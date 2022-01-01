Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Better Than Sex - Los Angeles 7166 Melrose Ave

review star

No reviews yet

7166 Melrose Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90046

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Naughty By Nature
Blueberry Birthday
Caress My Carrot

Desserts

Banana Bazooka

Banana Bazooka

$14.00

The description we have for the Banana Bazooka is "Big bangin' Banana Hunks. Caramel. Cinnamon. Callabaut White Chocolate Ganache. Embraced in "crepe-like" tortilla torte.".

Blueberry Birthday

Blueberry Birthday

$16.00

Buttered up Cinnamon-Sugar toast. Belgian White Chocolate. Spiked Blueberry Compote and Brie Cheesy kind of Mate. Strawberry Champagne Soup.

Caress My Carrot

Caress My Carrot

$16.00

Embrace your inner snuggle-bunny and nuzzle up to this smooth carrot cake. Dried cranberries, pineapple, and pecans deep within. Fondled with vanilla- bean cream cheese frosting and a dribble of honey. (Made with a Gluten Free Flour, However we are not a gluten free facility and all items are made on shared equipment)

Missionary Crisp

Missionary Crisp

$15.00

Red Delicious 'skin-on' apples. Buttery cake-like layer "On Top". Salted Graham Cracker. Vanilla Bean Balls. Caramel.

Double Stuffed

Double Stuffed

$15.00

Oreo Bread Pudding. Sweet White Chocolate. Vanilla Bean Love Custard. Cheesecake Ice Cream.

Fever

Fever

$14.00

Smooth. Soft. Supple. A warm airy Chocolate Cake full of body that’s oozing a subtle Chocolate Pudding underneath. Rubbing up against cool white Vanilla Bean Balls.

Kinky-Er Key West Cream Pie

Kinky-Er Key West Cream Pie

$14.00

Pucker Up! Tart Key Lime Cream Pie. Laid on Orange Blossom Shortbread Cookie. Key Lime 'Koolie'.

Man Flowers

Man Flowers

$16.00

Tall. Dark. Handsome. Proud and erect chocolate stout cake. Tart dark chocolate frosting. Chocolate stout ganache. Irish cream ice cream. Salted caramel.

Morning After

Morning After

$15.00

Danish Brie Cheese. Dark Belgian Chocolate. Wake up with Cinnamon Sugar. Strawberry Champagne Soup.

Naughty By Nature

Naughty By Nature

$16.00

Pure and innocent is what she may be on the outside but take one sultry swallow and your instincts will bring you to the naughty side. The allure of her voluptuous strawberry bosoms , ignite the passion fruit behind. Inserted ever so coyly are layers deep of vanilla bean cake with a tart temptress of lime zest. She’s a Sweet & Sassy Natural Beauty from the inside, that will leave you mindfully lusting after her. Don’t be a Voyeur, Be Bold. *Plant-Based, Vegan. Contains Cane Sugar.

Cookie Nookie Pie

Cookie Nookie Pie

$15.00

Intense Sweetie Pie. Chocolate Chip and Pecan Cookie filling wrapped in a Flakey Pie Crust. Vanilla Bean Ball. Caramel and Semi-Sweet Chocolate.

Perfect Partner

Perfect Partner

$9.00

Two Chilly Vanilla Bean Balls Squirted with Callebaut White Chocolate.

Peanut Butter Perversion

Peanut Butter Perversion

$15.00

Deviantly Corrupt Peanut Butter Silk Pie. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Crust. Salted Peanut Chocolate Bark. Adult Jelly.

Popcorn Pimp Cheesecake

Popcorn Pimp Cheesecake

$16.00

Rich. Smooth. Airy.... Just how we like our men. Vanilla Bean Cheesecake. Sugar Cookie Dough Crust. Salted Popcorn Chocolate Bark. Caramel Saucy.

Italian Stallion

Italian Stallion

$15.00

Espresso. Lady fingers. Amaretto Cream Cheese Mousse. Firm chocolate shortbread bottom. Chocolate Whipped Topping Completes his Package.

Between My Red Velvet Sheets Cheesecake

Between My Red Velvet Sheets Cheesecake

$16.00

Slide in gently, slowly welcoming the supple embrace this cheesecake is about to give you. An enhanced version of the original, the flavors of a red velvet cake whisper coyly throughout. This girthy cheesecake gets laid intently onto a bed of seductively soft dark chocolate cookie crust, only to be given an unexpected thrust when letting go of your inhibitions. The erect silky chocolate frosting and tease of strawberry will tickle your tongue and prepare you for oral stimulation.

6 Inch Carrot

$38.00

6 Inch Manflowers

$40.00

6 Inch Pimp

$40.00

6 Inch Velvet

$42.00
Pumpin' Pie

Pumpin' Pie

$14.00

Enter into this Ultimate Fall Pumpkin Fetish slipped into a comforting traditional pie crust that’s Pumped gently with Cinnamon, Nutmeg and Pecan. The Sheer Anonymity of the Pumpin’ Pie itself is Arousing.... But when caressed with a touch of Soft Caramel and our Autumn Spiced Whipped Cream it will make you feel like Frolicking in Sensual Activity. Once your warm and tingly from the inside, intimately thrust yourself into the Sweet & Salty Pecan Brittle and white chocolate leaves. Feeling grateful you’ve nurtured this Personal Relationship entitles you to embrace the enjoyment of found 24K Edible Gold leaf.

Sides

Ball Cheesecake

$4.00

Ball Irish Ice Cream

$3.00

Ball Vanilla

$3.50

Side Caramel

$3.00

Side Dark

$2.00

Side Semi

$2.00

Side White

$2.00

Test ticket dont make desserts

All hours
Sunday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Full service intimate dessert restaurant in a speakeasy like setting.

Website

Location

7166 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046

Directions

Gallery
Better Than Sex - Los Angeles image
Better Than Sex - Los Angeles image

Similar restaurants in your area

Milk Bar - Melrose
orange star4.6 • 2,294
7150 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
Melrose Bite - 7801 Melrose Ave #1a
orange starNo Reviews
7801 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
Bottega Louie - WEHO
orange star4.3 • 345
8936 Santa Monica Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Larchmont
orange star4.5 • 613
123 N Larchmont Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90004
View restaurantnext
Tiger Sugar - LA Koreatown - Chapman Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
3465 West 6th Street Los Angeles, CA 90020
View restaurantnext
Sweet Lilly's
orange starNo Reviews
4501 West Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90016
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston