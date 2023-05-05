Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beto's Tacos Phipps

review star

No reviews yet

3500 Peachtree Rd. NE Ste. E-11

Atlanta, GA 30326

Appetizers

Queso Dip

$6.95

Choriqueso

$10.25

Tosta-Guac Dip

$8.95

Guacamole with two crispy tostadas.

Esquites

$4.99

Kernel corn served in a cup with queso fresco crumbles, mayonnaise and a hint of chile.

Beto's Potatoes

$10.99

Steak fries topped with Mexican sausage, queso fresco, melted queso, sour cream, pico de gallo, and avocado cream salsa.

Mini Queso Dip 4.oz

$3.99

Tacos/Street Tacos

3 Street Tacos Plate

$10.99

3 tacos of your choice topped with diced onions and cilantro.

Taco Al Pastor

$3.99

Marinated Pork

Taco Chorizo

$3.99

Mexican Sausage

Taco Suadero

$3.99

Slow-roasted Beef Brisket

Taco Asada

$3.99

Grilled Steak

Taco Pollo

$3.99

Chipotle Grilled Chicken

Taco Barbacoa

$3.99

Shredded Beef

Taco Carnitas

$3.99

Slow-roasted Pork

Taco Cochinita Pibil

$3.99

Traditional Mexican slow-roasted citrus pork dish from The Yucatan Peninsula with cilantro and red pickled onions.

Taco Tinga

$3.99

Shredded Chicken in a sauce made from tomatoes, chipotle peppers adobo, and sliced onions with lettuce and queso fresco crumbles.

Taco Vegetarian

Taco Vegetarian

$3.99

Vegetarian tacos with grilled zucchini, bell peppers, cilantro, onions, and queso fresco.

Taco Alambre

$3.99

Steak with bacon, bell peppers, cheese, and onions

Taco Pork Belly

$3.99

Chicharron asada suave, green salsa, pico de gallo, and red pickled onions.

Taco Lengua

$3.99

Beef tongue

Taco Camarón

$3.99

Blackened shrimp with pico de gallo and lettuce

Taco Pescado

$3.99

Grilled blackened fish with pico de gallo and lettuce

Taco Rajas, Mushrooms & Oaxaca Cheese

$3.99

Rajas, queso Oaxaca y champiñones, cilantro,onions, and queso fresco.

Taco Nopales, Rajas & Oaxaca Cheese

$3.99

Nopales, queso Oaxaca y rajas, cilantro, onions, and queso fresco.

Tortas/Sandwiches

Torta De Asada

$12.99

Torta De Pastor

$12.99

Torta De Chorizo

$12.99

Torta De Carnitas

$12.99

Torta De Jamon

$12.99

Torta Vegetarian

$12.99

Torta De Pollo

$12.99

Torta De Lengua

$12.99

Torta De Suadero

$12.99

Torta De Barbacoa

$12.99

Nachos

Nachos No Carne

$11.99

Nachos De Pastor

$11.99

Nachos De Carne Asada

$11.99

Nachos De Pollo

$11.99

Nachos De Chorizo

$11.99

Nachos De Carnitas

$11.99

Nachos De Barbacoa

$11.99

Nachos Vegetarian

$11.99

Nachos De Camaron

$12.99

Nachos De Cochinita

$11.99

Nachos De Lengua

$12.99

Nachos De Tinga

$11.99

Nachos De Suadero

$11.99

Speciality Tortas

Torta Porknado

Torta Porknado

$12.99

Mexican sausage, ham, slow-roasted pork, queso fresco, and avocado slices.

Torta Norteña

$12.99

Steak, bacon, and bell peppers.

Torta La Cubana

$12.99

Ham, slow-roasted pork, beef franks, scrambled eggs and cheese.

Torta La mexicana

$12.99

Marinated pork, pinapple, chorizo, and pickled red onions.

Torta Brasileña

$12.99

Steak, slow-roasted pork, and Mexican sausage.

Torta Moreliana

$12.99

Slow-roasted pork belly, refried beans, avocado slices, chipotle salsa, queso fresco, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, and red pickled onions.

