Beto's Taqueria 17068 Saturn Lane

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

17068 Saturn Lane

Houston, TX 77058

Order Again

Popular Items

Cadillac Taco
Steak Taco
Mini Street Tacos

Breakfast

Beto's Taco

$3.50

Chorizo,Bean,Potato, and Cheese

$3.25

Viggie Breakfast taco

$3.50

Panchito's Taco

$3.50

Ranchero a la Mexicana

$3.50

Taquero Macho

$9.99

Meat Lover Burrito

$9.99

Steak Burrito

$10.99

Veggie Devil

$9.99

Make it a Meal (Breakfast Sides)

Side of Refried Beans 6oz

$2.25

Side Black Beans 6oz

$2.25

Side Rice 6oz

$2.25

House Specials

Tortas

Quesadilla

Lettuce Be Friends

Nacho Problem

Flaunt Your Flautas

California Burrito

Habanero Hell

$10.99

Viva la Chimichanga

Beef & Potato Burrito

$10.99

Birria plate

$15.50

Sides - Breakfast

Side of Bacon (1)

$1.25

Side of Bacon (2)

$2.50

Side of Ham

$2.50

Side of Sausage

$2.50

Side of Potatoes

$2.25

Side of Refried Beans

$2.50

Side of Fajita Steak

$4.25

Egg (1)

$1.50

Egg (2)

$3.00

Avocado

$1.00

Extra Cheese

$0.50

Side Pancake

$3.99

French Toast (1)

$3.99

Tortillas (2)

$0.50

Toast

$0.75

side of rice

$2.50

side of barbacoa

$4.25

Specialty Tacos

Mini Street Tacos

Mini Street Tacos

Choose from Chicken, Steak, Carintas, Pastor or Chicharron. Comes with Diced Onion, Cilantro and Salsa Verde.

The Cadillac Taco

The Cadillac Taco

The Vampire

$4.75

The Club

$4.50

Surf N Turf

$4.99

Chipotle Shrimp

$4.25

Aloha Taco

$3.99

Taco The Town

$4.25

The Jack

$4.25

The Jill

$4.99

Beef & Potatoes Taco

$3.99

Fully Loaded Veggie

$3.75

Veggie(Ish)

$2.99

Tacos/Burritos Breakfast

BYO Tacos

Beto's Taco

$3.50

Chorizo, Potato, Bean, Cheese

$3.25

Viggie Breakfast taco

$3.50

Panchito's Taco

$3.50

Ranchero a la Mexicana

$3.50

Taquero Macho

$9.99

Meat Lover

$9.99

Steak Burrito

$10.99

Veggie Devil

$9.99

Breakfast Bundle (20 Tacos)

$60.00

Lunch BYO Taco

Steak Taco

$3.99

Chicken Taco

$3.50

Carnitas Taco (Pork)

$3.50

Pastor Taco

$3.50

Ground Beef Taco

$3.50

Fish Taco

$3.75

Chicharron Taco

$3.25

No Meat

$1.00

Shrimp

$3.99

Specialty Tacos

Mini Street Tacos

Mini Street Tacos

Choose from Chicken, Steak, Carintas, Pastor or Chicharron. Comes with Diced Onion, Cilantro and Salsa Verde.

Cadillac Taco

Cadillac Taco

Vampire Taco

$4.75

The Chicken Club

$4.50

steak & shrimp Taco

$4.99

Chipotle Shrimp

$4.50

Hawaii Taco

$4.50

Chori Chicken Taco

$4.50

Jack Taco

$4.50

Jill Taco

$4.99

Beef & Potatoes Taco

$3.99

Real Veggie Taco

$3.50

Veggie Taco

$3.25

Beto's Specials

Tortas

Quesadilla

Taco Salad

Beto's Nachos

Flautas

California Burrito

Spicy Burrito

$10.99

Chimichanga

Beef & Potato Burrito

$10.99

Birria plate

$15.50

Make it a Meal (Lunch Sides)

Chip Bag

$2.25

Chili Con Queso 6oz

$4.99

Salsa 6oz

Side Rice 6oz

$2.25

Side of Refried Beans 6oz

$2.25

Side Black Beans 6oz

$2.25

Guacamole 2oz

$2.50

Avocado Slices (2)

$1.00

Add (1) Tortilla

$0.50

Add (2) Tortilla

$1.00

Sour Cream (2oz)

$0.75

Chili Con Queso (2oz)

$2.50

Chipotle Sauce (2oz)

$0.75

Shredded Cheese (2oz)

$0.75

Catering

Mini Street Taco Tray (20)

$48.00

Breakfast Bundle (20 Tacos)

$60.00

Taco Bar P/P

Flauta Party (20 pieces)

$45.00

Sides P/P

Sides - Lunch

Chips

$2.25

Chili Con Queso 6oz

$4.99

Salsa Red/Green 6oz

$2.50

Rice

$2.50

Refried Beans 6oz

$2.50

Black Beans 6oz

$2.50

Avocado Slices

$1.00

Add (1) Tortilla

$0.50

Add (2) Tortilla

$1.00

Sour Cream (2oz)

$0.75

Chili Con Queso (2oz)

$2.25

Chipotle Sauce (2oz)

$0.99

Salsa(s)

Shredded Cheese (2oz)

$0.75

Cold

Bottled Water

$0.99

Soda Can

$1.50

Jarritos

$2.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Carbonated Water Beverage

Bottled Soda green arizona

$2.50

Penafiel arizona flavor

$3.00

Water flavored Drink

mexican coke

$3.50

Hot

Coffee

$1.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy, some of the best tacos in town!

Location

17068 Saturn Lane, Houston, TX 77058

Directions

