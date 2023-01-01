Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Betty Danger’s Animal Farm 2501 Marshall St NE

No reviews yet

2501 Marshall St NE

Minneapolis, MN 55418

The Party Drinks

Anarchy Cherry Bomb

$13.00

Made with a Fistful of Bourbon, tart cherry, cranberry and lemon. Outta control

The Socialist Slushie

$12.00

All animals are equal, especially pink pigs. Frozen prickly pear slush

The Raspberry Republican

$12.00

Tea Party time. Hendrick's gin, raspberry and lime gimlet; It's good again

Whistleblower Protection Act Of 1989

$14.00

Whistle Pig Piggyback, blueberry, basil, and lemon. No retaliation allowed

The Monarchy

$13.00

The Queen of cocktails. Tito's vodka, fresh muddled blackberries, mint, and lemon

Gentle Tyranny

$11.00

Fan favorite. Our famous pink prickly pear margarita on the rocks

The Capitalist

$11.00

Keep your coins. I want change. Our house margarita requires no change. Best in town

Whiskey Rebellion

$13.00

Woodford Reserve, strawberry puree, mint, agave, and lemon

Commy Commy Chameleon

$12.00

Sparkle Donkey Reposado, pink grapefruit, maraschino, whole lime

Green Petroleum Plastic Party

$11.00

A refresher made with vodka, lemons, lime, and fresh mint leaves

Independent Party Of No One

$12.00

Reposado tequila, fresno peppers, fresh cucumber, and citrus. Think for yourself

The Sparkle Donkey Almost Went To The Glue Factory

$11.00

Sparkle Donkey Reposado, fresh orange juice, fresh lime, Cointreau

The Fruity Fascist

$28.00Out of stock

Crush The Party on our blender bike. Crush strawberries, tequila, Cointreau, lime, and ice. Made by you, the strawberry margarita production department (makes 3 drinks!)

Helpful Propaganda

$13.00

Godlen Tequila, fresh muddled berries, cucumber, ginger and citrus. You'll like it

Indoctrination

$50.00Out of stock

Brainwashingly delicious tequila party. A bowl of groupthink with flavors of strawberry, lime, pineapple and prickly pear. Serves 5-6. Served in a punch bowl

The Party Animals

$14.00

Keep them under your control at all times. Our tasty shots! Keep your domesticated animal for an additional $4 See the bartender for Today's Party Animal

Shoot The Messenger

$5.00

A jello shot. A ray of sunshine and hope

Land Before Crime

Going Down The Slippery Slope

$22.00

Monkey, see, Monkey do, Monkey drinks and can't remember you. This creamy Primate's milk is like slipping on a dangerous banana and somehow ending up in jail. This monkey is yours $22

Save the Triceratops

$32.00Out of stock

Our prickly pear tequila slush (served in a dinosaur) does not deserve to be a victim of T-Rex-types who feel entitled to slurp on Tri-Tops whenever they please and slurp them up until they are all extinct. Limited availability. Keep your dino as evidence of your evil ways $32

Land of the Lost

$32.00Out of stock

This Brontosaurus got lost in a space vortex, got confused, and ended up storming the capital hoping to claim his throne as the king of the dinosaurs, then got arrested after bribing the officers with a Tito's, prickly pear, lemon and strawberry concoction. Keep the drink and the dino $32

Nose V. Discrimination

$50.00Out of stock

Rhinos for Rhinoplasty. Who gets to decide what is unwanted or what belongs to your face? Can you cut off your nose to spite your face or is keeping it better? Who is in charge here and who writes this shit? A fruity tequila party to share in the argument. $50 for the drink, the rhino, and the fun chat.

Cans, Mini Bottles, & E-I-E-I-O

Gamebox Chardonnay

$10.00

Kim Crawford Sauv. Blanc-glass

$12.00

French Brut Bubbles (mini bottle)

$14.00

French Rose Bubbles (mini bottle)

$14.00

Prosecco (mini bottle)

$10.00

Rose Bubbles (mini bottle)

$10.00

Montucky Cold Snacks

$5.50Out of stock

Crafters Red Blend

$14.00Out of stock

Red Blend wine (2 drinks per can)

Bevy

$7.00

Sparkling Citrus Refresher

Truly Lime Margarita Seltzer

$7.00

Domestic Tap Department

Pistachio Cream Ale

$7.00

Lonely Blonde Ale

$6.50

Nordeast Amber

$5.50Out of stock

Farm Girl Golden Ale

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$6.50

Furious Ipa

$7.00

Party Forward Hazy Ipa

$7.50

Blue Moon Wheat

$7.00

Lounge Wizard Juicy Hazy Ipa

$7.50

Mango Habanero Cider

$8.00

Flavor Wave Ipa

$7.00

Snackings

Sloppy Cow Food

$14.95Out of stock

Nachos topped with sweet and savory ground beef, cheese sauce, lettuce, chipotle mayo, black olives, pico de gallo, and pickled jalapeños

Chicken McDangers

$12.95

Marinated and battered tenders deep fried to golden brown. Served with ranch, BBQ, or Honey Mustard

Deep Fried Pickle Spears

$9.50

Breaded dill pickle spears cooked to a golden crisp, served with jalapeño aioli

Animal Farm To Table

$12.95

House made guacamole & red salsa served with fried tortilla chips

Buttered Benjamin

$11.95

Our Buttery House Pretzel served with Gouda Cheese Sauce

Cowballs

$10.95

Spicy deep fried bacon, cheese, and corn balls. Served with chipotle mayo

Crinkled Fries

$8.95

Golden brown crinkle fries served with jalapeño mayo

Animalism

Make A Cheeseburger Great Again

$14.95

Premium Wagyu beef, sharp cheddar cheese, on a grilled brioche bun. Add bacon $3

Love Is A Battlefield Burger

$15.95

Premium Wagyu beef, American cheese, house-made pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, and special sauce

Chicken We Can Believe In

$16.95

Buttermilk chicken filets on a grilled bun. Topped with tomato, red onion, lettuce, chipotle mayo

Vegetablism

Impossible Farm Burger

$16.95

Impossible meat, American cheese, house-made pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, special sauce. Served with chips.

Mac & Cheese

$13.95

Always a victory. Cavatappi pasta in a rich cheddar and romano cheese sauce.

Extra Sides

Side Ranch

$2.00

Side Guacamole

$5.95

Jalapeno Mayo

$2.00

Chipotle Mayo

$2.00

Cheese Sauce

$3.95

Honey Mustard

$2.00

Mayo

$2.00

Side Love Sauce

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Heather is serving up some delicious cocktails and food...but watch out. Some people are saying she spiked the punch.

Location

2501 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418

Directions