Torta De Milanesa

$12.99

Thinly-pounded beef cutlet coated in breadcrumbs and friend until golden brown and crispy. Toppeed with Oaxaca cheese, chipotle mayonnaise, refried beans, avocado slices, sliced tomatoes, pickled jalapeños, sliced onions, and guacamole cream salsa.

Salads

Ensalada de pollo

$12.99

Ensalada de Carne Asada

$13.99

Ensalada de Camarones

$15.95

Ensalada Vegetariana

$13.25

Traditional from Mexico City

Gringas

$8.75

Two 6" grilled flour tortillas with marinated pork and melted Oaxaca cheese. Served with diced pineapple, shredded leettuce and pico de gallo.

Volcanos

$8.75

Crispy corn tortilla topped with Mexican sausage, marinated pork, melted Oaxaca cheese, guacamole cream salsa, and pickled red onions.

Beto's Super Tostadas

$9.75

6" crispy tortilla topped with refried beans, shredde dlettuce, diced tomatoes, avocado, queso fresco, red radishes, pickled jalapeños, cilantro, guacamole cream salsa, pickled red onions.

Super Huaraches

$10.25

Fried oblong shaped corn masa dough topped with refried beans, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, guacamole cream salsa, and sour cream.

Nopalazo Huarache

$10.25

Grilled cactus topped with refried beans, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, guacamole cream salsa, and sour cream.

3 Birria Tacos with Consome

3 Birria Tacos with Consome

$12.99

3 Shredded marinated beef tacos with 4 oz consome (seasoned beef broth)

Quesabirria with Consome

Quesabirria with Consome

$13.99

12" Flour Tortilla with cheese and shredded marinated beef with 4 oz consome (seasoned beef broth)

Burritos

Beto's Burrito

Beto's Burrito

$9.99

Stuffed with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and avocado cream salsa.

Big Green Salsa Burrito

Big Green Salsa Burrito

$11.25

Stuffed with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pick de gallo, and avocado cream salsa. Topped with green salsa, melted Oaxaca cheese, and queso fresco.

Gym Chicken Burrito

Gym Chicken Burrito

$10.25

Hearty Grain tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, grilled vegetables, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and avocado cream salsa.

Mexican Traditions

Taquitos

Taquitos

$10.75

Five deep fried rolled chicken taquitos, served with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and avocado sauce.

Chicken Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas

$11.99

Four chicken enchiladas, served with lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo, and a side of rice and beans.

Vegetarian Enchiladas

$11.99

Four vegetarian green enchiladas served with lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo, and a side of rice and beans.

Quesadillas

$10.99

12" flour tortilla with cheese and your choice of meat served with refried beans and rice.

Sides

Fries

$3.95

Grilled Onions

$3.50

Grilled Nopales

$3.95

Chips and Salsa

$5.50

Beans

$3.50

Rice

$3.50

Tortillas

$2.99

Avocado Slices

$3.50

Guacamole 4oz.

$4.25

Chiles Toreados (3 Peppers) Grilled Jalapeños

$3.50

Side Chipotle Mayo 2oz

$1.00

Side De Consume

$2.25

Dessert

Flan

$7.50

Tres Leches

$7.50

Choco Flan

$7.50

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$3.75

Mexican Sodas

$3.75

Kids Drink

$2.50

Kids Apple Juice

$2.50

Bottled Water

$3.50

Aguas Frescas

$3.75

Kids Favorites

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

Mini Flautas w/ Rice and Beans

$6.95

Two Chicken roll taquitos served with beans, rice, sour cream, and queso fresco.

Betito Fries

$8.75

Fries loaded with queso and chicken.

Mini Nachos w/ Cheese and Beans

$6.95

Sincronizada

$8.25

6" Flour tortilla with Oaxaca cheese & ham, cut in 4 pieces served with lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumber.

Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$6.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
All of the ingredients are made or delivered fresh daily, and you won’t find a freezer or microwave on site — which is evident when you take your first bite!Come in and enjoy!

Location

3500 Peachtree Rd. NE Ste. E-11, Atlanta, GA 30326

Directions

