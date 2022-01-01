American
Bars & Lounges
Betty's Bar & Bistro
18 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We’re a locally-owned, New Orleans Neighborhood Bar & Bistro open daily at 700 Burgundy Street in the French Quarter! At Betty’s Bar & Bistro, all are welcome!
700 Burgundy St, New Orleans, LA 70116
