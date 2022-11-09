Beto's Tacos - Suwanee 3463 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Rd
3463 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Popular Items
Appetizers
Queso Dip
Mini Queso Dip
Choriqueso
Tosta-Guac Dip
Guacamole with two crispy tostadas.
Esquites
Kernel corn served in a cup with queso fresco crumbles, mayonnaise and a hint of chile.
Betos Potatoes
Steak fries topped with Mexican sausage, queso fresco, melted queso, sour cream, pico de gallo, and avocado cream salsa.
Tacos/Street Tacos
Taco Al Pastor
Marinated Pork
Taco Chorizo
Mexican Sausage
Taco Suadero
Slow-roasted Beef Brisket
Taco Asada
Grilled Steak
Taco Pollo
Chipotle Grilled Chicken
Taco Barbacoa
Shredded Beef
Taco Carnitas
Slow-roasted Pork
Taco Cochinita Pibil
Traditional Mexican slow-roasted citrus pork dish from The Yucatan Peninsula with cilantro and red pickled onions.
Taco Tinga
Shredded Chicken in a sauce made from tomatoes, chipotle peppers adobo, and sliced onions with lettuce and queso fresco crumbles.
Taco Vegetarian
Vegetarian tacos with grilled zucchini, bell peppers, cilantro, onions, and queso fresco.
Taco Buche
Slow-roasted pork stomach
Taco Alambre
Steak with bacon, bell peppers, cheese, and onions
Taco Tripa
Grilled tripe
Taco Pork Belly
Chicharron asada suave, green salsa, pico de gallo, and red pickled onions.
Taco Lengua
Beef tongue
Taco Cabeza
Beef head
Taco Camarón
Blackened shrimp with pico de gallo and lettuce
Taco Pescado
Grilled blackened fish with pico de gallo and lettuce
Taco Rajas, Hongos & Oaxaca Cheese
Rajas, queso Oaxaca y champiñones, cilantro,onions, and queso fresco.
Taco Nopales, Rajas & Oaxaca Cheese
Nopales, queso Oaxaca y rajas, cilantro, onions, and queso fresco.
Tortas/Sandwiches
Nachos
Nachos No Carne
Nachos De Pastor
Nachos De Carne Asada
Nachos De Pollo
Nachos De Chorizo
Nachos De Carnitas
Nachos De Barbacoa
Nachos Vegeratiano
Nachos Vegano
Nachos De Camaron
Nachos De Cochinita
Nachos De Lengua
Nachos De Tinga
Nachos De Tripa
Nachos De Suadero
Nachos De Cabeza
Nachos De Alambre
Nachos De Pescado
Specialty Plates
Pollo Norteño Especialidad
Grilled chicken mixed with bacon, poblano peppers, onions, melted Oaxaca cheese, and queso fresco.
Pollo Con Rajas Especialidad
Grilled chicken mixed with mushrooms, poblano peppers, melted Oaxaca cheese, and queso fresco.
Panchito
Diced steak mixed with Mexican sausage, mushrooms, pico de gallo, melted Oaxaca cheese, and quesco fresco,
La Lolita
Grilled chicken mixed with succhini, bell peppers, street corn, pico de gallo, melted Oaxaca cheese, and queso fresco.
Tio Pepe
Brisket mixed with bacon, Mexican sausage, grilled cactus, pico de gallo, and queso fresco.
Alambre Especialidad
Diced steak mixed with bacon, bell peppers, onions, and melted Oaxaca cheese.
Carne Asada Especialidad
Grilled steak served with grilled cactus, onions, roasted jalapeños, and grilled corn on the cob.
La Marquesa
Grilled cactus mixed with poblano peppers, mushrooms, grilled onions, and melted Oaxaca cheese.
Speciality Tortas
Torta Porknado
Mexican sausage, ham, slow-roasted pork, queso fresco, and avocado slices.
Torta Norteña
Steak, bacon, and bell peppers.
Torta La Cubana
Ham, slow-roasted pork, beef franks, scrambled eggs and cheese.
Torta La mexicana
Marinated pork, pinapple, chorizo, and pickled red onions.
Torta Brasileña
Steak, slow-roasted pork, and Mexican sausage.
Torta Moreliana
Slow-roasted pork belly, refried beans, avocado slices, chipotle salsa, queso fresco, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, and red pickled onions.
Torta De Milanesa
Thinly-pounded beef cutlet coated in breadcrumbs and friend until golden brown and crispy. Toppeed with Oaxaca cheese, chipotle mayonnaise, refried beans, avocado slices, sliced tomatoes, pickled jalapeños, sliced onions, and guacamole cream salsa.
Salads
Traditional from Mexico City
Gringas
Two 6" grilled flour tortillas with marinated pork and melted Oaxaca cheese. Served with diced pineapple, shredded leettuce and pico de gallo.
Volcanos
Crispy corn tortilla topped with Mexican sausage, marinated pork, melted Oaxaca cheese, guacamole cream salsa, and pickled red onions.
Beto's Super Tostadas
6" crispy tortilla topped with refried beans, shredde dlettuce, diced tomatoes, avocado, queso fresco, red radishes, pickled jalapeños, cilantro, guacamole cream salsa, pickled red onions.
Super Huaraches
Fried oblong shaped corn masa dough topped with refried beans, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, guacamole cream salsa, and sour cream.
Nopalazo Huarache
Grilled cactus topped with refried beans, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, guacamole cream salsa, and sour cream.
3 Birria Tacos with Consome
3 Shredded beef tacos with 4 oz consome (seasoned beef broth)
Quesabirria with Consome
12" Flour Tortilla with cheese and shredded marinated beef with 4 oz consome (seasoned beef broth)
Burritos
Beto's Burrito
Stuffed with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and avocado cream salsa.
Big Green Salsa Burrito
Stuffed with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pick de gallo, and avocado cream salsa. Topped with green salsa, melted Oaxaca cheese, and queso fresco.
Gym Chicken Burrito
Hearty Grain tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, grilled vegetables, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and avocado cream salsa.
Mexican Soups
Sopa de Pollo
Chicken stock with chicken thigh meat and vegetables.
Caldo Tlapeño
Chicken stock with chicken thigh meat, vegetables, rice, kernel corn, pico de gallo, chipotle pepper, queso fresco, and diced avocado.
Beef Stew Soup
(Caldo de Res) Traditional Mexican beef soup with seasonal vegetables and corn on the cob.
Menudo
Pozole
Mexican Traditions
Taquitos
Five deep fried rolled chicken taquitos, served with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and avocado sauce.
Chicken Enchiladas
Four chicken enchiladas, served with lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo, and a side of rice and beans.
Vegetarian Enchiladas
Four vegetarian green enchiladas served with lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo, and a side of rice and beans.
Quesadillas
12" flour tortilla with cheese and your choice of meat served with refried beans and rice.
Cheese Quesadillas
Mexican Lime Ceviche
Sides
Fries
Grilled Onions
Grilled Nopales
Chips and Salsa
Beans
Rice
Tortillas
Avocado Slices
Guacamole
Chile Toreados (3 pepepers) Grilled Jalapeños
Side Chipotle Mayo 2oz
Fresh Dice Jalapeño 4oz.
Pico De Gallo
Bandeja De Arroz
Bandeja De Frijoles
4 Galones De Té
Side De Consome
Beans 32 oz
Drinks
Kids Favorites
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
Mini Flautas w/ Rice and Beans
Two Chicken roll taquitos served with beans, rice, sour cream, and queso fresco.
Betito Fries
Fries loaded with queso and chicken.
Mini Nachos w/ Cheese and Beans
Chicken Tenders w/ Fries
Chicken Kid Plate W/ Rice and beans
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
The best Authentic Mexican Street Tacos ! No los Unicos pero si los Mas Sabrosos
3463 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Rd, Suwanee, GA 30024