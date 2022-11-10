BETTY JEANS BBQ 2926 E 29TH AVE

The Wilson

$16.00

A generous portion of Carolina chicken smoked untill it is pulled from the bone with ease, stacked generously upon a buttery toasted bun, smothered in Betty's sweet n sassy sauce, and finally topped with Betty's signature cole slaw. This classic sandwich has become so popular that we had to name it after the city that is famouse for being the home of one of the most renown bbq joints in N.C .