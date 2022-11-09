Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Soul Food

Betta Gumbo

1,764 Reviews

$$

277 N Lincoln Ave

Loveland, CO 80537

Order Again

Popular Items

Gumbo Bowl
Carmel Apple Mule
Hush Puppies

NA Beverages

Chocolate Milk

$3.79

Ginger Beer

$3.79

Hot Apple Cider

$3.79

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Juice

$3.49

Adult Milk

$3.49

Soda

$2.70

Tea

$2.70

Hot Tea

$2.70

French Press

$6.00

Kids Soda

$0.99

Wine

Butternut Chardonnay

$10.00

Farm to Table Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

Hess Treo Red Blend

$10.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

Red Sangria

$8.00

Santa Christina Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Stella Rosa Moscato

$8.00

Velet Devil Merlot

$9.00

White Sangria

$8.00

Woodbridge Cabernet

$5.00

Woodbridge Chardonnay

$5.00

Woodbridge Merlot

$5.00

Woodbridge Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Acrobat Pinot Noir

$11.00

Champagne

$6.00

Colterris Malbec

$6.00

Kendal Jackson Rose

$6.00

Cavit Riesling

$6.00

Santa Christina PInot Grigio Bottle

$30.00

Butternut Chardonnay Bottle

$38.00

Kim Crawford Savignon Blanc Bottle

$42.00

Stella Rosa Moscato Bottle

$30.00

Casillero Diablo Rose Bottle

$32.00

Hess Treo Red Blend Bottle

$38.00

Velvet Devil Merlot Bottle

$34.00

Farm to Table Cabernet Bottle

$38.00

Acrobat Pinot Noir Bottle

$42.00

Colterris Bottle

$48.00

Kendall Jackson Rose

$38.00

Cavit Riesling

$30.00

Le Rime

$26.00

Liquor

Ameretto Sour

$7.50

Betta Manhattan

$13.00

Betta Old Fashioned

$13.00

Big Easy Cocktail

$9.00

Bloody Mon Cheri

$10.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$9.50

Nola Milk Punch

$9.00

Sazerac

$13.00

Southern Julep

$10.00

Drink Special

$8.00

Cucumber Smash

$8.00

Well Bloody

$7.00

Teq Sunrise

$7.00

Mojito

$7.00

Cuban Sazerac

$11.00

Fishbowl

$23.00

Tropical Delight

$9.00

Voodoo Juice

$9.00

Drunken Palmer

$9.00

Aunt Ester

$9.00

Dreamcicle

$9.00

Crippled Pimp

$9.00

Rope-A-Dope

$9.00

Mo'Betta Mama

$9.00

Tropical Tease

$9.00

Pineapple Express

$9.00

Boozy Banana

$9.00

Betta Classic

$10.00

Moonshine Margarita

$10.00

Jalapeno Cucumber

$10.00

Paloma

$10.00

Betta Cosmo

$9.00

Chocolate

$9.00

Gator-Tini

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.00

Muddy Waters

$9.00

Sex on the Bayou

$9.00

Strawberry Kiss

$9.00

Tuesday Vodka Martini

$6.00

Tuesday Gin Martini

$6.00

Mimosa Glass

$5.00

Mimosa Carafe

$12.00

Chile Mule

$9.00

Da-Betta Moon Mule

$9.00

George Peach

$9.00

Sassy Mule

$9.00

Southern Mule

$9.00

Harvest Blackberry

$9.00

Harvest Peach

$9.00

Carmel Apple Mule

$9.00

Cranberry Mule

$9.00

Swampwater

$9.00

Moonshot

$5.00

Flight of 3

$12.00

Virgin Voodoo Juice

$5.00

Virgin Tropical Delight

$5.00

Virgin Dreamcicle

$5.00

Virgin Marg

$5.00

Desserts

Beignets

Beignets

$5.99

A Betta favorite!

Chocolate Molten Cake

Chocolate Molten Cake

$8.99

Warm chocolate molten cake served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Bananas Foster Bread Pudding

Bananas Foster Bread Pudding

$8.99

Classic bread pudding topped with sauteed bananas in a rich caramel and spiced rum sauce, candied pecans and whipped cream

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.99

Berry Pastry

$7.99

Gumbo

A traditional style with chicken and Andouille sausage.

Gumbo Cup

$7.95

A traditional style with chicken and Andouille sausage.

Seafood Gumbo Cup

$10.95
Gumbo Bowl

Gumbo Bowl

$10.95

A traditional style with andouille & chicken, and sausage

Seafood Gumbo Bowl

Seafood Gumbo Bowl

$14.95

Andouille, chicken, shrimp & crawfish tails

Kids Menu

1/2 Chicken Po'Boy

$5.99

Corn Dog Minis

$5.99

Kid Juice

$1.49

Kid Milk

$1.49

Kraft Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kid Chocolate Milk

$1.49

Kids Grilled Cheese Bites

$5.99

Kid Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Pasta

Fried Cheese Raviolis

Fried Cheese Raviolis

$17.95

Topped with cheesy crawfish cream sauce

Mac & Cheese Anyway

Mac & Cheese Anyway

$13.95

A creamy white cheddar cheese sauce

Nawlins Pasta

Nawlins Pasta

$18.95

Andouille sausage, shrimp and crawfish tails in a spicy tomato cream sauce

Voodoo Pasta

$17.95

Po'Boys

Andouille Sausage PoBoy

Andouille Sausage PoBoy

$13.95

Served on French bread and "dressed" with lettuce, tomato, and Creole mustard unless specified. Topped with caramelized onions.

