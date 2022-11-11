A map showing the location of Betta Gumbo - Windsor 526 Main StView gallery

Betta Gumbo - Windsor 526 Main St

review star

No reviews yet

526 Main St

Windsor, CO 80550

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Seafood Gumbo Bowl
Hush Puppies
Beignets

NA Beverages

Chocolate Milk

$3.79

Ginger Beer

$3.79

Hot Apple Cider

$3.79

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Juice

$3.49

Adult Milk

$3.49

Soda

$2.70

Tea

$2.70

Hot Tea

$2.70

French Press

$6.00

Kids Soda

$0.99

Wine

Butternut Chardonnay

$10.00

Kendall Jackson Rose

$8.00

Farm to Table Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00Out of stock

Hess Treo Red Blend

$10.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

Red Sangria

$8.00

Santa Christina Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Stella Rosa Moscato

$8.00

Velvet Devil Merlot

$9.00

White Sangria

$8.00

Woodbridge Cabernet

$5.00

Woodbridge Chardonnay

$5.00

Woodbridge Merlot

$5.00

Woodbridge Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Acrobat Pinot Noir

$11.00

Odell Sparkling Rose

$13.00Out of stock

Champagne

$6.00

Badger Mountain Reisling

$6.00Out of stock

Colterris Malbec

$6.00

Grand Bollon Rose

$6.00Out of stock

Cavit Reisling

$6.00

Acrobat Pinot Noir Bottle

$42.00

Butternut Chardonnay Bottle

$38.00

Cavit Riesling bottle

$30.00

Colterris Bottle

$48.00

Farm to Table Cabernet Bottle

$38.00

Hess Treo Red Blend Bottle

$38.00

Kendall Jackson Rose

$38.00

Kim Crawford Savignon Blanc Bottle

$42.00

Santa Christina PInot Grigio Bottle

$30.00

Stella Rosa Moscato Bottle

$30.00

Velvet Devil Merlot Bottle

$34.00

Liquor

Ameretto Sour

$7.50

Betta Manhattan

$13.00

Betta Old Fashioned

$13.00

Big Easy Cocktail

$9.00

Bloody Mon Cheri

$10.00

Cucumber Smash

$8.00

Mexican Float

$11.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$9.50

Mojito

$8.00

Nola Milk Punch

$9.00

Sazerac

$13.00

Southern Julep

$10.00

Teq Sunrise

$7.00

Well Bloody

$7.00

Fishbowl

$23.00

Tropical Delight

$9.00

Voodoo Juice

$9.00

Drunken Palmer

$9.00

Dreamcicle

$9.00

Crippled Pimp

$9.00

Mo'Betta Mama

$9.00

Tropical Tease

$9.00

Pineapple Express

$9.00

Boozy Banana

$9.00

New Orleans Lady

$9.00

Betta Classic

$10.00

Moonshine Margarita

$10.00

Jalapeno Cucumber

$10.00

Betta Cosmo

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.00

Muddy Waters

$9.00

Sex on the Bayou

$9.00

Strawberry Kiss

$9.00

Tuesday Vodka Martini

$6.00

Tuesday Gin Martini

$6.00

PB&J Martini

$9.00

Candy Corn

$9.00

Mimosa Glass

$5.00

Mimosa Carafe

$10.00

Chile Mule

$6.00

Da-Betta Moon Mule

$6.00

George Peach

$6.00

Sassy Mule

$6.00

Southern Mule

$6.00

Harvest Blackberry

$6.00

Harvest Peach

$6.00

Carmel Apple Mule

$6.00

Swampwater

$7.00

Moonshot

$5.00

Flight of 3

$12.00

Virgin Voodoo Juice

$5.00

Virgin Tropical Delight

$5.00

Virgin Dreamcicle

$5.00

Desserts

Beignets

Beignets

$5.99

A Betta favorite!

