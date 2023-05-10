- Home
- BETOS MEXICAN RESTAURANT - 2530 W. Interstate 20
BETOS MEXICAN RESTAURANT 2530 W. Interstate 20
No reviews yet
2530 W. Interstate 20
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
BEVERAGE
Iced Tea
Fresh brewed iced tea. Sweet or unsweet
Fountain Soda
Choose from your favorite fountain flavor: Coke, Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, or Root Beer
Mexican Coke
Mexican Coke made with real cane sugar
Horchata
Homemade sweet rice milk. Made fresh daily. Limited quantities available, check with your server.
Jarriloco
Non-alocholic. Tamarind Jarrito on ice with chamoy, mango, and a squeeze of lime. Glass rimmed with tajin.
Jarritos
Choose from your favorite flavor: Mandarin, Pineapple, Lime, Fruit Punch, Grapefruit, Tamarind
Topo Chico
Sparkling mineral water
Agua de Pina
Fresh, organic pineapple water made fresh daily.
Water
NACHOS
Chicken & Sour Cream Nachos
Homemade chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese and hand-pulled chicken. Garnished with sour cream.
Bean & Cheese Nachos
Homemade chips topped with refried beans and melted cheese. Garnished with pico de gallo.
Meat & Guacamole Nachos
Homemade chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese, and seasoned ground beef. Garnished with guacamole.
Cheese Only Nachos
Homemade chips topped with melted cheese. Garnished with pico de gallo.
Meat Nachos
Homemade chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese, seasoned ground beef. Garnished with pico de gallo.
Deluxe Nachos
Homemade chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese, seasoned ground beef, hand pulled chicken. Garnished with guacamole and sour cream.
Fajita Nachos
Homemade chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese, and your choice of beef or chicken fajita. Garnished with guacamole and sour cream.
APPETIZERS
Chile con Queso
Guacamole Salad
Three scoops of homemade guacamole served on a bed of crisp lettuce and garnished with pico de gallo
Flautitas
Three jumbo flour tortilla flautas, stuffed with chicken and cheddar/Jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. By the way, and cut them for you.
Ed Couch Sampler
The perfect appetizer for you and your friends. Bean and cheese nachos, chicken flautitas chicken quesadillas, served with sour cream and pico de gallo.
Fajita Quesadilla
A large grilled flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of beef (+$1.00) or chicken fajitas, cheddar and Jack cheese, grilled bell peppers & caramelized onions. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and fresh pico de gallo.
Veggie Quesadilla
Veggie Quesadillas A large grilled flour tortilla stuffed with grilled zucchini, squash, bell pepper, onion, fresh spinach, mushrooms, and cheese. Served with guacamole, pico, and sour cream.
Cheese Quesadilla
A large grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar and Jack cheese, grilled bell peppers & caramelized onions. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and fresh pico de gallo.
Mexican Street Corn
Sweet corn on the cob topped with mayonnaise, cayenne chili powder, and cotija cheese. Garnished with cilantro and lime.
Queso Flameado
100% hand-grated Oaxaca queso cooked with chorizo. Garnished with pico de gallo and served with flour tortillas.
Layer Dip
Your choice of black beans or refried beans layered with cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack chili con carne, and chili con queso to form a seven-layer dipping delight. Garnished with guacamole and sour cream.
Tortilla Soup
Grandma’s delicious chicken soup recipe Mexican rice, hand-pulled chicken, and Jack cheese. Topped with tortilla strips.
ENCHILADAS
Traditional Enchiladas
Your choice of two seasoned ground beef, hand-pulled chicken, or cheese enchiladas. Beef and cheese enchiladas topped with chili con carne and our chicken enchiladas are topped with sour cream sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Old Fashion Enchiladas
Two Jack cheese enchiladas stuffed with fresh pico de gallo topped with our Old Fashion sauce. Served with Mexican potatoes and charro beans.
Shrimp Enchiladas
Two hand rolled corn tortillas stuffed with spicy shrimp topped with our famous homemade Ranchero sauce. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Spinach Enchiladas
Two hand rolled flour tortillas stuffed with fresh grilled spinach, sauteed with mushroom cream. Topped with our cream sauce and Jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans
Veggie Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas filled with fresh grilled squash, zucchini, tomatoes, onion, and guacamole. Topped with fresh Ranchero sauce and Jack cheese. Accompanied with Mexican rice and black beans.