Blackened Catfish Po Boy

Blackened Catfish Po Boy

$17.95

An 8 ounce fillet blackened and topped with coleslaw. Served on French bread and "dressed" with lettuce, tomato, and remoulade, unless specified

Crab Cake PoBoy

Crab Cake PoBoy

$18.95

A 7 ounce Betta sauteed crab cake. Served on French bread and "dressed" with lettuce, tomato, and remoulade, unless specified

Crawfish PoBoy

Crawfish PoBoy

$17.95

Crawfish tails sauteed in spice. Served on French bread and "dressed" with lettuce, tomato, and remoulade, unless specified

Fried Catfish Poboy

Fried Catfish Poboy

$17.95

An 8 ounce fillet, breaded and seasoned catfish. Served on French bread and "dressed" with lettuce, tomato, and remoulade, unless specified

Fried Shrimp PoBoy

Fried Shrimp PoBoy

$14.95

1/2 pound of popcorn shrimp. Served on French bread and "dressed" with lettuce, tomato, and remoulade, unless specified

Southern Garden Po Boy

Southern Garden Po Boy

$12.95

Fried green tomatoes, pimento cheese, roasted red peppers and balsamic glaze. Served on French bread

Bbq Sliders

$9.99

Salads

Spring Mix, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, and Choice of Dressing
House Salad

House Salad

$10.99

Spring Mix, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, and Choice of Dressing

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.99

Spring Mix, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, and Choice of Dressing

Full Caesar

$10.99

Half Caesar

$5.99

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad
$8.95

Sauces

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Cajun Ranch

$0.50

Cajun Spice

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Creole Mustard

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Orange Vin

$0.50

Remoulade

$0.50

Cajun Butter

$0.50

Sides

Blackened Catfish

$12.95

Collard Greens

$3.99

Corn Pudding

$3.99

Cornbread

$1.00

French Bread

$1.00

Fried Catfish

$12.99

Lavender Slaw

$3.99

Side 10 Shrimp

$5.99

Side 3 Sausage

$4.99

Side Cajun Butter

$1.00

Side Cajun Fries

$3.99

Side Chicken Breast

$5.99

Side Grits

$3.99

Side Mac n Cheese

$3.99

Side Mac Sauce

$4.99

Side Nawlins Sauce

$4.99

Side Of Seasonal Veggie

$3.99Out of stock

Side of 3oz Crawfish

$5.99

Side of Rice

$2.49

Side Red Beans & Rice

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Side Slap Sauce

$4.99

Tater Salad

$3.99

Zapps Chips

$1.00

Pasta Salad

$3.99

Southern Dishes

Andouille Beans & Rice

Andouille Beans & Rice

$13.95

Andouille sausage and red beans over rice

Blue Plate Special

Blue Plate Special

$12.95

Your choice of protein, two side dishes, & side salad.

Catfish Creole

Catfish Creole

$17.95

8 ounce fillet, fried or blackened, smothered in gumbo

Catfish Louisiane

Catfish Louisiane

$18.95

8 ounce fillet, fried or blackened, topped with crawfish tails and smothered in Etouffee sauce

Crawfish Etouffe

Crawfish Etouffe

$17.95

Crawfish tails, peppers, onions, celery, and Etouffee sauce. Served over rice

Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$16.95

A stew of tomatoes, Andouille sausage, ham, celery, onions, sauteed shrimp, and rice

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$16.95

Cheesy grits topped with shrimp cooked in a spicy butter sauce

Shrimp Etouffe

Shrimp Etouffe

$16.95

Shrimp, peppers, onions, celery, and Etouffee sauce. Served over rice

Slap Your Mama Loaf

Slap Your Mama Loaf

$18.95

French bread, Andouille sausage, shrimp, & crawfish tails topped with a smokey cheese sauce

Starters

App Cajun Fries

App Cajun Fries

$4.99

Tossed in our Cajun rub. Smother them in gumbo for an extra $3.95

Crab Cake

Crab Cake

$15.95

A 7 ounce Betta sauteed crab cake. Served with remoulade

Dirty Bag Shrimp Boil

Dirty Bag Shrimp Boil

$27.99

1 pound of peel and eat shrimp dirty bag style. Served with corn, potatoes, & sausage

Drunkin Mussels

Drunkin Mussels
$13.95
Fried Catfish Basket

Fried Catfish Basket

$15.95

1/2 pound of mustard brined catfish served with fries & hush puppies

Fried Cheese Curds

Fried Cheese Curds
$8.49

Served with fries and ranch

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.95

A true southern favorite. Served with Cajun ranch.

Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$9.95

Served with Cajun ranch

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.95

A must try! Served with Cajun Ranch

Fried Shrimp Basket

Fried Shrimp Basket

$15.95

1/2 pound of popcorn shrimp. Served with cocktail sauce, fries, & hush puppies

Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$7.99

Savory & very cheesy. Served with remoulade

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.99

1/2 pound of peel and eat shrimp. Served with cocktail sauce & lemon

T Shirts & More

Small

$24.99

Med

$24.99

Large

$24.99

X Large

$24.99

2X Large

$24.99

Boxers

$14.99

Employee Shirt

$9.20

Employee Shirt

$9.15

Taste Of Lovelabd Cookbook

$25.00

Trumo Mardi Gras

$17.99

Trumo Mardi Gras

$17.95

Trump Mardi Gras

$17.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

277 N Lincoln Ave, Loveland, CO 80537

Directions

Gallery
Betta Gumbo image
Betta Gumbo image
Betta Gumbo image

Map
