Betsy’s Round The Corner imageView gallery

Betsy’s Round The Corner

1,140 Reviews

$

224 Park Ave SW

Aiken, SC 29801

Fountain Drinks

Reg Soft Drinks

$2.00

Jr Soft Drinks

$1.25

Tea/Coffee

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Hot tea

$2.00

Half and half

$2.00

Juice

Apple

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Lemonade

Plain Lemonade

$3.00

Peach Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

Plain

$3.00

Chocolate

$3.00

Strawberry

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Water

Bottled Water

$1.00

Pellegrino

$2.50

Ice Cream

Hand-Dipped Ice Cream

$3.00+

Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.25

Banana Split

$8.00

Buster Brown

$5.75

Cookie Monster

$4.75

Hot Caramel Sundae

$4.00+

Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.00+

Nutty Butty

$5.75

Old Fashion Sundae

$3.35+

Dreamsicle

$4.25

Egg Cream

$2.00

Black Cow

$4.25

Brown Cow

$4.25

Shakes

$5.25

Malts

$6.05

Ice Cream Soda

$3.50

Birthday scoop

Molten chocolate sundae

$5.75

Baked Goods

Brownies

$1.75

Gourmet Brownie

$2.25

Half Cake

$27.00

Whole Pie

Cinnamon roll

$3.50

Chocolate chip cookie

$2.00

Peanut butter cookie

$2.00

Oatmeal raisin cookie

$2.00

Muffin

$3.50

Scones

$3.00

Sugar cookies

$1.50

Sprinkle cookie

$1.50

Snickerdoodle

$1.50

Mini Bundt cake

$3.00

Gooey Butter Cake

$1.50

Mini pies

$2.00

Molten chocolate cake

$5.50Out of stock
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

224 Park Ave SW, Aiken, SC 29801

Directions

