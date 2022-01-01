Flanker Kitchen 9591 W SPORTSMAN PARK NORTH
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
he Restaurant features elevated American fare prepared from scratch alongside a curated selection of spirits and local craft beers. On weekends, a lively brunch features indulgent breakfast favorites and delectable shared plates. Other restaurant standouts include flavorful Vegas selections and Instagram-ready drinks and desserts.
1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale, AZ 85305