Chocolate Molten Cake

Chocolate Molten Cake

$8.99

Warm chocolate molten cake served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Bananas Foster Bread Pudding

Bananas Foster Bread Pudding

$8.99

Classic bread pudding topped with sauteed bananas in a rich caramel and spiced rum sauce, candied pecans and whipped cream

Seasonal Pie

$8.99

Call to see what our rotating pie flavor is.

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Mississipi Mud Cake

$7.99Out of stock

Gumbo

A traditional style with chicken and Andouille sausage.

Gumbo Cup

$7.95

A traditional style with chicken and Andouille sausage.

Seafood Gumbo Cup

$10.95

Chili Cup

$7.95
Gumbo Bowl

Gumbo Bowl

$10.95

A traditional style with andouille & chicken, and sausage

Seafood Gumbo Bowl

Seafood Gumbo Bowl

$14.95

Andouille, chicken, shrimp & crawfish tails

Chili Bowl

$13.95

Kids Menu

1/2 Chicken Po'Boy

$4.99

Corn Dog Minis

$4.99

Kid Juice

$1.49

Kid Milk

$1.49

Kraft Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Kid Chocolate Milk

$1.49

Kids Grilled Cheese Bites

$4.99

Kid Chicken Tenders

$4.99

Pasta

Fried Cheese Raviolis

Fried Cheese Raviolis

$17.95

Topped with cheesy crawfish cream sauce

Mac & Cheese Anyway

Mac & Cheese Anyway

$13.95

A creamy white cheddar cheese sauce

Nawlins Pasta

Nawlins Pasta

$18.95

Andouille sausage, shrimp and crawfish tails in a spicy tomato cream sauce

Voodoo Pasta

$17.95

Po'Boys

Andouille Sausage PoBoy

Andouille Sausage PoBoy

$13.95

Served on French bread and "dressed" with lettuce, tomato, and Creole mustard unless specified. Topped with caramelized onions.

Blackened Catfish Po Boy

Blackened Catfish Po Boy

$17.95

An 8 ounce fillet blackened and topped with coleslaw. Served on French bread and "dressed" with lettuce, tomato, and remoulade, unless specified

Crab Cake PoBoy

Crab Cake PoBoy

$19.95

A 7 ounce Betta sauteed crab cake. Served on French bread and "dressed" with lettuce, tomato, and remoulade, unless specified

Crawfish PoBoy

Crawfish PoBoy

$17.95

Crawfish tails sauteed in spice. Served on French bread and "dressed" with lettuce, tomato, and remoulade, unless specified

Fried Catfish Poboy

Fried Catfish Poboy

$17.95

An 8 ounce fillet, breaded and seasoned catfish. Served on French bread and "dressed" with lettuce, tomato, and remoulade, unless specified

Fried Shrimp PoBoy

Fried Shrimp PoBoy

$14.95

1/2 pound of popcorn shrimp. Served on French bread and "dressed" with lettuce, tomato, and remoulade, unless specified

Southern Garden Po Boy

Southern Garden Po Boy

$12.95

Fried green tomatoes, pimento cheese, roasted red peppers and balsamic glaze. Served on French bread

BBQ Pork

$16.95

Salads

Spring Mix, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, and Choice of Dressing
House Salad

House Salad

$10.99

Spring Mix, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, and Choice of Dressing

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.99

Spring Mix, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, and Choice of Dressing

Small Caesar

$5.99

Large Caesar

$10.99

Sauces

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Cajun Ranch

$0.50

Cajun Spice

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Creole Mustard

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Orange Vin

$0.50

Remoulade

$0.50

Cajun Butter

$0.50

Sides

Blackened Catfish

$12.95

Collard Greens

$3.99

Corn Pudding

$3.99

Cornbread

$1.00

French Bread

$1.00

Fried Catfish

$12.99

Lavender Slaw

$3.99

Tater Salad

$3.99

Side 10 Shrimp

$6.99

Side 3 Sausage

$4.99

Side Cajun Fries

$3.99

Side Chicken Breast

$5.99

Side Grits

$3.99

Side Mac n Cheese

$3.99

Side Of Seasonal Veggie

$3.99

Side of 3oz Crawfish

$5.99

Side Rice

$2.49

Side Red Beans & Rice

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Side Slap Sauce

$2.99

Zapps Chips

$1.00

Southern Dishes

Andouille Beans & Rice

Andouille Beans & Rice

$13.95

Andouille sausage and red beans over rice

Blue Plate Special

Blue Plate Special

$12.95

Your choice of protein, two side dishes, & side salad.

Catfish Creole

Catfish Creole

$17.95

8 ounce fillet, fried or blackened, smothered in gumbo

Catfish Louisiane

Catfish Louisiane

$18.95

8 ounce fillet, fried or blackened, topped with crawfish tails and smothered in Etouffee sauce

Shrimp Etouffe

$17.99
Crawfish Etouffe

Crawfish Etouffe

$17.95

Crawfish tails, peppers, onions, celery, and Etouffee sauce. Served over rice

Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$16.95

A stew of tomatoes, Andouille sausage, ham, celery, onions, sauteed shrimp, and rice

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$16.95

Cheesy grits topped with shrimp cooked in a spicy butter sauce

Slap Your Mama Loaf

Slap Your Mama Loaf

$18.95

French bread, Andouille sausage, shrimp, & crawfish tails topped with a smokey cheese sauce

Starters

App Cajun Fries

App Cajun Fries

$4.99

Tossed in our Cajun rub. Smother them in gumbo for an extra $3.95

Crab Cake

Crab Cake

$16.95

A 7 ounce Betta sauteed crab cake. Served with remoulade

Dirty Bag Shrimp Boil

Dirty Bag Shrimp Boil

$27.99

1 pound of peel and eat shrimp dirty bag style. Served with corn, potatoes, & sausage

Drunken Mussels

$13.95
Fried Catfish Basket

Fried Catfish Basket

$15.95

1/2 pound of mustard brined catfish served with fries & hush puppies

Fried Cheese Curds

$8.49

Served with fries and ranch

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.95

A true southern favorite. Served with Cajun ranch.

Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$9.95

Served with Cajun ranch

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.95

A must try! Served with Cajun Ranch

Fried Shrimp Basket

Fried Shrimp Basket

$15.95

1/2 pound of popcorn shrimp. Served with cocktail sauce, fries, & hush puppies

Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$7.99

Savory & very cheesy. Served with remoulade

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.99

1/2 pound of peel and eat shrimp. Served with cocktail sauce & lemon

T Shirts & More

Small

$24.99

Med

$24.99

Large

$24.99

X Large

$24.99

2X Large

$24.99

Boxers

$14.99

Employee Shirt

$9.20

Employee Shirt

$9.15

Taste Of Lovelabd Cookbook

$25.00

Trumo Mardi Gras

$17.99

Trumo Mardi Gras

$17.95

Trump Mardi Gras

$17.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

526 Main St, Windsor, CO 80550

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Gib's NY Bagels - Windsor
orange star4.1 • 220
1241 Main St Windsor, CO 80550
View restaurantnext
Inta Juice Windsor - 1550 Main Street - Windsor, CO 80550
orange starNo Reviews
1550 Main St Windsor, CO 80550
View restaurantnext
Many Macarons
orange starNo Reviews
1224 automation drive Windsor, CO 80550
View restaurantnext
Pelican Jo's Pizzeria
orange star3.5 • 42
263 Eastman Park Dr Windsor, CO 80550
View restaurantnext
PizzaVino NoCo Italiano
orange starNo Reviews
6383 Fairgrounds Ave., Suite 100 Windsor, CO 80550
View restaurantnext
The Waffle Lab - The Exchange
orange starNo Reviews
234 N College AveUnit A-1 Fort Collins, CO 80528
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Windsor

The Border - 404 main st windsor co 80550
orange star4.4 • 506
404 Main St Windsor, CO 80550
View restaurantnext
Gib's NY Bagels - Windsor
orange star4.1 • 220
1241 Main St Windsor, CO 80550
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Windsor
Greeley
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Fort Collins
review star
Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.2 (48 restaurants)
Longmont
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Estes Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Boulder
review star
Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston