Better Bagels - Boston 211 Congress St

No reviews yet

211 Congress St

Boston, MA 02110

Order Again

Popular Items

Bagel with Spread
8oz Spread
Dozen

Sandwiches

Bagel with Spread

$5.00

Your Choice of Bagel with Your Choice of Spread

Egg and Cheese

$7.00

Scrambled Egg Patty and Cheddar Cheese on your Choice of Bagel

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

$9.00

Bacon, Scrambled Egg Patty, and Cheddar Cheese on your Choice of Bagel

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese

$9.00

Sausage, Scrambled Egg Patty, and Cheddar Cheese on your Choice of Bagel

Ham, Egg, and Cheese

$9.00

Ham, Scrambled Egg Patty, and Cheddar Cheese on your Choice of Bagel

Pork Roll, Egg, & Cheese

$11.00

Pork Roll, Scrambled Egg Patty, and American Cheese

Deluxe

$11.00

Bacon, Scrambled Egg Patty, Hashbrown, Cheddar Cheese, and Chipotle Mayo on your Choice of Bagel

Cowboy Deluxe

$13.00

Bacon, Sausage, Scrambled Egg Patty, Hashbrown, Cheddar Cheese, and BBQ Sauce on your Choice of Bagel

Sausage Deluxe

$11.50

Bacon, Scrambled Egg Patty, Hashbrown, Cheddar Cheese, and Chipotle Mayo on your Choice of Bagel

Pastrami Deluxe

$15.00

Pastrami, Scrambled Egg Patty, Hashbrown, Cheddar Cheese, and Chipotle Mayo on your Choice of Bagel

Brooklyn

$16.00

Classic Lox Sandwich - Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Capers on Your Choice of Bagel

Bagel with Cream Cheese and Lox (Smoked Salmon)

$13.00

Cambridge

$8.00

Hummus, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and Pickles

BLT

$8.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayonnaise on Your Choice of Bagel

Avocado BLT

$11.00

Avocado Spread, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayonnaise on Your Choice of Bagel

Chicken Salad

$9.00

Chicken Salad on Your Choice of Bagel

Chipotle Pastrami

$14.00

Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Coleslaw, and Chipotle Mayo

Chipotle Turkey

$10.50

Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Lettue, Tomato, Red Onion, and Chipotle Mayo

Hot Ham and Swiss

$10.00

Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, and Honey Mustard

Hot Pastrami

$12.00

Pastrami, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, and Mustard on Your Choice of Bagel

Peanut Butter and Jelly

$6.50

Peanut Butter and Jelly on Your Choice of Bagel

Pickle Rick

$8.00

Cream Cheese, Bacon, and Pickles on Your Choice of Bagels

CCBLT

$8.00

Cream Cheese, Bacon, and Tomato on Your Choice of Bagel

Tuna Salad

$8.00

Tuna Salad on Your Choice of Bagel

Turkey and Cheese

$8.50

Turkey and Cheese on Your Choice of Bagel

Turkey Rachel

$12.00

Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Coleslaw, and Chipotle Mayo on Your Choice of Bagel

Ham and Cheese

$8.50

Ham and Cheese on Your Choice of Bagel

Build Your Own Sandwich

$2.50

Build Your Own Sandwich on Your Choice of Bagel

California Club

$12.00

Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato Avocado, Bacon

Bagels, Spreads, A La Carte

Single Bagel

$2.50

Half Dozen (6)

$14.00

Dozen

$25.00

8oz Spread

$7.00

Recommeded amount per half dozen bagels (6)

2oz Spread

$2.50

Recommeded amount per bagel

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Hashbrown

$2.00

Potato Chips

$2.00

Lays Chips

Platter And Lid For Bagels

$4.00

Yogurt

$3.00

Side Lox (2.5oz)

$8.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Beverages

Hot Coffee (16oz)

$3.00

Iced Coffee (20oz)

$3.50

Hot Green Tea

$3.00

Iced Green Tea

$3.75

Hot Black Tea

$3.00

Iced Black Tea

$3.75

Orange Juice Bottle

$3.00

Apple Juice Bottle

$3.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Nesquik Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Red Gatorade

$3.00

Blue Gatorade

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.50

Bottled Sparkling Water

$3.00

Coffee Box

$22.00

Serves (12) - 8oz Cups of Coffee

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
