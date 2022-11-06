Restaurant header imageView gallery
Better Half Bar Delivery + Carhop Service

406 Walsh Street

Austin, TX 78703

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Vanilla Latte
HALF Big Summer Salad

Compostable Silverware?

Yep! I need silverware

Nope! i'm good

Dinner

Broiled Halloumi

$17.00

strawberry jam, Texas pecan muhamarra, roasted strawberry vinaigrette, fennel, naan bread

Crispy Pork Belly NEW

$21.00

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Big Kid Spaghetti O's

$20.00
Greens & Grains

Greens & Grains

$14.00

braised greens, smoky mushrooms, baby bok choy, tamari broth, wheat & rye berries, puffed wild rice, fried egg

Big Summer Salad

$16.00

HALF Big Summer Salad

$9.00

Chilled Soba Noodles

$15.00
Vermicelli Salad

Vermicelli Salad

$16.00

spring mix & rice noodles, pineapple "fish" sauce vinaigrette (vegan), cherry tomatoes, green beans, cucumbers, carrots, fried onions, herbs

Vermicelli Salad HALF

Vermicelli Salad HALF

$9.00

spring mix & rice noodles, pineapple "fish" sauce vinaigrette (vegan), cherry tomatoes, green beans, cucumbers, carrots, fried onions, herbs

Better Half Cheeseburger

$12.00

K&C Ranch ground beef, Dijonnaise, American cheese, LTO (lettuce, tomato, onion)

Chicken Burger

$12.00

house ground chicken patty (contains gluten), Duke’s mayo, Swiss, LTO (lettuce, tomato, onion) *chicken burger patty contains gluten

Better Half Veggie Burger

$12.00

House seasoned Beyond Veggie patty, Dijonnaise, American cheese, LTO (lettuce, tomato, onion)

Sides + Sweets

Cauliflower Tots

$8.00

with Better Half Beet Ketchup

French Fries

$5.00

with Heinz ketchup

Side Salad

$5.00

lettuces, radish & herbs, simple lemon vinaigrette

Chips & Queso

$8.00

solid chips, liquid cheese

Loaded Queso

$12.00

with Better Half pastrami, smashed avocado, queso cotija, crema, pickled onion & beet powder 2 time award Austin Quesoff award winner!

Spiced Churros

$7.00

Burnt Cheesecake Slice

$6.00

Basque-style cheesecake served with Better Half cherry preserves

Fresh Baked Cookie

$2.00

Fresh baked, daily

BISCUIT

$3.00

Tang Ice Box Cake

$8.00

LEMON OLIVE OIL CAKE

$8.00

What-a-Lemon Wonder Bar

$7.00

Kiddos

AB+J

$6.00Out of stock

Kid Burger

$7.00

Kid Chicken Burger

$7.00

Fruit Cup

$6.00

HOUSE COCKTAILS on site

Head West

$10.00

Smoky, citrusy cocktail with a nice tang from the tamarind shrub.

PINK Sangria

$10.00

Rosé, Peach, Cognac, Elderflower Liquor, Campari & Lemon

Vodka Drink

$10.00

Strawberry, Lemon, Mint, Persimmon Bitters, topped with Rambler. #AdultLemonade

FROZEMARY’S BABY

$14.00

FRO-SPRO-TINI

$14.00

Frozen Cuba Libre

$14.00

Palo Duro, frozen

$14.00

El Camino

$14.00Out of stock

CFT

$12.00

Coffee Fernet Thing cold brew, Fernet Branca Menta, Aztec chocolate bitters & fresh mint

Gus, the Drink

$12.00

Gem + Bolt Mezcal, Thai Chili Syrup, Lime & Cilantro

La Llorona

$14.00

Palo Duro

$13.00Out of stock

Desert Door Sotol, Carrot, Lime, Ginger-Turmeric Syrup, Yukari Salt & Thai Basil

Tannis Garden

$14.00

Waiting for Coffee

$12.00

CLASSIC COCKTAILS

Bloody Mary

$10.00

it'll cure what ails ye

Margarita

$10.00

Classic Old Fashioned

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Negroni

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Amaretto Sour

$12.00

Aviation

$10.00

French 75

$10.00

Bloody Maria

$10.00

Boulevardier

$10.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$10.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Gold Rush

$10.00

Irish Coffee HOT

$14.00Out of stock

Last Word

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Paper Plane

$10.00Out of stock

Sazerac

$10.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$13.00

LONG ISLAND ICED TEA

$14.00

Bee's Knees

$11.00

DRAFT BEERZ

HO Fest Beer PINT

$7.00

‘True Colors’ Witbier

$7.00

Shampoohorn West Coast IPA

$7.00

‘First Light' Hazy Pale

$7.00

HO Last Light Porter PINT

$7.00

HO Dominguitos PINT

$7.00

Canned BEER for Here

Requires food purchase (even a sack of chips)

High Life

$3.00

St Elmo Carl

$3.00

St Elmo & LB Hermanito

$6.00Out of stock

Modelo

$4.00

Modelo Michi

$8.00

Coors Yella Belly

$4.00

LO Hef

$6.00

LO Oaktoberfest

$6.00

Drei Fonteinen ARMAND & GASTON 375ml

$32.00

ST ELMO Hop Water

$4.00

CIDER for Here

Twisted Tea CAN

$6.00

FW ‘Smell the Van’ CAN

$6.00

Texas Cool ‘Agua Fresca’ CAN

$6.00

Bordatto ‘Basa Juan’ 750ml

$40.00

FW 'Cydersport' CAN

$6.00Out of stock

WHITE + ORANGE WINE

Casa Julia Sauv Blanc GLASS

$11.00

No Es Pituko Chardonnay GLASS

$11.00

Lieu Dit 'Melon'

$55.00

Margins Muscat Blanc

$65.00

Usonia Carbonic Riesling

$70.00

Cormorant Chardonnay

$75.00

Mani di Luna ‘Ametistas’ Grechetto

$80.00

Jean-Marie Chaland Chardonnay

$80.00

RED WINE

Folk Tree 'Pinot Noir' GLASS

$11.00

Lightsome Mourvèdre DRAFT

$12.00

Stolpman ‘La Cuadrilla’

$55.00

‘Siete Perros’ Cab Sauv

$55.00

Les Lunes ‘Cuvée Texian’ Blend

$60.00

Soto Vino ‘Texas Glou Glou’

$65.00

Damien Coquelet ‘Kes Ki Dit’ Beaujolais

$65.00

The Marigny Carbonic Pinot Noir

$65.00

Margins Nebbiolo

$65.00

Simon Busser Merlot

$65.00

Usonia ‘Vistas’ Red Blend

$65.00

Populis ‘Reversee’ Blend

$70.00

Scotty Boy! 'Guess Who's Coming to Dinner?'

$70.00Out of stock

Martha Stoumen ‘Post Flirtation’

$70.00

La Chais du Port de la Lune 'Rouge Canon'

$70.00

Lightsome 2019

$75.00

‘Scar of the Sea’ Pinot Noir

$75.00Out of stock

Subject to Change 'Dream Boat'

$75.00

Emme Wines ‘Ephemere’ Grenache

$80.00

ROSÉ & BUBBLES

Mimosa

$8.00+

Tullia Brut Rose GLASS

$10.00

Rose D’anjou DRAFT

$11.00

Bordatto ‘Basa Juan’ 750ml

$40.00

Domaine Bobinet 'Piak!' Rose

$60.00

Soto Vino ‘Day Dream’ Rose Pet-Nat

$65.00

Donati Camillo ‘Emilia’ Trebbiano Frizzante

$65.00

Statera ‘Chimera/We Good?’ Co-Ferment

$65.00

Margins ‘Central Coast’ Rose

$70.00

Wavy & Bardos 'Collaboration' Co-Ferment

$75.00

BOILERMAKERS

Duel in the Sun

$6.00

Milwaukee Mouthwash

$6.00

Pickle City

$7.00

Twisted Sister

$9.00

White By The Glass

Casa Julia Sauv Blanc GLASS

$11.00

No Es Pituko Chardonnay GLASS

$11.00

Red By The Glass

Sebastien David 'L'hurluberlu' | Cab Franc (2016)

$10.00
Crosby | Chardonnay (2018)

Crosby | Chardonnay (2018)

$11.00

COFFEE

Filter Coffee

$3.50

COLD BREW

$4.00+

Espresso

$3.50

Americano

$3.50

Cortado

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Latte

$5.00

Vanilla Latte

$6.00

Lemon drop espresso

$5.00

Rosemary Lavender Latte

$6.00

Mocha

$6.00

Chagaccino

$7.00

Chaga Super Food, Peruvian Cacao, CInnamon, Madagascar Vanilla + Monk Fruit MOCHA

Chai Latte

$4.50

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.00

R.L Matcha

$6.00

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Milk

$2.50

96oz Catering Coffee

$35.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Cardamom Latte

$6.00

TEA

Iced Tea 16oz

$3.50

HIBISCUS ICED TEA

$3.50

Earl Grey Tea

$5.00

Wild Mint Tea

$5.00

Hot Green Tea

$5.00

Lemongrass Ginger Tea

$5.00

OTHER

Rambler Sparkling Water

$2.50
Richards STILL Water 16oz

Richards STILL Water 16oz

$3.00Out of stock

Fresh Squeezed Juice

$4.00

Rosemary Lavender Lemonade

$5.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Maine Root Ginger Beer

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.50Out of stock

DR PEPPER

$2.50

Beer for the staff $2

$2.00

Buy a beer for our guys & gals during these trying times 🤘🏻

Apple Juice

$2.50

ST ELMO Hop Water

$4.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

RETAIL COFFEE

Figure 8 etho

$16.00

Super goraa

$18.00

Super nebilya

$18.00

COCKTAIL KITS

All alcohol purchases require purchase of 1 food item (per transaction, not per item!)
Better Half Bloody Mary Pack (makes 6)

Better Half Bloody Mary Pack (makes 6)

$34.00Out of stock

375 mL Tito's Vodka (a tad over 12oz) 32oz Better Half Bloody Mix Pickled Green Beans, olives, lemons, cherry tomatoes, herbs, and salt pack Makes a little more than 6 of our standard servings Let us know if you need cups and straws!

Classic MIMOSAS to GO

$26.00

750mL bottle of Segura Viudas Cava Brut & 8oz of fresh OJ

Michelada Pack (4 michie's)

Michelada Pack (4 michie's)

$18.00

4 Modelo (12oz) cans BH Bloody Mix Fresh Lime Juice Hot Sauce Smoked citrus & chili salt pack

Better Half Summer Sangria Pack (6 servings)

$34.00

32 oz of Summer Sangria (Rosé Wine, Elderflower liqueur, campari, white peach and lemon) PLUS 2 cans of Rambler sparkling water & a buncha friggin' lemon wheels

Head West Pack (6 servings)

Head West Pack (6 servings)

$40.00

32oz of Head West Smoked citrus chile salt (2oz) fresh limes Big Ice cubes **All booze orders require purchase of 1 food item**

200ML BOTTLES

CELLO 200mL

$15.00

Revolution Spirits NEGRONI 200mL

$15.00

FUNDRAISER

URBAN ROOTS FUNDRAISER

$5.00

Shirts

Better Half Skelly Tee

Better Half Skelly Tee

$30.00
Better Half Wishbone Tee

Better Half Wishbone Tee

$30.00
Can't Hurt Cropped Tank Olive

Can't Hurt Cropped Tank Olive

$25.00
Camo Doggo Tee

Camo Doggo Tee

$25.00
Half It Your Way Tee

Half It Your Way Tee

$25.00

Boneyard Hoodie

$55.00+

Wishbone on the front, skelly's on the back

Boots Sweatshirt Grey

Boots Sweatshirt Grey

$45.00
Pink Picnic Table Cropped Sweatshirt - Grey

Pink Picnic Table Cropped Sweatshirt - Grey

$45.00+Out of stock

Pink Picnic Table Cropped Sweatshirt - Black

$45.00
3RD & 4TH Anniversary Tee - Black

3RD & 4TH Anniversary Tee - Black

$25.00+

Glassware, Mugs & Koozies

BH Wine Glass

$8.00

BH Rocks Glass

$8.00
Better Half Diner Mug

Better Half Diner Mug

$10.00Out of stock
Wishbone Koozie

Wishbone Koozie

$3.00

Bandanas, Stickers, & Totes

Navy Blue BANDANA

Navy Blue BANDANA

$7.00Out of stock

Navy with gold ink only

Athletic Gold BANDANA

Athletic Gold BANDANA

$7.00Out of stock

Gold with red ink only.

Cocoa & Pink BANDANA

Cocoa & Pink BANDANA

$7.00

Navy with gold ink only

Black & White BANDANA

Black & White BANDANA

$7.00

Gold with red ink only.

BH Skelly's Tote Bag

BH Skelly's Tote Bag

$15.00
Better Half Patch

Better Half Patch

$5.00Out of stock

Skelly Sticker

$1.00

Wishbone Sticker

$1.00
Honkytonk Bumper Sticker

Honkytonk Bumper Sticker

$4.00+

Hats

Broken Heart or Bucket Hat?

Broken Heart or Bucket Hat?

$35.00
NEVER BEEN BETTER - Pink Dad Hat

NEVER BEEN BETTER - Pink Dad Hat

$35.00Out of stock
NEVER BEEN BETTER - Khaki Summer Hat

NEVER BEEN BETTER - Khaki Summer Hat

$35.00
NEVER BEEN BETTER - Black Summer Hat

NEVER BEEN BETTER - Black Summer Hat

$35.00

EVENT BAR

Marfa Mystery Punch

$14.00+

Desert Sipper

$14.00+

Blue Texan

$14.00+

JELLO Shot

$3.00

Modelo

$4.00

TWISTED TEA

$7.00

DEE SNIDER

$10.00

twisted tea 16oz & cello 1oz

Lalo 1oz shot patio bar

$8.00

Want a Lime With That?

$10.00

Cello

$8.00

EVENT Food

Moco Loco

$15.00

Watermelon Poke

$11.00

Taro Chips

$7.00

PIneapple Upsidedown Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Morning Mains

Better Half Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

English muffin, crispy hash brown, smoked paprika aioli, arugula, fried farm egg

Granola Bowl

$11.00

oats, nuts & seeds, pomegranate molasses, local Greek yogurt, seasonal fruit & berries Thai basil & mint

Big Summer Salad

$16.00

HALF Big Summer Salad

$9.00

Chilled Soba Noodles

$15.00
Vermicelli Salad

Vermicelli Salad

$16.00

spring mix & rice noodles, pineapple "fish" sauce vinaigrette (vegan), cherry tomatoes, green beans, cucumbers, carrots, fried onions, herbs

Vermicelli Salad HALF

Vermicelli Salad HALF

$9.00

spring mix & rice noodles, pineapple "fish" sauce vinaigrette (vegan), cherry tomatoes, green beans, cucumbers, carrots, fried onions, herbs

Pastrami & Smoky 'Shroom Reuben

$18.00

Chicken Burger

$12.00

house ground chicken patty (contains gluten), Duke’s mayo, Swiss, LTO (lettuce, tomato, onion) *chicken burger patty contains gluten

Better Half Cheeseburger

$12.00

K&C Ranch ground beef, Dijonnaise, American cheese, LTO (lettuce, tomato, onion)

Better Half Veggie Burger

$12.00

House seasoned Beyond Veggie patty, Dijonnaise, American cheese, LTO (lettuce, tomato, onion)

Chicken Burger

Chicken Burger

$12.00

house ground chicken patty (contains gluten), Duke’s mayo, Swiss, LTO (lettuce, tomato, onion) *chicken burger patty contains gluten

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

All day diner with a focus on coffee and cocktails.

Website

Location

406 Walsh Street, Austin, TX 78703

Directions

Gallery
Better Half Bar image
Better Half Bar image
Better Half Bar image
Better Half Bar image

