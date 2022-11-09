Restaurant header imageView gallery

Better Bagels

review star

No reviews yet

83a Seaport Boulevard

Boston, MA 02110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bagel with Cream Cheese or Spread
Deluxe
Everything Bagel

Sandwiches

Bagel with Cream Cheese or Spread

$5.00

Egg & Cheddar

$7.00

Bacon, Egg, & Cheddar

$9.00

Sausage, Egg, & Cheddar

$9.00

Deluxe

$11.00

bacon, egg, hashbrown, cheddar, chipotle mayo

Cowboy Deluxe

$13.00Out of stock

Eggs Bacon Sausage American cheese Hashbrown BBQ Sauce

Ham, Egg, & Cheddar

$9.00

Turkey, Egg, & Cheddar

$11.00

Pastrami, Egg, & Cheddar

$13.00Out of stock

Jersey Shore

$13.00Out of stock

pork roll, egg, and cheese

Somerville

$9.50

bacon, cream cheese, tomato

Pickle Rick

Pickle Rick

$9.50

Pickles, Bacon, and Cream Cheese on your choice of bagel.

Brooklyn

$16.00

lox, cream cheese, tomato, capers, onion

California Club

$12.00

Turkey, Bacon, Avocado Spread, Tomato Lettuce, Mayo

Chipotle Turkey

$10.50

smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle mayo

Turkey Rachel

$11.50

Chipotle Pastrami

$13.00

Hot Pastrasmi

$12.00

Pastrami, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, Deli Mustard

Cambridge

$9.00

hummus, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles

Hot Ham & Swiss

$10.50

Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Honey Mustard

Avocado BLT

$11.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado Spread

Chicken Salad

$9.00

chicken, mayo, celery, basil

Tuna Salad

$9.00

Dozen / Half Dozen

Choose your own variety of bagels or select "Assorted" to choose a varied amount for you If you would like the bagels Sliced, please specify in Special Requests. We recommend at least (1)-8oz Spread per Half Dozen and (2)-8oz Spreads per Dozen.

Half Dozen Bagels (6)

$14.00

Dozen Bagels (12)

$25.00

8oz Tubs of Spreads

8oz Plain Cream Cheese

$6.00

8oz Garlic Scallion Cream Cheese

$6.00

8oz Veggie Cream Cheese

$6.00

8oz Cajun Cream Cheese

$6.00

Lox Cream Cheese 8oz

$12.00

Side Of Spread

Strawberry 8oz

$6.00

8oz Hot Pepper Cream Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

8oz Salted Butter

$5.00

8oz Hummus

$5.00

8oz Peanut Butter

$5.00

8oz Strawberry Jelly

$5.00

Avocado Spread

$8.00

Sides

Lay's Potato Chips

$1.50

Doritos - Nacho Cheese

$2.00Out of stock

Doritos - Cool Ranch

$2.00Out of stock

Side Of Spread

Side Of Bacon

$2.00

Side Of Coleslaw

$2.00Out of stock

Side Of Lox(2oz)

$8.00

Side Of Lox (1\4lb)

$12.50

8oz Chicken Salad

$6.00

Hashbrown

$3.00

Yogurt

$3.00Out of stock

Eggs

$2.00

Bagels w/ Spread : Build Your Own

Plain Bagel

$2.50

Everything Bagel

$2.50

Sesame Bagel

$2.50

Whole Wheat Bagel

$2.50

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$2.50

Poppy Bagel

$2.50

Sea Salt

$2.50

Onion Bagel

$2.50Out of stock

Bag Fee

$0.05

Assorted

$2.50

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Box Of Coffee

$24.00

Hot Black Tea

$2.50

Hot Green Tea

$2.50

Iced Black Tea (unsweetened)

$3.00

Iced Green Tea (unsweetened)

$3.00

Hot Coco

$2.75

Bottle / Can Drinks

Spring Water 16oz Bottle

$2.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Poland Spring Sparkling Water 16oz Bottle

$2.50

Tropicana Orange Juice - 10oz Bottle

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Red Gatorade

$3.00

Blue Gatorade

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

NY Style Hand Rolled Bagels

Website

Location

83a Seaport Boulevard, Boston, MA 02110

Directions

Gallery
Better Bagels image
Banner pic
Better Bagels image

Similar restaurants in your area

Row 34 Boston
orange star4.7 • 1,519
383 CONGRESS ST Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
LoLa 42 | Seaport
orange star4.4 • 2,127
22 Liberty St Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Serafina - Boston Seaport
orange starNo Reviews
11 Fan Pier Boulevard Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Aceituna Grill - Seaport
orange star4.5 • 324
57 Boston Wharf Road Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Flour Bakery - Farnsworth (Fort Point)
orange starNo Reviews
12 Farnsworth Street Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
The Barking Crab
orange star3.6 • 4,308
88 Sleeper St Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boston

Sportello
orange star4.4 • 4,264
348 Congress Street Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Trillium Brewing - Fort Point
orange star4.4 • 2,243
50 Thomson Place Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
LoLa 42 | Seaport
orange star4.4 • 2,127
22 Liberty St Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Oak + Rowan
orange star4.4 • 1,615
321 A street Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Menton
orange star4.4 • 1,575
354 Congress Street Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Row 34 Boston
orange star4.7 • 1,519
383 CONGRESS ST Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boston
North End
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
West End
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
South Boston
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Fenway
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Beacon Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
South End
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Back Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)
Financial District
review star
Avg 4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston