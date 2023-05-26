Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bette's Oceanview Diner & To Go

review star

No reviews yet

1807 Fourth St

Berkeley, CA 94710

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Cuban

$10.25

Roasted pork, artisan ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, deli mustard and vinaigrette on an Acme baguette

House Roasted Turkey

$8.95

House roasted sliced turkey breast

Tuna Melt

$10.25

Tuna salad, tomato, cheddar cheese


Breakfast

Hot Pressed Breakfast Sandwich

$9.25Out of stock

Hot pressed with omelette, bacon, jack cheese and arugula on an Acme soft roll

Empanada

$3.95

Flaky pastry filled with meat and vegetables

Avocado Toast

$5.95

Avocado spread with chili flakes and arugula with lemon vinaigrette served on Acme levain

Bagel

$2.75

Classic New York style bagel from Baron Baking

Vegetarian Frittata

$4.25Out of stock

Fresh vegetables, cheese and eggs.

Cold Sandwiches

House Roasted Turkey

$8.95

House roasted sliced turkey breast

Classic Meatloaf

$8.95

Bette's Classic Meatloaf

Egg Salad

$8.95

Egg salad with celery, parsley, dry mustard, pepper, salt and house made mayonnaise

Classic Chicken Salad

$8.95

Poached chicken breast with celery, parsley and house made mayonnaise

Artisan Ham

$8.95

Thinly sliced artisan ham

Veggie Aram

$4.95

Wrap with lavash bread, creamed cheese, hummus, lettuce, tomatoes, carrots and cucumbers

Turkey Aram

$4.95

Wrap made with lavash bread, turkey, herbed cream cheese, lettuce and tomatoes

Tuna Salad

$8.95

Albacore tuna with celery, capers, parsley, green onions and house made mayonnaise

Lox Aram

$5.50

Lavish bread, lox, herbed cream cheese, tomato and lettuce

Roast Beef Aram

$4.95

Lavash wrap with herbed creamed cheese , roast beef, lettuce and tomatoes

Roast Beef

$8.95

House roasted rib roast, on the rare side, thinly sliced

Hot Pressed Sandwiches

Cuban

$10.25

Roasted pork, artisan ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, deli mustard and vinaigrette on an Acme baguette

Reuben

$10.95

Hot pressed sandwich with sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Russian dressing and Swiss cheese on rye bread

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Jack and cheddar cheese

Grilled Cheese with Bacon or Ham

$9.50

Jack and cheddar cheese and choice of bacon or ham

Tuna Melt

$10.25

Tuna salad, tomato, cheddar cheese

Salads

Middle Eastern combo

$8.25

Hummus, dolmas with tzatziki, lentil salad with feta, pickled cucumbers, kalamata olives and toasted pita bread

Greek salad

$6.25+Out of stock

Romaine, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese

Mixed green salad

$4.00

Spring mix greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled onions, and dressing on the side

Egg salad (half pint)

$5.75

Hard boiled eggs, celery, parsley, dry mustard, white pepper, salt and house made mayonnaise

Chicken salad (half pint)

$7.25

Poached chicken, celery, lemon juice, parsley, salt, pepper and house made mayonnaise

Chinese chicken salad (half pint)

$6.25

Chicken, cucumbers, bell peppers, green onions, peanuts and snow peas with sesame oil vinaigrette

French lentils & feta (half pint)

$4.95

French green lentils with bell pepper, feta cheese, celery and green onions with house vinaigrette

Cole slaw (half pint)

$4.50

Cabbage, carrots, red onions, mustard, sugar, salt, white vinegar, house made mayonnaise, sour cream and pepper

Potato salad (half pint)

$4.50

Red potatoes, red onion, chives, celery, hard boiled eggs, mayonnaise, red wine vinegar, dijon mustard, canola oil and salt

Combo salad

$8.75

One of our prepared salads on a bed of mixed greens served with a side of veggies, a slice of baguette and dressing

Fresh Fruit Salad (half pint)

$4.95

Fresh, seasonal fruit salad

Caesar Salad

$5.95+Out of stock

Soup & Chili

Beef and Bean Chili

$5.75+Out of stock

Homemade beef chili

Ginger Chicken with Rice

$5.75+Out of stock

Pizza

Cheese Pizza by the Slice

$4.08Out of stock

Mozzarella cheese and house made tomato sauce

Daily Special Pizza by the Slice

$4.08Out of stock

Arugula, Goat Cheese, Red Onion & Tomato

Whole Cheese Pizza

$40.00Out of stock

Mozzarella cheese and house made tomato sauce

Daily Special Whole Pizza

$40.00Out of stock

Arugula, Goat Cheese, Red Onion & Tomato

Daily Specials

Brussels Sprouts, Butternut Squash, Apples & Balsamic Vinaigrette

$4.95Out of stock

Caramelized Pumpkin, Goat Cheese, Spinach & Candied Walnuts

$4.95Out of stock

Prawns, Orecchiette Pasta, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Feta, Basil & Balsamic Vinaigrette

$7.25Out of stock

Poached Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado & Chipotle Mayonnaise

$10.50Out of stock

Roast Beef, Gruyere & Roasted Garlic Mayonnaise

$10.50Out of stock

Vegetarian Bahn Mi: Avocado, Pickled Vegetables, Cilantro, Basil & Hoisin Mayonnaise

$10.50Out of stock

Hot dogs

Kosher Beef Hot Dog

$5.25

Served on a homemade bun

Chillidog

$6.75

Served on a homemade bun

Sides

Devilled egg

$0.95Out of stock

House made mayonnaise, Tobasco, dijon mustard, paprika, salt and white pepper

Dolma & Tzatziki Sauce

$4.25

Four dolmas with Tsatsiki sauce

Kettle Chips

$1.50

Desserts

Chocolate chip cookie with walnuts

$2.75

Chocolate chip cookie without nuts

$2.75

Almond tea cake

$2.75

Brown sugar shortbread

$2.75

Oatmeal cookie

$2.75

Brownie with walnuts

$3.95

Lemon pistachio cookie

$1.95

Lemon Bar

$3.25

Fluffy lemon top on a soft crust

Cold drinks

Coca-cola (can)

$1.36

Diet coca-cola (can)

$1.36

Iced tea

$2.50

Bottled water

$1.25

Iced coffee

$3.50

Housemade Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Half ice tea and half of our fresh squeezed lemonade.

Bette's Merchandise

Bette's Diner Coffee Mug

$7.00

Bette's Diner Coffee (one pound)

$15.95

One pound of Bette's Good, Strong Coffee, ground upon request at pick-up!

Pancake Handbook

$12.99

Bette's Diner Pancake Handbook, written by Bette herself. Includes all of our classic pancake recipes including the famous Souffle Pancake and delicious toppings for your grids!

Mexican Specialties

Tacos

$5.95Out of stock

Two tacos served on corn tortillas

Twin Burritos

$5.75Out of stock

Twin burritos served with pinto beans, salsa, cheese and sour cream

Tostadas

$6.95Out of stock

Tostada with lettuce, salsa, sour cream, avocado and cheese

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are currently open and taking takeout orders in person and by phone. For the Diner call (510) 644-3230. For the To Go (510) 548-9494

Website

Location

1807 Fourth St, Berkeley, CA 94710

Directions

Gallery
Bette's Oceanview Diner & To Go image
Bette's Oceanview Diner & To Go image
Bette's Oceanview Diner & To Go image
Bette's Oceanview Diner & To Go image

Similar restaurants in your area

ZUT! on fourth
orange starNo Reviews
1820 Fourth St. Berkeley, CA 94710
View restaurantnext
Iyasare
orange star4.4 • 4,948
1830 Fourth Street Berkeley, CA 94710
View restaurantnext
Pollara
orange starNo Reviews
1788 Fourth Street Berkeley, CA 94710
View restaurantnext
Dumpling Time Berkeley - 1795 4th Street
orange starNo Reviews
1795 4th Street Berkeley, CA 94710
View restaurantnext
Fieldwork Brewing - Berkeley
orange starNo Reviews
1160 Sixth Street Berkeley, CA 94710
View restaurantnext
Thai Table
orange star4.5 • 273
913 University ave Berkley, CA 94710
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Berkeley

Tomate Cafe
orange star4.5 • 1,370
2265 Fifth Street Berkeley, CA 94710
View restaurantnext
Picante Berkeley
orange star4.3 • 1,150
1328 Sixth Street Berkeley, CA 94710
View restaurantnext
Lama Beans Cafe - Berkeley
orange star4.4 • 679
1290 6th St Berkeley, CA 94710
View restaurantnext
Thai Table
orange star4.5 • 273
913 University ave Berkley, CA 94710
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Berkeley
Downtown Berkeley
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston