American
Bars & Lounges

Betty's Bar & Bistro

18 Reviews

$

700 Burgundy St

New Orleans, LA 70116

Order Again

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese Bites
Bistro Burger
Tater Tots

Baskets

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

fries, slaw, and bistro sauce

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$15.00

fries, slaw, and bistro sauce

Quesadillas

made with grilled onions and peppers served with sour cream and chunky salsa

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.25

made with grilled onions and peppers served with sour cream and chunky salsa

Beef Quesadilla

$11.25

made with grilled onions and peppers served with sour cream and chunky salsa

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.25

made with grilled onions and peppers served with sour cream and chunky salsa

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$11.25

made with grilled onions and peppers served with sour cream and chunky salsa

Sandwiches 🍔

Bistro Burger

Bistro Burger

$12.50

lettuce, tomato, house pickles, and grilled red onion

Bacon Bleu Burger

Bacon Bleu Burger

$14.50

lettuce, tomato, with melted bleu cheese crumbles, bacon and topped with a fried egg

Catfish Sandwich

Catfish Sandwich

$13.00

sambal mayo, sesame-sriracha slaw, pickled sweet peppers, and cilantro

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$14.00

homemade bbq, house pickles, cole slaw

Southern Chicken Sandwich

Southern Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

garlic mayo, lettuce, and house pickles

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$14.00

breaded chicken with our house marinara topped with parmesan

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

garlic mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Sides

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

roasted with brown sugar and bacon

Cole Slaw

$3.75

Sesame Sriracha Slaw

$4.25

French Fries

$4.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Tater Tots

$4.25

Snacks

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$8.00+

cheese sauce, bacon, sour cream, and scallions

Loaded Sweet Potato Fries

$9.50+

cheese sauce, bacon, sour cream, and scallions

Loaded Tots

$8.00+

cheese sauce, bacon, sour cream, and scallions

Mac & Cheese Bites

Mac & Cheese Bites

$13.00

panko-crusted, parmesan, and marinara

Piggyback Fries

Piggyback Fries

$9.00+

cheese sauce, pulled pork, bacon, bbq, ranch, and scallions

Piggyback Tots

$9.00+

cheese sauce, pulled pork, bacon, bbq, ranch, and scallions

Wing Extras

Extra BBQ Dipping Sauce

$1.00

Extra Buffalo Dipping Sauce

$1.00

Extra Ranch Dipping Sauce

$1.00

Extra Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce

$1.00

Extra Celery

$1.50

Wings 🍗

Wings 6

$10.00

bbq, buffalo, lemon pepper, honey sriracha or ranch rub. includes 1 flavor and 1 sauce.

Wings 12

$16.00

bbq, buffalo, lemon pepper, honey sriracha or ranch rub. includes 1-2 flavors and 1-2 sauces.

Wings 18

$22.00

bbq, buffalo, lemon pepper, honey sriracha or ranch rub. includes 1-2 flavors and 1-2 sauces.

DECADENCE MENU

Bistro Burger

$12.50

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Strip Basket

$14.00

French Fries

$4.50

Tator Tots

$4.50

Spooky Sips

Dracula’s Kiss

$10.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We’re a locally-owned, New Orleans Neighborhood Bar & Bistro open daily at 700 Burgundy Street in the French Quarter! At Betty’s Bar & Bistro, all are welcome!

Website

Location

700 Burgundy St, New Orleans, LA 70116

Directions

Gallery
Betty’s Bar & Bistro image
Betty’s Bar & Bistro image
Betty’s Bar & Bistro image

Map
