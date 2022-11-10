Restaurant header imageView gallery

BETTY JEANS BBQ 2926 E 29TH AVE

review star

No reviews yet

2926 E 29TH AVE

Spokane, WA 99223

Order Again

Popular Items

The RDU
Grandma's Favorite
Grandpa TD's Sides

Starters

The Boss's Loaded Fries

$11.50

Betty's Stuffed Potato

$8.50

Smokin Chicken Ceasar Salad

$13.50

Fixed up with a heaping portion of Betty's smoked to perfection chicken, healthy Romaine greens, parmersan cheeses, and crutons. Trade the chicken for our succulent angus brisket for an additional 3.50.

Betty Jean's Fried Okra 1 LB

$12.50

Exclusive to Betty Jean's BBQ. Betty's own special blends of seasonings and hand breading skills makes this tiny veggie explode with yummy goodness.

Betty Jean's Fried Okra 1/2 LB

$8.00

Exclusive to Betty Jean's BBQ. Betty's own special blends of seasonings and hand breading skills makes this tiny veggie explode with yummy goodness.

Catering For 10

$250.00

Catering For 20

$500.00

Catering For 25

$625.00

Catering For 50

$1,250.00

Classic Sandwiches

Comes with 2 of Grandpa TD's sides

The Rocky Mount

$15.00

Betty Jeans's original pulled pork sandwich, piled high with her mouth watering pork, and topped with sweet n tangy coleslaw. Named after the city where it made its debut in 1924 in the state's first sit-down restaurant, its second to none.

The Wilson

$16.00

A generous portion of Carolina chicken smoked untill it is pulled from the bone with ease, stacked generously upon a buttery toasted bun, smothered in Betty's sweet n sassy sauce, and finally topped with Betty's signature cole slaw. This classic sandwich has become so popular that we had to name it after the city that is famouse for being the home of one of the most renown bbq joints in N.C .

The Burlington

$18.00

Our succulent handtrimmed, slow smoked, seasoned to perfection, local angus brisket presented on a buttered brioche bun. This masterpiece is also topped with coleslaw, pickles, onions, and of course Betty's sweet n sassy sauce.

Homemade BBQ Plates

Comes with 2 of Grandpa T'D's sides.

The Greensboro

$18.00

Your choice of any 1 of our heavenly smoked meats, and 2 of Betty's delicious sides.

The RDU

$21.00

Your choice of any 2 of our heavenly smoked meats, and 2 of Betty's delicious sides.

Grandma's Favorite

$24.00

Your choice of any 3 of our heavenly smoked meats, and 2 of Betty's amazing sides.

Coastal Fixin's

Bayou Po Boy

$13.00

This southern favorite is presented on a toasted hoagie bun loaded with our delectable hand breaded shrimp on top of a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, and our own kickin tartar sauce, made in house. Comes with coleslaw and 1 of Grandpa TD sides.

The Coastal

$15.00

Features our hand-breaded catch of the day and shrimp, topped with lettuce, tomato, and Betty Jeans in house kickin tartar sauce, all on a hoagie bun. Comes with coleslaw and 1 of Grandpa TD's sides.

The Whippersnapper Basket

$16.00

A pile of Betty's scrumptious hand-breaded golden fried shrimp, coleslaw and 1 of Grandpa TD's sides.

The Outerbanks

$18.00

Always a favorite of Betty's,this 3 pc catch is handbreaded, exquisitely seasoned and then fried so good that it will become one of your favorites too. Served with coleslaw, and 1 of Grandpa TD's sides.

By The Rack

Interstate 95

$30.00

Packed with flavors as major as the highway that it named after, Betty's ribs are marinated, seasoned, and smoked till they fall off bone. Warning!!!So slapping good you may get addicted!

Interstate 40

$17.00

Just as mouth watering as the I95, but half the size.

Half Rack Combo w\ Fries

$20.00Out of stock

By The Pound

Feeds 2 to 4. Perfect souvenir.

Pulled Pork ByThe LB

$17.50

A full pound of our blissful Eastern North Carolinian style pulled pork, with a small side of our signature bbq sauce.

Pulled Chicken By The LB

$18.50

A full pound of our savory pulled chicken, with a small side of our signature bbq sauce.

Brisket By The LB

$26.00

A full pound of our gratifying hand trimmed brisket, with a small side of our signature bbq sauce.

Grandpa TD's Sides by The LB

$11.00

Your choice of any of Grandpa TD's comforting sides, by the pound.

Leg Quarter

$3.50Out of stock

Regular Sides

Grandpa TD's Sides

A lineup of Grandpa TD's best comfort foods, these alluring sides prove that they definately hail straight out of the south.

Leg Quarters

$3.50Out of stock

Dozen Dinner Rolls

$10.00

Half Dozen Dinner Rolls

$5.00

Featured Fixin's

Hold The Bun!

$13.00

A bed of coleslaw topped wtih a hefty portion of Betty Jean's carolina style pulled pork.

Side Sampler

$18.00

Your choice of any 3 of Grandpa TD's appetizing sides, no doubling please.

Featured Fixin's (Ages 12 and Under)

The Kids Meal

$8.00

Especially for the "youngin's", their choice of either 1 rib, 1pc of smoked chicken, half dozen chicken nuggets, or shrimp and 1 side.

CATERING

SANDWICH CATER

$8.00

Refreshments

32 oz. Homemade Southern Sweet Tea

$5.50

Truly a southern staple of hospitality, sweetened to perfection.

32 oz. Homemade Sweet Lemonade

$5.50Out of stock

Truly a southern staple of hospitality, sweetened to perfection.

Arnold Pamler

$5.50Out of stock

Fountain Sodas

Pepsi

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Mountain Dew

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Crush

$3.25

Water

Beer

Modela

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Mic Ultra

$4.50

No Li Big Juicy

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.50

White

Red Blend

$9.00

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Chardonnay

$9.00

Merlot

$9.00

Cabernet

$9.00

Wednesday Special

Wright Wing Wednesday (Wednesday's Only)

$15.00

So flavorsome this flock of wings will fly from your plate to your mouth with ease! Try them smoked or fried, with your choice of hot buffalo, or sweet bbq sauce. Garnished with celery, ranch and your choice of one side.

Plastic Bag Fee

Plastic Bag

$0.08

T Shirt

$25.00

Hat

$25.00

Extra sauce

Extra Sauce (6oz)

$4.00

Extra Cinnamon Butter ( Small)

$0.75

Extra Cinnamon Butter ( Large)

$4.75

Extra Sauce (16oz)

$8.00

Extra Sauce 2 Oz

$0.50

Dessert

Peanut Butter Cake And Ice Cream

$8.00

Apple Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Rasberry Cheese Cake

$8.00Out of stock
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Authentic North Carolina style BBQ

Location

2926 E 29TH AVE, Spokane, WA 99223

Directions

