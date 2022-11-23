Better Than Sex - A Dessert Restaurant

Dip My Berries

$14.00 Out of stock

Please allow us the Pleasure of Dipping your Berries! Four Enormous and Long (stem) Succulent Strawberries will be Dipped in our Finest Belgian Dark Chocolate. Then each one gets Hand-Painted by our Chefs in Edible Gold. Once they have been safely fondled and fluffed, we will Gently Lay your Berries on a Bed of Aphrodisiac (almond) Infused Whipped Cream and flutter them with Edible White Disco Glitter. Your Berries are Plump, Ripe and Juicy and asking to be Handled.