Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beto's Tacos - Sugarloaf Pkwy. 4825 Sugarloaf Pkwy

review star

No reviews yet

4825 Sugarloaf Parkway

Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco Asada
Taco Pollo
Queso Dip

Appetizers

Queso Dip

$5.99

Choriqueso

$9.95

Tosta-Guac Dip

$7.95

Guacamole with two crispy tostadas.

Esquites

$3.99

Kernel corn served in a cup with queso fresco crumbles, mayonnaise and a hint of chile.

Beto's Potatoes

$9.99

Steak fries topped with Mexican sausage, queso fresco, melted queso, sour cream, pico de gallo, and avocado cream salsa.

Tradicional Tacos

Taco Al Pastor

$2.99

Marinated Pork

Taco Chorizo

$2.99

Mexican Sausage

Taco Suadero

$2.99

Slow-roasted Beef Brisket

Taco Asada

$2.99

Grilled Steak

Taco Pollo

$2.99

Chipotle Grilled Chicken

Taco Barbacoa

$2.99

Shredded Beef

Taco Carnitas

$2.99

Slow-roasted Pork

Taco Cochinita Pibil

$2.99

Traditional Mexican slow-roasted citrus pork dish from The Yucatan Peninsula with cilantro and red pickled onions.

Taco Tinga

$2.99

Shredded Chicken in a sauce made from tomatoes, chipotle peppers adobo, and sliced onions with lettuce and queso fresco crumbles.

Taco Vegetarian

Taco Vegetarian

$2.99

Vegetarian tacos with grilled zucchini, bell peppers, cilantro, onions, and queso fresco.

Taco Pork Belly

$2.99

Chicharron asada suave, green salsa, pico de gallo, and red pickled onions.

Taco Buche

$2.99

Slow-roasted pork stomach

Taco Alambre

$2.99

Steak with bacon, bell peppers, cheese, and onions

Taco Tripa

$2.99

Grilled tripe

Taco Lengua

$2.99

Beef tongue

Taco Cabeza

$2.99

Beef head

Taco Camarón

$2.99

Blackened shrimp with pico de gallo and lettuce

Taco Pescado

$2.99

Grilled blackened fish with pico de gallo and lettuce

Taco Rajas, Hongos & Oaxaca Cheese

$2.99

Rajas, queso Oaxaca y champiñones, cilantro,onions, and queso fresco.

Taco Nopales, Rajas & Oaxaca Cheese

$2.99

Nopales, queso Oaxaca y rajas, cilantro, onions, and queso fresco.

Green Salsa

$0.60

Tortas/Sandwiches

Torta De Asada

$9.99

Torta De Pastor

$9.99

Torta De Chorizo

$9.99

Torta De Carnitas

$9.99

Torta De Jamon

$9.99

Torta Vegetarian

$9.99

Torta De Pollo

$9.99

Torta De Lengua

$11.99

Torta De Cabeza

$11.99

Torta De Suadero

$10.99

Torta De Barbacoa

$10.99

Torta Tripa

$11.99

Torta Cochinita

$11.25

Nachos

Nachos No Carne

$9.99

Nachos De Pastor

$9.99

Nachos De Carne Asada

$9.99

Nachos De Pollo

$9.99

Nachos De Chorizo

$9.99

Nachos De Carnitas

$9.99

Nachos De Barbacoa

$9.99

Nachos Vegeratiano

$9.99

Nachos Vegano

$9.99

Nachos De Camaron

$12.99

Nachos De Cochinita

$9.99

Nachos De Lengua

$12.99

Nachos De Tinga

$9.99

Nachos De Tripa

$11.99

Nachos De Pescado

$12.99

Nachos De Cabeza

$11.99

Specialty Plates

Pollo Norteño Especialidad

$15.99

Grilled chicken mixed with bacon, poblano peppers, onions, melted Oaxaca cheese, and queso fresco.

Pollo Con Rajas Especialidad

$15.99

Grilled chicken mixed with mushrooms, poblano peppers, melted Oaxaca cheese, and queso fresco.

Panchito

$15.99

Diced steak mixed with Mexican sausage, mushrooms, pico de gallo, melted Oaxaca cheese, and quesco fresco,

La Lolita

$15.99

Grilled chicken mixed with succhini, bell peppers, street corn, pico de gallo, melted Oaxaca cheese, and queso fresco.

Tio Pepe

$15.99

Brisket mixed with bacon, Mexican sausage, grilled cactus, pico de gallo, and queso fresco.

Alambre Especialidad

$15.99

Diced steak mixed with bacon, bell peppers, onions, and melted Oaxaca cheese.

Carne Asada Especialidad

$15.99

Grilled steak served with grilled cactus, onions, roasted jalapeños, and grilled corn on the cob.

La Marquesa

$15.99

Grilled cactus mixed with poblano peppers, mushrooms, grilled onions, and melted Oaxaca cheese.

