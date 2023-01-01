Bars & Lounges
American
Betty Danger’s Animal Farm 2501 Marshall St NE
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Heather is serving up some delicious cocktails and food...but watch out. Some people are saying she spiked the punch.
Location
2501 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Minneapolis
Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
No Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurant
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurant