Betty Restaurant & Bar

Popular Items

The Betty Burger
Crow's Lasagna
Oven Roasted Chicken

Entrees

Oven Roasted Chicken

Oven Roasted Chicken

$32.00

Breast and boneless thigh, with seasonal vegetables, roasted garlic cloves, pan jus.

The Betty Burger

The Betty Burger

$22.00

A half-pound house ground chuck patty, handmade brioche bun, white cheddar, & hand-cut frites. On the side: lettuce, tomato, red onion, house-pickles, aioli, ketchup.

Crow's Lasagna

Crow's Lasagna

$25.00

Our sister's original recipe: handmade pasta, Italian sausage, marinara, basil pesto, bechamel, parmesan.

Steak & Frites

Steak & Frites

$53.00

Grilled 16 ounce choice-grade ribeye and red wine reduction sauce. Served with our hand-cut frites.

House-Smoked Duck Breast

$39.00

ginger jasmine rice, soy glazed baby bok choy, citrus marmalade.

Parisian Gnocchi

$28.00

butternut squash, lacinato kale, brown butter, pecorino, fried sage.

Take & Bake Lasagna Dinner for Two

$65.00

Two portions of our classic lasagne. Includes mixed greens salad for two, and choice of a bottle of wine or two desserts. *Take & Bake: please allow 30-45 minutes for at-home bake time.*

Kid's Pasta

$10.00

Noodles with choice of sauce.

Salads, Shared Items, & Sides

Italian Wedding Soup

Italian Wedding Soup

$14.00

10 oz, heat-at-home. handmade pork meatballs, acini di pepe pasta, spinach, vegetables, tomato chicken broth, topped with parmesan cheese.

Mixed Greens Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$12.00

Organic mixed baby lettuces with shaved parmesan and house-made herbal vinaigrette.

Pear Salad

Pear Salad

$15.00

Bibb lettuce, buttermilk bleu cheese, toasted hazelnuts, fig vinaigrette.

Kale Salad

$14.00

lacinato kale & shaved brussels sprouts, honey fresno vinaigrette, pomegranate seeds, chèvre.

Burrata & Delicata Squash

Burrata & Delicata Squash

$18.00

Roasted delicata squash, cranberry jam, crostini, rosemary honey.

Cheese Plate

Cheese Plate

$18.00

Rosemary semolina crackers, house preserves. Current selection: "D’Affinois Double Cream" (France), "Humbolt Fog" (Cypress Grove, California), "Whatcom Blue" (Twin Sisters Creamery, Washington).

Charcuterie Plate

Charcuterie Plate

$17.00

Hot coppa, speck, salalme, with marcona almonds & marinated olives.

Hand-cut Frites

Hand-cut Frites

$6.00

Side of Marcona Almonds

$4.00

Side of Marinated Olives

$4.00

Macrina Baguette

$4.00

Dessert!

Sweet Potato & Coconut Milk Tart

$12.00

coconut shortbread, roasted sweet potato and coconut milk custard, vanilla whipped cream, toasted coconut.

Ready to Drink Cocktails

Betty Draper

Betty Draper

$16.00

Rye, Cardamaro, Domaine Canton. 5 oz.

The Charles Vesper

$14.00

Vodka, gin, Cocchi Americano Rosa, orange bitters. 5 oz.

House Negroni

$14.00

Gin, Campari, Carpano Antica Vermouth

Betty's Choice

$14.00

Just can't decide on a cocktail? Let us surprise you with something new! You choose the base spirit and we will stir up something delicious and have it bottled and ready to go when you get here! ***Please call Betty directly if you have any specific dietary needs

Black Manhattan

$14.00

rye, averna, black walnut bitters.

Beer & Wine

Le Piaugier Côtes du Rhone

Le Piaugier Côtes du Rhone

$54.00

2017, France

Mendoza La Tremenda Monastrel

$52.00

Boen Chardonnay

$58.00

A to Z Pinot Gris

$42.00

Half Growler

$12.00

32 oz of any of our draft beers.

Aval Cider

$7.00
Guinness

Guinness

$8.00

4.2% ABV, 14.9oz can

Boylan Root Beer

Boylan Root Beer

$4.00

12 oz. bottle

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$4.00
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$7.00

1 liter bottle.

Grocery

Chicken Stock

$8.00

1 quart

Marinara

$8.00

1 quart

Burger Pickles

$5.00

half-pint

Grated Grana Padana Parmesan Cheese

$5.00

pint

Marinated Olives (pint)

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Betty has been a Queen Anne neighborhood go-to spot staple for over ten years. Our menu is seasonally-driven with an emphasis on highlighting farm fresh, local ingredients. Betty's atmosphere is warm and inclusive, our staff loves to make every guest feel as though they are always amongst friends. We look forward to seeing you soon!

Website

Location

1507 QUEEN ANNE AVE N, Seattle, WA 98109

Directions