Speciality Tortas

Torta Porknado

Torta Porknado

$11.25

Mexican sausage, ham, slow-roasted pork, queso fresco, and avocado slices.

Torta Norteña

$11.25

Steak, bacon, and bell peppers.

Torta La Cubana

$11.25

Ham, slow-roasted pork, beef franks, scrambled eggs and cheese.

Torta La mexicana

$11.25

Marinated pork, pinapple, chorizo, and pickled red onions.

Torta Brasileña

$11.25

Steak, slow-roasted pork, and Mexican sausage.

Torta Moreliana

$11.25

Slow-roasted pork belly, refried beans, avocado slices, chipotle salsa, queso fresco, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, and red pickled onions.

Torta De Milanesa

$11.25

Thinly-pounded beef cutlet coated in breadcrumbs and friend until golden brown and crispy. Toppeed with Oaxaca cheese, chipotle mayonnaise, refried beans, avocado slices, sliced tomatoes, pickled jalapeños, sliced onions, and guacamole cream salsa.

Salads

Ensalada de pollo

$11.25

Ensalada de Carne Asada

$12.25

Ensalada de Camarones

$13.95

Ensalada Vegetariana

$11.25

Traditional from Mexico City

Gringas

$7.95

Two 6" grilled flour tortillas with marinated pork and melted Oaxaca cheese. Served with diced pineapple, shredded leettuce and pico de gallo.

Volcanos

$7.95

Crispy corn tortilla topped with Mexican sausage, marinated pork, melted Oaxaca cheese, guacamole cream salsa, and pickled red onions.

Beto's Super Tostadas

$8.95

6" crispy tortilla topped with refried beans, shredde dlettuce, diced tomatoes, avocado, queso fresco, red radishes, pickled jalapeños, cilantro, guacamole cream salsa, pickled red onions.

Super Huaraches

$9.75

Fried oblong shaped corn masa dough topped with refried beans, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, guacamole cream salsa, and sour cream.

Nopalazo Sandalas

$9.75

Grilled cactus topped with refried beans, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, guacamole cream salsa, and sour cream.

3 Birria Tacos with Consome

3 Birria Tacos with Consome

$11.99

3 Shredded marinated beef tacos with 4 oz consome (seasoned beef broth)

Quesabirria with Consome

Quesabirria with Consome

$12.99

12" Flour Tortilla with cheese and shredded marinated beef with 4 oz consome (seasoned beef broth)

Burrito

Beto's Burrito

Beto's Burrito

$9.25

Stuffed with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and avocado cream salsa.

Gym Chicken Burrito

Gym Chicken Burrito

$9.25

Hearty Grain tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, grilled vegetables, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and avocado cream salsa.

Burrito No Carne

$9.25

Big Green Salsa Burrito

$10.45

Mexican Soups

Sopa de Pollo

$10.50

Chicken stock with chicken thigh meat and vegetables.

Caldo Tlapeño

$11.25

Chicken stock with chicken thigh meat, vegetables, rice, kernel corn, pico de gallo, chipotle pepper, queso fresco, and diced avocado.

Beef Stew Soup

$12.25

(Caldo de Res) Traditional Mexican beef soup with seasonal vegetables and corn on the cob.

Menudo

$12.95

Pozole

$12.95

Mexican Traditions

Taquitos

Taquitos

$8.99

Five deep fried rolled chicken taquitos, served with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and avocado sauce.

Chicken Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas

$10.25

Four chicken enchiladas, served with lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo, and a side of rice and beans.

Vegetarian Enchiladas

$10.25

Four vegetarian green enchiladas served with lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo, and a side of rice and beans.

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$9.99

12" flour tortilla with cheese and your choice of meat served with refried beans and rice.

Cheese Quesadillas

$9.99

Mexican Lime Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche Tostada

$7.95

Diced boiled shrimp with pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and lime juice.

Fish Lime Ceviche Tostada

$7.75

Diced fish with pico de gallo, lime juice, and sliced tomatoes.

Full Plate Shrimp Ceviche

$15.95

Full Plate Fish Ceviche

$14.95

Full Plate Ceviche Mixto

$16.95

Sides

Fries

$3.95

Grilled Onions

$3.50

Grilled Nopales

$3.95

Chips and Salsa

$5.50

Beans

$3.50

Rice

$3.50

Tortillas

$2.99

Avocado Slices

$2.99

Small Guacamole 4oz.

$3.95

Chile Toreado

$3.25

Salsa Verde

Pico

$1.25

Pickled Jalapeño

$0.99

Dessert

Flan

$6.25

Tres Leches

$6.25

Choco Flan

$6.25

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$3.25

Mexican Sodas

$3.25

Kids Drink

$1.99

Kids Apple Juice

$1.75

Bottled Water

$3.00

Domestic Beer

$4.75

Aguas Frescas

$3.25

White Claw / Topochico

$4.25

Wine

$5.95

Margrita To Go

$18.99

Kids Favorites

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$5.95

Mini Flautas w/ Rice and Beans

$5.95

Two Chicken roll taquitos served with beans, rice, sour cream, and queso fresco.

Betito Fries

$7.75

Fries loaded with queso and chicken.

Mini Nachos w/ Cheese and Beans

$5.95

Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$6.95

Chicken Kid Plate W/ Rice and beans

$6.99

Extra Asada

$2.25

Sniper Salsa

$8.00

Big Qeso

$18.00

Big Guac

$22.25

Street Tacos

Taco Tuesday

$11.99

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$3.25

Mexican Sodas

$3.25

Kids Drink

$1.99

Kids Apple Juice

$1.75

Bottled Water

$3.00

Domestic Beer

$4.75

Aguas Frescas

$3.25

Tacos/Street Tacos

Taco Al Pastor

$2.99

Marinated Pork

Taco Chorizo

$2.99

Mexican Sausage

Taco Suadero

$2.99

Slow-roasted Beef Brisket

Taco Asada

$2.99

Grilled Steak

Taco Pollo

$2.99

Chipotle Grilled Chicken

Taco Barbacoa

$2.99

Shredded Beef

Taco Carnitas

$2.99

Slow-roasted Pork

Taco Cochinita Pibil

$2.99

Traditional Mexican slow-roasted citrus pork dish from The Yucatan Peninsula with cilantro and red pickled onions.

Taco Tinga

$2.99

Shredded Chicken in a sauce made from tomatoes, chipotle peppers adobo, and sliced onions with lettuce and queso fresco crumbles.

Taco Vegetarian

Taco Vegetarian

$2.99

Vegetarian tacos with grilled zucchini, bell peppers, cilantro, onions, and queso fresco.

Taco Buche

$2.99

Slow-roasted pork stomach

Taco Alambre

$2.99

Steak with bacon, bell peppers, cheese, and onions

Taco Tripa

$2.99

Grilled tripe

Taco Pork Belly

$2.99

Chicharron asada suave, green salsa, pico de gallo, and red pickled onions.

Taco Lengua

$2.99

Beef tongue

Taco Cabeza

$2.99

Beef head

Taco Camarón

$2.99

Blackened shrimp with pico de gallo and lettuce

Taco Pescado

$2.99

Grilled blackened fish with pico de gallo and lettuce

Taco Rajas, Hongos & Oaxaca Cheese

$2.99

Rajas, queso Oaxaca y champiñones, cilantro,onions, and queso fresco.

Taco Nopales, Rajas & Oaxaca Cheese

$2.99

Nopales, queso Oaxaca y rajas, cilantro, onions, and queso fresco.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Mexican Street Tacos No los Unicos pero si los Mas Sabrosos

Location

4825 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Incredbowl
orange starNo Reviews
4955 Sugarloaf Pkwy Suite 102 Lawrenceville, GA 30043
View restaurantnext
Chopstixx Thai Cuisine & Sushi Bar
orange starNo Reviews
4955 Sugarloaf Pkwy Unit 108 Lawrenceville, GA 30044
View restaurantnext
Oaxaca - 1766 Old Norcross RD
orange starNo Reviews
1766 Old Norcross rd Lawrenceville ga 30044 Lawrenceville, GA 30044
View restaurantnext
Bocados - Lawrenceville
orange starNo Reviews
1380 Lawrenceville Suwanee Lawrenceville, GA 30043
View restaurantnext
Grandma's NY Pizza - Lawrenceville
orange starNo Reviews
911 Duluth Hwy E3 Lawrenceville, GA 30043
View restaurantnext
Trigos Colombian Restaurant - 860 Duluth Hwy Suite 190,
orange starNo Reviews
860 Duluth Hwy Suite 190, Lawrenceville, GA 30043
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lawrenceville

La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant - Lawrenceville
orange star4.3 • 3,131
179 W CROGAN ST LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30043
View restaurantnext
Cosmo's Pizza + Social
orange star4.3 • 2,131
144 E Crogan Street Lawrenceville, GA 30046
View restaurantnext
BiBa's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,662
4850 Sugarloaf Pkwy Lawrenceville, GA 30044
View restaurantnext
LOCAL REPUBLIC
orange star4.2 • 1,359
139 N Perry St Lawrenceville, GA 30046
View restaurantnext
The Peachtree Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,239
30 S Clayton St LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30046
View restaurantnext
STRANGE TACO BAR - Lawrenceville
orange star4.4 • 646
225 W Crogan St Lawrenceville, GA 30046
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lawrenceville
Snellville
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Dacula
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Lilburn
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Loganville
review star
No reviews yet
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)
Buford
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston