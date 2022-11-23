Restaurant header imageView gallery

Better Than Sex - A Dessert Restaurant

1905 N. Orange Ave

Orlando, FL 32804

Order Again

Popular Items

Double Stuffed
Italian Stallion
Between My Red Velvet Sheets Cheesecake

Wine

BTL 1000 Stories

$46.00

BTL Ayala

$76.00

BTL Biutiful Malbec

$46.00

BTL Daou

$49.00

Smooth aromas of black cherry, vanilla and cola meet with a complex array of dried herbs on the nose. Blackberry jam and melon flavors are dusted with cracked peppercorns and more herbs on the palate, upheld by structural tannis.

BTL La Perlina

$39.00

BTL Infamous Gold

$46.00

BTL Paringa

$35.00Out of stock

BTL Prosecco

$39.00

BTL Rosa Regale

$39.00

BTL Santa Margherita Rose

$45.00Out of stock

BTL Montebello Pinot Noir

$35.00

A bright ruby red. It distinguishes itself with the typical hints of black currants and cherries. This is a wine of great class.

N/A Beverages

Jones Cream Soda

$4.00

Jones Root Beer

$4.00

Q Ginger Ale

$3.69

Kola

$3.69

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Still Water

$4.00

Desserts

Banana Bazooka

Banana Bazooka

$12.00Out of stock

The description we have for the Banana Bazooka is "Big bangin' Banana Hunks. Caramel. Cinnamon. Callabaut White Chocolate Ganache. Embraced in "crepe-like" tortilla torte.".

Blueberry Birthday

Blueberry Birthday

$14.00Out of stock

Buttered up Cinnamon-Sugar toast. Belgian White Chocolate. Spiked Blueberry Compote and Brie Cheesy kind of Mate. Strawberry Champagne Soup.

Caress My Carrot

Caress My Carrot

$13.00

Embrace your inner snuggle-bunny and nuzzle up to this smooth carrot cake. Dried cranberries, pineapple, and pecans deep within. Fondled with vanilla- bean cream cheese frosting and a dribble of honey. (Made with a Gluten Free Flour, However we are not a gluten free facility and all items are made on shared equipment)

Missionary Crisp

Missionary Crisp

$13.00

Red Delicious 'skin-on' apples. Buttery cake-like layer "On Top". Salted Graham Cracker. Vanilla Bean Balls. Caramel.

Double Stuffed

Double Stuffed

$13.00

Oreo Bread Pudding. Sweet White Chocolate. Vanilla Bean Love Custard. Cheesecake Ice Cream.

TG Fever

TG Fever

$12.50

Smooth. Soft. Supple. A warm airy Chocolate Cake full of body that’s oozing a subtle Chocolate Pudding underneath. Rubbing up against cool white Vanilla Bean Balls.

Kinky-Er Key West Cream Pie

Kinky-Er Key West Cream Pie

$12.00

Pucker Up! Tart Key Lime Cream Pie. Laid on Orange Blossom Shortbread Cookie. Key Lime 'Koolie'.

Man Flowers

Man Flowers

$14.00

Tall. Dark. Handsome. Proud and erect chocolate stout cake. Tart dark chocolate frosting. Chocolate stout ganache. Irish cream ice cream. Salted caramel.

Morning After

Morning After

$13.00Out of stock

Danish Brie Cheese. Dark Belgian Chocolate. Wake up with Cinnamon Sugar. Strawberry Champagne Soup.

Naughty

Naughty

$14.00Out of stock

Pure and innocent is what she may be on the outside but take one sultry swallow and your instincts will bring you to the naughty side. The allure of her voluptuous strawberry bosoms, ignite the passion fruit behind. Inserted ever so coyly are layers deep of vanilla bean cake with a tart temptress of lime zest. She’s a Sweet & Sassy Natural Beauty from the inside, that will leave you lusting after her. Don’t be a Voyeur, Be Bold.

Cookie Nookie Pie

Cookie Nookie Pie

$13.00

Intense Sweetie Pie. Chocolate Chip and Pecan Cookie filling wrapped in a Flakey Pie Crust. Vanilla Bean Ball. Caramel and Semi-Sweet Chocolate.

Perfect Partner

Perfect Partner

$7.00

Two Chilly Vanilla Bean Balls Squirted with Callebaut White Chocolate.

Peanut Butter Perversion

Peanut Butter Perversion

$13.00

Deviantly Corrupt Peanut Butter Silk Pie. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Crust. Salted Peanut Chocolate Bark. Adult Jelly.

Popcorn Pimp Cheesecake

Popcorn Pimp Cheesecake

$13.00

Rich. Smooth. Airy.... Just how we like our men. Vanilla Bean Cheesecake. Sugar Cookie Dough Crust. Salted Popcorn Chocolate Bark. Caramel Saucy.

Italian Stallion

Italian Stallion

$13.00

Espresso. Lady fingers. Amaretto Cream Cheese Mousse. Firm chocolate shortbread bottom. Chocolate Whipped Topping Completes his Package.

Between My Red Velvet Sheets Cheesecake

Between My Red Velvet Sheets Cheesecake

$14.00

Slide in gently, slowly welcoming the supple embrace this cheesecake is about to give you. An enhanced version of the original, the flavors of a red velvet cake whisper coyly throughout. This girthy cheesecake gets laid intently onto a bed of seductively soft dark chocolate cookie crust, only to be given an unexpected thrust when letting go of your inhibitions. The erect silky chocolate frosting and tease of strawberry will tickle your tongue and prepare you for oral stimulation.

Dip My Berries

Dip My Berries

$14.00Out of stock

Please allow us the Pleasure of Dipping your Berries! Four Enormous and Long (stem) Succulent Strawberries will be Dipped in our Finest Belgian Dark Chocolate. Then each one gets Hand-Painted by our Chefs in Edible Gold. Once they have been safely fondled and fluffed, we will Gently Lay your Berries on a Bed of Aphrodisiac (almond) Infused Whipped Cream and flutter them with Edible White Disco Glitter. Your Berries are Plump, Ripe and Juicy and asking to be Handled.

Pumpin' Pie

Pumpin' Pie

$12.00Out of stock

Enter into this Ultimate Fall Pumpkin Fetish slipped into a comforting traditional pie crust that’s Pumped gently with Cinnamon, Nutmeg and Pecan. The Sheer Anonymity of the Pumpin’ Pie itself is Arousing.... But when caressed with a touch of Soft Caramel and our Autumn Spiced Whipped Cream it will make you feel like Frolicking in Sensual Activity. Once your warm and tingly from the inside, intimately thrust yourself into the Sweet & Salty Pecan Brittle and white chocolate leaves. Feeling grateful you’ve nurtured this Personal Relationship entitles you to embrace the enjoyment of found 24K Edible Gold leaf.

Sides

Ball Cheesecake

$4.00

Ball Irish Ice Cream

$2.50

Ball Vanilla

$3.00

Side Caramel

$2.00

Side Dark

$2.00

Side Salty Caramel

$2.00

Side Semi

$2.00

Side White

$2.00

Merchandise

BTS Wine Glass

$14.00

2 BTS Wine Glasses

$26.00

Body Butter

$26.00

Body Oil

$12.00

Body Scrub

$24.00

BTS Aprons

$24.00

Men's Shirt

$25.00

Nice Package

$56.00

Sex Candles

$28.00

Women's Shirt

$30.00

Sex Sticker

$3.00Out of stock

BTL Amaretto

$26.00

BTL Coffee Licker

$26.00

BTL Irish Licker

$28.00

Mason Amaretto TG

$8.00

Mason Coffee TG

$8.00

Mason Irish TG

$9.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Full service intimate dessert restaurant in a speakeasy like setting

1905 N. Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32804