Enchiladas Mexicanas
Two hand rolled Monterey Jack cheese and pico de gallo enchiladas, topped with chili con carne and two over easy eggs.Served with Mexican rice and charro beans.
Stacked Enchiladas
Four, yes four, tortillas layered one on top of the other. Cheddar cheese, Jack cheese, seasoned ground beef and hand pulled chicken. Topped with chili con carne and served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
TACOS
Birria Tacos
Three seasoned grilled corn tacos filled with juicy braised meat and Jack cheese. Garnished with cilantro, onion and lime. Served with consomé (broth) for dipping. Accompanied by Mexican rice and refried beans. ** Limited daily availability - Check with your server **
Street Suadero Tacos
Four miniature corn tortillas filled with seasoned angus skirt steak cooked in its own fat. Garnished with fresh cilantro, chopped onion and homemade salsa verde (daily availability varies)
Tacos al Carbon
Three homemade flour tortillas filled with marinated, USDA Choice Angus sirloin steak, grilled onions and fresh tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, charro beans and pico de gallo.
Original Taco Dinner
Three crisp tortilla shells filled with seasoned beef or hand pulled chicken and garnished with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and grated cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Tacos Asada
Three homemade flour tortillas loaded with juicy carne asada steak, melted jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and our avocado ranch sauce. Served with Mexican rice and charro beans.
Tacos de Camaron
Three tacos prepared on corn tortillas, stuffed with spicy grilled shrimp, pico de gallo, and garnished with red cabbage. Served with Mexican rice and our famous charro beans.
Tacos de Barbacoa
Three traditionally prepared beef cheek tacos served on fresh corn tortillas, garnished with onion and cilantro. Accompanied with charro beans and homemade Ranchera sauce. Daily availability limited. Check with your server.
Tacos de Carnitas
Three soft corn tortilla tacos filled with seasoned carnitas (pork). Garnished with pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
SALADS & CHICKEN
Taco Salad
A crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and grated cheese. Garnished with guacamole and sour cream. Your choice of meat: taco meat, shredded chicken, chicken fajita (+$1.00), or beef fajita ($2.00). This ain't your grandma's salad! Don't want the bowl? Just ask for it 'naked'.
Spinach Salad
Pollo con Camaron
Arroz con Pollo
A generous serving of hand-pulled chicken atop homemade Mexican rice. Served w/charro beans, guacamole & a crisp queso tostada.
Pollo ala Parrilla
Char grilled chicken breast topped w/Jack cheese, poblano pepper & pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice, charro beans & guacamole.
FAJITAS & CARNE
Traditional Fajitas
Your choice of beef (+$2.00) or chicken fajitas grilled to perfection, served with homemade guacamole fresh pico de gallo, sour cream, grated cheese refried beans, Mexican rice and flour tortillas.
Fajitas for Two
Your choice of beef (+$4.00) or chicken fajitas grilled to perfection, served with homemade guacamole fresh pico de gallo, sour cream, grated cheese refried beans, Mexican rice and flour tortillas.
Low Carb Sirloin Fajitas
Sirloin Fajitas with lettuce wraps USDA Choice Sirloin steak fajitas grilled to perfection. Served on a bed of fresh grilled seasoned squash. Accompanied by homemade pico de gallo and grated cheese. Served with lettuce wraps.
Shrimp Fajitas
Six jumbo butter fly shrimp brushed with chipotle sauce, stuffed with Jack cheese and fresh jalapeno, wrapped in juicy premium bacon. Served on a bed of seasoned squash. Served with Mexican rice, charro beans and flour tortillas.
Mushroom Fajitas
Chicken fajitas char-grilled to perfection. Smothered with Jack cheese and fresh sauteed mushrooms. Accompanied with pico de gallo sour cream, guacamole and flour tortillas.
Veggie Fajitas
A sizzling skillet of seasoned squash, grilled mushrooms, tomato, bell pepper and onion. Accompanied by fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and grated cheese. Served with black beans Mexican rice and corn tortillas.
Sizzlin' Sirlion
A 10 oz. USDA Choice Angus sirloin steak cooked to perfection, smothered with sauteed onions and pico de gallo. Served with charro beans and Mexican potatoes.
