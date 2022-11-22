American
Bars & Lounges
Betty Restaurant & Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Betty has been a Queen Anne neighborhood go-to spot staple for over ten years. Our menu is seasonally-driven with an emphasis on highlighting farm fresh, local ingredients. Betty's atmosphere is warm and inclusive, our staff loves to make every guest feel as though they are always amongst friends. We look forward to seeing you soon!
Location
1507 QUEEN ANNE AVE N, Seattle, WA 98109
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Traveling Goat - 621 1/2 Queen Anne Ave N
No Reviews
621 1/2 Queen Anne Ave N Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurant