Breakfast

Breakfast

Biscuits and Gravy - One Split Biscuit

$4.99

Choice of sausage or mushroom gravy

Biscuits and Gravy - Two Split Biscuits

$9.99

Choose of sausage or mushroom gravy

Breakfast Bowl

$12.99

Scrambled eggs, Cheddar cheese, choice of protein, grits or potatoes, roasted peppers, and onions

Breakfast Burrito

$11.99

Eggs, choice of protein, cheese, crispy potatoes, diced tomatoes, and flour tortilla

Cinnamon French Toast

$8.99

Maple syrup whipped cream

Classic Breakfast

$8.99

2 eggs any style, choice of protein, crispy breakfast potatoes, and choice of toast

Classic Omelette

$11.99

Ham, Cheddar cheese, and breakfast potatoes

Egg Sandwich

$9.99

Brioche bun, scrambled egg, cheese, bacon, and crispy breakfast potatoes

Eggs Benedict

$13.99

Canadian bacon, hollandaise, and crispy breakfast potatoes

Garden Omelet

$11.99

Mushrooms, peppers, onions, Cheddar, and crispy breakfast potatoes

Pancakes

$9.99

Blueberry jam lemon curd

Biscuits Sandwiches

Bacon Biscuit

$4.99

Bacon, Egg, & Cheddar

$6.99

Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$4.99

Fried Chicken Biscuit

$6.49

Sausage Biscuit

$4.99

Sausage, Egg, & Cheddar

$6.99

Sides / A La Carte

Bacon

$3.99

Biscuit

$2.99

Biscuits and Gravy

$4.99

One split biscuit

Buttermilk Marinated Fried Chicken Breast

$3.99

Canadian Bacon

$3.99

Cheese Grits

$2.99

Crispy Potatoes

$2.99

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.99

Fried Pork Cutlet

$3.99

Half Grapefruit

$3.49

Mushroom Gravy

$2.99

Sausage Gravy

$2.99

Sausage Link

$3.99

Sausage Patties

$2.99

single Biscuit

$2.49

Sourdough Toast

$2.99

Two Eggs

$3.49

Grits

$2.99

Wheat bread

$2.99

Chicken Breast

$3.99

Lunch

Lunch

All American Burger

$11.99

Quarter pound Angus beef patty, brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of side

Bowl Chicken Noodle Soup

$11.99

Pulled chicken, carrot, onion, celery, herbs, and orecchiette pasta

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.99

Sourdough bread, coronation chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, and choice of side

Cornmeal Crusted Catfish

$14.99

Buttermilk marinated, fried to golden brown, and choice of side

Country Fried Steak

$14.99

Cube steak battered and fried until crisp golden brown with choice of side

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Take description from hart and crown

Cup Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.99

Pulled chicken, carrot, onion, celery, herbs, and orecchiette pasta

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$13.99

Fried green tomatoes, crispy bacon, lettuce, mayonnaise, and choice of side

Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast, tomato, cucumber, egg, bacon, avocado, and creamy herb dressing

Patty Melt

$11.99

Sourdough, quarter pound beef patty, grilled onions, Cheddar cheese, mayo, and choice of side

Shrimp and Grits

$15.99

Grilled marinated shrimp, trinity cream sauce, and grits

Tuna Melt

$11.99

Sourdough bread, tuna salad, pimiento, and provolone cheese, choice of side

Turkey Club

$13.99

Sourdough bread, hand-carved turkey, crispy bacon, tomato, mayo, lettuce, and choice of side

Veggie Platter

$11.99

Veg of the day with black-eyed peas and collard greens

Desserts

A la Mode

$2.99

Apple Pie

$5.99

Banana Bread

$2.99

Banana Split

$5.99

Pecan Pie

$5.99

Pound Cake

$4.99

Sides

Mac n Cheese

$2.99

Sm. Garden Salad

$2.99

Veg. Of Day

$2.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Cheese Fries

$2.99

Collard Greens

$2.99

Black Eyed Peas

$2.99

Drinks

Beer

Classic City

$6.00

Terrapin

$6.00

Tropicalia

$6.00

Old CHub

$6.00

Jai Alai

$6.00

Tucker Pilsner

$6.00

Dr Robot

$6.00

Calamity Jane

$6.00

Boozy Shake

Bourbon Butter Pecan

$10.00

Spiked Apple Pie

$10.00

Georgia Peches

$10.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Vodka OJ

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Bellini

$10.00

Prosecco

$12.00

titos

$10.00

Milk Shakes

Chocolate

$6.99

Strawberry

$6.99

Vanilla

$6.99

NA Beverage

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Soft Drink

$2.49

Fresh Juice

$3.99

Milk

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Coke Floats

$5.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Soft Drink

liquor

PDR Menu

Cameron Smoak Breakfast

PDR Breakfast

$18.00

Breakfast Bowl

Classic Omelet

Eggs Bennedict

Coffee/Juice/Beverage

$6.00

PDR Staffing

PDR Captain

$250.00

PDR Server

$125.00