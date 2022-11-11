Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Bettola

1,562 Reviews

$$

2930 3rd Ave S.

Birmingham, AL 35233

Burrata
Bolognese
Sugo di Pomodoro

ANTIPASTI

Antipasti Board for 2

$18.00

Chef’s Featured Selection of Cured Meat, Cheese and House-Made Condiments

Antipasti Board for 4

$36.00

Chef’s Featured Selection of Cured Meat, Cheese and House-Made Condiments

PRIMI

Burrata

Burrata

$14.00

Mozzarella, Stracciatella, Maldon Salt, Served with Warm, House-Made Flatbread

Bettola Flatbread

Bettola Flatbread

$5.00

Bettola Flatbread with Olive Oil and Maldon salt

Pizette

$10.00

EVOO, Shaved Garlic

Heirloom Bruschetta

$13.00Out of stock

Okra

$12.00

Side Red Sauce

$1.50

8oz Portion

Bread Service

$4.00

INSALATAS

Cacio e Pepe Insalata

$10.00

Baby Romaine, Creamy Parmigiano and Cracked Black Pepper Dressing, Balsamic

Arugula Insalata

Arugula Insalata

$11.00

Roasted Leek, Toasted Almond, Radish, Lemon Aioli, Parmigiano Reggiano

Herb Insalata

Herb Insalata

$10.00

Basil, Spearmint, Arugula, Parsley, Romaine, Red Onion, Lemon Emulsion, Parmigiano Reggiano

Kale Caesar

$12.00

Pecorino, Walnut, Sultana, Caesar Dressing, Toasted Bread Crumb

Insalata Mista

$8.00

Local Greens, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Tomato Salad

$15.00Out of stock

PIZZE

Margherita D.O.C.

Margherita D.O.C.

$15.00

San Marzano Tomato, Bufala Mozzarella, Basil

Filetto

$16.00

Cherry Tomato, Bufala Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Garlic, Basil, Sea Salt

Pollo

Pollo

$17.00

Springer Mountain Farm Grilled Chicken, Ireland Farms Basil Pesto, Olive Oil

Pepperoni

$17.00

Artisan Cured Pepperoni, Fior Di Latte Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato

Prosciutto e Mascarpone

Prosciutto e Mascarpone

$18.00

2-yr. Aged Prosciutto, Mascarpone, Cherry Tomato, Arugula, Olive Oil

Funghi di Bosco

Funghi di Bosco

$17.00

Cremini Mushrooms, Green Garlic Puree, Pecorino, Fontina, BDA Farm Baked Egg

Salsiccia

Salsiccia

$17.00

House-Made Italian Sausage, Roasted Red Pepper, Fior Di Latte Mozzarella

Bietola

Bietola

$18.00

House-Made Italian Sausage, Fontina, Pecorino, Mascarpone, Ireland Farms Kale, BDA Farm Baked Egg

Kids Pizza

$8.00

PASTA

Brown butter, Sage, English peas and Parmesan Brodo

Bolognese

$22.00

Risotto

$18.00

Rigatoni Pasta, 18 Hour Bolognese Ragu with Fudge Farms Pork, Tomato, Cream, Pecorino

Sugo di Pomodoro

Sugo di Pomodoro

$19.00

Strozzapreti Pasta, Cherry Tomato, Roasted Garlic, Fior Di Latte Mozzarella, Basil

Quattro Formaggi

$20.00

Garganelli Pasta, Besciamella, Gorgonzola, Pecorino, Fior Di Latte Mozzarella, Alta Badia

Ravioli

$22.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Butter Pasta with Pecorino Cheese

SECONDI

Pesce

$30.00Out of stock

Brick Oven-Roasted Fish, Seasonal Farm Vegetables

Lombatello

$28.00

Brick Oven Seared Hanger Steak, Arugula Tossed with Parmigiano Reggiano, Lemon Emulsion, Cherry Tomato

Snapper

$30.00Out of stock

Black Grouper

$30.00

DOLCI

Tiramisu

$8.00

Espresso Soaked Ladyfinger Cookies, Mascarpone Cream, Dusted With Chocolate

Chocolate Budino

$8.00

Chocolate Pot De Crème, Hazelnuts, Caramel, Whipped Cream, Maldon Salt

Cake Fee

$3.00

OPEN FOOD

Open Food

N/A DRINKS

Topo Chico

$4.00Out of stock

Small San Pelegrino

$3.50

Large San Pellegrino

$6.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Coca-Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Fentiman's Ginger Beer

$3.00

Fentiman's Tonic Water

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$5.00

Milk

Espresso

$3.50+

Cappacino

$4.50

Water

OPEN DRINK

OPEN WINE

OPEN BEER

OPEN LIQOUR

check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

2930 3rd Ave S., Birmingham, AL 35233

