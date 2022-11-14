Betty's Pizza
No reviews yet
319 Wynnwood Avenue
Melrose, FL 32666
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizer
10" Italian Fry
Our fresh made dough topped with garlic butter and mozzarella cooked golden brown and served with a side of our house made marinara.
12" Italian Fry
14" Italian Fry
16" Italian Fry
Beef & Cheddar nachos
Tortilla chips topped with our house made taco meat and cheddar and mozzarella cheese served with salsa and sour cream.
6" Garlic Bread
12" Garlic Bread
6" Garlic bread with cheese
12" Garlic bread with cheese
Tomato Bread
Fresh tomato served on garlic toast, covered with melted provolone cheese, topped with extra virgin olive oil, seasonings and fresh basil
5 Chicken strips
Mozzarella sticks
Soup
Garlic Knots
Our dough knots baked golden brown topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese served with our house made marinara.
Chips
Salad
Mini Greek
Lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumber, banana pepper, kalamata & feta cheese served with greek dressing.
Regular Greek
Lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumber, banana pepper, kalamata & feta cheese served with greek dressing.
Mini Chef
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, ham, turkey, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
Regular Chef
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, ham, turkey, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
Mini Antipasto
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, green pepper, black olive, pepperoni, ham, turkey, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
Regular Antipasto
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, green pepper, black olive, pepperoni, ham, turkey, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
Mini Taco
Tortilla chips, lettuce, tomato, onion, black olive, our house made taco meat, cheddar and mozzarella cheese served with salsa and sour cream.
Regular Taco
Tortilla chips, lettuce, tomato, onion, black olive, our house made taco meat, cheddar and mozzarella cheese served with salsa and sour cream.
Mini Spicy Chicken
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, our premium chicken strips cooked golden brown then tossed in wing sauce topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
Regular Spicy Chicken
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, our premium chicken strips cooked golden brown then tossed in wing sauce topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
Dinner Salad
Artisan lettuce blend, tomato, onions and cucumbers.
light menu
subs & wraps
6" Ham and Cheese
Ham and provolone on fresh sub roll served toasted with chips and a pickle spear.
12" Ham and Cheese
Ham and provolone on fresh sub roll served toasted with chips and a pickle spear.
6" Club
Ham, turkey, bacon and provolone served on a toasted sub roll with chips and a pickle spear.
12" Club
Ham, turkey, bacon and provolone served on a toasted sub roll with chips and a pickle spear.
6" Turkey
Turkey and provolone served on a toasted sub roll with chips and a pickle spear.
12" Turkey
Turkey and provolone served on a toasted sub roll with chips and a pickle spear.
6" Italian
Ham, pepperoni and provolone served on a toasted bun with chips, a pickle spear and a side of italian dressing.
12" Italian
Ham, pepperoni and provolone served on a toasted bun with chips, a pickle spear and a side of italian dressing.
6" Tuna
Chunk tuna with mayo, celery, onions, seasonings and provolone served on a toasted bun with chips and a pickle spear.
12" Tuna
Chunk tuna with mayo, celery, onions, seasonings and provolone served on a toasted bun with chips and a pickle spear.
6" Meatball
Meatballs and our house made marinara sauce and provolone served on a toasted bun served with chips and a pickle spear.
12" Meatball
Meatballs and our house made marinara sauce and provolone served on a toasted bun served with chips and a pickle spear.
6" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Our premium chicken strips baked golden brown served with bacon, our house made ranch sauce and provolone on a toasted bun with chips and a pickle spear.
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Our premium chicken strips baked golden brown served with bacon, our house made ranch sauce and provolone on a toasted bun with chips and a pickle spear.
6" Italian Sausage
Grilled onions, peppers and sausage links topped with our house made marinara and provolone on a toasted bun with chips and a pickle spear.
12" Italian Sausage
Grilled onions, peppers and sausage links topped with our house made marinara and provolone on a toasted bun with chips and a pickle spear.
6" Chicken Parmesan
Our house made chicken parmesan and marinara topped with provolone cheese on a toasted bun with chips and a pickle spear.
12" Chicken Parmesan
Our house made chicken parmesan and marinara topped with provolone cheese on a toasted bun with chips and a pickle spear.
6" Philly
Grilled onions, peppers, steak and provolone on a toasted bun with chips and a pickle spear.
12" Philly
Grilled onions, peppers, steak and provolone on a toasted bun with chips and a pickle spear.
Gyro
Gyro meat and provolone served on a toasted flat bread with chips, a pickle spear and tzatziki sauce.
calzone & Stromboli
Calzone
Ricotta, mozzarella & ham stuffed into our fresh dough and baked golden brown with a side of house made marinara.
Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, mozzarella and house made marinara stuffed into our fresh dough and baked golden brown.
Meat Lovers Stromboli
Pepperoni, ham, beef, sausage, bacon, house made marinara and mozzarella stuffed into our fresh dough and baked golden brown.
specialty pizzas
10" BBQ Piza
12" BBQ Pizza
Our fresh dough topped with sweet bbq sauce, onions, beef, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
14" BBQ Pizza
Our fresh dough topped with sweet bbq sauce, onions, beef, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
16" BBQ Pizza
Our fresh dough topped with sweet bbq sauce, onions, beef, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
10" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Our fresh made dough topped with our house made ranch sauce, bacon, chicken and mozzarella.
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Our fresh made dough topped with our house made ranch sauce, bacon, chicken and mozzarella.
14" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Our fresh made dough topped with our house made ranch sauce, bacon, chicken and mozzarella.
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Our fresh made dough topped with our house made ranch sauce, bacon, chicken and mozzarella.
10" Spinach Pie
Fresh made dough topped with our house made ranch sauce, fresh spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms and mozzarella.
12" Spinach Pie
Fresh made dough topped with our house made ranch sauce, fresh spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms and mozzarella.
14" Spinach Pie
Fresh made dough topped with our house made ranch sauce, fresh spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms and mozzarella.
16" Spinach Pie
Fresh made dough topped with our house made ranch sauce, fresh spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms and mozzarella.
10" Gluten Free
pizza
10" cheese
10" one topping
10" two topping
10" three topping
10" four topping
10" five topping
10" six topping
10" All the way
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & black olives
10" meat lovers
Pepperoni, ham, beef, sausage & bacon
12" cheese
12" 1 topping
12' 2 Topping
12" 3 topping
12" 4 topping
12" 5 topping
12" 6 topping
12" all the way
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & black olives
12" meat lovers
Pepperoni, ham, beef, sausage & bacon
14" cheese
14" 1 topping
14" 2 topping
14" 3 topping
14" 4 topping
14" 5 topping
14" 6 topping
14" all the way
Pepperoni, ham, beef, sausage & bacon
14" meat lovers
Pepperoni, ham, beef, sausage & bacon
16" cheese
16" 1 topping
16" 2 topping
16" 3 topping
16" 4 topping
16" 5 topping
16" 6 topping
16" all the way
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & black olives
16" meat lovers
Pepperoni, ham, beef, sausage & bacon
10" Veggie Lovers
12" Veggie Lovers
14" Veggie Lovers
16" Veggie Lovers
10" one topping
lunch special
6" 1 topping pizza
Lite Spaghetti lunch
Lite portion of angel hair served with a meatball, soup or salad and garlic bread.
Lite Lasagna lunch
Lite portion of lasagna served with soup or salad and garlic bread.
6" BBQ Sub
Our thin steak meat cooked in sweet bbq sauce on a toasted bun with provolone. Served with chips and a pickle spear.
Lite Chef
Artisan lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, ham, turkey, cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic bread.
6" Calzone
Ricotta, mozzarella and ham stuffed into fresh dough and baked golden brown. Served with soup or salad.
6" Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, onion. mushroom, green pepper, black olive, house made marinara and mozzarella stuffed in our fresh dough and cooked golden brown. Served with soup or salad.
Chicken Alfredo Lunch
Our chicken parmesan and creamy house made alfredo sauce served over fettuccine. Served with soup or salad.
Spinach Manicotti lunch
Pasta stuffed with fresh spinach and ricotta topped with our house made marinara and mozzarella and a meatball. Served with soup or salad.
dinner special
Tuesday Spaghetti Night
Angel hair topped with 4 meatballs and our house made marinara. Served with salad, garlic bread and tea.
Wednesday Stuffed Shell Night
Three jumbo cheese stuffed shells, 2 meatballs and a side of angel hair topped with our house made marinara and mozzarella. Served with salad, garlic bread and tea.
Thursday Sampler Night
Lasagna, spinach manicotti, stuffed shell, angel hair and a meatball topped with our house made marinara and mozzarella. Served with salad, garlic bread and tea.
Friday Lasagna Night
Our sausage and cheese lasagna with a side of angel hair topped with house made marinara and mozzarella. Served with salad, garlic bread and tea.
entrees
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Angel hair topped with 4 meatballs and our house made marinara served with salad and garlic bread.
Stuffed Shells & Meatballs
Three jumbo cheese stuffed shells, 2 meatballs and angel hair pasta topped with our house made marinara and mozzarella served with salad and garlic bread.
Spinach Manicotti & Meatballs
Pasta stuffed with extra fresh spinach and cheese served with 2 meatballs and a side of angel hair topped with mozzarella. Served with salad and garlic bread.
Lasagna
Cheese and sausage lasagna with a side of angel hair pasta topped with our house made marinara and mozzarella served with salad and garlic bread.
Chicken Parmesan
Our chicken parmesan topped with house made marinara and mozzarella and a side of angel hair. Served with salad and garlic bread.
Eggplant Parmesan
Thin eggplant cutlets baked golden brown topped with house made marinara and mozzarella and a side of angel hair. Served with salad and garlic bread.
Sampler
Lasagna, 1 stuffed shell, 1 spinach manicotti, angel hair and a meatball topped with house made marinara and mozzarella. Served with salad and garlic bread.
Chicken Alfredo
Our chicken parmesan and fettuccine topped with our creamy house made alfredo sauce. Served with salad and garlic bread.
Shrimp Scampi
Sauteed garlic butter sauce, onions, peppers and shrimp served over angel hair with a hint of alfredo sauce. Served with salad and garlic bread.
Shrimp Alfredo
Garlic butter sauteed shrimp served over fettuccine and topped with our creamy house made alfredo sauce. Served with salad and garlic bread.
Extra Meatball
Veal Parmesan
Sodas, lemonade and Tea
Domestic Beer
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
319 Wynnwood Avenue, Melrose, FL 32666