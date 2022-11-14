Restaurant header imageView gallery

Betty's Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

319 Wynnwood Avenue

Melrose, FL 32666

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Knots
16" cheese
10" cheese

Appetizer

10" Italian Fry

$8.85

Our fresh made dough topped with garlic butter and mozzarella cooked golden brown and served with a side of our house made marinara.

12" Italian Fry

$10.95

14" Italian Fry

$12.90

16" Italian Fry

$15.35

Beef & Cheddar nachos

$8.15

Tortilla chips topped with our house made taco meat and cheddar and mozzarella cheese served with salsa and sour cream.

6" Garlic Bread

$3.45

12" Garlic Bread

$5.05

6" Garlic bread with cheese

$5.55

12" Garlic bread with cheese

$7.60

Tomato Bread

$6.55

Fresh tomato served on garlic toast, covered with melted provolone cheese, topped with extra virgin olive oil, seasonings and fresh basil

5 Chicken strips

$8.45

Mozzarella sticks

$8.15

Soup

$5.55

Garlic Knots

$7.10

Our dough knots baked golden brown topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese served with our house made marinara.

Chips

$1.00

Salad

Mini Greek

$8.85

Lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumber, banana pepper, kalamata & feta cheese served with greek dressing.

Regular Greek

$11.75

Lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumber, banana pepper, kalamata & feta cheese served with greek dressing.

Mini Chef

$8.85

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, ham, turkey, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

Regular Chef

$11.75

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, ham, turkey, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

Mini Antipasto

$8.85

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, green pepper, black olive, pepperoni, ham, turkey, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

Regular Antipasto

$11.75

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, green pepper, black olive, pepperoni, ham, turkey, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

Mini Taco

$8.85

Tortilla chips, lettuce, tomato, onion, black olive, our house made taco meat, cheddar and mozzarella cheese served with salsa and sour cream.

Regular Taco

$11.75

Tortilla chips, lettuce, tomato, onion, black olive, our house made taco meat, cheddar and mozzarella cheese served with salsa and sour cream.

Mini Spicy Chicken

$8.85

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, our premium chicken strips cooked golden brown then tossed in wing sauce topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

Regular Spicy Chicken

$11.75

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, our premium chicken strips cooked golden brown then tossed in wing sauce topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

Dinner Salad

$5.55

Artisan lettuce blend, tomato, onions and cucumbers.

light menu

6" One topping pizza

$6.55

Lite Spaghetti

$6.55

Lite portion of spaghetti with a meatball served with garlic bread.

Lite Lasagna

$6.55

Lite portion of lasagna served with garlic bread.

3 Chicken Strips

$6.55

wings

6 Wings

$9.70

10 Wings

$15.90

20 Wings

$30.00

30 Wings

$41.90

subs & wraps

6" Ham and Cheese

$8.65

Ham and provolone on fresh sub roll served toasted with chips and a pickle spear.

12" Ham and Cheese

$10.75

Ham and provolone on fresh sub roll served toasted with chips and a pickle spear.

6" Club

$8.65

Ham, turkey, bacon and provolone served on a toasted sub roll with chips and a pickle spear.

12" Club

$10.75

Ham, turkey, bacon and provolone served on a toasted sub roll with chips and a pickle spear.

6" Turkey

$8.65

Turkey and provolone served on a toasted sub roll with chips and a pickle spear.

12" Turkey

$10.75

Turkey and provolone served on a toasted sub roll with chips and a pickle spear.

6" Italian

$8.65

Ham, pepperoni and provolone served on a toasted bun with chips, a pickle spear and a side of italian dressing.

12" Italian

$10.75

Ham, pepperoni and provolone served on a toasted bun with chips, a pickle spear and a side of italian dressing.

6" Tuna

$8.65Out of stock

Chunk tuna with mayo, celery, onions, seasonings and provolone served on a toasted bun with chips and a pickle spear.

12" Tuna

$10.75Out of stock

Chunk tuna with mayo, celery, onions, seasonings and provolone served on a toasted bun with chips and a pickle spear.

6" Meatball

$9.70

Meatballs and our house made marinara sauce and provolone served on a toasted bun served with chips and a pickle spear.

12" Meatball

$11.75

Meatballs and our house made marinara sauce and provolone served on a toasted bun served with chips and a pickle spear.

6" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.70

Our premium chicken strips baked golden brown served with bacon, our house made ranch sauce and provolone on a toasted bun with chips and a pickle spear.

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.75

Our premium chicken strips baked golden brown served with bacon, our house made ranch sauce and provolone on a toasted bun with chips and a pickle spear.

6" Italian Sausage

$9.70

Grilled onions, peppers and sausage links topped with our house made marinara and provolone on a toasted bun with chips and a pickle spear.

12" Italian Sausage

$11.75

Grilled onions, peppers and sausage links topped with our house made marinara and provolone on a toasted bun with chips and a pickle spear.

6" Chicken Parmesan

$9.70

Our house made chicken parmesan and marinara topped with provolone cheese on a toasted bun with chips and a pickle spear.

12" Chicken Parmesan

$11.75

Our house made chicken parmesan and marinara topped with provolone cheese on a toasted bun with chips and a pickle spear.

6" Philly

$11.55

Grilled onions, peppers, steak and provolone on a toasted bun with chips and a pickle spear.

12" Philly

$13.65

Grilled onions, peppers, steak and provolone on a toasted bun with chips and a pickle spear.

Gyro

$9.45

Gyro meat and provolone served on a toasted flat bread with chips, a pickle spear and tzatziki sauce.

calzone & Stromboli

Calzone

$12.55

Ricotta, mozzarella & ham stuffed into our fresh dough and baked golden brown with a side of house made marinara.

Stromboli

$13.65

Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, mozzarella and house made marinara stuffed into our fresh dough and baked golden brown.

Meat Lovers Stromboli

$14.40

Pepperoni, ham, beef, sausage, bacon, house made marinara and mozzarella stuffed into our fresh dough and baked golden brown.

specialty pizzas

10" BBQ Piza

$14.50

12" BBQ Pizza

$15.65

Our fresh dough topped with sweet bbq sauce, onions, beef, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

14" BBQ Pizza

$17.70

Our fresh dough topped with sweet bbq sauce, onions, beef, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

16" BBQ Pizza

$19.80

Our fresh dough topped with sweet bbq sauce, onions, beef, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.90

Our fresh made dough topped with our house made ranch sauce, bacon, chicken and mozzarella.

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.00

Our fresh made dough topped with our house made ranch sauce, bacon, chicken and mozzarella.

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.05

Our fresh made dough topped with our house made ranch sauce, bacon, chicken and mozzarella.

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$23.20

Our fresh made dough topped with our house made ranch sauce, bacon, chicken and mozzarella.

10" Spinach Pie

$15.65

Fresh made dough topped with our house made ranch sauce, fresh spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms and mozzarella.

12" Spinach Pie

$17.70

Fresh made dough topped with our house made ranch sauce, fresh spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms and mozzarella.

14" Spinach Pie

$19.80

Fresh made dough topped with our house made ranch sauce, fresh spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms and mozzarella.

16" Spinach Pie

$22.95

Fresh made dough topped with our house made ranch sauce, fresh spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms and mozzarella.

10" Gluten Free

$13.00

pizza

10" cheese

$8.75

10" one topping

$10.35

10" two topping

$11.35

10" three topping

$12.45

10" four topping

$13.45

10" five topping

$14.50

10" six topping

$15.55

10" All the way

$14.50

Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & black olives

10" meat lovers

$15.45

Pepperoni, ham, beef, sausage & bacon

12" cheese

$10.95

12" 1 topping

$12.80

12' 2 Topping

$14.15

12" 3 topping

$15.50

12" 4 topping

$16.85

12" 5 topping

$18.20

12" 6 topping

$19.90

12" all the way

$18.20

Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & black olives

12" meat lovers

$19.35

Pepperoni, ham, beef, sausage & bacon

14" cheese

$12.90

14" 1 topping

$14.95

14" 2 topping

$16.50

14" 3 topping

$18.10

14" 4 topping

$19.65

14" 5 topping

$21.20

14" 6 topping

$22.75

14" all the way

$21.20

Pepperoni, ham, beef, sausage & bacon

14" meat lovers

$22.45

Pepperoni, ham, beef, sausage & bacon

16" cheese

$15.35

16" 1 topping

$17.65

16" 2 topping

$19.50

16" 3 topping

$21.30

16" 4 topping

$23.15

16" 5 topping

$24.95

16" 6 topping

$26.80

16" all the way

$24.95

Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & black olives

16" meat lovers

$26.35

Pepperoni, ham, beef, sausage & bacon

10" Veggie Lovers

$14.50

12" Veggie Lovers

$18.20

14" Veggie Lovers

$23.30

16" Veggie Lovers

$24.95

10" one topping

$10.35

lunch special

6" 1 topping pizza

$9.70

Lite Spaghetti lunch

$8.65

Lite portion of angel hair served with a meatball, soup or salad and garlic bread.

Lite Lasagna lunch

$8.65

Lite portion of lasagna served with soup or salad and garlic bread.

