Southern
Soul Food
Betta Gumbo
1,764 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
277 N Lincoln Ave, Loveland, CO 80537
Gallery