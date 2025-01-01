- Home
Featured Items
Berry Bondage
You must agree to this sensual experience as the first swallow may leave you feeling helpless. The paraphernalia used in this scene involves tenderly submissive Crepes that temporarily transfer control to repeated layers of Fresh Raspberries and Silky Tart White Chocolate Ganache. Occasionally spanked with a tease of Raspberry Liquor allows for more accessible pleasure. Feeling tempted to restrain from taking another nibble? Oh no, you're about to be Whipped with an Amaretto infused Topping and Berries bonded with a squirt of Strawberry Sauce. CAUTION: A bound person should never be left unattended and should be constantly monitored.$15.00
Blueberry Birthday
Buttered up Cinnamon-Sugar toast. Belgian White Chocolate. Spiked Blueberry Compote and Brie Cheesy kind of Mate. Strawberry Champagne Soup.$14.00
Caress My Carrot
Embrace your inner snuggle-bunny and nuzzle up to this smooth carrot cake. Dried cranberries, pineapple, and pecans deep within. Fondled with vanilla- bean cream cheese frosting and a dribble of honey. (Made with a Gluten Free Flour, However we are not a gluten free facility and all items are made on shared equipment)$13.00
Missionary Crisp
Red Delicious 'skin-on' apples. Buttery cake-like layer "On Top". Salted Graham Cracker. Vanilla Bean Balls. Caramel.$13.00
Double Stuffed
Oreo Bread Pudding. Sweet White Chocolate. Vanilla Bean Love Custard. Cheesecake Ice Cream.$13.00
Man Flowers
Tall. Dark. Handsome. Proud and erect chocolate stout cake. Tart dark chocolate frosting. Chocolate stout ganache. Irish cream ice cream. Salted caramel.$14.00
Morning After
Danish Brie Cheese. Dark Belgian Chocolate. Wake up with Cinnamon Sugar. Strawberry Champagne Soup.$13.00
Naughty By Nature
Pure and innocent is what she may be on the outside but take one sultry swallow and your instincts will bring you to the naughty side. The allure of her voluptuous strawberry bosoms , ignite the passion fruit behind. Inserted ever so coyly are layers deep of vanilla bean cake with a tart temptress of lime zest. She’s a Sweet & Sassy Natural Beauty from the inside, that will leave you mindfully lusting after her. Don’t be a Voyeur, Be Bold. *Plant-Based, Vegan. Contains Cane Sugar.$14.00
Cookie Nookie Pie
Intense Sweetie Pie. Chocolate Chip and Walnut Cookie filling wrapped in a Flakey Pie Crust. Vanilla Bean Ball. Caramel and Semi-Sweet Chocolate.$13.00
Perfect Partner
Two Chilly Vanilla Bean Balls Squirted with Callebaut White Chocolate.$7.00
Peanut Butter Perversion
Deviantly Corrupt Peanut Butter Silk Pie. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Crust. Salted Peanut Chocolate Bark. Adult Jelly.$13.00OUT OF STOCK
Popcorn Pimp Cheesecake
Rich. Smooth. Airy.... Just how we like our men. Vanilla Bean Cheesecake. Sugar Cookie Dough Crust. Salted Popcorn Chocolate Bark. Caramel Saucy.$13.00
Pumpin' Cheesecake
Embrace this ultimate Fall Pumpkin Fetish. Pumped ever so gently with Cinnamon and Nutmeg, you’ll want to snuggle up to our light and airy Pumpkin Cheesecake. The Sheer Essence of the Pumpin’ Cheesecake by itself is Arousing.... but, when caressed with a blanket of Salted Soft Caramel it will make you feel like Frolicking in Sensual Activity. Once you’re warm and tingly from the inside, it’s time to intimately thrust yourself into the Autumn Maple Spiced Whipped Cream. Feeling grateful you’ve nurtured this Personal Relationship entitles you to embrace the enjoyment of the comforting Sugar Cookie Dough Crust and crisp nibbles of Bruleed Sugar$14.69OUT OF STOCK
Between My Red Velvet Sheets Cheesecake
Slide in gently, slowly welcoming the supple embrace this cheesecake is about to give you. An enhanced version of the original, the flavors of a red velvet cake whisper coyly throughout. This girthy cheesecake gets laid intently onto a bed of seductively soft dark chocolate cookie crust, only to be given an unexpected thrust when letting go of your inhibitions. The erect silky chocolate frosting and tease of strawberry will tickle your tongue and prepare you for oral stimulation.$14.00
Pop My Cherry Cheesecake
Like your first time......with every nibble. Velvet Creamy Madagascar Vanilla Bean Cheesecake, gets poked hard and deep with Maraschino Cherries. Keep Going, Don’t Stop...... Tickled back and forth with a dribble of Chocolate Ganache, she then gets laid on a bed of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. With a little curve to the left, she’s fully satisfied multiple times once he discovers her exploding Pop Rocks. *Available for a Limited Time Only* - In Celebration of our Greenville, South Carolina Locations 3 YEAR ANNIVERSARY!$14.00OUT OF STOCK
Dip My Berries
Please allow us the Pleasure of Dipping your Berries! Your Enormous and Long (stem) Succulent Strawberries will be Dipped in our Finest Belgian Dark Chocolate. Then each one gets Hand-Painted by our Chefs in Edible Gold. Once they have been safely fondled and fluffed, we will Gently Lay your Berries on a Bed of Aphrodisiac (almond) Infused Whipped Cream and flutter them with Edible White Disco Glitter. Your Berries are Plump, Ripe and Juicy and asking to be Handled.$16.69OUT OF STOCK
Prince Charming
This Suitor is sure to fulfill the dreams of you, his beloved. While both Handsome and admirable the hero here is the ultimate fantasy red velvet cheesecake. Perched on his throne of a triple chocolate cookie dough crust and crowned with a tart chocolate frosting and refreshing strawberry coulis. Royally adorned in edible gold dust.$14.69OUT OF STOCK
Heart Throb
This Exotic & Unique Bread Pudding magically bakes into mouth feels of a cake and a brownie yet is actually a Bread Pudding. It’s Deep, Dark, Chocolate penetrates a tease of Big Dark Sweet Cherries swimming in a ménage a trois of chocolates and baked dark dense Pumpernickel Bread & Butter. A Voluptuous Mound of Cheesecake Ice Cream and Rum Spiked Cherry Compote is the perfect Sexual Union for Gradual Consummation.$14.69OUT OF STOCK
|Sunday
|6:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|6:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|6:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Better than Sex Desserts is a restaurant that features some of the best desserts wrapped up in an intimate atmosphere
23 - 25 College Street, GREENVILLE, SC 29601