6" BBQ Sub

$9.80

Our thin steak meat cooked in sweet bbq sauce on a toasted bun with provolone. Served with chips and a pickle spear.

Lite Chef

$9.70

Artisan lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, ham, turkey, cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic bread.

6" Calzone

$9.20

Ricotta, mozzarella and ham stuffed into fresh dough and baked golden brown. Served with soup or salad.

6" Stromboli

$9.20

Pepperoni, sausage, onion. mushroom, green pepper, black olive, house made marinara and mozzarella stuffed in our fresh dough and cooked golden brown. Served with soup or salad.

Chicken Alfredo Lunch

$9.20

Our chicken parmesan and creamy house made alfredo sauce served over fettuccine. Served with soup or salad.

Spinach Manicotti lunch

$8.65

Pasta stuffed with fresh spinach and ricotta topped with our house made marinara and mozzarella and a meatball. Served with soup or salad.

Pizza special

2 12" one topping pizzas

$21.85

2 14" one topping pizzas

$26.60

dinner special

Tuesday Spaghetti Night

$9.50

Angel hair topped with 4 meatballs and our house made marinara. Served with salad, garlic bread and tea.

Wednesday Stuffed Shell Night

$12.05

Three jumbo cheese stuffed shells, 2 meatballs and a side of angel hair topped with our house made marinara and mozzarella. Served with salad, garlic bread and tea.

Thursday Sampler Night

$13.10

Lasagna, spinach manicotti, stuffed shell, angel hair and a meatball topped with our house made marinara and mozzarella. Served with salad, garlic bread and tea.

Friday Lasagna Night

$11.00

Our sausage and cheese lasagna with a side of angel hair topped with house made marinara and mozzarella. Served with salad, garlic bread and tea.

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.60Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$5.60

entrees

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$10.25

Angel hair topped with 4 meatballs and our house made marinara served with salad and garlic bread.

Stuffed Shells & Meatballs

$12.80

Three jumbo cheese stuffed shells, 2 meatballs and angel hair pasta topped with our house made marinara and mozzarella served with salad and garlic bread.

Spinach Manicotti & Meatballs

$11.75

Pasta stuffed with extra fresh spinach and cheese served with 2 meatballs and a side of angel hair topped with mozzarella. Served with salad and garlic bread.

Lasagna

$11.75

Cheese and sausage lasagna with a side of angel hair pasta topped with our house made marinara and mozzarella served with salad and garlic bread.

Chicken Parmesan

$13.35

Our chicken parmesan topped with house made marinara and mozzarella and a side of angel hair. Served with salad and garlic bread.

Eggplant Parmesan

$11.75

Thin eggplant cutlets baked golden brown topped with house made marinara and mozzarella and a side of angel hair. Served with salad and garlic bread.

Sampler

$13.85

Lasagna, 1 stuffed shell, 1 spinach manicotti, angel hair and a meatball topped with house made marinara and mozzarella. Served with salad and garlic bread.

Chicken Alfredo

$14.40

Our chicken parmesan and fettuccine topped with our creamy house made alfredo sauce. Served with salad and garlic bread.

Shrimp Scampi

$15.90

Sauteed garlic butter sauce, onions, peppers and shrimp served over angel hair with a hint of alfredo sauce. Served with salad and garlic bread.

Shrimp Alfredo

$15.90

Garlic butter sauteed shrimp served over fettuccine and topped with our creamy house made alfredo sauce. Served with salad and garlic bread.

Extra Meatball

$1.10

Veal Parmesan

$13.35Out of stock

Sodas, lemonade and Tea

sweet tea

$3.20

unsweet tea

$3.20

Bottle water

$2.00

sierra mist

$3.20

pepsi

$3.20

diet pepsi

$3.20

lemonade

$3.20

dr pepper

$3.20

Mountain dew

$3.20

Water

Domestic Beer

miller lite

$3.50

budweiser

$3.50

bud light

$3.50

michelob light

$3.50

michelob ultra

$3.50

coors light

$3.50

busch

$3.50

busch light

$3.50

Premium Beer

yuengling

$4.50

stella

$4.50

peroni

$4.50

heineken

$4.50

corona

$4.50

angry orchard

$4.50

Draft Beer

bud light

$3.45

amberbock

$3.45

mich ultra

$3.45

Pitcher Beer

bud light Pitcher

$9.70

amberbock pItcher

$9.70

mich ultra Pitcher

$9.70

Wine

chardonnay

$4.80

cabernet

$4.80

moscato

$4.80

merlot

$4.80

pinot grigio

$4.80

white zin

$4.80

pinot noir

$4.80

pink moscato

$4.80
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