Chimichanga
A chimichanga filled with your choice of meat, cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream sauce. Topped with chile con queso. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Carne Guisada
Mexican style beef tips served with refried beans, Mexican rice and flour tortillas.
Carne Asada
A USDA choice skirt steak cooked to perfection. Topped with Jack cheese, fresh poblano pepper, and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican potatoes, charro beans, and flour tortillas.
ENTREES
Mexican Dinner
** Tamales steamed fresh daily. Limited supply, check with your server** One cheese enchilada and two tamales topped with chili con carne. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Tamale Dinner
** Tamales steamed fresh daily. Limited supply, check with your server** Three homemade beef & pork tamales, topped with chili con carne. Served with homemade Mexican rice and refried beans.
Chile Relleno
A hand battered fresh poblano pepper stuffed with jack cheese and your choice of meat. Fried to a golden brown or served natural. Topped with your choice of sauce. Served with Mexican rice and charro beans.
Beto Dinner
** Tamales steamed fresh daily. Limited supply, check with your server** Toasted meat taco, fresh guacamole salad soft cheese, taco, cheese enchilada, tamale with chili, Mexican rice, refried and beans. Served with a brown sugar praline.
Senor Don
One cheese enchilada with chili, one cheese taco topped with chile con queso, one toasted meat taco and tostada with guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Tilapia
Two North-Atlantic Tilapia fillet grilled to perfection. Garnished with our famous homemade Ranchera sauce. Seasoned to delight and served on a bed of Mexican rice. Complimented with charro beans and seasoned squash. ADD SHRIMP $4.99
Mama Beto
A combination of a chicken enchilada with sour cream sauce, one beef enchilada with chili con queso and one cheese enchilada with chili con carne. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Burrito Grande
An OUTRAGEOUSLY huge burrito filled with your choice of meat, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream. Topped with your choice of queso or chili and served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Obvious disclaimer: lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream are cold.
Cazador Especial
Two cheese enchiladas topped with chili con carne, choice of one cheese taco topped with chile con queso or one toasted meat taco. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
KIDS | AMERICAN
SIDES
Refried Beans
Homemade refried beans. Recommended serving size - 3-4 people per pint
Charro Beans
Home made charro beans. Recommended serving size - 3-4 people per pint
Mexican Rice
Homemade Mexican rice. Recommended serving size - 3-4 people per pint
Guacamole
Homemade guacamole. Recommended serving size - 8-10 people per pint
Sour Cream - side
Chili con Carne
Homemade chili con carne. Recommended serving size varies upon use. One pint of chili would cover 6 enchiladas generously.
Homemade Chips
Homemade chips. Made fresh daily. Recommended serving size - 4-6 people per pound.
Homemade Salsa
Homemade salsa. Recommended serving size 6-8 people per pint. Chips NOT included.
Corn Tortillas (order of 6)
Flour Tortillas (order of 6)
Pico de Gallo
Grated Cheese - side
French Fries
Mexican Potatoes
Grilled Jalapeno
ALA CARTE
Flauta (1)
One jumbo flour tortilla flauta, stuffed with chicken and cheddar/Jack cheese. * Complimentary chips and salsa NOT provided on ala carte items.
Enchilada (1)
One hand-rolled enchilada of your choice: Cheese w/chili, Beef w/chili, Chicken w/sour cream sauce, Shrimp w/ranchera, Spinach w/sour cream sauce, or Old Fashion w/old fashion sauce. * Complimentary chips and salsa NOT provided on alacarte items.
Taco (1)
One taco of your choice: ground beef (hard shell), shredded chicken (hard shell), fajita (soft flour), shrimp (soft corn). * Complimentary chips and salsa NOT provided on ala carte items.
Tamale (1)
One beef/pork tamale served in the shuck. Topped with chili available for additional charge. * Complimentary chips and salsa NOT provided on ala carte items.
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp (3)
One skewer of three grilled jumbo chipotle brushed shrimp
Bean Burrito (1)
One bean and cheese flour burrito. Additional stuffings are available for an additional charge. * Complimentary chips and salsa NOT provided on ala carte items.
Bean Chalupa (1)
One tostada topped with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Additional toppings available for additional charge. * Complimentary chips and salsa NOT provided on ala carte items.
Chicken Strips (2)
Two fried chicken strips. * Complimentary chips and salsa NOT provided on ala carte items.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
2530 W. Interstate 20, Grand Prairie, TX 75052