

1814 Central Street, Evanston, IL 60201

Directions

